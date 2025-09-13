🪦The Mysterious Assassination of Charlie Kirk [UPDATE: Dr. Bill Schnoebelen Comments]
LAST UPDATE 9.14 12:00AM/EST -- Dr. Bill Schnoebelen Comments -- All of the oddities surrounding the tragic, yet mysterious assassination of Charlie Kirk
Please check back as I’ll post whatever I find here. Contributions welcome.
⚠️Please Note⚠️
I hope my readers know me well enough to know that I’m as non-partisan as it gets. I didn’t really watch Charlie Kirk much, I was aware of who he was, and I like many others didn’t fully agree with some of his positions, but this is just a tragic series of events. Obviously Charlie was a person, a husband, a father. I truly sympathize with his family, and I am of the belief that we should pay his family our respects for their loss.
While I recognize that we’re free to form our own opinions, I just flat out disagree with cheering on or praising murder or violence, so for those who comment on this post, please feel free to respectfully voice your opinions and keep it civil.
Also, please understand that I’m interested in approaching the subject from a non-partisan / objective view. I’m more than happy to hear anybody out so long as you’re polite about it, I’ll gladly be polite back. That’s how we learn and grow.
September 15th
CIA / NASA Plans to Assassinate Prominent Journalists on Live TV
September 14th, 2025 - Dr. William Schnoebelen Comments on Spiritual Component
Charlie Kirk Says Oct. 7th was Suspicious /w Patrick Bet-David
September 12th/13th, 2025
Update: 6:45PM
Discord Says Government is Lying about Evidence on Killer
Tech Platform Denies Key Part of Case Against Kirk Suspect (Paid Article, Trash): https://www.thedailybeast.com/tech-platform-denies-key-part-of-case-against-kirk-suspect
Weird Image on “Killer’s” Computer
Some Nice Info on TPUSA Donors
Throwing Baseball Signs??
No Shortage of Occult / Masonic Symbolism
Update: Charles Kirk = Church of the Freeman
See the full X thread Unroll Here (Thread by AmurakaHidden on X): https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1966673249862865128.html