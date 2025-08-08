Urban Sits Down /w Mr. Joshua Abraham, Apprentice of Legendary Fritz Springmeier

Follow Joshua Abraham on X

@YeshuaMyGod33 on X

Josh’s Interview /w Greg Reese

Check out Joshua Abraham’s 33rd Degree Masonic Infiltration

https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/joshua-abraham.html

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Urban (theofficialurban) in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

The following are notes from Abraham’s Infiltration of 33rd Degree Masonic Study Circle

During my Free Masonic infiltration, I was welcomed and apart of several high level Masonic Bible studies. During these Bible studies, the Masons frequently talked about “the return of Yeshua”.

THE COMPLETE LIST OF BOOKS TO SUCCESSFULLY INFILTRATE FREE MASONRY UP TO THE RANK OF THE THIRD DEGREE OF MASTER MASON:

Read these books in this order for a more complete understanding of the Masonic Craft. There are no short cuts. You must read all these books front to back for a successful infiltration. This way, you will never have to take the Masonic “Oath of Light” and bind your soul to the Brotherhood on the checkered floor of the Lodge (Mathew 5:36 KJV). Masonry is a fraternity of knowledge. Now you can defeat them at their own game.

1611 King James Bible

The Quran

The Encyclopedia of Free Masonry volumes 1 & 2 - Albert Mackey

The Monitor of the Lodge: Monitorial Instructions of the Three Degrees of Free Masonry

The Secret Teachings of All Ages - Manley P Hall

Lectures on Ancient Philosophy - Manley P Hall

The Lost Keys of Free Masonry - Manley P Hall

The Secret Destiny of America - Manley P Hall

Morals and Dogma - Albert Pike

The Secret Doctrine volumes 1 & 2 - Helena Blavatsky

The Book of the Law - Aleister Crowley

Masonry Beyond the Light - William Schnoebelen

Solomons Builders - Christopher Hodapp

The Hiram Key - Christopher Knight & Robert Lomas

The Kybalion: Hermetic Philosophy - Three Initiates Centenary Edition

THE SECRET CODE WORDS OF FREE MASONRY:

1st degree Entered Apprentice: “Boaz” (1Kings 7:21 KJV)

2nd degree Fellow Craft: “Jachin” (2Chronicles 3:17 KJV)

3rd degree Master Mason: “Tubal-Cain” (Genesis 4:22 KJV) The Secret Word of The Master Mason “Mahabone”

Isaiah 28:16 Therefore thus saith the Lord God, Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation: he that believeth shall not make haste.

THE ANCIENT ROYAL SECRET OF 33rd DEGREE FREE MASONRY

The Order of the Melchizedek is the real Brotherhood within Free Masonry. This is made up only of the members of the Purple Honorary 33rd degree that have been shown the Four Masonic Holy Books. The belief that binds them all in a universal ambition is the belief in the awakening of the true consciousness. Some people would call this “Chi” or “Reiki” others would call it the “Brahman” or “Prana”, and there are even some, who would even call it “The Vrill”. But those Brothers of Light that are amongst us in every city here in America, they call it “The Force”.

This Royal Secret, that the Prince’s of the 32nd degree are sworn to protect, is the key to the unlocking of the true nature of ourselves. And that knowledge, is the ultimate power they don’t want you to know.

The Ancient Royal Secret lies within the Four Holy Books of 33rd degree Free Masonry. These make up the four corners of the Metatron Cube that has evolved from the Ashlar Cornerstone. For within these Four Holy Books of the Craft, lies within the Four Force Powers one may choose as an Initiate of the Flame.

The Force Powers of 33rd degree Free Masonry are as such:

King James Bible: The Book Of Man and Water; holds the power of healing others. This Spiritual Gift known as “The Power of the Apostles” and is found in 1Corinthians 12:1-11

The Book of the Law: The Book of the Eagle and Air; holds the power of controlling others without their knowledge through demonic Magick. This is found in the Third Teaching verses 70-72

The Quran: The Book of the Lion and Fire; holds the power of controlling others by the power of submission . This is found in Surah 5:33

The Bhagavad Gita & The Holy Vedas: The Book of the Ox and Earth; holds the power of healing oneself. This is found in the Fourteenth Teaching verse 4 in the Bhagavad Gita and in Artharva Veda-Kanda Ten

There are dark occult societies of the Brotherhood all over the world that don’t want us to know what we are truly capable of. They don’t want us to know that the things we suspect that are extraordinary about ourselves are in fact absolutely real. The last thing these dark people want is for us to know the truth. They know that the profane sheeple who don’t read the ancient texts, will never awaken to what they could be. And that, is the ultimate source of their power and control, our spiritual laziness. Whoever, these people that don’t want us to know the truth know that if the day comes when we seek after the knowledge, they will lose all their power. And this is why we see so many distractions to keep us away from the books.

THE SECRET CODE WORD OF 33rd DEGREE FREE MASONRY:

METATRON

At the Third Degree Master Master Mason level of Free Masonry, you are told about the Cornerstone. But when you are brought the honorary 33rd Purple degree of the Sovereign Grand General, you are given the true meaning of the Cornerstone that evolves into the Cube. This is the true meaning of the Masonic Ashlar stone.

