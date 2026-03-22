Jordan Maxwell: Illuminati Secrets, Admiralty Law, and the Off-World Agenda /w Alex Jones

What if the world is governed by a de jure magical system that you were never taught to see? Jordan Maxwell joins Alex Jones to pull back the curtain on the esoteric symbols and legal structures used by the global elite to maintain control.
In this deep-dive interview, Maxwell decodes the hidden language of our institutions:
The “System” as a Sewer: Why our governmental and banking structures are designed for manipulation.
Pirates of the Caribbean: How the Knights Templar evolved into modern international bankers.
Zombies and Cemetery Law: The legal reality of being “dead” in the eyes of the state.
Maritime Admiralty Law: How the law of the sea governs your birth certificate and your “citizenship”.
The Saturnian Connection: The occult significance of the “Lord of the Rings” and the binding nature of the elite’s rituals.
Off-World Intervention: Maxwell’s conviction that human technology and genetics have been tampered with by non-human entities.
Stop standing under their foundation and start gaining true understanding.
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The only real site that is affiliated with the Jordan Maxwell Estate is JordanMaxwellShow.com
Many fake people selling content under Jordan’s name who are not affiliated with the real Jordan. See Jordan’s Last Will & Testament (Free) Here:
For Archived Material / Reuploads:
I suggest the XVONE channel on YouTube for regular uploads of old archived interviews & material by Jordan Maxwell: XVONE
Other Jordan Maxwell Content
JORDAN MAXWELL'S LOST INTERVIEWS: The Straw Man Deception: Secrets of The Dollar Bill, The Vatican & Sovereign Citizenship
Timestamps
00:00:00 Emergency Transmission: The War for Humanity
00:02:24 The Elite’s Magical System and the AI Singularity
00:05:17 Patterns of Power: Knights Templar and Secret Societies
00:12:05 Cemetery Law: The Legal Status of the "Zombies"
00:17:21 Maritime Admiralty Law: Your Birth Certificate as a Security
00:25:30 Breaking the Spell: How Language Controls Reality
00:35:12 The Genetic Manipulation of the Human Race
00:48:22 Ancient Civilizations and the "Gods" of the Past
00:54:10 Future Outlook: Surviving the Global Transition