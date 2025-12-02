Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Transcript

LESSON I: Introduction to the Hydra of Succession (Full Documentary by America Rebooted)

The Pujo Investigation of 1912, the Money Trust, the Sinking of the Titanic, the Federal Reserve Act of 1913; the Straus Family & much more. Please give Dr. Deprogram a follow!
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Dec 02, 2025

Credits to Dr. Deprogram / America Rebooted

  1. Dr. Deprogram on X

    1. Who is Dr. Deprogram (Her Post)

  2. America Rebooted Website

    1. Documentary & Learning Catalogue

Dr. Deprogram
Anything and everything related to our world and undoing the Great Betrayal
By America Rebooted

View / Listen on Spotify

Description / Post

LESSON 1: INTRODUCTION TO THE HYDRA OF SUCCESSSION

(Full Documentary now on X)

In this lesson, you will learn an untold story about:

  1. The history of banking in the United States directly relating to our present state of dysfunction.

  2. Our invisible rulers, the Shadow Government, who are also known as the Money Trust.

  3. How the Money Trust of 1912 & their future generations strategically & systematically took over every system of influence & control in the world. From academia to food, from industry to healthcare, from elections to technology.

This is also a story of hope because only the truth will set you free.

Topics Covered: The Pujo Investigation of 1912, the Money Trust, the Sinking of the Titanic, the Federal Reserve Act of 1913; the Straus Family & much more.

Cast of Characters Introduced:

  • The Prussian, Felix Warburg

  • The Prussian Puppet, JP Morgan Jr. (Jack)

  • The Opportunistic Underdog, Prescott S. Bush

  • The Connector, W. Averell Harriman

  • The Stage Director, Thomas W. Lamont

  • The Fixer, John W. Davis

Please take the time to watch, learn & share… with everyone. Including your deeply asleep and programmed friends & family.

COMING SOON: Lesson 2: The Supervillain Scorecard

See all content at: http://Americarebooted.org

User's avatar
