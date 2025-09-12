Israel & The Assassinations of John & Robert Kennedy [Full Documentary by ERTV]

The film presents the case that Robert Kennedy never believed the Warren Commission's findings and was conducting his own secret investigation into his brother's murder. It posits that RFK was assassinated in 1968 to prevent him from reaching the White House, where he would have reopened the case.
(For a detailed investigation of the timeline leading up to JFK’s Assassination, this post is very detailed)
Evidence is presented to deconstruct the official narratives of both killings. The film alleges that RFK's killer was not the hypnotized patsy Sirhan Sirhan, but a second shooter. Likewise, it points to JFK's assassin being silenced by Jack Ruby (Jacob Rubinstein), a gangster with ties to the Zionist paramilitary group Irgun.
The ultimate motive, the documentary claims, was JFK's fierce opposition to Israel's nuclear weapons program at Dimona, which led to a tense showdown with Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion just months before Dallas. Upon JFK's death, President Johnson, described as Israel's man in Washington, immediately reversed Kennedy's policies, covered up the USS Liberty attack, and allowed the nuclear program to proceed. The film concludes by exploring the suspicious death of JFK Jr., suggesting a third assassination to end the Kennedy threat.
Timestamps
00:00:00 Introduction: Two Brothers, One Fate
00:09:20 RFK's Secret Investigation into JFK's Murder
00:15:57 The RFK Assassination: A Hypnotized Patsy
00:24:09 The Second Shooter: Who Really Killed RFK?
00:32:54 A False Motive: Were the Kennedys Pro-Israel?
00:47:39 The Oswald Connection: Jack Ruby's Zionist Ties
00:53:13 The Ultimate Motive: JFK vs. Israel's Nuclear Program
01:00:14 The Accomplice: Lyndon B. Johnson's Role
01:11:09 The USS Liberty: A Failed False Flag?
01:20:40 The Final Victim: The Mysterious Death of JFK Jr.