🧶The Secret Meaning of Loops, Threads, and Hair✨ [A Dictionary of Symbols by J.E. Cirlot]

In this bite-sized episode, we explore the deep esoteric symbolism of everyday concepts like loops, knots, threads, hair, and woven fabrics. Reading from the second edition of J.E. Cirlot’s “A Dictionary of Symbols,” we uncover how ancient cultures and philosophies viewed these items not just as physical objects, but as cosmic representations of binding, energy, and the fabric of existence itself.

The Symbolism of Binding : How loops and knots represent the idea of being chained to the world or the creator.

Circe (Greek Goddess, Origin of the Word Church )

“Homeric "witch" able to transform men into sacrificial swine: a mythic picture of the transition from human to porcine sacrifices during the Hellenic period. Circe's isle of Aeaea was a funerary shrine. Its name meant "Wailing." Circe herself was the death-bird kirkos, falcon. From the same root came the Latin circus, originally an enclosure for funerary games.

As the circle, or cirque, Circe was identical with Omphale of Lydia Circumcision with her cosmic spinning wheel: a fate-spinner, weaver of the destinies of men. Homer called her Circe of the Braided Tresses, hinting that, like Oriental goddesses, she manipulated forces of creation and destruction by the knots and braids in her hair. She ruled all the stars that determined men's fates. Pliny said Circe was a Goddess who "commanded all the lights of heaven."

~ The Women’s Encyclopedia of Myths & Secrets [Barbara G. Walker]