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The Luxembourg’s & Savoys

Since the fall of the Western Roman Empire in 476 AD, several German dynasties have ruled what would become known as the Holy Roman Empire and later Germany.

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Original Article: https://jamescarner.com/luxembourgs-savoys/

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Early Middle Ages:

Merovingian Dynasty (Frankish, not specifically German, but significant in the region):

Ruled by Clovis I and his descendants until the 8th century.

Carolingian Dynasty (also Frankish, but pivotal for the formation of what would later be considered German territories):

Charlemagne (Charles the Great) was crowned Emperor in 800 AD, establishing a large empire that included much of modern Germany.

Holy Roman Empire:

Ottonian (Saxon) Dynasty (919–1024):

Notable rulers include Otto I, who was crowned Holy Roman Emperor in 962, effectively founding the Holy Roman Empire.

Salian Dynasty (1024–1125):

Known for emperors like Henry III and Henry IV, with significant conflicts with the Papacy.

House of Hohenstaufen (1138–1254):

Frederick Barbarossa and Frederick II were prominent rulers, with the latter known for his clashes with the Pope.

House of Habsburg (1273–1806, with interruptions):

The Habsburgs had a significant influence, with notable emperors like Maximilian I. Their rule was not continuous but dominated the later medieval and early modern periods of the Holy Roman Empire.

Post-Holy Roman Empire:

After the dissolution of the Holy Roman Empire in 1806 by Napoleon, the German territories were reorganized into the Confederation of the Rhine and later the German Confederation. House of Hohenzollern (ruled Prussia from 1701, significant in the German Empire from 1871): With the unification of Germany under Otto von Bismarck, Wilhelm I became the first German Emperor in 1871. House of Wittelsbach (Bavaria): Ruled Bavaria before and after the Holy Roman Empire’s dissolution but did not rule a unified Germany.



Modern Germany:

After World War I, the German Empire ended, and Germany became a republic (Weimar Republic).

After World War II, Germany was divided into East and West Germany, with no ruling dynasty.

Reunified Germany (since 1990) has been a federal parliamentary republic with no monarchy.

This overview simplifies a complex history where various regions might have had different rulers at different times. The dynasties mentioned had significant influence over what we now consider German territory, but their rule was often contested, fragmented, or shared with other powers.

In the year 1500, there were 5 families that ruled Germany and many other countries. They were the Habsburg’s, Hohenzollerns, Wittelsbachs, Wettins (who are now Windors UK) and Luxembourgs. All families except the Wettings were Swabians. Combined they controlled The Swabian League which controlled the empire.

Swabians are a Germanic-speaking people who are native to the ethnocultural and linguistic region of Swabia, which is now mostly divided between the modern states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, in southwestern Germany.

Habsburgs : Swabians. Considered the most powerful dynasty in the region, holding significant territory in Austria and parts of Germany. Roman Catholic. The Habsburg dynasty ruled over parts of Italy for centuries, but their control was eventually lost due to a series of wars and the Risorgimento movement

Hohenzollerns : Swabians. Primarily based in Brandenburg, gaining prominence in the later centuries. Roman Catholicism and Lutheranism. the Hohenzollerns did not control Italy, but they were a prominent European dynasty that ruled over several other states, including: Brandenburg- Prussia : Ruled from 1415–1918, Imperial Germany: Ruled from 1871–1918, Nuremberg: Controlled by the Hohenzollerns, Romania: Controlled by the Hohenzollerns

Wittelsbachs : Swabians. Rulers of Bavaria. Catholic. The Wittelsbachs, a German noble family, did not directly control Italy, but they did have some influence in the region.

Wettins ( changed their name to Windsor): Held territory in Saxony. Lutheranism, Roman Catholicism, and a mix of both. Germanic Vandals and Suebi established themselves in Spain and later in North Africa, and the Visigoths exploited the disorder to rebel, especially after the election of Alaric as king. Marching to Italy, they demanded better terms, and, when these were not forthcoming, they sacked Rome on August 24, 410. Even though Rome was no longer capital of the empire, the sack was a profound shock for the people of the empire.

