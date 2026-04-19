Hidden in Plain Sight: Jordan Maxwell on Egyptian Symbolism and the "Great Work" (Full 1999 Lecture)

In this classic 1999 presentation, Jordan Maxwell dives deep into the forgotten knowledge of the ancient world and its direct influence on our modern religious, political, and commercial systems. From the Giza Plateau to Capitol Hill, Maxwell unmasks the hidden symbols that dictate human reality.

In this lecture, you will explore:

The Law of the High Seas: How Vatican Canon Law forms the foundation of modern business and the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC).

Hidden Symbolism: The Egyptian origins of the Washington Monument, the $1 bill, and corporate logos.

Astrotheology: The profound connection between the Bible, the Zodiac, and the movements of the Sun.

The 1213 Concordant: A breakdown of the historic treaty between the Pope and the King of England regarding the ownership of the Earth.

The “Great Work”: Why secret societies have protected this divine knowledge for millennia.

Jordan Maxwell challenges you to “stand under” the foundation of these concepts to gain true understanding. It is time to look past the political theater and recognize the underlying spirituality that governs our world.

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