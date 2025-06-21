Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Johnson's avatar
Dick Johnson
Jun 15, 2024

Good thread, makes perfect sense to me. Can’t believe nobody thought to do the gemetria on his real name since calling him Drumpf was a big thing during peak TDS season.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Urban (theofficialurban)
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
Aug 14

God loves that he told the truth!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture