The following material consists of definitions and relatively brief responses concerning some of the key terms concerning the technologies, mechanisms, systems, dynamics, processes, and networks that can, will, and/or have been used to: Control, manipulate, surveil, track, trace, alter, exploit, oppress, subjugate, sicken, digitalize, and destroy human beings.

Anab Whitehouse Original PDF Link

https://www.anab-whitehouse.com/Devil's-Dictionary.pdf

Interesting Definitions

“Blockchain”

A money-laundering system; a method for inducing human beings to become enrolled in: (1) A distributed, ledger system that: Cannot justify the systems of valuation which use such a ledger system; (2) a digital system which enables banks, governments, corporations, and individuals to be able to keep both laudatory and questionable aspects of their activities hidden; (3) a system that is incapable of existing independently of sources of energy that are needed to maintain it (if the grid goes down, then so does the ledger system); (4) a system which has the potential for enabling the harvesting of human energy as a way of anonymously mining crypto value even if humans do not wish to be harvested in this fashion; and, (5) system that is as artificial a framework as fiat currency is with respect to the process of establishing a basis for the generation of “sound money” that cannot be manipulated (that is, bid up and down in value).

“Body Area Network”

A context that wirelessly embeds nucleic acids and other bio-molecules into an electronic framework in which all dimensions of that dynamic operate in accordance with the principle of “see something, say something” and, then, use prefabricated or self-assembling forms of telemetry to transmit that surveillance to external data bases of dubious provenance. Body Area Network is a process for organizing human beings -- both individually and collectively -- into sets of nodes that are linked together according to the medical, political, economic, and social philosophies of the people who have appointed themselves as regulatory overlords with respect to such networks.

“Brain to Brain Interface (B2BI)”

A form of computer technology which enables neurological phenomena to be translated into frequencies that can be read from, or written into, brains with, or without, the permission of the brains being linked through such an interface and which actually doesn’t need a second brain to be able to capture or alter the frequencies that are associated with a given person’s phenomenology.

“Central Banks”

This is a system for leveraging nothing into indebtedness; a way to separate money from depositors.

“Consensual Validation”

This is a process in which people seek the opinions of others (a consensus) in order to arrive at an understanding (validation) concerning some aspect of experience. However, when the information, opinions, ideas, thoughts, and data which other people have to offer is problematic, misguided, insincere, self-serving, and so on, then, one must be careful not to cede one’s agency to forms of framing the perceptual process which are rooted in compromised forms of consensual validation. Consensual validation is only of value when the information one receives is reliable and credible.

“Corona”

A CIA and military program for gathering information via satellites that was said to be directed toward the Soviet Union and China but actually was capable of surveilling whatever targets were programmed into it and, over time, was transformed into a set of classified, stealth operations known as Keyhole which the military and the CIA used to gain access to whatever information the technology permitted. Corona was a dual-use technology that was publically described as having one purpose but which had other uses that were not disclosed to the public. National and corporate interests might be well-served by secrets and classified programs but the sovereignty of the people from whom such secrets are being kept is rarely well served by those kinds of dynamics.

“Cyber Security”

A four-layered system which goes from: Intra BAN (Body Area Network) involving biosensors and nanotechnology, to: Inter-BAN communication (via telemetry) with machines, recording devices, cell phones, pads, and the Internet, to: Beyond-BAN forms of communication involving encryption and decryption, to: Network Fabric mesh networks that are automated and ensure that the end-users or communication destination are the only ones who can do whatever they like with the data received and also to ensure that the Intra-BAN aspect of the system can be targeted as necessary. Cyber Security is about making sure that human beings cannot escape from the system of security (the system’s security, not that of the general public) into which they have been lured or forced.

“D.A.R.P.A.”

Among other forms of deviltry, ‘The Devil’s Advanced Research Projects Agency’ has been busily involved (obviously idle hands are not the only portal through which deviltry enters the world) with the generating of increasingly sophisticated, faster, as well as more complex or enhanced, forms of brain-computer interfaces (a term first introduced in 1971 by Jaceques Vidal) that are capable of being used as instruments of egalitarian – i.e. dual-use -- weaponry which, therefore, can be directed against all parties, both foreign and domestic. D.A.R.P.A. is a publically funded program that, like other government institutions, is dedicated to enslaving the people who are funding it. Currently, D.A.R.P.A. is deeply involved in experimenting with Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (known as N3). This is a euphemistic way of referring to the process of technologically augmenting human beings through acoustic, electromagnetic, and optical forces which, then, can be utilized to assist the process of taking control of governance, resources, and non-augmented human beings.