Luxembourgs: Swabians. Another influential dynasty with holdings in parts of Germany. Roman Catholicism. Luxembourg never controlled Italy; however, historically, some counts of Luxembourg, particularly from the House of Luxembourg, did rise to become Holy Roman Emperors

Following the Habsburgs’ defeat, Italy was primarily controlled by the French under Napoleon Bonaparte for 9 years. After the short reign of the French, the Habsburgs (Austrian Empire) took back control control of Italy, particularly following the Congress of Vienna in 1815 which restored power to pre-Napoleonic rulers, leaving most of Italy under Austrian influence, directly controlling regions like Lombardy and Veneto. Following was another defeat of the Habsburg’s again where the House of Savoy from Italy, led by King Victor Emmanuel II, primarily ruled Italy after the successful Italian unification movement in the 1860s, until the country became a republic in 1946, with the last king being Umberto II; essentially, the major power that took over from the Habsburgs in Italy was the House of Savoy. After the House of Savoy, which was overthrown following a referendum in 1946, Italy became a republic with no monarch, meaning no single individual ruled; the power shifted to the elected government, with Alcide De Gasperi serving as the first Prime Minister following the abolishment of the monarchy.

The House of Savoy is a European royal family that ruled Italy from 1861 until the Italian Republic was established in 1946.

Origin: The House of Savoy originated in the Savoy region of Italy in the early 11th century. The dynasty’s founder was Humbert I the Whitehanded, who held the county of Savoy and other areas.

Expansion: The House of Savoy gradually expanded its territory, eventually ruling the Kingdom of Sicily and the Kingdom of Sardinia.

Unification of Italy: In 1861, King Victor Emmanuel II led the movement for Italian unification, and the House of Savoy became the ruling house of Italy.

Overthrow: In 1946, the Italian Republic was established, and the House of Savoy was overthrown. The Savoys were banished from Italy as punishment for supporting the fascist dictatorship of Benito Mussolini.

Current leadership: The current head of the House of Savoy is Vittorio Emanuele, Prince of Naples and Duke of Savoy, the son of the last king of Italy, Umberto II.

The House of Savoy has held two dynastic orders since 1434, and the head of the royal house continues to grant knighthoods within these orders.

In February of 1929, The Catholic Church established Vatican City. Vatican City became a sovereign juridical entity (its own country with a flag) on February 11, 1929, when the Lateran Treaty was signed between the Holy See and the Kingdom of Italy. The treaty established Vatican City as an independent state and granted Roman Catholicism special status in Italy. The treaty also compensated the church $92 million for the loss of the Papal States, which is more than $1 billion in today’s money.

Vatican City controls the Holy See which is the Catholic Church’s governing body and is a sovereign entity under international law. The Pope has supreme legislative, executive, and judicial power over the Holy See. The Pope exercises authority through the Roman Curia and the Papal Civil Service. This means the Pope is the President of Vatican City. He does not appear to have any power over Italy or Germany as they are now republics where the people own the country. The Holy See’s revenue comes from commercial investments, real estate management, self-generated services, and donations.

We have heard rumors that London, Vatican and Washington DC are all connected under a power grid of the black nobility families. A tri-city of power. In 1946, the black nobility actually lost their power as the Vatican split off and became their own country and Italy’s republic bought back their land from the Black Nobility for an equivalent to 1 billion in today’s money. Since there are no more Emperors or Kings to bribe and/or blackmail, whoever had the most money could persuade countries to do their will. I believe the new form of control became capitalism over a monarchy.

Corporations started taking over the central banks and wealth started influencing country policies through loaning money to countries with high interest rates. History shows that the dark ages was definitely controlled by German lineage until the Italians took over with the Savoys. They were the last family to rule Italy and the Catholic Church until 1946. This year was pivotal for the coming fourth Industrial Revolution. This was also the same year of the Babylon working ritual.

Luxembourg often emerges as the richest country by GDP per capita, especially when adjusted for PPP, due to its small population and high financial sector output. However, if we consider total GDP, the United States leads. For wealth distribution or net worth, different countries like Qatar, Switzerland, or China can be highlighted depending on the specific metric.

Luxembourg has had a complex history with Germany, but it was not always a part of Germany in the modern sense. Here’s an overview:

Middle Ages: Initially, Luxembourg was a county (later duchy) within the Holy Roman Empire, which included many territories that are now part of Germany, Belgium, France, and other countries. The House of Luxembourg was a significant ruling dynasty within this empire.

15th to 17th Century: The Duchy of Luxembourg passed through various hands, including Burgundian, Spanish, and French control, but remained a distinct entity within the broader political structures of Europe.

