This collection of excerpts examines the intersections of occult beliefs, philosophical movements, and political figures, particularly in relation to Donald Trump. It discusses concepts like Traditionalism, which views the modern world as a decline from a golden age, and postmodernism, which challenges objective truth. The text also explores New Thought and positive thinking as philosophies emphasizing the power of the mind, alongside chaos magick, a modern, flexible approach to magical practice that often utilizes internet memes. Finally, the sources touch on geopolitical theories, particularly those from Russia, that posit an ongoing conflict between land-based and maritime powers, and the potential influence of these ideas on contemporary politics.

This source explores the surprising intersections between occultism, fringe philosophies, and contemporary politics, particularly focusing on Donald Trump and his connection to figures and ideas often considered outside the mainstream. It traces threads from historical esoteric movements like Traditionalism and New Thought, with their emphasis on the power of mind and imagination to shape reality, to modern phenomena such as chaos magick and the online propagation of memes. The author argues that while seemingly disparate, these elements share a common ground in postmodernism's erosion of objective truth and a focus on what "works" in shaping perceptions and achieving desired outcomes, suggesting that this mindset may have contributed to the rise of figures who challenge conventional political norms and engage in what is characterized as "bullshitting" to manipulate attitudes. The text highlights how figures like Ayn Rand, Julius Evola, and Alexander Dugin, with their radical or esoteric leanings, have found surprising resonance or influence within political circles, pointing to a world where the boundaries between entertainment, belief, and political action have become blurred.

Frequently Asked Questions about Magick, Power, and Politics

What is the core idea behind New Thought, and how does it relate to the power of the mind?

New Thought is a broad term encompassing various schools of thought that emphasize the power of the mind in shaping reality and achieving success. It suggests that our thoughts, particularly our dominant ones, directly influence our actions and ultimately determine our character and experiences. Rooted in concepts dating back to figures like Paracelsus, New Thought proponents believe that thoughts are tangible forces, much like electricity, and that the mind acts as a magnet, attracting whatever it focuses on. This forms the basis of ideas like the "Law of Success" and the "Law of Attraction," which propose that a strong belief in achieving a goal significantly increases the likelihood of its realization. William James, for instance, explored the "will to believe," arguing that conviction is a deciding factor in success.

How do charismatic leaders, gurus, and demagogues utilize belief and image to gain influence?

Charismatic leaders, including gurus and demagogues, leverage the power of belief and meticulously crafted public images to exert influence over others. Their absolute certainty in their own judgment can radiate outward, placing followers in a state akin to an ecstatic trance that temporarily lifts them beyond their everyday limitations. Similar to the aims of chaos magick, which seeks to demonstrate the ability to achieve previously unimaginable results, powerful leaders can inspire their followers to do things they never thought possible. This entrancing power, or "glamour," allows them to project a particular vision of themselves and the world, effectively conjuring realities and drawing people into their narrative. The ability to control the story and present a powerful image, often through symbols of success and fantasy, is a key aspect of their appeal.

What is the concept of "synarchy" and its connection to traditionalist and occult ideas?

Synarchy, as presented in the sources, is a model of social ordering and government derived from esoteric traditions, particularly through figures like Joseph Alexandre Saint-Yves d’Alveydre. It envisions a totalitarian, caste-bound society based on universal principles, where individuals occupy a fixed place akin to a cell in a body politic. This system is headed by a supreme leader, a Sovereign Pontiff, representing a spiritual and political authority. Synarchy aligns with Traditionalist thinkers who often express a distaste for the modern world and democratic structures, favoring hierarchical and rigid social arrangements reminiscent of Plato's Republic or ancient caste systems. The concept of an underground, technologically advanced empire like Agartha, governed by synarchic principles, highlights the blending of occult narratives with utopian or dystopian political blueprints.

How has Alexander Dugin integrated traditionalist and geopolitical ideas into his vision for Russia?

Alexander Dugin is presented as a key figure who has blended Traditionalist philosophy with geopolitical strategy to articulate a vision for Russia as a resurgent Eurasian empire. Drawing on ideas from figures like Carl Schmitt and Karl Haushofer, who emphasized the struggle between land and sea powers, Dugin views the conflict between land-based Eurasia and the seafaring Atlanticists (represented by the West) as fundamental to world history. His work, particularly The Foundations of Geopolitics, advocates for Russia to abandon its attempts at Westernization and instead embrace its Asian roots, forming a "Third Way" or "Third Rome." Dugin sees the collapse of the Soviet Union as a temporary fragmentation of a mystical Russian unity and calls for the reunification of ex-Soviet states to oppose the perceived decadent liberal ideology of the West. He uses occult symbols, like the Star of Chaos, and draws on ideas of "passionarity" (a kind of bio-energy driving ethnic groups) to support his vision of a revitalized, unified Eurasia.

What is "meme magic" and how has it been used in political contexts?

"Meme magic" is a phenomenon, particularly associated with the alt-right, that draws on the concepts of chaos magick and the power of collective belief and intention, facilitated by the internet. It involves the creation and dissemination of internet memes, images, and symbols (such as Pepe the Frog) with the intention of influencing reality and achieving desired political outcomes, such as winning an election. The idea is that through focused collective imagination and the repeated exposure to and emotional investment in these memes, a kind of thought form or egregore is created that can exert a tangible effect on the world. This practice highlights the blurring lines between online activity, belief, and perceived real-world impact in the digital age.

How do concepts from figures like Kant, Hegel, and Neville Goddard relate to the idea of shaping reality?

The sources connect philosophical ideas about perception and reality to the concept of shaping one's experience. Kant argued that our minds organize the raw data of reality into the world we perceive, suggesting that our perceptual apparatus influences what we experience. Hegel expanded on this, viewing the entire universe as a process of Mind or Spirit coming to self-awareness through human consciousness. Neville Goddard's teachings directly link this to the power of imagination, stating that our world is a reflection of our imagination, just as he believed reality is a reflection of God's imagination. By vividly "picturizing" a desired reality and embodying the feeling of it already existing, as Neville famously did to travel to Barbados, one can seemingly influence external events to align with that imagined state.

