Urban Odyssey

EMF ~ FRDE Warfare From Nazi Germany Against Humanity Started In 1945 - IT'S GLOBAL NOW

Leuren Moret & Leurens Battis Interviewed by Alfred Lambremont Webre on Directed Energy Weapons, Cell Phones, and more!
Urban (theofficialurban)'s avatar
Urban (theofficialurban)
Feb 23, 2026

Are you being targeted by frequencies you can’t see? From the cell phone in your hand to the smart meter on your home, we are living in a weaponized electrical grid designed for total human control.

In this deep-dive panel with independent scientists Lauren Morey and Lawrence Batis, we uncover the shocking history of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) that began with Nazi scientists in 1945. We explore how “Project Paperclip” didn’t just bring rockets to America, but a blueprint for “Full Spectrum Domination” through electromagnetic frequency (EMF) warfare.

Be sure to check out this video on Stingray

Key Topics Covered:

  • Raytheon Patent 7629918: The science behind disruptive energy transmission.

  • The Cell Phone Deception: Why your “smartphone” is actually a sophisticated acquisition and mind control system.

  • False Flag Weapons: The connection between MH370, MH17, and the LAWS laser weapon system.

  • Weaponized Earth: How HARP and CERN are being used for weather modification and tectonic warfare.

  • The Global Grid: The plan to centralize all power and switch off “non-participants” via satellite.

Leuren Moret’s “Hillary Clinton” Dossier on Archive: https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

PEGASUS / PROMIS Documentary

YouTube Source Video

Leuren Moret Playlist(s)

Leuren Moret YouTube List

Rumble Playlist

Odysee List

Other Substack Posts

See the Leuren Moret section here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Timestamps

00:00:00 Intro: The Apparent EMF & Mind Control War 
00:03:30 Raytheon Patents: Radio Frequency Directed Energy (RFDE) 
00:12:44 Project Paperclip: Transferring Nazi Missile Tech to the US 
00:17:03 Weaponized Cell Phones & Full Spectrum Domination 
00:28:47 Product Demonstrations: MH370 & Laser Weapon Systems (LAWS) 
00:33:55 Smart Meters: The Global Surveillance & Fire Grid 
00:46:16 Institutional Corruption: Academic Theft at UC Berkeley 
01:05:06 Ancient Bloodlines: The Iranian Roots of Global Control 
01:21:46 Tectonic Warfare: Weaponizing Earth’s Magnetic Field & HARP 
01:34:39 The Endgame: CERN and the Destruction of the Earth

