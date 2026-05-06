Investigating predatory Jesuit priests in Alaska | Oct. 4th, 2019 | Alaska Insight

“The Catholic church has been reckoning with the systematic cover-up of sexual abuse among clergy members as victims began coming forward in the last decade. An investigative piece published by the program Reveal from the Center of Investigative Reporting last year found that, for decades, Jesuit priests abused hundreds in Alaska Native villages. We’ll discuss the lasting effect of sexual abuse by priests in rural Alaska on this edition of Alaska Insight.”
Source Video on YouTube
The Secret Right (Banned Films)
Jesuit Reducciones in Paraguay (Understood to be an Early form of Communism)
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Svali Speaks (Former Jesuit Monarch Programmer)
https://rumble.com/playlists/AoXkfP2iG-Y
Svali’s Articles (Highly Recommended): https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/welcome/child-page/