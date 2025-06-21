Revelations 13:3

Birthday of Julius Caesar & 666

Trump was shot at 6:12 PM or 666 (6:6+6)

The Jewish Standard Article: Donald Trump is the Messiah

Source: https://jewishstandard.timesofisrael.com/donald-trump-is-the-messiah/

Trump’s Gematria

Hebrew Gematria

Now, Jewish Gematria requires transliteration to Hebrew first, the article above claims that Parnas is incorrect as DONALD TRUMP in Hebrew Gematria DOES NOT EQUAL 424.

One must remember that Trump’s family name of origin is DRUMPF

Donald Trump = Donald Drumpf = דונלד דרומף

Hebrew is read from right to left: Donald Drumpf = DVNLD DRVMPF:

That is:

Dalet (D) = 4

Vav (Vowel, O) = 6

Nun (N) = 50

Lamed (L) = 30

Dalet (D) = 4

Dalet (D) = 4

Resh (R) = 200

Vav (Vowel, Uh) = 6

Mem (M) = 40

Pey (Ph Sound) = 80

4 + 6 + 50 + 30 + 4 + 4 + 200 + 6 + 40 + 80 = 424

Alternate Spelling SAME RESULT

דונלד טראמפ = Donald Trump = 424

דונלד דרומף = Donald Drumpf = 424

משיח בּן דוד = Messiah, Son of David = 424

Source: https://mosaicmagazine.com/observation/uncategorized/2016/05/the-gematria-of-hillary-clinton-and-donald-trump/

I just discovered this while writing this article.

This is not divine this is Luciferian

Remember, none of this is divine. This is what the Luciferians do, they create Moon Children meaning they conceive their children on certain dates according to certain star charts and then force birth them according to certain star charts. Thus, you create a child born according to the specific alignment of the stars and then you derive his name to hold the numeric value of “Messiah Son of David” all the while raising the child to believe that he is the “Great Sun King” (see the mural of Apollo & Trump’s obsession with Gold)

Addressing the Supernatural Question

The first thing people are going to argue is that none of this mythology is real, and I’ll agree it may not entirely be. Let us ground ourselves first with the understanding of what “Anti-Christ” means.

The prefix ‘anti-’ simply means “one that is opposed” and so following this through: “anti-Christ” simply means “one that is opposed to Christ.” This opposition isn’t necessarily hard to spot. Everything about Trump as a person, all politics aside is fundamentally opposed to the Christian teachings of Christ. Those teachings include loving one’s neighbor, the Golden Rule, charity, and even revolution against power structures.

While Trump may want his supporters to believe he’s opposed to the fundamental power structures, he’s taken money from the Jewish lobby, Elon Musk, and a number of other billionaires. He’s a part of the elite and he’ll always be part of the elite. He is not opposed to the same power structure we the people are.

Brother Paul ’s Analysis

Brother Paul gives a very solid and, in my opinion, a very objective breakdown of all the relations and similarities between Donald Trump and the Beast / Anti-Christ from the Bible.

“ We should have a world Government, but ONLY when the Messiah Arrives” (Pat Robertson)

This sounds like an awfully Jewish thing to say. I thought Pat Robertson was an evangelical Christian. EVANGELICAL CHRISTIANITY (JUDEO-CHRISTIANITY) IS JUST JUDAISM RENAMED TO CHRISTIANITY.

“Join me, I’m glad to sit here at the right hand of Satan” - Walter Cronkite

Trump Torah Crown

Six days ago, Donald Trump was given a ‘Torah Crown’ by the Israel Heritage Foundation. Their mission statement is “to await King David’s descendant, our Mashiach, to rule over the land and bring peace to all nations.

Original Post: https://x.com/DonnieDarkened/status/1682602419765616641

Here is their mission statement available on their website. What’s interesting is, there are so many connections of Trump to this coming messiah that it is difficult not to wonder why.

“Why would I ask for forgiveness if I’ve done nothing wrong?”

Why would I ever ask for forgiveness if I’ve never done anything wrong? ~ Donald Trump

Trump’s Favorite Norman Vincent Peale IS A FREEMASON

When a person loses all ability to recognize their own ability to make mistakes, they rule out the need to ask for forgiveness. Look at it another way, if the Bible says:

If a person doesn’t believe that there’s a door, will they ever seek it out? If a person doesn’t believe in a need for forgiveness, will they ever ask for it? Herein lays the ultimate opposition, for no other reason than pride and ego. Pride & Ego; for which we know always come before the fall.