“Derivatives”

These are weapons of mass destruction; Derivatives are a framework for parsing everything into packages of tranches and truncheons of financial worth that are devoid of moral value.

“Digital Twin”

A digitized model that is built from acquiring data involving certain physical, emotional, and cognitive feature values associated with a human being, and, then, acting on those values – in best voodoo fashion – the operators of the Digital Twin alters, injures, exploits, shapes, sickens, controls, or kills the existential original from which the Digital Twin data was derived. Digital Twins are derivatives in the sense that they give expression to ways of generating data sets which, for purposes of financial gain or political control, involve organizing and manipulating information concerning an underlying set of values or assets … i.e., human beings.

Drones (Nano)

Although Nano Hummingbirds and Snipe Nanos -- which combine: Experimental wing architecture, software programming advances, and battery design breakthroughs to create Unmanned Aerial Systems -- were developed nearly a decade ago by D.A.R.P.A. and the military for purposes of reconnaissance, surveillance, and situational awareness, the new generation of drones are in the form of self-assembling nanobots that fly about, and within, the enemy like swarms of molecular structures that are undetected until it is too late, and the target lists for such drones have been expanded to include the general public.

“Energy Harvesting” – Vampire Project

This is a technology that enables a network, system, corporation, institution, medical practitioner, or government agency to harvest energy from a human being’s biofield in order to electrically subsidize or power that: Network’s, system’s, corporation’s, institution’s, medical practitioner’s or government agency’s hacking of other facets of a person’s biological terrain. The notion of energy harvesting also refers to the capacity to use energy from human beings as a means of mining crypto-currency - - with, or without, the consent of the individual whose energy is being harvested.

“Fact Checkers”

These are people who are enamored with their own set of biases, prejudices, agendas, presuppositions, and blind spots. Fact checkers are individuals who use the political, religious, and philosophical lenses which frame their way of engaging questions of facticity in a manner that tips the hermeneutical scales in their own favor when applied to such questions.

“FCC” – (Federal Communication Commission)

The agency which claims to be protecting human beings against injurious forms of radiation but doesn’t seem to understand the difference between ionizing and non-ionizing radiation or the nature of the damaging effects that both kinds of radiation have on the human body because of the FCC’s failure to sincerely communicate and engage in a dialogue with people that actually have done the research on such issues (e.g., Arthur Firstenberg, Samuel Milham, Josh Del Sol, Beverly Rubik, Mark Steel, Olle Johansson, Daniel Debaun, and Martin Pall). The federal regulatory agency known as FCC has been captured by the corporate advocates of wireless transmission, and, in the process, has given those institutions, organizations, agencies, and corporations, a clean bill of health with respect to the dynamics of wireless transmission despite, apparently, not understanding (or caring about) the dual-use nature of that phenomenon.

“Federal Reserve”

This is a private banking consortium that: (a) Used underhanded and duplicitous tactics to gain control of the financial system in 1913; (b) bows to the likes and dislikes of the International Bank of Settlements, an organization which is beyond the reach of law or fairness … qualities which often also often characterize member banking systems, including the Federal Reserve; (c) funds all sides of wars to make money and create the sort of indebtedness through which it controls governments and citizens; (d) operates on a basis in which money it does not have is lent out at interest it does not deserve; (e) continually resists being properly audited; (f) has proven to be completely ineffectual in preventing the very kind of financial problems it was allegedly created to solve; and, (g) for more than a century, has proceeded to wield its power in ways which are economically, financially, politically, legally, and socially detrimental to the American people, and among these ways of wielding power is its unwillingness to help create the sort of public banking system (e.g., see the work of Ellen Brown and Muhammad Yunus) which would be beneficial to citizens (both individually and collectively) but fails to do so because satisfying its lust for money and control is far more important to the Federal Reserve system than is the sovereignty of the people that it claims to serve.

