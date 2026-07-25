🦠Unlocking The Coronavirus Puzzle: IDnow & Leuren Moret on Google + Your DNA🧬

In this deep dive, explore the race for coronavirus testing solutions including IDnow and Abbott rapid tests, alongside Bill Gates and Trump administration updates. Leuren Moret breaks down Google’s military roots, DNA surveillance via 23andMe, Agenda 21, nanoparticles, 5G/EMF health risks, and broader control systems.

From early testing failures and self-swab tech to conspiracy revelations on human genome projects, synthetic biology, and electromagnetic DNA manipulation — this interview connects the dots on power, privacy, and humanity’s future.

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See the full album of Words & Terms for the subject of Tectonic Warfare: https://imgur.com/a/tectonic-warfare-leuren-moret-falMM4F

Urban’s Internet Archive List on ELF/VLF: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/6/neuroweapons

mRNA is “EXPERIMENTAL GENE THERAPY”

“FundVax”

Dr. Peter Breggin’s Book on “Brain Disabling Treatments”

In the second edition of Brain-Disabling Treatments in Psychiatry, Dr. Peter R. Breggin challenges the fundamental legitimacy of modern biological psychiatry by arguing that all psychiatric interventions—including drugs, electroshock, and lobotomy—function not by curing disease, but by inducing generalized brain dysfunction. He posits that these "treatments" achieve their intended effects through deactivation, a process that suppresses higher human functions such as autonomy, self-awareness, and emotional sensitivity, effectively acting as a chemical lobotomy. Central to his critique is the concept of medication spellbinding, or intoxication anosognosia, wherein patients become unable to perceive the extent of their own drug-induced impairment, often believing they have improved while their cognitive and social health actually deteriorates. Breggin meticulously documents how the psychopharmaceutical complex promotes myths of "biochemical imbalances" to justify the use of neurotoxic substances that actually create the very imbalances they claim to treat. Ultimately, the text serves as both a scientific indictment of the industry's deceptive marketing and a clinical guide for ethical alternatives, emphasizing a moral foundation for psychotherapy and the necessity of supervised drug withdrawal.

Definition: “ Medication Spellbinding ” ( Intoxication Anosognosia )

In clinical neurology, Anosognosia refers to a state where an individual with brain damage is physically unable to recognize their own disability. When this state is induced by psychiatric drugs, it is termed Medication Spellbinding (or Intoxication Anosognosia). The tragedy of this state is that the very regions required for self-monitoring are the ones disrupted by the treatment.

Alcohol Analogy: To understand spellbinding, consider alcohol intoxication. A person who is significantly drunk often believes they are a better driver or more charming, even as their actual performance collapses. They are “spellbound”—the intoxication prevents the brain from perceiving the impairment. Unlike alcohol, which clears in hours, psychiatric medication spellbinding creates a chronic, long-lasting “veil” over a patient’s self-judgment that can persist for years of continuous use.

The Four Pillars of the Spellbound State

Medication spellbinding is characterized by four primary hallmarks that reflect the brain’s inability to monitor its own decline.

Failure to Perceive Impairment Clinical Reality: The drug suppresses the feedback loops between the frontal lobe and the rest of the brain.

Subjective Experience: The patient may be slurring, forgetful, or robotic, yet they insist their mind is functioning with perfect clarity. Rationalization of Distress Clinical Reality: The brain attempts to make sense of drug-induced agitation or “akathisia” (inner torment).

Subjective Experience: Instead of blaming the drug, the individual blames themselves, their spouse, or external stress for their sudden irritability or despair. False Sense of Improvement Clinical Reality: The drug induces a state of artificial euphoria or emotional anesthesia.

Subjective Experience: The individual feels “better than ever,” even while their professional and personal life deteriorates.

Crucial Insight: This is the most dangerous pillar because it involves disinhibition. When a patient feels artificially empowered while their judgment is impaired, they are at the highest risk for catastrophic decisions. Medication Madness Clinical Reality: Extreme brain dysfunction leads to a total loss of impulse control and a break from the individual’s normal character.

Subjective Experience: The individual behaves in compulsive, violent, or suicidal ways that are entirely ego-alien. These actions are carried out without the individual grasping the disastrous consequences.

This loss of insight is not a psychological choice; it is the direct result of what is effectively a “chemical lobotomy.”

The Biological Basis of “Chemical Lobotomy”

The “spell” is cast through the physical suppression of the brain’s highest centers. Research into “Deactivation Syndrome” reveals four primary biological factors that contribute to this loss of self-insight:

Metabolic Suppression: PET scan studies of neuroleptics like Risperdal show a measurable decrease in the metabolic rate of the frontal lobes. This represents a progressive suppression of the regions required for complex thought, empathy, and self-awareness.

Dopaminergic Blockade: By blocking D2 receptors , these drugs interrupt the feedback loops that energize brain processes. This results in a “paralysis of volition,” where the individual loses the drive to initiate independent thought or action.

Neurotoxicity and Cell Death: Primate studies have demonstrated that chronic exposure to antipsychotics results in an 8% to 11% reduction in brain weight . This shrinkage involves glial cell loss and structural damage, contradicting the myth that brain changes are caused solely by the “disease.”

Confusion and Memory Loss: Short-term memory impairment makes it impossible for the patient to compare their current, drugged state to their pre-medicated baseline. They lose the “memory of self” required for insight.

While the physical destruction of brain tissue provides the engine for spellbinding, the mind employs psychological defenses to navigate the resulting vacuum of identity.

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More by Leuren Moret

Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

Urban’s Notes on Leuren Moret

Imgur Words & Terms Album on Tectonic Warfare: https://imgur.com/a/tectonic-warfare-leuren-moret-falMM4F

Leuren Moret: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/leuren-moret.html

Tectonic Warfare: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/biodigital-convergence/tectonic-warfare.html

Additional Posts

More on Leuren Moret’s Credentials

Found on Internet Archive , Leuren Moret was a real employee (for about a year) at Lawrence Livermore National Lab

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