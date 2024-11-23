There are a few ways to make yourself look different, but the two major ones are illusionary magic and shapeshifting. Illusions are much, much easier to do, and can be mastered by almost any novice, whereas shapeshifting is in the realm of the high-adept or master.

One of the simplest forms of illusion magic is an art most women practice daily - makeup. Think about it: you focus your intent on your goal, and you carry out the ritual involved to invoke that reality. You may not think of it as being so, but it is. Makeup is a complex, multi-layer illusion ritual meant to invoke an illusion of beauty.

The next form is a little bit more complex, and that is to make yourself appear slightly taller or older than you are. Children seem to be able to pull this off best, usually in the context of “yes I AM big enough to ride in the front seat”. However, I have seen multiple examples wherein the subject was able to add a good foot to their height personally. It wasn’t until I focused and peered through the illusion that I was able to recognize what it was that they were doing.

There are other forms of illusionary magic that I am disinclined to discuss today, but perception control is within the realm of it. The ability to control what you see, hear, smell, and perceive all fall under the category of illusion magic.

Terrifying possibility, isn’t it? Not knowing if you can trust your very eyes? Luckily, this isn’t used often. I have seen this working in action, but I am also disinclined to elaborate on it. I do not believe that the capability to establish such workings really exists anymore, especially on a scale where it affects more than a few people at a time.

Shapeshifting falls into two general categories - the accursed, and everyone else.

The accursed are those who do not have any particular form of control over how and what they shapeshift into. This is where the legends of Lycanthropy, Skinwalkers, Wendigos, and others come from. They are real, to a lesser or greater extent. Most are the result of foul magic and interbreeding. Lycanthropy isn’t passed by a bite. It’s genetic with a nurture activation factor. We don’t really know what exactly causes it to activate, but NDE’s seem to play a major role. Skinwalkers and Wendigos are primarily the result of human sacrifice rituals gone wrong.

This is why shapeshifting is primarily considered to be a “taboo” - the vast majority of entities associated with it are evil, unpleasant, and uncontrollable.

The second category involves one of the highest masteries of power. Shapeshifting is a power that can be learned, though the amount of talent you are born with will essentially determine to what extent you can do it. Most people are likely able to do things like regrow a finger with a lifetime of practice, but the ability to actually do something major is reserved for a select few. I will not be going into the process of learning how to do this, as the odds of you attracting the attention of a negative entity while attempting to do so is exceedingly high.

If this is an ability you wish to learn, basic illusion magic to make yourself appear more attractive is easy to learn. That’s why there are so many folklore stories about old wicked hags who present as beautiful young woman to the protagonist. I do not recommend going beyond this, as messing with the perception of others has negative long-term consequences.

Stove