19th Century: Napoleonic Wars: Following the defeat of Napoleon, the Congress of Vienna in 1815 established the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, which was initially in personal union with the Netherlands (under the same king). German Confederation: From 1815 to 1866 , Luxembourg was part of the German Confederation, which was a loose association of German states. However, it was not part of a unified Germany but rather a separate entity with its own governance. Prussia and the Crisis of 1867 : In 1867, after a brief occupation by Prussia, the Treaty of London declared Luxembourg’s neutrality and independence, formally separating it from German political structures, although it remained a member of the Zollverein (German Customs Union) until 1918.

World War I and II: Luxembourg was occupied by Germany during both world wars. In WWII, it was formally annexed into the Third Reich from 1942 to 1944, but this was not recognized by the international community and was reversed after the war.

Post-WWII: After World War II, Luxembourg regained its independence and sovereignty, establishing itself as a constitutional monarchy with a democratic government. It has since been a founding member of the European Union, emphasizing its European identity rather than a historical German one.

In summary, while Luxembourg was part of the Holy Roman Empire and later the German Confederation, it has been an independent state with its own identity since 1867, apart from the periods of occupation during the world wars. Today, Luxembourg is not considered part of Germany but is a separate country with strong ties to both Germany and other European nations.

The earliest human remains found in present-day Luxembourg date from about 5140 BCE, but little is known about the people who first populated the area. Two Belgic tribes, the Treveri and Mediomatrici, inhabited the country from about 450 BCE until the Roman conquest of 53 BCE. The occupation of the country by the Franks in the 5th century CE marked the beginning of the Middle Ages in the locality. St. Willibrord played a very important role in the area’s Christianization in the late 7th century. He founded the Benedictine abbey of Echternach, which became an important cultural centre for the region.

The area successively formed part of the Frankish kingdom of Austrasia, of the Holy Roman Empire under Charlemagne and Louis I (the Pious), and then of the kingdom of Lotharingia. Luxembourg became an independent entity in 963, when Siegfried, count de Ardennes, exchanged his lands for a small but strategically placed Roman castle lying along the Alzette River. This castle became the cradle of Luxembourg, whose name is itself derived from that of the castle, Lucilinburhuc (“Little Fortress”). Siegfried’s successors enlarged their possessions by conquests, treaties, marriages, and inheritances. About 1060 Conrad, a descendant of Siegfried, became the first to take the title of count of Luxembourg. Conrad’s great-granddaughter, Countess Ermesinde, was a notable ruler whose great-grandson, Henry IV, became Holy Roman emperor as Henry VII in 1308. This Luxembourg dynasty was continued on the imperial throne in the persons of Charles IV, Wenceslas, and Sigismund. In 1354 the emperor Charles IV made the county a duchy. In 1443 Elizabeth of Görlitz, duchess of Luxembourg and niece of the Holy Roman emperor Sigismund, was forced to cede the duchy to Philip III (the Good), duke of Burgundy.

Habsburg and French domination

Along with the rest of the Burgundian inheritance, the duchy of Luxembourg passed to the Habsburgs in 1477. The division of the Habsburg territories in 1555–56 following Emperor Charles V’s abdication put the duchy in the possession of the Spanish Habsburgs. Luxembourg took no part in the revolt of the Low Countries against Philip II of Spain; it was to remain with what is now Belgium as part of the Spanish Netherlands. (For more specific information about the period, see Netherlands.)

The duchy was able to remain aloof from the Thirty Years’ War (1618–48) for a time, but in 1635, when France became involved, a period of disaster began in Luxembourg, which was wracked by war, famine, and epidemics. Moreover, the war did not end for Luxembourg with the Peace of Westphalia in 1648 but only with the Treaty of the Pyrenees in 1659. In 1679 France under Louis XIV began to conquer parts of the duchy, and in 1684 the conquest was completed with the capture of Luxembourg city. France restored Luxembourg to Spain in 1697, however, under the terms of the Treaties of Rijswijk. At the conclusion of the War of the Spanish Succession, by the treaties of Utrecht and Rastatt (1713–14), Luxembourg (along with Belgium) passed from the Spanish to the Austrian Habsburgs.

