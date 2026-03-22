Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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Jordan Maxwell: Illuminati Secrets, Admiralty Law, and the Off-World Agenda /w Alex Jones

This is a "lost" interview that I had no idea existed. I am surprised that they allowed Jordan on to InfoWars as in modern times the show has become increasingly artificial and censored.
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Mar 22, 2026

What if the world is governed by a de jure magical system that you were never taught to see? Jordan Maxwell joins Alex Jones to pull back the curtain on the esoteric symbols and legal structures used by the global elite to maintain control.

In this deep-dive interview, Maxwell decodes the hidden language of our institutions:

  • The “System” as a Sewer: Why our governmental and banking structures are designed for manipulation.

  • Pirates of the Caribbean: How the Knights Templar evolved into modern international bankers.

  • Zombies and Cemetery Law: The legal reality of being “dead” in the eyes of the state.

  • Maritime Admiralty Law: How the law of the sea governs your birth certificate and your “citizenship”.

  • The Saturnian Connection: The occult significance of the “Lord of the Rings” and the binding nature of the elite’s rituals.

  • Off-World Intervention: Maxwell’s conviction that human technology and genetics have been tampered with by non-human entities.

Stop standing under their foundation and start gaining true understanding.

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Only Site Affiliated /w the Jordan Maxwell Estate

The only real site that is affiliated with the Jordan Maxwell Estate is JordanMaxwellShow.com

Many fake people selling content under Jordan’s name who are not affiliated with the real Jordan. See Jordan’s Last Will & Testament (Free) Here:

Jordan Maxwell Estate

For Archived Material / Reuploads:

I suggest the XVONE channel on YouTube for regular uploads of old archived interviews & material by Jordan Maxwell: XVONE

Other Jordan Maxwell Content

JORDAN MAXWELL'S LOST INTERVIEWS: The Straw Man Deception: Secrets of The Dollar Bill, The Vatican & Sovereign Citizenship

JORDAN MAXWELL'S LOST INTERVIEWS: The Straw Man Deception: Secrets of The Dollar Bill, The Vatican & Sovereign Citizenship

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
September 24, 2025
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🎧The Dark Side of the World - Jordan Maxwell

🎧The Dark Side of the World - Jordan Maxwell

Urban (theofficialurban)
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Mar 16
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Timestamps

00:00:00 Emergency Transmission: The War for Humanity 
00:02:24 The Elite’s Magical System and the AI Singularity 
00:05:17 Patterns of Power: Knights Templar and Secret Societies 
00:12:05 Cemetery Law: The Legal Status of the "Zombies" 
00:17:21 Maritime Admiralty Law: Your Birth Certificate as a Security 
00:25:30 Breaking the Spell: How Language Controls Reality 
00:35:12 The Genetic Manipulation of the Human Race 
00:48:22 Ancient Civilizations and the "Gods" of the Past 
00:54:10 Future Outlook: Surviving the Global Transition

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