Metatron is the scribe of God. He is seated to the left, behind the throne of the Lord. He is the only angel allowed to sit in the presence of God. Enoch, seventh generation from Adam, is Metatron's earthly counterpart. Enoch is mention in the bible as having lived 365 years on earth and then was brought to heaven with out dying. Additional texts found later (Enoch 1, 2 and 3) and used in Jewish mysticism and various Christian sects claim Enoch was brought through the 10 stages of heaven and turned into Metatron by the Lord. He then was given the task of recording dictation from the angel Uriel, 360 books containing all knowledge in the universe. Later, the Lord himself tells to Enoch the secrets of the creation up to the flood, which are unknown even to the angels. Metatron governs the spot of Kether, the crown, in the Kabbalistic Tree of Life. Above this spot is only God. Below him are 10 other archangels and he is referred to as the Supreme Angel. Enoch upon meeting God was turned into a "pillar of flame", so bright and tall is his countenance. He is said to hold the scroll of creation and is often depicted holding the sacred geometry symbol called Metatrons Cube. Metatron's Cube is a three dimensional structure in which can be found the five platonic solids. These five 3-D shapes: tetrahedron, cube, octahedron, dodecahedron and icosahedron are constructed from two dimensional polygons. A polygon is a shape in which all sides and angles are equal to each other. Really the are an unlimited amount of polygons. A polyhedron is a three dimensional shape created from equal size polygons. For a polyhedron to be regular, it should have the same regular polygon as each of its sides, and each vertex (corner) should have the same number of polygons around it. One would think that there would be an unlimited amount of polyhedrons but there are only the five platonic solids. These 5 shapes were named after the ancient Greek philosopher Plato who believed each platonic solid corresponded with a classical element and that, there for, these shapes were the sacred building blocks of all matterand spirit in the universe. The correlations he saw were: tetrahedron= fire, cube = earth, octahedron = air, icosahedron = water and the dodecahedron = the universe. Metatrons cube, made up of 13 circles,can also be super imposed over the Flower of Life, another sacred geometric symbol.

Alex Jones

After speaking with a member of his immediate family, his former and current employees, and several high ranking Texas Free Masons, there is a lot that people don’t know about Alexander Emeric Jones.

"Alex Jones" in occult Kaballah Gematria equals 33

Alex Jones hired Molly Maroney a former analyst for the Zionist controlled C.I.A. front company "Stratfor" as Editor-In-Chief of Infowars

Alex’s lawyer Randall Wilhite went on record saying “Alex is a showman and simply playing a character”

Alex’s First Amendment lawyer Marc Randazza is the same lawyer that defends the Satanic Temple

Alex & his father David Jones D.D.S. are high ranking Free Masons hence the “widows son” skull & dagger on the set of Infowars to signal to other Masons where his allegiance truly lies

Alex Jones’s first jewish wife Kelly Nichols is the daughter of an Israeli Mossad agent

All four of Alex's children have dual citizenship in the USA and in the Zionist apartheid state of Israel

Infowars mandates that all their employees sign Non Disclosure Agreements silencing their employees from speaking out against Alex while claiming to be a “free speech” platform

Greg Reese made a video about Altiyan Childs, winner of Australia’s X Factor Season 1. After his win he was initiated into the Free Masons. When he left the Brotherhood he exposed Alex as a Free Mason and controlled opposition. Greg also made a video about William Cooper who also exposed Alex as controlled opposition

Alex Jones’s current second jewish wife Erika Wulff is a former prostitute nicknamed “Anja” who posted her adds on http://SugarNights.com

The Jones family are multimillionaires that own over 50,000 acres of land with over 300 Chevron Oil Corporation pump jacks in Freestone County TX while claiming to always need funds to stay in operation

Alex went on record saying “I wanna go on the record and make this clear, I fully support the state of Israel"

Show host Chase Geiser is a 32nd degree Free Mason

Jones admitted in the Sandy Hook case, while on the stand, that Steve Pieczenik who worked for the CIA and Henry Kissinger wrote his show script claiming that the children and parents were crisis actors and that no children died.

THE RETURN OF JESUS ACCORDING TO THE FREE MASONS

During my Free Masonic infiltration, I was welcomed and apart of several high level Masonic Bible studies. During these Bible studies, the Masons frequently talked about “the return of Yeshua”.

During the years of 2033-2034, the Free Masons are expecting Yeshua to return on His mothership called The New Jerusalem, which they say, is currently stationed in front of the planet Venus; hence Jesus saying “I am the bright and morning star” Revelation 22:16.

Along with His return, the Masons claim Yeshua will bring with His mothership along with the Fleet of The Melchizedek of 144,000. These will be the smaller ships that follow & surround the mothership Revelation 14:1-5. Yeshua’s father Jehovah is the Captain of this mothership & is in charge of the Pleiadian humanoid DNA creation of humans in this particular solar system. There is a greater “God” that has a higher rank over Jehovah from the Pleiadian constellation according to the Free Masons.

When Yeshua returns, He will judge the Antichrist Isaiah 2:17-21, 14:16-17, 24:21-22, Daniel 7:13-14, 9:27, Joel 2:30-31, Micah 4:1-5, Mathew 24:39-31, 24:36-39, 25:31-46, Mark 13:24-27, Luke 21:25-28, 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17, Apocalypse of Abraham 31:1-5, Apocalypse of Thomas 5:16-17, 6:7-11, 2Baruch 39:5-7, 40:1 Along with this judgement, the members of the Illuminati and who ever helped the Luciferian plan by taking the RFID money chip Mark of the Beast will be imprisoned into the Hollow Earth for 1000 years Revelation 13:7-18.

During the 1000 years peace, all the technologies suppressed by the global Illuminati will be released to the people & the loyal survivors who kept their faith & who didn’t take the RFID money chip will travel the stars and colonize other planets lead by Captain Jehovah, His son Yeshua & the Order of the Melchizedek Revelation 20:4.

After the 1000 years, the Order of the Melchizedek will return to Earth lead by Yeshua & will fight the final battle against Lucifer & all the former kings of the Earth with their legion of damned souls who took the RFID money chip Mark of the Beast on the Valley of Megiddo Revelation 20:7-10.

Four Holy Books of 33rd Degree Masonry

Based on Joshua Abraham’s Notes