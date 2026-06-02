Law Enforcement Guide to Satanic Cults, Rituals & Crimes (1994 Training Video)

This rare 1994 law enforcement training video hosted by former officer Gordon Coulter explores the hidden world of satanic cults, occult practices, and their impact on communities, families, and children.

Former Satanic High Priest Eric Pryor demonstrates real ritual sites, symbols, altars, and graffiti. Learn to recognize:

Inverted pentagrams, 666, Baphomet, Voodoo veves & more

Differences between Satanic, Voodoo & Witchcraft altars

Ritual dates & associated crimes (sacrifice, sexual abuse, etc.)

Forensic signs on victims & crime scenes

Symptoms of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) in children

Includes discussion of infamous cases like Richard Ramirez (Night Stalker), Son of Sam, and the successfully prosecuted Clifford St. Joseph human sacrifice case.

Perfect for researchers, true crime enthusiasts, law enforcement historians, and those studying occult subcultures.

Subscribe for more rare archival footage and educational content.

Located via Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/LawEnforcementGuideToSatanicCults1994VHSOccultHilarity

Educational VHS Tapes Collection: https://archive.org/details/vhsinstructionals

Urban’s SRA / Monarch Resources Page

I’ve compiled all of my notes, articles, and links on the topic into this page, along with a directory of various survivor testimony and interviews with survivors.

CKLN Radio Series on Monarch: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/ckln-mc

Svali Speaks Blog: https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/welcome/child-page/

The Deprogram Wiki: http://deprogramwiki.com/

Thanks for reading Urban Odyssey! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The Imagination Podcast has the largest Collection of Survivor Testimony on the Internet

My Interview /w JR

A Law Enforcement Manual from the 90s on Dealing /w Satanic Cults

This manual is not Associated /w the film (as far as I know), it’s just something I found on the Deprogram Wiki and figured I’d include it with this video on the same subject. This was a common occurrence within Police Departments in the 1990s.

Deprogram Wiki: https://deprogramwiki.com/

Svali Speaks: https://svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/welcome/child-page/

Satanic Cult Awareness 1.94MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This document, “Satanic Cult Awareness,” is a training manual designed to assist law enforcement in understanding, recognizing, and investigating occult and satanic cult activities.

Understanding Destructive Religious Cults (DRC)

The manual defines a DRC as a group that uses psychological manipulation to destroy an individual’s freedom of thought for the benefit of charismatic leaders. Key techniques include:

Manipulation: Isolation, hypnosis, love bombing, sleep deprivation, and the removal of privacy.

Indoctrination: Using confusing doctrines, chanting, confession of sins, and guilt to ensure blind obedience.

Deceptive Recruitment: Targeting impressionable teenagers through non-religious activities to isolate them from their existing social circles.

Abuse and Criminal Activity

Cults are described as engaging in various forms of abuse, including physical and sexual torture, ritualistic abuse, and forced participation in criminal acts. The manual notes that cults often:

Use front organizations to mask illegal activities such as narcotics trafficking.

Encourage theft and fraud to advance organizational goals.

View traditional authority figures—such as police, doctors, and family—as enemies.

Investigative Guidance for Law Enforcement

The authors provide practical suggestions for law enforcement officers:

Symbols and Clues: Investigators should watch for ritual paraphernalia (e.g., athames, chalices, specific candle colors), graffiti, and body markings.

Crime Scenes: Detailed documentation is required, including compass positions, as some cults orient activities toward the North. The manual provides extensive charts detailing the dates of rituals, types of ceremonies, and target ages.

Body Evidence: Evidence of animal or human sacrifice, specific types of mutilation, missing body parts, and the presence of unusual substances in the stomach are indicators of occult involvement.

The manual concludes with reference materials, including alphabets (Runic, Theban), common symbols (pentagrams, inverted crosses), and trail markers, to assist investigators in deciphering evidence found at crime scenes.

Timestamps