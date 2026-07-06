Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

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🎙️Joshua Abraham: 33rd Degree Freemasonry, Knowledge is Power & METATRON for the Masses

Joshua Abraham returns for a second interview /w Urban - Joshua Abraham is the son of Larry Abraham (None Dare Call it Conspiracy) as well as a student & apprentice of Fritz Springmeier
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Urban (theofficialurban) and Joshua Abraham
Jul 06, 2026

In this interview, we dive into the hidden architecture of secret societies, controlled opposition, and ancient texts with our returning guest, Joshua Abraham. In this explosive interview, Joshua shares his unique journey from being a professional athlete to infiltrating Freemasonry up to the 33rd degree, aided by the legendary author Fritz Springmeier.

Joshua Abraham’s 33rd Degree Infiltration (Notes & Posts Aggregated by Urban about a year ago): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/joshua-abraham.html

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In this episode, we explore:

  • The realities of controlled opposition and how major figures are manipulated to corral the “awake” community.

  • The esoteric significance of the four holy books studied at the 33rd degree: the Quran, Bhagavad Gita, Book of the Law, and the Egyptian Book of the Dead.

  • The shocking initiation rituals of the Order of the Golden Dawn, including the “Killing of the Cockerel” and the requirement to renounce Christ.

  • Why the vibrational tone of the King James Bible is considered by insiders to be a powerful deterrent against demonic and Luciferian forces.

  • The hidden linguistic connections between AI, the term “Metatron” (associated with “dead” in Hebrew and “vacuum tube”), and a digital matrix.

  • How mainstream institutions, including Catholicism and Mormonism, intertwine with secret masonic agendas.

Joshua also emphasizes the critical importance of reading legacy texts like William Cooper’s work and the King James Bible to prepare for what is to come.

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Other Interviews ft. Joshua Abraham

My First Interview /w Joshua Last Year

Joshua Abraham’s Latest Interview /w Jake Shields

Joshua Abraham & Fritz Springmeier /w Emma on the Imagination Podcast

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Interview /w Greg Reece 3yrs Ago

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3 years ago · 330 likes · 217 comments · Greg Reese

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction and Joshua's Awakening 
00:07:07 Controlled Opposition & Masons 
00:13:13 The 4 Holy Books of the 33rd Degree 
00:19:10 Sovereign Grand Inspector General & Bookstores 
00:24:32 The Golden Dawn & The Killing of the Cockerel 
00:30:37 King James Vibrational Tone & Demonic Entities 
00:41:20 The Metatron, Artificial Intelligence & Vacuum Tubes 
00:55:57 Mormonism, Catholicism & The Institutional Deception 
01:06:06 Information Control & The Importance of William Cooper 
01:13:00 Reading the Playbook: Prophecy and Preparation

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