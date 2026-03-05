Leuren Moret: How to Avoid Jesuits, Mind Control Turning America into a NWO Prison

In this dynamic episode, Alfred Lambremont Webre is joined by independent scientist Leuren Moret to discuss the profound global transformations occurring across the Ukraine, the EU, and the United States.

Moret reveals a hidden agenda driven by ancient Iranian bloodlines and the Jesuit organization, using nuclear technologies, HAARP, and mind control to facilitate a global “permanent war crimes racketeering syndicate.” We explore the parallels between the dismantling of the Ukraine and the current “Balkanization” of America through programs like Jade Helm.

Key Topics Covered:

The restoration of the Silk Road by Russia and China

How the IMF uses debt to trade “nature for debt”

The role of the Jesuits in controlling the US government and educational institutions

State-sponsored terror and the use of EMF pain beams on civilian populations

Solutions for Americans: How to reclaim the Constitution and protect your health

Jesuit China: Dent, Li, Breakspeare Bloodline(s)

Of the various 13 Bloodlines, the Li Bloodline is the one shrouded in the most mystery. James Carner has managed to find genealogical records showing a direct connection to the Papal/Zoroastrian Breakspear/Lancellotti Bloodline and the Fish/Dent → Li Bloodline(s) which were heavily involved in the Chinese Opium Trade and in recent times, the “new silk road” - the Belt and Road Initiative.

https://jamescarner.com/the-most-dangerous-bloodline-in-history/

https://jamescarner.com/jesuit-china/

https://jamescarner.com/the-dragons-broker-how-the-dents-and-breakspeares-delivered-china-to-rome/

Breakspear & Lancellotti Bloodlines

Esteban, Mario, and Yue Lin, eds. China and International Norms: Evidence from the Belt and Road Initiative. Routledge, 2023. [Chapter traces elite influence systems and cultural soft power initiatives] .

Lechner, Alex M., Chee Meng Tan, Angela Tritto, and Alexander. The Belt and Road Initiative: Environmental Impacts in Southeast Asia. Trends in Southeast Asia. ISEAS, 2020. [Traces regional elite alliances and control mechanisms] .

Jesuit and Opium Trade (Lancelot Dent)

Ehteshami, Anoushiravan, and Benjamin Houghton, eds. China Moves West: The Evolving Strategies of the Belt and Road Initiative. Lynne Rienner Publishers, 2023. [Includes analysis of historical Western-Asian trade alignments] .

Fish Family Archives. “Lancelot Dent.” (Primary genealogical and trade connections between British merchants and China’s colonial drug economy).

Li Family Power in China

Duarte, Paulo Afonso B., and Francisco José B. S. Leandro, eds. The Palgrave Handbook of Globalization with Chinese Characteristics. Springer Nature, 2023. [Details the rise of Chinese elite networks, including the Li family’s control mechanisms].

Lancelot Dent (1799-1853)

LANCELOT DENT 1799 - 1853 (father of our Rev John Dent Fish born 1828 in Macau China) - https://www.fishfamily.co.uk/p/lancelot-dent.html (From the book INDIGO & OPIUM by Miles Macnair, A descendant of Thomas Dent, Lancelot’s Brother)

A quick timeline:

1799 – Born in Westmorland, England 1823 – Arrives in Bombay on the Euphrates 1827 – Joins Dent & Co. in Canton 1831 – Becomes senior partner after his brother leaves

1839 – Commissioner Lin Zexu demands he appear in Canton. Dent refuses → sparks the crisis that ignites the First Opium War (1839–42) 1839–42 – Moves part of the business to Manila for safety

1840 – Sails with British forces to Zhoushan (Chusan), appointed Paymaster to HM troops 1841 – Dent & Co. grabs prime land in new British colony: Hong Kong (near today’s Pedder St)

1842 – Retires rich to Flass House, Cumberland 1843 – Officially adopts his son John Dent Fish (born 1828 in Macao)

28 Nov 1853 – Dies aged 54 at the Plough Hotel, Cheltenham Buried back home in Crosby Ravensworth

1 854 Will :

Adopted son John Dent Fish → £10,000

Step-brother John Crockett Fish → £5,000

From rural Westmorland farm boy → one of the most controversial merchants in the China trade. Dent & Co.’s famous “Dent’s Pagoda” warehouse dominated the Hong Kong waterfront for decades.

Lancelot Dent: the man who said “no” to Lin Zexu and lived to retire in an English country mansion.