What are some of the potential negative consequences associated with charismatic leadership and the pursuit of power, as illustrated in the text?

The sources highlight several potential negative consequences of charismatic leadership and an unchecked will to power, often linked to narcissism and a disregard for others. Figures like Hitler and Mussolini, and aspects of Trump's behavior, demonstrate traits like bullying, a need for total control over narrative, and a tendency towards "gigantomania" – the creation of abnormally large works. The sources also point to the dangers of requiring absolute loyalty and infallibility, which can lead to the suppression of dissent and even violence, as seen in totalitarian regimes. Furthermore, the example of gurus like Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and Frithjof Schuon illustrates how spiritual authority can be abused, sometimes involving exploitation and controversial practices, especially when the leader sees themselves as divinely inspired or "not as other men."

How is the concept of a "war of all against all" presented, and what does it signify in contemporary geopolitical and philosophical contexts?

The phrase "war of all against all," originating with Thomas Hobbes, is used in the sources to describe a state of humanity characterized by conflict and self-interest before the establishment of civil society. Rudolf Steiner adapted this idea to a spiritual context, suggesting a coming "war of all against all" that would mark the end of a spiritual epoch, not necessarily a conventional military conflict but a breakdown of relationships between individuals, classes, and even genders. In contemporary discussions, particularly through the lens of Alexander Dugin, this concept takes on a geopolitical and existential significance. Dugin views the conflict between the individualistic, consumerist West and the communal, traditionalist East (Eurasia) as leading to this state. He sees the Western emphasis on the liberated "I" and human rights as contributing to a fragmentation of society and a battle between competing egos, contrasting it with a desired return to a collective consciousness or belongingness (sobornost), which Steiner warned against as a regression. The "war of all against all" thus becomes a potent symbol for both global geopolitical tensions and a perceived crisis of individual and collective identity in the modern world.

Briefing: Occultism, Power, and Contemporary Politics

This document provides an overview of the connections drawn in the source material between various esoteric and occult concepts – including New Thought, positive thinking, chaos magick, and Traditionalism – and contemporary political dynamics, particularly focusing on the rise of Donald Trump and the alt-right, as well as aspects of Russian politics under Vladimir Putin.

1. New Thought and the Power of Positive Thinking

New Thought is presented as a collection of beliefs and practices centered on the idea that the mind can directly influence reality [xi, 20]. Originating in its modern form in the early twentieth century, it has roots in earlier American intellectual movements like Transcendentalism, associated with figures like Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau. Transcendentalism itself had connections to Hermetic philosophy, which emphasizes the power of imagination.

Key tenets of New Thought include the belief that mental effort alone can "make things happen" and that visualizing a desired future with sufficient will, persistence, and commitment can bring it into reality [xi, 5, 20]. This is often popularized as the "power of positive thinking" [xii, 5, 20].

Historical Figures : Early proponents included figures in the "mind-cure" movement, such as Phineas P. Quimby and Emma Curtis Hopkins. William James, the philosopher and psychologist, was fascinated by the untapped powers of the human mind and explored mind-cure practices, seeing them as America's "only decidedly original contribution to the systematic philosophy of life". James argued that believing you can achieve something is an indispensable aid in actually doing it, an example of his concept of "the will to believe". Prentice Mulford, a "prosperity evangelist," popularized the idea that "thoughts are things" and that the mind acts as a magnet attracting what one thinks about, especially wealth. Ralph Waldo Trine was another popular New Thought writer.

Norman Vincent Peale : Reverend Norman Vincent Peale is highlighted as a key figure who repackaged New Thought principles into a modernized, Christianized version, most famously in his book The Power of Positive Thinking [xiii-xiv, 2-3, 25-29]. Peale taught self-confidence and belief in one's inner powers, suggesting that one could overcome obstacles by channeling spiritual power through thoughts. His three-step program for "prayer power" involved "prayerize," "picturize," and "actualize," which fundamentally meant visualizing a desired outcome with conviction to make it happen. Peale believed "attitudes are more important than facts," suggesting a pliant view of reality.

Neville Goddard : Neville Goddard, or Neville, offered a more occult-leaning interpretation, influenced by Hermetic philosophy and figures like William Blake. Neville believed the external world is a projection of the inner mind and imagination. His approach, similar to Peale's, involved relaxation to reach a fundamental awareness ("I AM," echoing God's name in Exodus), cultivating emotional intensity ("enthusiasm") for the desired reality, and imagining oneself already in possession of the outcome. He differed from Peale by focusing on general states (e.g., "abundance") rather than specific details. Neville believed that if a desire is intense enough and reinforced by sufficient feeling, it "must necessarily manifest itself objectively".

Trump's Connection: Donald Trump is described as a "keen believer in and promoter of conspiracy theories" and a devotee of positive thinking [xiii, 79]. He reportedly considered Norman Vincent Peale a mentor and his "greatest student," absorbing from him the idea that "the mind can overcome any obstacle" and that he should only think of the best outcomes, never the negative. Trump's public persona, his certainty of success, and his confidence in his positive self-image are linked to these teachings. His book, The Art of the Deal, is presented as being "full of positive thinking" [xiv, 14].

2. Chaos Magick and Meme Magic

Chaos magick is a modern form of magic that emerged in the late twentieth century, influenced by figures like Aleister Crowley and Austin Osman Spare [xii, 10-11, 41-46, 67-68].