In 1795, six years after the beginning of the French Revolution, Luxembourg came under the rule of the French again. The old duchy was divided among three départements, the constitution of the Directory was imposed, and a modern state bureaucracy was introduced. The Luxembourg peasantry was hostile toward the French government’s anticlerical measures, however, and the introduction of compulsory military service in France in 1798 provoked a rebellion, the Klëppelkrich (Klöppelkrieg), in Luxembourg that was brutally suppressed.

Personal union with the Netherlands

French domination ended with the fall of Napoleon in 1814, and the allied powers decided the future of Luxembourg at the Congress of Vienna in 1815. The congress raised Luxembourg to the status of a grand duchy and gave it to William I, prince of Orange-Nassau and king of the Netherlands. William obtained a Luxembourg that was considerably diminished, since those of its districts lying east of the Our, Sûre, and Moselle rivers had been ceded to Prussia. The status of the grand duchy during this period was complex: Luxembourg had the legal position of an independent state and was united with the Netherlands only because it was a personal possession of William I. But Luxembourg was also included within the German Confederation, and a Prussian military garrison was housed in the capital city.

The standard of living of Luxembourg’s citizens deteriorated during this period. Under Austrian rule, and especially from 1735 on, the duchy had experienced an economic expansion. From 1816–17 on, however, William I ignored the duchy’s sovereignty, treating Luxembourg as a conquered country and subjecting it to heavy taxes. Consequently, it was not surprising that Luxembourg supported the Belgian revolution against William in 1830, and, in October of that year, the Belgian government announced that the grand duchy was a part of Belgium, while William still claimed the duchy as his own. In 1831 the great powers (France, Britain, Prussia, Russia, and Austria) decided that Luxembourg had to remain in William I’s possession and form part of the German Confederation. Moreover, the great powers allotted the French-speaking part of the duchy to Belgium (in which it became a province called Luxembourg), while William I was allowed to retain the Luxembourgish-speaking part. Belgium accepted this arrangement but William I rejected it, only to subsequently accede to the arrangement in 1839. From that year until 1867, the duchy was administered autonomously from the Netherlands.

Independent Luxembourg

William I negotiated a customs union for Luxembourg with Prussia, and his successor, William II, ratified this treaty in 1842. Against its own will, Luxembourg had thus entered into the Prussian-led Zollverein (“Customs Union”), but the grand duchy soon realized the advantages of this economic union. Luxembourg subsequently developed from an agricultural country into an industrial one. Its road network was extended and improved, and two railway companies were begun that formed the basis for the national railway company founded in 1946.

The restricted constitution that William II enacted for Luxembourg in 1841 did not meet the political expectations of its citizens. The Revolution of 1848 in Paris had its influence on the grand duchy, and William II that year enacted a new and more liberal constitution, which was in turn replaced by another constitution in 1856. In 1866 the German Confederation was dissolved, and Luxembourg became an entirely sovereign nation, though the Prussian garrison remained in the capital. Napoleon III of France then tried to purchase the grand duchy from William III. The two rulers had already agreed on the sum of five million florins when William III backed out because the Prussian chancellor, Otto von Bismarck, disapproved of the sale. The great powers soon came to a compromise (London; May 11, 1867): Prussia had to withdraw its garrison from the capital, the fort would be dismantled, and Luxembourg would become an independent nation. The grand duchy’s perpetual neutrality was guaranteed by the great powers, and its sovereignty was vested in the house of Nassau.

On the death of William III of the Netherlands in 1890 without a male heir, the grand duchy passed to Adolf, duke of Nassau (died 1905), who was succeeded by his son William (died 1912). Neither Adolf nor William interfered much in Luxembourg’s government, but William’s daughter, the grand duchess Marie Adélaïde, was more assertive and eventually became highly unpopular with the people. In 1914 the neutrality of Luxembourg was violated by Germany, which occupied the grand duchy until the Armistice of 1918. During the war, Marie Adélaïde had tolerated the illegal German occupation, for which she was criticized by the Allied powers after the liberation. Marie Adélaïde was forced to abdicate in favour of her sister Charlotte in 1919. In a referendum a few months later, the public voted overwhelmingly against the establishment of a republic and in favour of retaining Charlotte as grand duchess.

