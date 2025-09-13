Please check back as I’ll post whatever I find here. Contributions welcome.

I hope my readers know me well enough to know that I’m as non-partisan as it gets. I didn’t really watch Charlie Kirk much, I was aware of who he was, and I like many others didn’t fully agree with some of his positions, but this is just a tragic series of events. Obviously Charlie was a person, a husband, a father. I truly sympathize with his family, and I am of the belief that we should pay his family our respects for their loss.

While I recognize that we’re free to form our own opinions, I just flat out disagree with cheering on or praising murder or violence, so for those who comment on this post, please feel free to respectfully voice your opinions and keep it civil.

Also, please understand that I’m interested in approaching the subject from a non-partisan / objective view. I’m more than happy to hear anybody out so long as you’re polite about it, I’ll gladly be polite back. That’s how we learn and grow.

September 15th

CIA / NASA Plans to Assassinate Prominent Journalists on Live TV

September 14th, 2025 - Dr. William Schnoebelen Comments on Spiritual Component

Charlie Kirk Says Oct. 7th was Suspicious /w Patrick Bet-David

September 12th/13th, 2025

Update: 6:45PM

Discord Says Government is Lying about Evidence on Killer

Tech Platform Denies Key Part of Case Against Kirk Suspect (Paid Article, Trash): https://www.thedailybeast.com/tech-platform-denies-key-part-of-case-against-kirk-suspect

Weird Image on “Killer’s” Computer

Read the Thread Unroll: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1966687904471662919.html

Some Nice Info on TPUSA Donors

Throwing Baseball Signs??

No Shortage of Occult / Masonic Symbolism

Update: Charles Kirk = Church of the Freeman

See the full X thread Unroll Here (Thread by AmurakaHidden on X): https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1966673249862865128.html

Different Killer???

Why did his ring change fingers?

33 Hours Huh? 🙄

George Zinn Public about Al Qaeda being Responsible for 9/11

The Icing on the Cake, CIA outdid themselves with this one: CHABAD DONOR OWNS THE MYSTERIOUS PRIVATE JET THAT DROPPED OFF THE RADAR