Principles : Unlike traditional magic with fixed rituals and symbols, chaos magick favors a "do-it-yourself," creative, and imaginative approach [xii, 11, 41, 48, 72]. Chaos magicians use whatever is at hand and are interested in visible results, demonstrating their ability to achieve things previously considered impossible [xv, 15, 34, 45, 74]. A key concept is "shifting the boundary of Achievable Reality," which is akin to creating reality itself [xv, 15]. Chaos magick shares postmodernism's view that reality is a "playground" and that traditional certainties like "truth" no longer apply [xv, 16, 44, 47, 75]. It finds its predecessors in anti-rational movements like Dada and the cut-ups of William S. Burroughs. Laughter is sometimes used for banishing unwanted energies.

Imagination and Will : Éliphas Lévi is presented as a predecessor due to his emphasis on imagination (seen as the "astral light") and will as essential faculties for magic. Mastery over the creative imagination is achieved through the discipline of the will. Austin Osman Spare developed a system of sigil magic that relied on personal creative instincts and reaching deep into the unconscious mind, seen as the source of magic. The unconscious is described as the "Neither-Neither," an "unconditioned" state of chaos that the magician aims to form according to desire. Desire is considered the fundamental motivation for "making things happen" in chaos magick.

Meme Magic : "Meme magic" is presented as the application of chaos magick principles using internet memes [xii-xiii, 9]. Memes are cultural developments (ideas, behaviors, images, etc.) transmitted and imitated, spreading like "computer viruses" online [xii, 10, 43]. For today's chaos magician, memes propagated across the internet serve as tools. Meme magic, like chaos magick and New Thought, works on the power of belief. It relies on focusing a collective desire, saturating the internet with images (like Pepe the Frog), with the aim of influencing reality.

Connection to Postmodernism and Post-Truth: Chaos magick's playful approach to reality, its focus on results over fixed truth, and its acceptance of rapid change resonate with postmodernism and the "post-truth" condition [xv, xxi, 16, 47, 74-75, 80, 94-96, 135, 181, 187]. The dictum "Nothing is true, everything is permitted" is seen as applying equally to postmodernism and chaos magick [xv, 16].

3. The Alt-Right and Pepe the Frog

The "alternative right" or "alt-right" is described as a loosely organized, primarily online, movement coined by white supremacist Richard Spencer [xi, 78]. It rejects mainstream conservatism and promotes nationalism, viewing immigration and multiculturalism as threats to "white identity". The alt-right distinguishes itself from older white supremacist groups by its supposed intelligence and use of internet culture.

Emergence : The alt-right gained prominence when Hillary Clinton publicly spoke against it during the 2016 US presidential campaign, inadvertently giving it national attention. Steve Bannon, as head of Breitbart.com, provided a "platform" for the alt-right, facilitating a "de facto merger" between the movement and Trump's campaign [xvii, 79, 99-100, 137]. Richard Spencer claimed that he and the alt-right "willed Donald Trump into office," believing they had made their dream a reality [xii, 8, 78].

Pepe the Frog : Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character created by Matt Furie, became the unofficial mascot of the alt-right movement [xiii, 85, 111]. Initially a millennial slacker character, Pepe was appropriated and remixed by internet users, eventually finding his way to the "dark side". Alt-righters and 4chan users spread images of Pepe, often associated with Trump. This meme became central to their practice of "meme magic" aimed at willing Trump into office [xiii, 78, 96].

Synchronicity and Kek : Followers of Pepe began noticing strange coincidences ("synchronicities") surrounding the meme. This led to the idea that Pepe was a modern avatar or incarnation of an ancient Egyptian frog-headed deity named Kek, who was the god of chaos and primordial darkness. The connection was reinforced by 4chan users' practice of typing "KEK" when they got a statistically unlikely "Get" (a post number with repeating digits). The association of Pepe (the meme) with Kek (the god of chaos) and the belief that "Gets" surrounding Trump posts indicated divine/magical help further fueled the idea that meme magic contributed to Trump's success.

Egregore/Tulpa Concepts: The source explores the possibility that Pepe could be an "egregore" or "tulpa" – a thought form or psychic entity created and empowered by the collective devotion and imagination of a group of followers. Once created, an egregore can reportedly take on a life of its own and influence reality, though Traditionalist sources suggest they are always "negative" and seek power at the expense of their creators. The difficulty in dissolving thought forms, even those created individually, raises questions about controlling a collectively generated entity like Pepe. The author even speculates if Trump himself could be a tulpa or egregore brought into existence by his fan base.

4. Gurus, Demagogues, and the Need for Belief

The source examines the power of charismatic leaders, drawing parallels between religious gurus and political demagogues.

The Need to Believe : Such leaders succeed by fulfilling a powerful human need for meaning and purpose beyond basic survival, which is often lacking in the contemporary world (linked to postmodern nihilism). People desire to be led by a strong personality, to find someone in whom they can believe implicitly, and to transfer their longings for purpose and salvation onto a "hero". This relieves followers of the burden of creating meaning themselves or navigating life's complexities.

Characteristics : Gurus and demagogues often share traits like absolute self-conviction, intolerance of criticism, the reduction of life's complexity to simple dualities (good/evil, winners/losers), and a bleak, dog-eat-dog outlook. They thrive on audience affirmation and may develop a psychological dependence on their followers, leading to dysfunctional relationships and paranoia.

Examples : Historical figures like Hitler and Mussolini are presented as demagogues who met people's desire for struggle and sacrifice. Religious/spiritual figures like Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and Andrew Cohen are discussed as gurus who demanded absolute loyalty and showed controlling or abusive behavior. Ayn Rand, though not typically seen as a guru, is described as heading a cult where members' loyalty to her and her ideas was paramount, leading to dogmatic absolutism and intolerance of questioning.

Trump as Guru/Demagogue : Trump is presented as exhibiting characteristics of both a guru (through his self-help books promoting his philosophy of success) and a demagogue (through his charismatic appeal to crowds, intolerance of criticism, reductionist views, and obsession with being a "winner").

