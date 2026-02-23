EMF ~ FRDE Warfare From Nazi Germany Against Humanity Started In 1945 - IT'S GLOBAL NOW

Are you being targeted by frequencies you can’t see? From the cell phone in your hand to the smart meter on your home, we are living in a weaponized electrical grid designed for total human control.
In this deep-dive panel with independent scientists Lauren Morey and Lawrence Batis, we uncover the shocking history of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) that began with Nazi scientists in 1945. We explore how “Project Paperclip” didn’t just bring rockets to America, but a blueprint for “Full Spectrum Domination” through electromagnetic frequency (EMF) warfare.
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Be sure to check out this video on Stingray
Key Topics Covered:
Raytheon Patent
7629918: The science behind disruptive energy transmission.
The Cell Phone Deception: Why your “smartphone” is actually a sophisticated acquisition and mind control system.
False Flag Weapons: The connection between MH370, MH17, and the LAWS laser weapon system.
Weaponized Earth: How HARP and CERN are being used for weather modification and tectonic warfare.
The Global Grid: The plan to centralize all power and switch off “non-participants” via satellite.
Leuren Moret’s “Hillary Clinton” Dossier on Archive: https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1
PEGASUS / PROMIS Documentary
YouTube Source Video
Leuren Moret Playlist(s)
Other Substack Posts
See the Leuren Moret section here: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret
Timestamps
00:00:00 Intro: The Apparent EMF & Mind Control War
00:03:30 Raytheon Patents: Radio Frequency Directed Energy (RFDE)
00:12:44 Project Paperclip: Transferring Nazi Missile Tech to the US
00:17:03 Weaponized Cell Phones & Full Spectrum Domination
00:28:47 Product Demonstrations: MH370 & Laser Weapon Systems (LAWS)
00:33:55 Smart Meters: The Global Surveillance & Fire Grid
00:46:16 Institutional Corruption: Academic Theft at UC Berkeley
01:05:06 Ancient Bloodlines: The Iranian Roots of Global Control
01:21:46 Tectonic Warfare: Weaponizing Earth’s Magnetic Field & HARP
01:34:39 The Endgame: CERN and the Destruction of the Earth