“Full Spectrum Dominance”

This is the goal of all entities, institutions, organizations, and forms of government that seek to suppress, oppress, or eliminate the existence of sovereignty, irrespective of whether, or not, sovereignty is considered individually or collectively. Since every dimension of existential space is considered to be a potential entry point for the emergence of sovereignty -- or information concerning sovereignty -- then, power brokers believe that unless full spectrum dominance is exercised over all actual or potential portals for that sort of activity and/or information, then, those who seek to exercise full spectrum dominance consider themselves and their system to be at risk. Full spectrum dominance is to engage in continuous forms of tyranny and terrorism because the possibility that some facet of sovereignty might surface can never be dismissed.

“Global Information Grid” (GIG)

A network-centric system established by the Department of Defense to acquire any, and all, information that would help to sustain and/or improve the capacity of the military to wage war against all enemies, both foreign and domestic. How that acquired information is interpreted, understood, or used, and whether, or not, one should trust the quality of such information, and whether, or not, war should be waged, and whether, or not, there are better alternatives to war are not issues which the GIG network is capable of resolving. Having an informational advantage is not enough. One must also have an advantage in knowledge, understanding, as well as wisdom in relation to such information. Determining what the criteria are for identifying and, then, being able to justify such a process of determination with respect to the latter sorts of advantage tends to generate a very complicated set of issues and an accompanying set of fundamental questions concerning the nature of the relationship between human beings and reality.

“Internet of Things”

An arbitrary network of enhanced connectivity (created by electronics, computers, and forms of communication) which entails, but is not restricted to the Internet, and reduces human beings to nodes on a network whose sole function is to process the packets of bits and bytes of data being transmitted through the network according to the protocols which have been established by those who govern that network.

“Internet of Bio-Nano Things”

This manner of framing experience emerged out of an attempt to allegedly address how the Internet of NanoThings (IoNT) -- which involves the ways in which nanoscale particles, devices, and bots both engage, and are engaged by, the world – might have potentially problematic safety and health ramifications for life on Earth. The supposed motivating orientation underlying the idea of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things is to try to find ways in which the interface among the electrical properties of the Internet, the nanoscale properties entailed by the Internet of NanoThings, and the nature of living organisms can be reconciled in safe and efficient ways. However, the key to such a process of reconciliation requires that one is working with an understanding of life which is capable of being demonstrated to be accurately reflective of the biology of living organisms rather than reflective of a theoretical model concerning the arbitrary and artificial lenses through which this or that person observes life. A conceptual framework of biology which is based on the notion of monomorphism will operate quite differently than will a framework based on pleiomorphism, and a conceptual framework of biology which seeks to discover how microzymas, endobionts, bions, and/or somatids affect biological functioning or how such entities are affected by nanoscale devices and electromagnetic waves will be quite different than a conceptual framework of biology that ignores the existence of such empirically established entities (e.g., see the work of Béchamp, Enderlein, Reich, and Naessens). Moreover, a conceptual framework of biology which maintains that viruses exist and constitute pathogens which attack human beings will generate an approach to diagnosis and treatment which is very different from a conceptual framework of biology which contends – on the basis of considerable evidence – that viruses do not exist and, therefore, are not illness-causing pathogens, and, consequently, there is no need for viral forms of treatment. Furthermore, an Internet of Bio-Nano Things which fails to understand how synthetic biology (which tends to operate on the nanoscale) can adversely impact the healthy operation of the Biofield – an indigenous feature of human biology – is, very likely, incapable of reconciling (to whatever extent such matters can be reconciled at all under the best of circumstances) the biological with the domains of either the Internet of Things (IoT) or the Internet of NanoThings (IoNT). It might well be an exercise in irreconcilable differences.

“Internet of Medical Things”

This gives expression to four areas of activity involving: (a) Biosensors/Antennae/Routers/Actuators; (b) edge devices and analytics [automated forms of detection, computations and assessments involving data from (a) prior to being sent on for further processing at (c)]; (c) fog computing is a decentralized form of computational architecture in which different nodes on an overriding network provide real-time analysis of data [that already have been pre-processed via (b)] in accordance with the principles of a governing network architecture; (d) cloud analytics which uses cloud technology to store and apply established algorithms to search for different sorts of patterns that exist in the data that has been run through (a), (b), and (c) and which might be of value to processes involving a judicious observation of a medical practitioner’s duties of care to patients. As impressive as the Internet of Medical Things sounds, the actual value of such an approach depends on the extent to which the Things being collected, processed, stored, and analyzed: (1) are being used in accordance with principles of informed consent; (2) do not entail hazards or toxicities for the individual being medically engaged; (3) is based on an understanding of Medicine which is not restricted to one or two arbitrary schools of thought concerning the nature of biology that unduly influence the forms of diagnosis and treatment being used and, as such, constitute frameworks of medical theology that suffer from, among other things, the pathologies of arrogance, delusion, and regulatory capture.