Bullshitting: Trump's approach to "truth" is described as "bullshitting," which differs from lying. A liar knows and respects the truth but misrepresents it, while a bullshitter is indifferent to truth and focuses on shaping the audience's beliefs and attitudes for effect. This is linked to Peale's idea that "attitudes are more important than facts" and chaos magick's aim to escape "cognitive habits" and the "tyranny of Consensus Reality". It reflects a postmodern relativity of truth where what matters is what "works".

5. Traditionalism and the Revolt Against the Modern World

Traditionalism is an esoteric philosophy founded by René Guénon in the early twentieth century, believing in a primordial revelation of truth given to humanity in the distant past [xvi-xvii, 62, 106, 118-119, 133]. According to Traditionalism, humanity, particularly in the West, has since descended into decadence, with the modern age being the darkest stage (the Kali Yuga) [xvii, 109-110, 112, 118, 131, 136].

Core Ideas : Traditionalism views the modern world as monstrous due to its purely material character and the inversion of the natural hierarchical order (caste system). A central ill is "individualism," seen as fostering humanity's lowest possibilities. Guénon believed a small, spiritual elite could preserve and disseminate the truths of Tradition, influencing society unseen. Traditionalism is often associated with a profound antipathy toward the modern world and a preference for stability and the immutable over change.

Synarchy : A related concept is "synarchy," meaning "total government," an ideal social ordering based on universal principles and a strict hierarchy, opposed to anarchy [xx, 108, 110, 114, 116, 119, 126, 128, 135, 144, 148, 181]. This idea was promoted by Joseph Alexandre Saint-Yves d'Alveydre, who claimed to have learned of it from astral journeys to the hidden underground city of Agartha [xix-xx, 108-110, 119, 135]. Synarchy found a place in French right-wing politics and the Vichy regime.

Julius Evola : Julius Evola is presented as a key Traditionalist who sought to actively counter the modern world's decline, unlike Guénon who largely waited for its collapse [xvii, 104, 106, 112, 114, 117, 120-121, 130]. Evola, originally a Futurist and Dadaist, developed a "metaphysics of the absolute individual" similar to Max Stirner and Neville Goddard, believing each individual could create their own world. He saw magic as the "science of the ego" and power as the capacity to "make things happen". Evola's "magical view of life" suggests that reality is determined by one's inner state.

Traditionalism and Fascism: The source explores the controversial association between Traditionalism and fascism, particularly through Evola, who sympathized with Mussolini's goals of a "Roman State and Imperium" and a disciplined, virile Italy [xvii-xviii, 103-106, 114-117, 125-127, 129-131, 135, 177-178]. However, Evola criticized Mussolini's fascism for not being radical or "absolute" enough and for relying too much on the mob and compromises. Evola's later writings, like Revolt Against the Modern World, provided a blueprint for anti-modern views shared by figures like the alt-right and Alexander Dugin. Evola's ideas influenced later right-wing movements in Italy. The question of whether Traditionalism is inherently linked to fascism or if Evola represents a specific, controversial expression is raised.

6. Alexander Dugin and Eurasianism

Alexander Dugin is described as a geopolitical savant and Traditionalist adviser to Vladimir Putin [xviii, 80, 84, 97, 103, 148, 165].

Background and Influences : Dugin emerged from the chaos of post-Soviet Russia, influenced by occultists, anti-establishment figures, and Traditionalists like Evola and Guénon. He combined xenophobia, anti-Semitism, Soviet nostalgia, and conspiracy theories in his newspaper Den. Dugin is presented as a political chameleon and "professional conspiracy theorist". He has links to Russian military and intelligence circles.

Eurasianism : Dugin is a key proponent of Eurasianism, a geopolitical vision that sees Russia as the center of a rising civilization distinct from and opposed to the Western "Atlanticist" world [xviii-xix, 149-171, 173-175, 179]. Drawing on ideas from Halford Mackinder (geopolitics), Oswald Spengler (morphology of civilizations), and Lev Gumilev (passionarity of ethnoi), Dugin envisions a global struggle between the land-based "solar" Eurasian forces and the maritime "lunar" Atlanticists (primarily the US and NATO).

Fourth Political Theory : Dugin's Fourth Political Theory aims to challenge liberalism, deconstructing its failed rivals, fascism and communism, and cherry-picking elements from them. Dugin criticizes the Western emphasis on the individual ("meism"), seeing it as leading to dissolution and a rejection of natural reality. He champions organic, collective, hierarchical societies based on a metaphysics of "being," as embodied by Eurasia.

Chaos and Occult Influence : Dugin, like chaos magicians, seeks to "break the reality barrier" and "make things happen". He believes thought can change reality and speaks of a "magical view of the world" where "there is no barrier between idea and realization". His vision includes bringing about a coming cataclysm or "event" (ереgis, echoing Heidegger) that will throw the world back into chaos, potentially leading to a new order.

Connection to Trump and Bannon: Dugin sees Trump's victory as "incredibly beautiful," a sign of the end of the Old World Order and a force of change. Steve Bannon, also an advocate for a global conflict and opposed to the establishment, name-dropped Evola in a speech, linking him to Dugin and the Traditionalist movement [xvii, 97, 101, 103-104, 146, 169]. Bannon's background includes managing Biosphere 2, a project influenced by Vladimir Vernadsky's concept of the "noosphere," which Dugin's adviser Anton Vaino links to accessing global consciousness via a "nooscope" – a concept the source connects to Bannon's links with Cambridge Analytica and data mining.

7. The Politics of Chaos and an Occult War

The source synthesizes these various threads, suggesting a possible connection between seemingly disparate phenomena like Trump's political style, alt-right meme magic, and Russian geopolitical strategy through the lens of chaos, post-truth, and the occult.

Chaos as a Political Tool : Trump's often outrageous pronouncements and flexible view of truth/reality resemble chaos magick's view of reality as a playground [xv, 15, 74]. Russian postmodern politics, particularly under Surkov, deliberately created a reality where "nothing is true and everything is possible," fostering confusion and making traditional political opposition difficult [xviii, 138-143, 181]. Chaos, in this sense, is not merely disorganization but a deliberate strategy.

