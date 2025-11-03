Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

John the Revelator: Earth's Final Destiny

John the Revelator

John the Revelator: A Study of Revelation /w the late James Arrabito

This is the landing page / home page for the 15-Part study of Revelation hosted by the late James Arrabito that ran probably back in the late 1990s - James Arrabito was killed in a mysterious plane crash with little information to be found on his death.

The entire cycle, a raw dissection of prophetic history, reveals the relentless, generational war waged by Lucifer against the divine order, culminating in the inescapable catastrophe known as the End of Time. The structure of reality, unveiled through these texts, centers on a primary, enduring deception.

The Architecture of Deceit (Babylon and the Beast System)

The root of global apostasy is identified as ancient Babylonian Sun/Serpent worship, founded by Nimrod and Semiramis, utilizing the dark mathematics of 666, the sacred number of the cosmos and astrological deities. This pagan core did not perish; it was seamlessly subsumed by the Roman Papacy, creating the universal Antichrist system—the “harlot” who intoxicates the nations with false doctrines and occult symbolism disguised under Christian nomenclature. The operational standard of this system is the replacement of God’s Sabbath (the Creator’s sign) with Sunday worship, the self-declared mark of the Papacy’s absolute ecclesiastical authority.

The Agents of Chaos

Satan’s power (the Dragon) uses a multi-layered offensive:

  1. Secret Societies: Organizations such as Masonry, the Illuminati (founded by Jesuit priest Adam Weishaupt), and the Jesuit Order itself, form an underground network designed to infiltrate global power structures, destroy monarchies, instigate world revolutions (Communism, French Revolution), and establish Lucifer as the world’s master. The Jesuit apparatus specifically works to execute the political will of the Papacy, often through clandestine espionage and violence.

  2. The New Age and Media: Modern deception is funneled through the Aquarian Age movement, spiritualism, rock music (utilized for physiological and mental control), and the Flying Saucer/UFO phenomenon—all revealed as methods for demonic entities to condition humanity to accept a counterfeit Christ, the Matraa, thus rejecting the true Second Coming.

Prophetic Timeline and the Final Crisis

The divine counter-move is anchored in prophecy: the 2300-year cycle (day-for-a-year principle) concluded in 1844, when Christ initiated the investigative judgment in the heavenly sanctuary. We exist currently in the judgment hour, immediately preceding the return of Christ.

The imminent climax, described as the Whore riding the Scarlet Beast, is the political union of the apostate church with the atheistic, humanistic powers rising from the “bottomless pit” (World Revolution/Socialism/Communism). This alliance, however, is a fatal trap; these political forces, driven by Satanic spirits working miracles (the seventh plague), will ultimately turn and consume the Harlot, destroying the religious system that attempted to control them.

The Inevitable End

The culmination is swift and total. The world is gathered for the final conflict, Armageddon. Christ returns, delivering his remnant people—those who kept all the commandments of God (including the Seventh-day Sabbath) and possessed the spirit of prophecy. The wicked dead are resurrected only to witness their judgment, realizing the extent of their rejection of Christ. Both Satan and the unredeemed masses are then utterly consumed by fire, reduced to ashes, achieving the final, eternal eradication of sin. The righteous inherit the new, restored Earth, embarking on an eternal expansion of knowledge and joy, far surpassing the limitations of mortality.

Links

  1. YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezI_L2Zo3TIunZ7ey32sY6w&si=27tOV-XHneTYBfiU

  2. Rumble: https://rumble.com/playlists/M5kntgjqvsk?e9s=src_v1_ucp_pl

  3. Odyssey: https://odysee.com/@UrbanOdyssey:b/jtr-arrabito:4?r=SeiWjpTeLvnadbdz5qFHGSRRzyZLzTJn&lid=4ef308593626eb3806c092e888840c275339c853

Download the Full Companion Guide /w Overviews for Each Episode

I have compiled notes and summaries for each episode, you can download the free PDF companion guide here:

John the Revelator: A Study of Revelation /w James Arrabito - Companion Guide
11MB ∙ PDF file
Download
This is a set of notes compiled by Urban for each episode of the study of Revelation /w James Arrabito
Download

Spotify Playlist(s)

You can also find this mini-Series on Spotify along with a few other presentations by James Arrabito

John the Revelator

James Arrabito

Episodes

