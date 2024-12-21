Briefing Document: Internet Daemons - Digital Communications Possessed

Author: Fenwick McKelvey

Date: October 26, 2023

Overview

This document provides a summary of key concepts, themes, and facts presented in the provided excerpts from Fenwick McKelvey's "Internet Daemons: Digital Communications Possessed." McKelvey uses the metaphor of "daemons" – autonomous programs performing specific tasks – to explore the complex and often invisible processes that govern the internet's infrastructure and flow of data. He delves into the technical operations of these daemons, their historical development, and the sociopolitical implications of their optimization.

Key Themes and Concepts

The Daemon Metaphor:

Origin: McKelvey draws inspiration from computer science and Marvin Minsky’s “Pandemonium” model to describe the internet as a system governed by numerous interacting daemons. Selfridge's "Pandemonium" is described as a program where individual "demons" with specific functions "shriek" when a pattern matches and a "Decision Demon" selects the loudest shriek as a result. This is used as an analogy for the internet, where individual daemons have distinct capabilities and operate autonomously within a larger framework.

Function: These daemons are not malicious entities but rather specialized programs that carry out essential tasks such as packet inspection, routing, queuing, and traffic shaping. They are the "active agents" of the internet's infrastructure.

Quote: "The approach begins with an attention to daemons and their specific functions. Together, internet daemons enact a flow control."

Historical Context & the ARPANET:

Origins: The book explores the origins of the internet, particularly the ARPANET, and the development of the Interface Message Processors (IMPs) which served as early routers and played a key role in packet switching. Early development was heavily influenced by military funding.

IMP Function: McKelvey describes the functions of IMPs which are a predecessor to modern routers, including: "inspecting and interpreting packets; storing packets in buffers and managed queues; learning and selecting routes; and collecting statistics and coordinating with each other." These tasks are now handled by a variety of "daemons."

Quote: "Initially a specific piece of hardware, IMPs gradually became an abstract component that served an intermediary function in a packet- switched infrastructure."

Packet Inspection & Deep Packet Inspection (DPI):

Daemon Gaze: Packet inspection is described as a "daemon's gaze" – it allows daemons to read packets and make decisions about their transmission.

Function: DPI is an industry that provides technology for ISPs to analyze the content of packets, allowing them to "make probabilistic guesses about the nature of the packet and look for patterns to detect P2P applications or web traffic." This includes identifying protocols and P2P traffic, as well as performing stateful inspection, and is used for traffic management, security, and datafication.

Privacy Concerns: McKelvey highlights the privacy implications of packet inspection, noting that ISPs can use this technology to learn about user behavior, inject messages into web pages, and add tracking identifiers.

Quote: "In effect, DPI daemons turn packets into a source of big data, or what Jose van Dijck calls 'datafication.'"

Routing & Queuing:

Routing: Daemons use protocols like Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) to map routes and select optimal paths for packet transmission. Routing decisions used to be based on a "distance-vector" method, while modern routing uses more complex algorithms and protocols, constantly adapting to network conditions.

Queuing: Queuing daemons manage traffic by storing packets in buffers, using methods like "token bucket" or "leaky bucket" to manage rates of transmission, and prioritize certain types of traffic. This process includes "traffic shaping" and "traffic policing."

Quote: "‘Routing’ refers to how daemons decide where to send packets. To make such decisions, daemons require the ability to map available routes and algorithms to select the best route."

Optimization and Flow Control

Daemonic Optimization: The text focuses on the way daemons optimize the network for efficiency by modulating the conditions of transmission, including bandwidth, latency, and reliability.

Micro-Decisions: Daemons make "micro-decisions" in microseconds that affect the user experience by modulating flow control.

Metastability: The concept of "metastability" (a temporary state between order and disorder) is discussed in relation to the internet, emphasizing that the internet is not stable but always in a state of flux and transformation, influenced by the daemons.

Quote: "Internet daemons create a metastability in the network of networks—at least until a network administrator or an autonomous policy daemon changes the rules."

The Politics of Bandwidth & Net Neutrality

Bandwidth Caps and Throttling: McKelvey discusses how ISPs use daemons to manage bandwidth through caps, throttling, and prioritizing of traffic, particularly impacting P2P file-sharing applications like BitTorrent.

Redlining: Packet inspection allows for a kind of "redlining" of the internet, where ISPs can discriminate against certain types of traffic or users.

Net Neutrality Concerns: McKelvey discusses how the capabilities of daemons potentially violate long-standing norms of common carriage, where all traffic should be treated equally.

Quote: "Packet inspection allows flow control to be more targeted, a process Christian Sandvig calls 'redlining' in his groundbreaking discussion of the link between packet inspection and net neutrality."

Piracy and Resistance

P2P Networks: The text discusses the emergence of P2P networks like BitTorrent, and the ways these networks are managed (and sometimes throttled) by daemons.

Accelerationism: McKelvey introduces "accelerationism" as a tactic used by digital pirates to thwart attempts to control the internet. This tactic seeks to overwhelm or subvert systems by pushing them to their limits rather than outright opposition.

Obfuscation: The use of VPNs and obfuscation techniques to mask traffic is also explored, particularly with reference to IPREDator, to resist ISP traffic management.

Quote: "The freshness of piracy certainly inspired political tactics, such as the rise of the Swedish and later European pirate parties...but it also inspired the cultivation of new tactics to thwart attempts to control the internet. He characterized these tactics as 'accelerationism.'"

User Experience & Affect

Aesthetics of Lag: The text explores the user's experience of internet usage, especially the frustration and anxiety associated with delays and buffering. He uses the term "aesthetics of lag" to describe these aspects of waiting time.

Impact of Flow Control: Flow control is shown to influence user affect through shaping of wait times, speed, and reliability.

Quote: "In these moments, computer screens usually display icons: spinning circles, pinwheels, or tirelessly turning hourglasses. They are examples of what Nicole Starosielski calls the 'aesthetics of lag.'"

The Challenge of Governance:

Lack of Transparency: The author emphasizes the challenge of governing daemons because of their black box nature, complex operations, and the lack of public understanding of their actions.

Optimization Risks: The focus on optimizing network performance can lead to unchecked power and loss of network diversity, especially given the lack of transparency in the algorithms that govern daemons.

Quote: "As much as daemons have become more intelligent and more capable, they have not become more governable."

Key Figures & Organizations

J.C.R. Licklider: Pioneer of human-computer symbiosis and a key figure in the development of the ARPANET.

Norbert Wiener: Cybernetician who explored the implications of "Maxwell's demon" for information processing.

Leonard Kleinrock: Pioneer of queuing theory and network analysis.

Donald Davies: Early proponent of packet switching.

BBN (Bolt, Beranek, and Newman): The company that built the first IMPs for the ARPANET.

Sandvine & Procera Networks: Major vendors in the DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) industry.

Rogers Communications, Bell Canada, and Comcast: ISPs discussed in relation to traffic management.

The Pirate Bay: A well-known piracy site that has tested the limits of copyright law and internet governance.

Piratbyrån("Piracy Bureau"): A Swedish organization associated with piracy and resistance to internet control.

Conclusion

McKelvey’s work provides a deep dive into the often-overlooked infrastructure of the internet. By focusing on the concept of daemons, McKelvey illuminates the complex and often invisible processes that shape digital communication. He critically examines the technical aspects, historical development, and societal consequences of these programs, highlighting the power dynamics and challenges of regulating the internet's infrastructure and flow. The work serves as a call to be more aware of the underlying forces that shape our online experiences and to be proactive in the effort to ensure a more open, diverse, and democratic internet.