The Power of Belief and Imagination : The success of positive thinking, meme magic, and Dugin's "active metaphysics" all rely on the power of belief and focused intention to influence or create reality. The author questions whether this power "works" and notes that figures like Trump, Spencer, and Dugin seem to believe it does [xxii, 124, 190].

An Occult War : The source raises the possibility of an "occult war" or a magical battle playing out on the political landscape [xxi, 21, 184-185]. This idea is found in esoteric thinkers like Rudolf Steiner, René Guénon (who spoke of "black brotherhoods" and "counter-initiates"), Evola (who discussed forces of "global subversion" and an "imperceptible war"), and Dugin [xxi, 119-120, 130, 184-185, 225]. These forces are sometimes seen as operating on a "subterranean dimension" and potentially involve non-human entities. This perspective views seemingly political events as potentially influenced by unseen or esoteric factors [xxi, 21, 184-185, 225].

Imagination vs. Fancy: The author distinguishes between true "imagination" (Coleridge's "repetition... of the eternal act of creation") and "Fancy" (merely picking and choosing from existing elements). Postmodernism and Dugin's ideological mash-ups are seen as examples of Fancy. A philosophy of "anything goes," which underpins postmodernism and chaos magick's flexible beliefs, is seen as potentially leading to a lack of true creativity and a "never-ending source of horrors" if unchecked.

The document concludes by suggesting that the contemporary world may be experiencing a "breakdown of the mental-rational structure of consciousness," leading to the current "post-truth" condition where the lines between mind and world are thinning, potentially making esoteric influences on politics more plausible. The crucial question becomes how this power is used and what is "brought into being".

Additional Questions

Examine Trump's relation to Chaos Magick

Based on the provided sources, Donald Trump's relationship with Chaos Magick is presented not necessarily as a conscious practice or study on his part, but rather as a strong, perhaps "natural," affinity for certain principles and methods that align with this form of occultism [xiv, 40]. The source suggests that Trump's success, particularly his presidential victory, can be examined through the lens of concepts found in Chaos Magick, as well as related ideas like New Thought and postmodernism [xv, 20, 40, 47, 74, 137, 187, 189, 190].

Understanding Chaos Magick

Chaos Magick is described as a modern form of magic that emerged in London in the 1970s. Unlike traditional magic systems that adhere strictly to established rituals, symbols, and beliefs, Chaos Magick favors a "do-it-yourself" creative approach, emphasizing the magician's personal initiative and imagination [xii, 44, 73]. It is characterized by its adaptability and willingness to use whatever is at hand, including elements from various traditions, pop culture, or even fictional sources [xii, 46, 48, 70]. A key aspect is that Chaos Magicians are "profoundly at home in the accelerating shift and fragmentation of daily life" and embrace the flux and transience of the modern and postmodern world [xxi, 47, 187].

For Chaos Magick, conventional "reality" is often viewed as an illusion or a malleable construct. It seeks to "shift the boundary of Achievable Reality" and is interested in achieving tangible "results" that demonstrate the magician's ability to influence the world [xv, 20, 45, 47, 56, 80]. Chaos Magicians achieve this by sinking a desire into the deep unconscious (referred to as the "Neither-Neither" or "unconditioned awareness of being"), grasping the flow of events, and "nudging" it toward the desired outcome. This "nudge" operates on the principle of "sensitivity to initial conditions," similar to the butterfly effect in chaos theory, where a small action can lead to large, seemingly unrelated consequences. The internet is seen by contemporary occultists and Chaos Magicians as functioning like an "astral plane," a psychic medium capable of transmitting willed intentions [xiii, 47, 88, 90].

Connection to New Thought

The source notes that despite appearing far apart, Chaos Magick and New Thought share key characteristics. New Thought, often associated with "the power of positive thinking," is a philosophical and spiritual movement centered on the idea that the mind can directly influence reality through mental effort and willed intention [xi, 2, 4-5, 20, 30]. It teaches methods like visualization and creative imagination to envision a desired future and make it happen, asserting that imagined futures will come about with enough will, persistence, and commitment [xi, 20, 32]. Like Chaos Magick, New Thought is fundamentally interested in obtaining "results" and achieving one's goals [xv, 20, 26, 45].

Trump's Affinity with New Thought and Chaos Magick

Donald Trump is presented as a long-time devotee of New Thought, specifically through his mentor, the Reverend Norman Vincent Peale, author of The Power of Positive Thinking [xiii-xiv, 2-4, 25-26, 40]. Trump reportedly started attending Peale's sermons as a boy and took his message to heart, even claiming that Peale considered him his "greatest student". From Peale, Trump learned the core New Thought principle that "the mind can overcome any obstacle" and the importance of thinking only of the best outcomes, or "accentuate the positive, and eliminate the negative" [xiii-xiv, 4, 26, 40]. This aligns with Trump's pervasive self-confidence and certainty that he is a "winner" and will get what he wants.

Beyond his conscious practice of positive thinking, the source suggests Trump is also a "natural" Chaos Magician [xiv, 40]. His operational style in business and politics is characterized by a "very loose" approach, a preference for seeing what develops rather than adhering to rigid structure, and a willingness to "wing it" and rely on instinct [xiv, 17, 18, 19]. This comfort with unpredictability and reliance on intuition aligns with the fluid, non-linear, and adaptable nature of Chaos Magick [xiv, 19, 47, 54]. Trump's belief in the fundamentally volatile character of things and his tendency not to take things "too seriously" also resonates with the Chaos Magick perspective, which sees reality as a "playground" [xiv-xv, 19, 20, 188].

