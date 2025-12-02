LESSON I: Introduction to the Hydra of Succession (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)

Credits to Dr. Deprogram / America Rebooted

LESSON 1: INTRODUCTION TO THE HYDRA OF SUCCESSSION

In this lesson, you will learn an untold story about:

The history of banking in the United States directly relating to our present state of dysfunction. Our invisible rulers, the Shadow Government, who are also known as the Money Trust. How the Money Trust of 1912 & their future generations strategically & systematically took over every system of influence & control in the world. From academia to food, from industry to healthcare, from elections to technology.

This is also a story of hope because only the truth will set you free.

Topics Covered: The Pujo Investigation of 1912, the Money Trust, the Sinking of the Titanic, the Federal Reserve Act of 1913; the Straus Family & much more.

Cast of Characters Introduced:

The Prussian, Felix Warburg

The Prussian Puppet, JP Morgan Jr. (Jack)

The Opportunistic Underdog, Prescott S. Bush

The Connector, W. Averell Harriman

The Stage Director, Thomas W. Lamont

The Fixer, John W. Davis