In December 1918 the Allied powers had forced Luxembourg to put an end to its customs union with Germany. For the grand duchy this meant the loss of its best customer (for cast iron and steel) as well as its main supplier of coal. Luxembourg urgently needed a new economic partner, and, though the people preferred an economic union with France, the grand duchy was forced to negotiate with Belgium, since France declared itself uninterested in such a union. The Belgium-Luxembourg Economic Union (BLEU) was established in 1921 and provided for a customs and monetary union between the two countries. The economic climate in Luxembourg remained rather dreary during the interwar period, though.

In May 1940 the German army invaded and occupied Luxembourg for the second time. However, this time the government refused to collaborate and, together with the grand duchess, went into exile. Luxembourg was placed under German rule, and the French language was banned.

After Luxembourg’s liberation in September 1944, it took part in the new international organizations being formed by the victorious Allies, including the United Nations. Luxembourg also joined the new Benelux Economic Union (1944) formed between Belgium, the Netherlands, and itself. By taking part in the Brussels Treaty of 1948 and in the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1949, Luxembourg abandoned its perpetual neutrality. The country improved its economic situation by obtaining a sound position within the European Coal and Steel Community (1952) and within the European Economic Community (1957; later succeeded by the European Union). Prince Jean, Charlotte’s son, was installed as lieutenant-représentant of Charlotte in 1961, and he inherited the throne in 1964 upon his mother’s abdication.

When the European Union (EU) was created in 1993, Luxembourg assumed an active role. EU administrative offices were sited in the country, and Luxembourgers such as Prime Ministers Jacques Santer and Jean-Claude Juncker played especially prominent roles in the EU. In 1995, when Santer, who had served as prime minister since 1984, stepped down from that office to become the president of the European Commission, he was replaced by Juncker. As a result of the legislative elections of 1999, Juncker remained as prime minister, heading a coalition government made up of his Christian Social People’s Party (Chrëschtlech Sozial Vollekspartei; CSV) and the Democratic Party that brought to an end 15 years of coalition rule by the CSV and the Socialist Workers’ Party of Luxembourg (Lëtzebuergesch Sozialistesch Arbechterpartei; LSAP). In 2000, at age 79, Grand Duke Jean formally abdicated as chief of state and was replaced by his son, Crown Prince Henri, who in 2001 became the first member of the Luxembourgian royal family to open a session of parliament since 1877.

At the time the EU was formed, noncitizens made up more than half of the workforce of Luxembourg. By the end of the 20th century, the country had gained a reputation as a centre for private banking and financial services (particularly mutual fund investments), media and satellite broadcasting, and electronic commerce. The economy remained robust into the 21st century, and for a period Luxembourg claimed the world’s highest standard of living (highest gross domestic product per capita). At least some of this success was the result of the stability provided by the CSV-LSAP coalition, which was returned to office following elections in 2004 and 2009, with Juncker remaining as prime minister throughout. Indeed, Luxembourg survived the world financial downturn that began in 2008 and the subsequent euro-zone debt crisis much better than many of its European neighbours. The country remained closely associated with the response to that crisis, however, as Juncker served as head of the Eurogroup—an advisory body responsible for managing the single currency of the euro zone—from 2005 to 2013.

Luxembourg’s ruling coalition was toppled in July 2013 when the LSAP withdrew its support for Juncker in the wake of a scandal involving illegal activity by the country’s intelligence service. Snap elections were held in October 2013, and the CSV won the largest share of the vote. It fell short of a majority, however, and the LSAP was able to form a ruling coalition with the Democratic Party (Demokratesch Partei; DP) and the Greens. DP leader Xavier Bettel was sworn in as prime minister in December 2013.

Luxembourg is between France, Belgium and Germany.

Luxembourg was occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II, and the country experienced a number of events related to the German regime, including:

Invasion

On May 10, 1940, the German Wehrmacht invaded Luxembourg, which was officially neutral but strategically located at the end of the French Maginot Line. The invasion was part of Case Yellow, the German invasion of the Low Countries and France.

Occupation

Luxembourg was initially placed under military administration, but later became a civilly administered territory. In 1942, Luxembourg was annexed into Germany.

Resistance

The German authorities attempted to “Germanize” Luxembourg by suppressing non-German languages and customs, and conscripting Luxembourgers into the Wehrmacht. This led to a general strike in August 1942 against conscription. Some patriots also joined the Allied fighting troops abroad.

Deportation of Jews

Between October 1941 and April 1943, Nazi Germany deported 674 Jews from Luxembourg to camps in Lodz, Auschwitz-Birkenau, and Theresienstadt.

