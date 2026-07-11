🎧The Legality of Taxes (Pt. 2/2) ~ ⌛Bill Cooper & The Hour of the Time

The 3rd and 4th part(s) of the Legality symposium focuses on challenging the legality and ratification of the 16th Amendment, which grants the federal government the power to collect income tax. The participants, including legal researchers and former IRS agents, argue that the amendment is procedurally invalid because several states, such as Kentucky and Oklahoma, failed to ratify the specific constitutional language required. These speakers assert that both the judiciary and Congress have avoided addressing these discrepancies by dismissing them as political questions, creating what they describe as a monumental due process problem for American citizens. Consequently, the text advocates for active political resistance and non-compliance, suggesting that the current tax system is an unconstitutional exercise of power that lacks a definitive statutory basis.

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B.A.T.F. / IRS Criminal Fraud by William Cooper (CAJI News Service)

Recommended: The Sovereignty Education & Defense Ministry ( SEDM )

I’ve compiled a bunch of resources from the SEDM which has compiled a complete database with most things available for free including forms and instructions for similar topics as covered in this episode.

Urban’s Collection of eBooks from SEDM || Urban’s Notes on Various SEDM Writings || SEDM Jurisdictions Database Tool

View the SEDM Form Database & Index: https://sedm.org/Forms/FormIndex.htm

More Notes by Urban

Other Episodes Concerning Taxes

Educational Primer: Understanding the Tax Legality Movement

Orientation: The Search for Legal Truth

Welcome to this introductory primer on the “Legality of Taxes.” This curriculum explores the primary arguments and historical evidence presented during a landmark scholarly seminar held in Washington, D.C., hosted by The We the People Foundation for Constitutional Education. The purpose of this inquiry is not to promote tax evasion or lawlessness, but to engage in a rigorous, academic pursuit of legal truth. We are here to examine a fundamental question: Is the federal income tax administered in strict accordance with the U.S. Constitution and existing statutes?

As a student of law and history, you are invited to examine the evidence with an open mind. The researchers profiled in this seminar argue that the current tax system relies on historical fraud and legal “subterfuge.” By looking at certified archives, federal court records, and the government’s own manuals, we can begin to understand the complexities of the tax legality movement.

With this scholarly framework in mind, we begin by examining the very foundation of the modern income tax: the 16th Amendment.

The 16th Amendment: “The Law That Never Was”

The cornerstone of the tax legality movement is the research of Bill Benson, a former criminal investigator. In 1984, Benson spent a year traveling to the archives of all 48 states that existed in 1913. He recovered over 17,000 certified, notarized documents regarding the ratification of the 16th Amendment—the amendment that purportedly gave Congress the power to tax income without apportionment.

Benson’s findings suggest that the 16th Amendment was never legally ratified, but was instead fraudulently declared “passed” by then-Secretary of State Philander Knox.

Evidence of Faulty Ratification

Wording & Punctuation Errors: Under constitutional law, state legislatures must ratify the exact language of a Congressional joint resolution. Benson found that only four states quoted the amendment accurately. The other 33 states contained errors in punctuation, capitalization, or wording—discrepancies that legally require rejection by the federal government.

The Kentucky Record: This provides a striking example of procedural fraud. While the Kentucky House had previously voted to ratify, the Kentucky Senate journals record a vote of 9 in favor and 22 against the amendment on February 8, 1910. Despite this explicit rejection by one house of the legislature, Kentucky was certified to Washington as having ratified the amendment.

The Minnesota Discrepancy: Higher-quality evidence of fraud is found in a 16-page federal memorandum located in the National Archives. This document admits that the federal government never received a copy of the resolution from the state of Minnesota. Instead, the Governor’s secretary—who lacked any legal authority to certify legislative acts—simply “assured” the U.S. Secretary of State that the amendment had been adopted.

While the historical ratification is a matter of archival record, other researchers focus on the current mechanics of how the government interacts with the taxpayer.

Mandatory vs. Voluntary: The Filing Paradox

Researcher Bill Conklin highlights what he calls a “subterfuge” in the government’s language. While the public is led to believe that filing a Form 1040 is a mandatory legal requirement for all, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) frequently describes the process as “voluntary.” Conklin is so confident in this finding that he offered a $50,000 reward to anyone who could prove how to file a tax return without waiving their 5th Amendment rights.

The Language of the IRS Manual

The following table highlights specific, granular sections of the Internal Revenue Manual (IRM) that define the nature of tax compliance:

Conklin argues that the government employs a “dual-voice” approach. In its internal manuals and policy statements, it admits the system relies on voluntary participation. However, it simultaneously uses the threat of criminal indictment to intimidate the public into providing information.

This paradox of “voluntary” filing leads directly to a conflict with the individual’s most cherished constitutional protections.

The 5th Amendment Conflict

The 5th Amendment protects citizens from being compelled to be witnesses against themselves in criminal cases. Bill Conklin argues that requiring a citizen to sign a 1040 tax return under penalty of perjury is a violation of this protection, as the information provided can be used by the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution.