Both Trump and Chaos Magick (as well as postmodernism) are seen as products of a "post-truth" world where traditional values and objective truth are less certain [xv-xvi, 20, 21, 44, 75, 110]. Trump's use of "truthful hyperbole," which he describes as "an innocent form of exaggeration—and a very effective form of promotion," is presented not as conventional lying (which involves misrepresenting what one believes to be true) but as "bullshitting," which is an indifference to truth aimed at shaping the audience's beliefs and attitudes for effect. This pragmatic focus on what "works," rather than on accuracy or truth, is shared by positive thinking and Chaos Magick.

Meme Magic and the Election

The concept of "meme magic" is presented as a form of Chaos Magick practiced online, using internet memes to influence real-world events [xii-xiii, 47-48, 88-89, 95, 125]. The internet serves as the medium for transmitting these willed intentions, and meme magic is understood as inducing synchronicity – meaningful coincidences where inner intentions (expressed online) appear to manifest in the outer world [xiii, 47, 88, 90]. The alt-right, utilizing platforms like Breitbart.com (which Steve Bannon provided as a "platform" for them [xvii, 79, 99, 100]), notably used the Pepe the frog meme as a kind of "hypersigil"—a magical symbol used by many people and charged with their collective desire. Alt-righters claimed they had "willed Donald Trump into office" through this process, making their dream a reality [xi–xii, 78]. This aligns with the Chaos Magick goal of making things happen and shifting the boundary of Achievable Reality [xv, 20, 45, 47]. The source notes that this development suggests the idea that a cartoon frog appropriated by a far-right group could have helped put Trump in the White House is "not beyond the realm of possibility".

Summary of the Relationship

In essence, the source suggests that Trump's success can be viewed through the lens of these occult and psychological concepts because his approach embodies key principles:

Focus on Will and Results: Like New Thought and Chaos Magick, Trump is intensely focused on his will to win and achieve tangible outcomes.

Malleability of Reality: Trump operates as if reality is flexible and can be shaped by perception, a view shared by postmodernism, New Thought, and Chaos Magick [xv-xvi, 20, 47, 74-75, 80, 110, 125, 135, 185, 189].

Comfort with Chaos: Trump's non-linear, unpredictable style resonates with Chaos Magick's embrace of flux and disorder [xiv, 17, 18, 19, 47, 54, 137].

Power of Belief/Intention: His unwavering self-belief, derived in part from positive thinking, and the collective intentionality of his supporters (expressed through meme magic) are seen as potent forces in shaping events.

Spectacle and Image: Trump's background in reality TV and his focus on projecting a powerful image align with the importance of glamour, style, and spectacle in Chaos Magick and demagoguery.

While the source does not claim Trump consciously practices Chaos Magick rituals, it positions him as a figure whose actions and mindset are strikingly consonant with its core tenets, particularly in a postmodern, post-truth environment where the boundaries between internal intention, mediated image, and external reality seem increasingly blurred [xv, xxi, 20, 47, 74, 137, 187, 188, 253]. The possibility is raised that in such a world, efforts to "nudge" reality through intentionality and collective focus may indeed have greater effect.

Explain the concept of meme magic.

Based on the sources, the concept of "meme magic" is presented as a modern, internet-based application of magical principles, particularly those associated with Chaos Magick [xii-xiii, 88]. It gained prominence in discussions surrounding the 2016 US presidential election and the alt-right movement's support for Donald Trump [xi-xii, 78, 81, 85, 95, 125].

To understand meme magic, one must first understand its two components: "memes" and "magic."

Memes: The term "meme" originates from biologist Richard Dawkins, who proposed it as a cultural analogue to genes [xii, 88]. Memes are ideas, behaviors, styles, images, symbols, or slogans that can be transmitted from one person to another and are subject to imitation and alteration during transmission, much like a game of "Chinese whispers" [xii, 88]. While traditionally spread through media like books, art, music, television, and film, today memes primarily propagate rapidly across the internet. Magic (specifically Chaos Magick): The "magic" component of meme magic is explicitly linked to Chaos Magick [xiii, 88]. Chaos Magick is a modern magical system that emerged in the 1970s, known for its flexible, "do-it-yourself" approach, favoring the practitioner's personal initiative and imagination over strict adherence to established rituals, symbols, or dogmas [xiii, 44, 73, 99]. Chaos Magicians are described as being comfortable with the rapid change and fragmentation of modern life and are willing to utilize anything at hand for their magical workings, including elements from traditional occultism, various spiritual traditions, popular culture, and even fictional sources [xii, xxi, 46, 48, 70, 94, 99]. A central aim of Chaos Magick is to achieve tangible "results" and influence the world, referred to as "making something happen" or "shifting the boundary of Achievable Reality" [xv, 20, 45, 47, 56, 88]. This focus on what "works" aligns with Pragmatism and positive thinking [xv, 20, 26, 45, 49, 88]. Chaos Magicians seek to achieve their desires by influencing the deep unconscious (sometimes called the "Neither-Neither" or "unconditioned awareness of being"), and then "nudging" the flow of events towards the desired outcome.

How Meme Magic Works (According to the Source):

Meme magic combines these concepts by using the internet as the primary medium for magical work [xiii, 47, 88, 90, 141-142]. Contemporary occultists and Chaos Magicians view the internet as functioning like the "astral plane" of traditional magic—a psychic ether capable of transmitting willed intentions [xiii, 47, 88, 90, 141-142].

Meme magic is understood as inducing "synchronicity" – the phenomenon, described by C. G. Jung, of "meaningful coincidence," where events in one's inner world (or, in this case, online) seem to be mirrored in the outer world without an apparent causal link [xiii, 47, 88, 90, 96-97, 141-142, 145]. The internet is seen by some as an "exteriorized" imagination, making the occurrence of synchronicity between online activity and the physical world seem plausible.

Drawing on concepts from chaos theory, meme magic operates on the principle of "sensitivity to initial conditions," similar to the butterfly effect [xiii, 47, 96, 98]. The idea is that a small action—an online "tap"—at the right time and place can potentially "nudge" a situation to develop in a desired direction, even if there is no obvious causal connection between the initial action and the final outcome. For meme magic practitioners, the stability of "consensus reality"—what we normally accept as real—is seen as an illusion, something malleable and open to being shaped [xv, 20, 47, 95-97, 143].