“In the image of God”

This is a phrase that is often used to distort the nature of one’s relationship with reality. It is a turn of phrase that does not make reference to a reflection of Divinity but, instead, refers to the manner in which the potential of certain manifested realities have been creatively organized by God to generate an essential potential that is rarely realized.

“Politicians”

Members of a parasitic class who pretend to be public servants while expecting the public to be their servants. These are individuals who are well-versed in the process of de-stabilizing society through the checks and balances of: Delusions, illusions, subterfuge, rationalizations, and self-serving duplicity.

“Project Salus”

This is a data-driven analysis of the purported effectiveness of mRNA treatments against the delta variant of SARS CoV-2. However, given that no one has provided credible and reliable evidence that SARS-CoV-2 (in any of its alleged variant forms) actually exists (see the work of Andy Kaufman, Tom Cowan, Stefan Lanka, as well as Sam and Mark Bailey) and, therefore, one cannot demonstrate that mRNA treatments are effective in countering non-existent viruses, or their variants, then, Project Salus begins at no credible beginning and works toward no credible end.

“Targeted Individuals”

There are tens of thousands of targeted individuals in the United States. There are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of targeted individuals in other parts of the world. Targeted individuals are people who have lost control of large swaths of their physical, psychological, emotional, social, and economic lives as a result of the way in which their phenomenology and biology have been hacked by natural, and self-made, psychopaths through the application of the technologies, techniques, and programs which are being outlined in this document. That to which allusions are being made through the different entries which appear before and following the present entry is not a conspiracy theory or a flight of fantasy. Rather, what is being described are the nuts and bolts of a terrorist campaign into which millions of people have been unwilling abducted and who through no fault of their own have been selected to serve as beta tests for the rest of us. As is, sometimes, said in the military: “Be advised.” The Havana Syndrome is just the tip of the iceberg, and many governments are involved in these acts of terrorism.

“Telemetry”

This encompasses a set of automated processes of communication in which data is collected, measured, assessed, and transmitted to a command and control center which, in turn, sets in motion a series of responses concerning that data. Initially, telemetry was handled through networks of wired connections, but technological advances have enabled wireless systems to process such data as well as subsequent responses. Furthermore, AI-equipped nanotechnology, together with, advances in meta-materials, biosensors, routing devices and protocols have made telemetry a largely invisible dynamic which has the capacity to imprison people within that dynamic. Nanoparticulates – including many metals (artificial and otherwise) -- in chemtrails, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, food, and water, together with energy and various molecules that are being siphoned off from the bodies of people being processed, are providing the primary materials for various forms of AI-nanotechnology to, without the consent of the host, set up shop and run all manner of automated telemetry programs.

“Virtual Reality”

This gives expression to a form of artificially constructed reality that is capable of establishing contexts which induce frequency following behavior and entrainment dynamics through which people’s cognitive activities can be modulated, suppressed, biased, and controlled. Virtual reality has the capacity to serve as a person’s primary source of consensus validation in which one’s understanding of experience and phenomenology becomes a function of how one engages virtual reality and how virtual reality engages the individual. As such, the individual becomes isolated from a range of other ideas, opinions, experiences, and conditions that are independent of, and, therefore, not controlled by, what transpires within the realm of virtual reality. Virtual reality is touted as a medium for education. Such a medium is exceedingly vulnerable to considerable corruption in which education – or what is called “education” -- becomes an immersive, consuming, even addictive process that uses subtle techniques of undue influence to shape understanding and hermeneutical orientation. Such a process has little to do with having the freedom and wise, competent assistance that is needed to explore issues through critical inquiry but, instead, the aforementioned process is a function of an array of biases, assumptions, theories, principles, and policies through which an individual is induced, little by little, to cede one’s moral, intellectual, physical, and spiritual agency to the overlords of the educational network – the very antithesis of real education.

“You”