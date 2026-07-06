🎙️Joshua Abraham: 33rd Degree Freemasonry, Knowledge is Power & METATRON for the Masses

In this interview, we dive into the hidden architecture of secret societies, controlled opposition, and ancient texts with our returning guest, Joshua Abraham. In this explosive interview, Joshua shares his unique journey from being a professional athlete to infiltrating Freemasonry up to the 33rd degree, aided by the legendary author Fritz Springmeier.

Joshua Abraham’s 33rd Degree Infiltration (Notes & Posts Aggregated by Urban about a year ago): https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/joshua-abraham.html

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In this episode, we explore:

The realities of controlled opposition and how major figures are manipulated to corral the “awake” community.

The esoteric significance of the four holy books studied at the 33rd degree: the Quran, Bhagavad Gita, Book of the Law, and the Egyptian Book of the Dead.

The shocking initiation rituals of the Order of the Golden Dawn, including the “Killing of the Cockerel” and the requirement to renounce Christ.

Why the vibrational tone of the King James Bible is considered by insiders to be a powerful deterrent against demonic and Luciferian forces.

The hidden linguistic connections between AI, the term “Metatron” (associated with “dead” in Hebrew and “vacuum tube”), and a digital matrix.

How mainstream institutions, including Catholicism and Mormonism, intertwine with secret masonic agendas.

Joshua also emphasizes the critical importance of reading legacy texts like William Cooper’s work and the King James Bible to prepare for what is to come.

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Other Interviews ft. Joshua Abraham

Fritz Springmeier and Joshua Abraham - Dark Forces and Their 2030 Timeline “A discussion with two highly reliable sources, Fritz Springmeier and ex-Freemason Joshua Abraham who is the son of Larry Abraham, co-author with Gary Allen of the 1971 classic "None Dare Call It Conspiracy"“



My First Interview /w Joshua Last Year

Joshua Abraham’s Latest Interview /w Jake Shields

Joshua Abraham & Fritz Springmeier /w Emma on the Imagination Podcast

Interview /w Greg Reece 3yrs Ago

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