Evidence for this conflict is found in the Privacy Act Notice included in 1040 instruction booklets, which functions as a “Miranda Warning.” It warns taxpayers that their information may be shared with the Department of Justice and other agencies “to carry out their tax laws.”

Two Critical Questions for Congress

Based on his legal challenges, Conklin suggests that every citizen should ask their representatives these two questions:

Statutory Requirement to Waive Rights: Does a specific federal statute exist that requires a citizen to waive their 5th Amendment protection against self-incrimination in order to file a tax return? Nature of the Privacy Act Notice: If filing is a simple administrative requirement and not a criminal confession, why does the tax booklet include a Miranda-style warning stating that the information will be used for prosecution?

Behind these legal arguments are individuals who risked their careers to bring this evidence to light.

Meet the Researchers: Profiles in Investigation

The tax legality movement is supported by researchers from diverse backgrounds in law enforcement and the legal profession.

Bill Benson: A former criminal investigator for the Illinois Department of Revenue. He dedicated a year of his life to researching state archives, discovering 17,000 documents that form the basis of his two-volume work, The Law That Never Was.

Joe Bannister: A former IRS Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Special Agent and CPA. Bannister resigned on principle in 1999 after his superiors refused to address his 95-page report on constitutional flaws. He manages FreedomAboveFortune.com .

Bill Conklin: A researcher and educator who has successfully challenged the IRS in the Tenth Circuit. He maintains Anti-IRS.com and offers a reward for proof of mandatory filing that respects constitutional rights.

Larry Beecraft: A constitutional attorney focused on “due process” and the distinction between direct and indirect taxes. He has represented defendants in some of the longest tax trials in U.S. history.

These researchers argue that the lack of clear answers from the government has created a crisis of due process and legal uncertainty.

The Due Process Crisis and Legal Uncertainty

Attorney Larry Beecraft argues that the current tax system violates the principle of Due Process, which requires that laws be clear. He cites the case of Ms. Critcher, a woman who was caught between the “conflicting voices” of the government—advised by the Bureau of Indian Affairs that she did not need to file, only to be prosecuted later by the IRS.

The Finger-Pointing Gridlock

Beecraft identifies a “deplorable” situation where the government avoids accountability through a circular logic:

The Federal Courts often call the 16th Amendment a “political question” for Congress to solve.

Congressmen tell their constituents that the legality of the tax is a “judicial question” for the courts to decide.

The Core Legal Uncertainty

This “passing of the buck” is exacerbated by the fact that federal courts cannot agree on what the income tax actually is. The 1895 Pollock case, which struck down the 1894 income tax as an unconstitutional unapportioned direct tax, was the catalyst for the 16th Amendment. However, modern legal uncertainty remains:

Conflicting View A: Some federal courts classify the income tax as a Direct Property Tax .

Conflicting View B: Other federal courts classify it as an Excise Tax (an indirect tax).

Beecraft argues that if the government and the courts cannot agree on the nature of the tax, a citizen cannot be expected to know their legal obligations.

Alternatives and the Path Forward

Dan Mitchell, a senior economist at the Heritage Foundation, argues that the current tax code is “fundamentally broken” and “corrupt.” He notes that in a Money Magazine survey, 45 different professional tax preparers calculated 45 different, incorrect answers for a single hypothetical family.

Urban's Resources

Principles of a Proposed System

Mitchell proposes two primary principles for a “fair” tax system:

Tax Economic Activity Only One Time: Avoid the “cascading” effect of taxing the same dollar at multiple stages. Tax at One Rate: Ensure the law applies equally to all with no special subsidies or penalties.

A Critical Warning: While Mitchell views a National Sales Tax as a simple, visible alternative, this proposal remains highly controversial within the tax legality movement. Seminar host William Cooper warned that Mitchell’s proposal is “unconstitutional” and “extremely dangerous.” From a constitutionalist perspective, a national sales tax is viewed as an unauthorized direct tax—the federal government lacks the authority to tax citizens at a cash register within state boundaries, as they are limited to excise taxes on interstate and international commerce.

Conclusion: The Empowered Learner

The tax legality movement is not a collection of “wild theories,” but a pursuit based on documented historical records and specific legal interpretations of constitutional rights. From Bill Benson’s discovery of faulty state ratifications to Joe Bannister’s principled resignation, the movement challenges the government to provide clear, honest answers.

As a student of this topic, your journey is just beginning. When conducting your own research, remember the standard of evidence set by these investigators. Benson emphasizes that for evidence to be legally sound, the “ribbon must not be broken” and the “seal must not be defaced,” or the documentation is null and void.

You are encouraged to continue your research by visiting primary source websites such as FreedomAboveFortune.com and Anti-IRS.com, and by examining the certified, notarized documents held in the National Archives. Only through rigorous study can you reach your own conclusions about the search for legal truth in American taxation.

More by Bill Cooper

Bill Cooper Resources Page: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/bill-cooper.html

Asset Protection Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/ucc/asset-protection.html

Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time