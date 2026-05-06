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Investigating predatory Jesuit priests in Alaska | Oct. 4th, 2019 | Alaska Insight

Found this video from "Alaska Public Media" with only about 3,500 views on YouTube. Interesting all of the little things that I've come across by random luck.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
May 06, 2026

“The Catholic church has been reckoning with the systematic cover-up of sexual abuse among clergy members as victims began coming forward in the last decade. An investigative piece published by the program Reveal from the Center of Investigative Reporting last year found that, for decades, Jesuit priests abused hundreds in Alaska Native villages. We’ll discuss the lasting effect of sexual abuse by priests in rural Alaska on this edition of Alaska Insight.”

Source Video on YouTube

The Secret Right (Banned Films)

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Svali Speaks (Former Jesuit Monarch Programmer)

https://rumble.com/playlists/AoXkfP2iG-Y

Svali’s Articles (Highly Recommended): https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/welcome/child-page/

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