Trump has Studied Talmudic / Jewish Kabbalah

“One day, when my Kabbalah teacher, Eitan Yardeni, asked how I was doing….” – Donald Trump — Trump: The Way to the Top: The Best Business Advice I Ever Received, p. 188

Messianic Trumpism Blasphemy

Obviously, this is as blasphemous as can be.

The scary part is that the “Evangelical-Christian” supporters of Trump are rapidly losing all ability to recognize WHY this is blasphemous. The problem is that it’s right in front of us and they can’t even entertain the question.

Would the Jews name a town after their ‘Messiah?’

Trump is the Son of F. Christ & Mary

Could be meaningless, could be an obvious nod to the belief that Trump is a part of the Merovingian / Desponcyni Bloodline

Trump has RH- Bloodline - TRUMP IS A BLUEBLOOD

Source: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/auto/meet-the-beast-donald-trumps-new-bomb-proof-car-that-carries-guns-and-presidents-blood/big-far-doors/slideshow/57446455.cms

I’ve saved this webpage as a PDF in case it disappears; this is a very hard fact to find.

Robert Sepehr: The Trump Bloodline

Trump Tower 666 & Black Cube of Saturn Symbolism

Trump Third Temple Coin

Trump Awarded Torah Crown - https://files.catbox.moe/wakscd.mp4

Trump 424 Messiah Son of David Gematria - https://rumble.com/v6spa6j-join-me-im-glad-to-sit-here-at-the-right-hand-of-satan-walter-cronkite-on-o.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Trump Son of F. Christ & Mary

Towns named after Trump in Israel

Trump secret Jewish convert - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VlMhtRvqTI2gzXNN0-_FMIgh4KqOlN0C/view?usp=drive_link

https://web.archive.org/web/20190829004959/https://israeltodaynews.blogspot.com/2019/02/donald-trump-converted-to-judaism-two-years-ago.html

Trump goat Idol at Mar A Lago https://www.yahoo.com/news/fact-check-goat-covered-100-231600515.html?guccounter=1

Trump Gaza Golden Idol Statue Meme

realdonaldtrump A post shared by @realdonaldtrump

Trump Tower Black Cube of Saturn

Trump Apollo Sun God Art in Penthouse https://www.maisonvalentina.net/en/news-events/architecture/donald-trumps-manhattan-luxury-apartment-mansion

Trump Loves Gold

Trump as a Lion

"Christians" saying Trump is a modern Jesus

"Christians" putting Trump on the Crucifix

"Christians" believing Trump is their savior

Messianic Trumpism Movement

Second Coming of Donald Trump

Trump says 'I am the Chosen One'

Rabbi Claiming Trump is Messianic Figure - https://drive.google.com/file/d/16MIHq9P5Sx0FV9YgojqA5XFdgVSoHkOr/view?usp=drive_link

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comparing Trump to Jesus

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/marjorie-taylor-greene-compares-trump-to-jesus-which-bible-is-she-reading/ar-BB1nXBNo

“I am the Chosen One”

The “Second Coming” of Donald Trump

Donald in Celtic means “World Ruler” Melania in Greek means “Dark”

1) The Antichrist Has a Mouth Of A Lion - Rev 13:2

2) The Antichrist is Boastful & Arrogant - Daniel 7:8 , 8:25

3) The Antichrist Denies the Father & The Son - 1 John 2:22

4) The Antichrist is a Vile Person - Daniel 11:21

5) The Antichrist Throws Truth To The Ground - Daniel 8:12

6) The Antichrist Comes in His Own Name - John 5:43

7) The Antichrist has a Covenant With Many - Daniel 9:27

9) The Antichrist Shall Honor The God of Forces - Daniel 11:38

10) The Antichrist is called ‘The Little Horn’ - Daniel 7:21

11) The Antichrist’s Appearance is More Stout than his Fellows - Daniel 7:20

Trump 666 Connections

Additional Information Also At https://www.patheos.com/blogs/messyinspirations/2020/08/trump-666-no-connections/

Information from http://www.thehypertexts.com/Donald%20Trump%20Antichrist%20666.htm

The Trumps purchased the most expensive building ever bought in the US, at 666 Fifth Avenue, a street symbolic of money ( Mammon ). It goes without saying that no true Christian would purchase the property at 666 Mammon Avenue, so the Trumps were always sham Christians. Then Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism, which does not recognize Jesus Christ as the Messiah. Nor does her father, who claims to be "the only possible savior" of Americans.

