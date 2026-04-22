🧶The Secret Meaning of Loops, Threads, and Hair✨ [A Dictionary of Symbols by J.E. Cirlot]

In this bite-sized episode, we explore the deep esoteric symbolism of everyday concepts like loops, knots, threads, hair, and woven fabrics. Reading from the second edition of J.E. Cirlot’s “A Dictionary of Symbols,” we uncover how ancient cultures and philosophies viewed these items not just as physical objects, but as cosmic representations of binding, energy, and the fabric of existence itself.
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Key concepts discussed:
The Symbolism of Binding: How loops and knots represent the idea of being chained to the world or the creator.
The Golden Thread: Comparing the Hindu “silver cord” to the path leading to the creator.
Knots in Magic: Distinguishing between benevolent protective knots and those used as a form of attack.
Hair as Energy: Why hair represents spiritualized energy and how colors like golden or copper alter its meaning.
The Web of Life: Understanding woven fabric as a “veil” that hides the true and profound from sight.
Circe (Greek Goddess, Origin of the Word
Church)
“Homeric "witch" able to transform men into sacrificial swine: a mythic picture of the transition from human to porcine sacrifices during the Hellenic period. Circe's isle of Aeaea was a funerary shrine. Its name meant "Wailing." Circe herself was the death-bird kirkos, falcon. From the same root came the Latin circus, originally an enclosure for funerary games.
As the circle, or cirque, Circe was identical with Omphale of Lydia Circumcision with her cosmic spinning wheel: a fate-spinner, weaver of the destinies of men. Homer called her Circe of the Braided Tresses, hinting that, like Oriental goddesses, she manipulated forces of creation and destruction by the knots and braids in her hair. She ruled all the stars that determined men's fates. Pliny said Circe was a Goddess who "commanded all the lights of heaven."
~ The Women’s Encyclopedia of Myths & Secrets [Barbara G. Walker]
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Recall the “Mystery of the Drapers [Guild]” we Discuss in “The Company” /w Michelle Gibson
In the deep arcana of the mystery schools, cloth, garments, and the act of weaving are not mundane utilities; they are the supreme metaphors for the creation of physical reality and the entrapment of the soul. Source(s) reveal that the physical body itself is viewed as a garment woven by cosmic forces.
The Loom of Destiny: The ancient Goddess was universally recognized as the Fate-spinner, who sat at her cosmic loom weaving the destinies of men and the stars. Circe, the enchantress, was identical with this Fate-spinner, manipulating the forces of creation and destruction through the intricate knots and braids of her hair. To the ancients, the threads of thought, action, and desire are the raw materials woven by the “Three Fates” to create a living garment that binds man when he enters the physical plane.
The Elemental Vestments: The clothing of the priesthood was designed to represent the dominion over the material universe. The veils and vestments of the high priest were composed of four elements: plain linen signified the earth, purple signified the sea, blue signified the air, and scarlet was the indication of fire.
The Light-Robe and Transmutation: The ultimate goal of the initiate is to transcend the physical “apron of the flesh” and attain the “Wedding Garment of the Spirit” or the “robe of Blue and Gold”. In Gnostic texts, this “light-robe” is considered a “mystery of mysteries,” bestowed only upon those who have received the highest initiations. Similarly, the fabled “Golden Fleece” sought by the Argonauts was not an animal skin, but an alchemical symbol for a parchment book containing the secrets of transmutation.
Reading(s) from A Dictionary of Symbols, 2nd Edition (J.E. Cirlot)
Timestamps
00:00:00 Intro & Symbolism of Loops and Bonds
00:02:23 The Golden Thread & Inner Links
00:04:10 Knots in Magic: Protection vs. Attack
00:06:56 The Symbolism of Thread & Hair
00:09:03 Spiritual Energy & Hair Color
00:10:36 Woven Fabric: The Web of Life
00:12:46 The Cosmic Loom & Weaving Destiny
00:14:52 Conclusion: Consciousness & Language