A key element is the use of memes as "sigils". In magic, a sigil is a symbol charged with a specific desire to bring about a magical result. When a meme is used by many people and collectively charged with their willed intention or desire, it becomes a "hypersigil". The intense focus and collective desire poured into these online symbols are believed to be capable of influencing real-world events.

Meme magic thrives in a "post-truth" environment where traditional notions of objective truth are less certain [xv-xvi, 20, 44, 75, 82, 84, 87, 135, 137, 140, 146, 185, 189]. Like postmodernism and "bullshitting," meme magic is less concerned with factual accuracy than with the effect it has on the audience and the tangible "results" it can achieve [xv, 20, 45, 74-75, 87, 88, 124, 135, 140]. This pragmatic focus on what "works," rather than what is true, is shared with positive thinking and Chaos Magick [xv, 20, 26, 45, 49, 88, 124]. Online communities where "anything goes," like 4chan, became breeding grounds for meme magic, allowing users to express transgressive or politically incorrect sentiments and discovering that their online actions could "breach the reality barrier" and affect the physical world.

Furthermore, the source discusses the esoteric concept of an "egregore" or "tulpa"—a thought form or psychic entity created and sustained by the collective will, prayer, or imagination of a group of followers. It is suggested that a meme, particularly one like Pepe the Frog that was charged with significant collective energy and devotion, could potentially function as or develop into an egregore, gaining a life and influence of its own and acting as an "efficacious magical ally" for the group that created it. However, the source notes that egregores are generally considered negative or selfish entities, difficult to control once created.

Example: Pepe the Frog and the 2016 Election:

The primary example given in the sources is the use of Pepe the Frog by the alt-right online community during the 2016 US presidential election [xiii, 48, 85, 89-90, 93, 143]. Alt-righters on platforms like 4chan and Breitbart.com (which Steve Bannon provided as a "platform") adopted Pepe as their mascot and a kind of hypersigil, saturating the internet with images of the frog overlaid with their intentions and desires for a Trump victory. Richard Spencer, a white supremacist leader, claimed that the alt-right had "willed Donald Trump into office," believing they had made their "dream a reality" through this process [xi-xii, 78]. This claim aligns directly with the goals of both New Thought (making dreams a reality, willed intention) and Chaos Magick (making things happen, shifting achievable reality) [xi, xv, 20, 45, 47, 78]. The source notes the strange synchronicity that developed around Pepe, including the connection made by some users to an ancient Egyptian frog-headed deity named Kek, who was associated with primordial darkness and chaos. These practitioners believed that posting Pepe/Kek images online were sigils designed to bring forth this chaotic, primordial energy as a precursor to a new order.

In essence, meme magic, as described in the sources, is the belief and practice of using internet memes and online collective intentionality to manipulate reality and achieve desired outcomes, drawing on the principles of Chaos Magick and operating within a postmodern, post-truth landscape where the boundaries between online intention, image, and physical reality are perceived as porous or non-existent [xv, xxi, 20, 47, 74, 137, 187, 188, 253]. While the source does not definitively state that meme magic caused Trump's victory, it frames the alt-right's claims and the surrounding phenomena through this lens, suggesting that in a world where reality seems increasingly malleable, such efforts may indeed have an effect.

What is an egregore?

Based on the sources, the concept of an egregore originates in esoteric tradition, where it is understood as a specific type of psychic or imaginal entity. The term itself comes from a Greek word meaning "watcher".

An egregore is created and sustained by the collective will, devotion, prayers, thoughts, and imagination of a group of followers. It functions as a kind of thought form or psychic being, essentially a group mind or spirit. This entity is kept alive and grows stronger through the continued attention and energy directed towards it by the group. The sources note that, at a certain point, an egregore can develop a life and consciousness of its own, comparing this process to what some enthusiasts anticipate happening with advanced artificial intelligence.

The power accumulated by an egregore can be directed and used for the aims and purposes of the group that created it. However, according to Valentin Tomberg, cited in the source as the recognized author of Meditations on the Tarot, there are no inherently "good" egregores; rather, they are generally considered "negative". While egregores can be "engendered by the collective will and imagination of nations," their core aims are described as always being selfish, focused exclusively on gaining power and strengthening themselves, often at the expense of their own creators.

Once an egregore is brought into existence, the group can rely on it as an "efficacious magical ally". Despite the assistance it provides, the source emphasizes that this help comes at a significant cost: the creators must continue to meet the egregore's "unlimited appetite for their future devotion". Furthermore, once created, an egregore is considered difficult to control and significantly harder to dissolve or put down than it was to raise up in the first place.

The concept of an egregore is linked to the idea of a tulpa, another type of thought form mentioned in the sources. The difficulty in dissolving a thought form created even by a single individual, such as described in the experience of Alexandra David-Neel, suggests that getting rid of an entity resulting from a collective effort is considerably more challenging. Madame Blavatsky's views on the "spirits" encountered during séances also touch upon related ideas; she argued these entities were often thought forms emanating from the sitters, combined with "etheric shells" of the deceased, with mediums adding psychic matter to give them a semblance of life, a process she viewed as a form of black magic or psychic slavery.

The sources also connect the idea of an egregore to broader societal phenomena. Jean Gebser's concept of the "magical structure" of consciousness, which he related to "group consciousness" and the "vegetative intertwining of all living things," is presented as potentially underlying such collective psychic phenomena. Cultural critic Morris Berman is cited as remarking that "an entire culture can eventually undergo very serious changes as the result of the slow accumulation of enough psychic and somatic changes on an invisible level," which could be seen as a gradual process through which an egregore gains influence. This suggests that a nation or group's "possession" by such a psychic entity can occur gradually by gaining a foothold in the collective imagination.

