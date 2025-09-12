Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Israel & The Assassinations of John & Robert Kennedy [Full Documentary by ERTV]

This documentary argues that the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy were a connected plot orchestrated by Israel's deep state /w help from Lyndon Johnson.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Sep 12, 2025

The film presents the case that Robert Kennedy never believed the Warren Commission's findings and was conducting his own secret investigation into his brother's murder. It posits that RFK was assassinated in 1968 to prevent him from reaching the White House, where he would have reopened the case.

(For a detailed investigation of the timeline leading up to JFK’s Assassination, this post is very detailed)

Phantom Directive
The 48-Hour Doctrine: How Public Assassination Became America’s New Political Language
JFK challenged the invisible hand…
Read more
10 days ago · 5 likes · Phantom Pain

Evidence is presented to deconstruct the official narratives of both killings. The film alleges that RFK's killer was not the hypnotized patsy Sirhan Sirhan, but a second shooter. Likewise, it points to JFK's assassin being silenced by Jack Ruby (Jacob Rubinstein), a gangster with ties to the Zionist paramilitary group Irgun.

The ultimate motive, the documentary claims, was JFK's fierce opposition to Israel's nuclear weapons program at Dimona, which led to a tense showdown with Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion just months before Dallas. Upon JFK's death, President Johnson, described as Israel's man in Washington, immediately reversed Kennedy's policies, covered up the USS Liberty attack, and allowed the nuclear program to proceed. The film concludes by exploring the suspicious death of JFK Jr., suggesting a third assassination to end the Kennedy threat.

Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Source Link Here

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

JFK to 9/11 - Everything is a Rich Man's Trick - Francis Richard Conolly

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 15
JFK to 9/11 - Everything is a Rich Man's Trick - Francis Richard Conolly

Read full story
📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

JFK II: The Bush Connection (2003 Full Documentary Film)

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 24
JFK II: The Bush Connection (2003 Full Documentary Film)

Read full story

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: Two Brothers, One Fate
00:09:20 RFK's Secret Investigation into JFK's Murder
00:15:57 The RFK Assassination: A Hypnotized Patsy
00:24:09 The Second Shooter: Who Really Killed RFK?
00:32:54 A False Motive: Were the Kennedys Pro-Israel?
00:47:39 The Oswald Connection: Jack Ruby's Zionist Ties
00:53:13 The Ultimate Motive: JFK vs. Israel's Nuclear Program
01:00:14 The Accomplice: Lyndon B. Johnson's Role
01:11:09 The USS Liberty: A Failed False Flag?
01:20:40 The Final Victim: The Mysterious Death of JFK Jr.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture