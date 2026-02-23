EMF ~ FRDE Warfare From Nazi Germany Against Humanity Started In 1945 - IT'S GLOBAL NOW

Are you being targeted by frequencies you can’t see? From the cell phone in your hand to the smart meter on your home, we are living in a weaponized electrical grid designed for total human control.

In this deep-dive panel with independent scientists Lauren Morey and Lawrence Batis, we uncover the shocking history of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) that began with Nazi scientists in 1945. We explore how “Project Paperclip” didn’t just bring rockets to America, but a blueprint for “Full Spectrum Domination” through electromagnetic frequency (EMF) warfare.

Key Topics Covered:

Raytheon Patent 7629918 : The science behind disruptive energy transmission.

The Cell Phone Deception : Why your “smartphone” is actually a sophisticated acquisition and mind control system.

False Flag Weapons : The connection between MH370, MH17, and the LAWS laser weapon system.

Weaponized Earth : How HARP and CERN are being used for weather modification and tectonic warfare.

The Global Grid: The plan to centralize all power and switch off “non-participants” via satellite.

Leuren Moret’s “Hillary Clinton” Dossier on Archive: https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