Two prominent examples are discussed in the sources through the lens of potential egregores:

Pepe the Frog: The source explores whether Pepe the Frog, particularly in his adoption and intense use by the alt-right online community during the 2016 US presidential election, could function as or develop into an egregore. The "intense focus and collective desire poured into these online symbols" (memes used as sigils/hypersigils) is seen by proponents of "meme magic" as capable of influencing real-world events. The strange synchronicities that developed around Pepe, including connections made to the ancient Egyptian frog-headed deity Kek, added to this perception [94–96, 100]. Eurasia: The source suggests that the idea or "meme" of Eurasia, promoted by figures like Alexander Dugin, has potentially "surpassed" the influence attributed to meme magic like Pepe the Frog, having had a longer history (practically a century) and receiving sufficient attention to "grow into a powerful egregore". This is presented as a concept that gained strength in a post-Soviet Russia seeking a new identity.

In summary, the sources present the egregore as a powerful, collectively created psychic entity sustained by group energy and imagination, which can act as a magical ally but demands constant devotion and is difficult to control, with potential manifestations seen in powerful collective symbols and ideas circulating online and in politics today.

What is synarchy?

Based on the sources, synarchy is understood as a specific esoteric sociopolitical concept originating in the late 19th century. The term itself means "total government," presented as the direct opposite of anarchy, which means "no government".

The concept was introduced through the writings of the mysterious French occultist, Alexandre Saint-Yves d’Alveydre. Saint-Yves claimed to have received his detailed knowledge of synarchy through astral journeys he undertook to an alleged underground city or empire known as Agartha.

According to Saint-Yves's account from Agartha, synarchy represents a "totalitarian caste-bound organic social ordering". This social structure is headed by a Sovereign Pontiff, referred to as the Brahmatma or the Lord of the World, who serves as the supreme spiritual and political leader of this theocratic state. The organization is based on a universal principle: the threefold division of human beings into intellectual, emotional, and instinctive functions. In this ideal synarchic society, millions of inhabitants live in perfect harmony, each fitted into their social slot just as a cell is to a human body. This arrangement is depicted as a stable, albeit rigid, social structure, resembling Plato's Republic or the Hindu Laws of Manu, and notably leaves very little room for democracy . From this perspective, any rebellion against one's fated place would make the entire "body politic" ill. Saint-Yves claimed that ages ago, the entire earth was governed under these harmonious synarchic laws, but a schism around 4000 BCE fragmented the world and forced the Brahmatma and his people underground to wait for the upper world to return to harmony and accept synarchic rule .

Saint-Yves was a vigorous proponent of synarchy, lobbying government ministers and distributing literature. He was even made a Chevalier of the Légion d’honneur for promoting synarchy as a potential solution to the anarchist terrorism prevalent in Europe at the time. However, he later ordered his book detailing his Agartha journeys destroyed, leaving his reasons unknown .

Despite Saint-Yves's attempt to suppress his own account, the idea of synarchy persisted and, according to some reports, a covert synarchic movement became influential within French government circles in the 1930s and '40s. Some authors, like Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince, argue that this movement made its way through French right-wing politics, found a home in Vichy France, and went underground. They suggest it might even be seen reflected in the "occult landscaping" of Paris carried out by François Mitterrand, such as the pyramid in the Louvre courtyard and the Grande Arche de la Défense, which are seen as laid out according to an esoteric design potentially leading back to synarchy .

Furthermore, Picknett and Prince suggest that the European Union itself, which began with the European Coal and Steel Community in 1950, is an outgrowth of synarchy. They note that Saint-Yves had lobbied for a united European state with a hierarchical structure similar to that of the church, and see the gradual increase in the EU's dominance over its member states as a potential slow fulfillment of this "synarchy plan".

The concept of synarchy is also closely linked to the esoteric tradition of Traditionalism, which was informed by the same vision of a primordial revelation. René Guénon, considered a key figure in Traditionalism, moved in the same Parisian occult circles as Saint-Yves and Papus. Guénon viewed the medieval Knights Templar, who some suggest organized themselves along synarchic lines, as an expression of Julius Evola's "holy warrior" ideal. Guénon's association with a Catholic journal, Regnabit, linked to the Cult of the Sacred Heart, is also mentioned as promoting a form of synarchy. Schwaller de Lubicz, another figure in these Parisian occult circles, and his group Les Veilleurs (the Watchers), were also opposed to the modern world and thought in terms of a theocratic state, linking them to an "occultist synarchy" inspired by Saint-Yves.

Julius Evola, a prominent Traditionalist thinker, shared this distaste for the modern world and its democratic tendencies. His vision for an ideal state, described as an "organic and hierarchical civilization in which all human activities are both ordained from above and directed toward it and defined by more than merely human values," is noted as containing a clear "synarchic note". He believed that Mussolini's fascism was not "Fascist enough" precisely because it did not fully embrace this kind of hierarchical direction from "above".

In contemporary Russian politics, the concept of synarchy appears to have resurfaced through the influence of figures like Alexander Dugin and Vladislav Surkov. Dugin, who is influenced by Evola and Traditionalism, has explicitly called for a Russian Fascist state organized along synarchic lines, envisioning a vast territory from Vladivostok to Dublin united under a supreme ruler. His vision for a future "enlightened fascism" incorporates the organic, hierarchical values of synarchy along with other ideas like cosmic biologism. Furthermore, Anton Vaino, Putin's chief of staff, is thought to be the author of a paper proposing a new government system for the postmodern age, which, with its concept of a "nooscope" accessing global consciousness, is described as striking a "sinister synarchic note" due to its resemblance to an "all-embracing system of government that has to be enforced by top officials".

In essence, synarchy, as described in the sources, is an esoteric model of highly structured, hierarchical, and authoritarian government, contrasting sharply with modern democratic and individualistic values, and is seen by some as a hidden influence in historical and contemporary political movements, particularly those on the far right or those rejecting modernity.