The Trumps paid $1.8 billion for the 666 tower. And 18 = 3*6 = 666 . The 666 tower was acquired by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kush ner. Kush was the patriarch of Babylon, which the Bible relates to the Antichrist in its final book, the Revelation of St. John. According to the Gospel Coalition, "The Whore of Babylon is the spirit of seductive culture, actively engaged in the deception and destruction of God's people." Trump seduces Christians away from the teachings of Jesus Christ via television, tweets and other social media. Revelation says supporters of the Antichrist will be tortured with fire and brimstone, a sobering thought for those who believe the Holy Bible and its prophecies.

The famous Trump Tower is 203 meters tall according to multiple reports. And 203 meters = 666 feet.

The Trumps are also in the process of building a $ 666 million tower at One Journal Square. According to multiple reports the height will be 666 feet. This was reported by NJ.com and other sources.

Donald Trump inherited his grandmother's real estate empire when she died on June 6, 1966 = 6-6-66 . Her name was Elizabeth Christ Trump. The name Elizabeth means "vow" so her full name means "vow for Christ to be trumped!" How did the Trumps become rich? Trump's grandfather Frederick Trump was a German pimp who made his money via brothels during the California and Klondike gold rushes. When he returned to Germany to marry, he was deported for draft dodging and tax evasion, two family traditions The Donald carried on.

On the Ides of March, Trump had 666 delegates. The Ides of March is when the Roman empire mutated from a republic to a dictatorship. Trump would go on to attempt to a coup on Jan. 6, 2021, seeking to dismantle American democracy and establish himself as the first American dictator. He will no doubt try again, if elected president in 2024.

In the first year of Trump's presidency, fiscal year 2017, the budget deficit swelled to 666 billion dollars! (Per Fox Business and other sources.) Trump tweeted his congratulations for the budget passage on October 27, 2017. The bavister.org Julian Date calculator confirms that Trump's tweet occurred on a Julian date of 6666 .

On the day Trump allowed the Nunes memo to be published—in a blatant attempt to protect Trump from justice—the stock market dropped 666 points.

Trump has been endorsed by Baptist pastors like Jerry Falwell Jr., David Jeremiah and Robert Jeffress. The Baptist Hymnal ends with hymn number 666 .

Trump spends hours watching and being influenced by the Fox network; the letters in "Fox" add up to 666 multiple ways! To see how, please click here: FOX 666.

Trump's fearmongering comments about "rapists" and "drug dealers" vaulted him to the top of the polls on June 6, 2015 = 6+6+(1+5) = 666 .

Trump announced his candidacy for president on June 16, 2015 = 6+(1*6)+(1+5) = 666 .

The 2016 election was "all Trump all the time" and 2016 = 666 + 666 + 666 + 6 + 6 + 6 .

The January 1998 cover of the pornographic adult magazine Genesis (the title of the first book of the Bible) asks: "DONALD TRUMP THE NEXT PRESIDENT?" And 1998 = 666 + 666 + 666 .

Donald Trump's father Fred Trump died on June 25, 1 999 and that's three upside-down sixes. Fred Trump was described as a "high-functioning sociopath" who raised his son to be a "king" and a "killer." He was arrested in 1927 at a KKK rally regarding an attack on a police officer. The address reported in the newspapers was the Trump residence. Woody Guthrie wrote angry songs about "Old Man Trump" and his racism.

When Trump began selling Bibles he has never read much less tried to live by, the price, $59.99, had three upside-down sixes. The Bible warns against adding to scripture, but Trump added secular documents to "his" Bible, "trumping" the real Bible.

Donald Trump's name in various formations equates to 666 in Jewish gematria, English gematria, Sumerian gematria, and ASCII computer code. This can be confirmed with simple Google searches like: Trump 666 gematria.

Nostradamus & “Mabus”

Nostradamus gives three names for three “antichrists,” the third was “Mabus” - more specifically the following:

Mabus will soon die, then will come,

A horrible undoing of people and animals,

At once one will see vengeance,

One hundred powers, thirst, famine, when the comet will pass.



Century 2, Quatrain 62

B & G

One interesting thing to note, if Nostradamus were to have received this information by divination, it’s possible it was auditory, thus I hypothesize that MaBus could have been misheard and was really MaGus (say the two out loud, the G and B sound nearly identical) may-bus / may-jus - for our hypothesis, let us assume the real word was “Magus”

Note: Nostradamus said the name “Hister” which we can imagine referred to “Hitler” so we know it’s not out the the realm of possibility to make this guess.

Etymology of ‘Magus’

Latin - Masculine and Feminine

The MASCULINE FORM of “Mage” in Latin is MAGUS - now the FEMALE version in Latin is……..

(F) Maga = Mage/Magician = (M) Magus?

May-jus = May-bus