Liberation

Luxembourg was liberated by the US army on September 10, 1944.

Memorial

The Memorial to the Victims of the Shoah was inaugurated in Luxembourg in 2018 to commemorate the persecution, deportation, and murder of Jews during the National Socialist dictatorship.

Luxembourg is considered one of the wealthiest countries in the world primarily due to its thriving financial sector, acting as a major European hub for investment funds and banking, which contributes significantly to its high GDP per capita, despite its small population; this success is further supported by its strategic location in the heart of Europe, favorable business regulations, and a history of steel production that has transitioned into a more diversified economy today.

The Central Bank of Luxembourg is the member of the Eurosystem for Luxembourg and was founded for that purpose in 1998, succeeding the Institut Monétaire Luxembourgeois. Luxembourg has a strong financial position, with low public debt, high general pension fund reserves, and prudent policymaking. The country’s economy is largely dependent on the banking, steel, and industrial sectors.

Luxembourg is a small European country, surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany. It’s mostly rural, with dense Ardennes forest and nature parks in the north, rocky gorges of the Mullerthal region in the east and the Moselle river valley in the southeast. Its capital, Luxembourg City, is famed for its fortified medieval old town perched on sheer cliffs. Luxembourg is one of the world’s wealthiest nations, and its citizens have one of the highest per capita GDPs in the world.

The current Grand Duke, Henry, is agnatically from the House of Bourbon-Parma. That means he can trace his descent to the French monarchy.

The current Grand Duke, Henry, is agnatically from the House of Bourbon-Parma. That means he can trace his descent to the French monarchy, who married with the Hapsburgs in the 1600s. Since the Habsburgs became Holy Roman Emperors right after the original House of Luxembourg, there is probably a connection there. But in my initial research I found a long-winded connection through Henry’s mother, Josephine-Charlotte of Belgium.

The first Count of Luxembourg was Siegfried (r. 963–98) of the House of Ardenne, later called Ardenne-Luxembourg. His male descendants died out in 1136 and it passed through the female line to a cousin Henry IV, from the Luxembourg-Namur branch. He had no sons, and his daughter married Waleran, the heir to the Limburg branch of the family.

Their son was Henry V (r. 1247–81). His eldest son would inherit Luxembourg and eventually father Henry VII, who ended the Holy Roman Interregnum. His second son was named Waleran and would be given Ligny, a small fief in modern France. His agnatic descendants continued to hold the territory. Eventually, Jacqueline (1415–72), daughter of a later Lord of Ligny, would cross the channel to marry. First was to the Duke of Bedford, younger brother of Henry V of England. Second was to Richard Woodville (1405–69), Earl Rivers.

Their daughter Elizabeth’s second marriage was to Edward IV of England. Their only daughter, also named Elizabeth, would marry her distant cousin Henry Tudor after his victory at Bosworth Field. Their daughter would marry into the Stuarts and prompt the Union of the Crowns. James I’s daughter married the Elector Palatine, eventually bringing the Hanoverians to London. George II’s eldest daughter Anne married the son of John William Friso, Prince of Orange. After the Congress of Vienna, Anne’s grandson would become William I, first King of the Netherlands and Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

I thought the rest would be easy. But then I remembered that Luxembourg passed to William III’s 17th-cousin, and thus the research recommenced. But thankfully, the Protestant monarchs like to intermarry.

William’s second son Frederick had two daughters, the eldest of which married Charles XV of Sweden. Her daughter Louise married Frederick VIII of Denmark. Her daughter married back into the Swedish royal family, and had a daughter that married the infamous Leopold III of Belgium.

Leopold III had two sons that would inherit the throne, and a daughter that married Jean, Grand Duke of Luxembourg. Their son now sits on that throne.

Part 2: I found the Habsburg connection. The last Luxembourg emperor was Sigismund (r. 1411–37.) His only daughter married Albert, (a Hapsburg) and Sigismund’s successor in Germany, Bohemia, and Hungary. Their daughter Elizabeth married the Jagiellon King of Poland. Her son Vladislaus was elected King of Bohemia, his son and successor Louis II was killed at Mohacs in 1526. Ferdinand of Austria, future Holy Roman Emperor, married Louis’s sister and was elected King himself.

Ferdinand’s son became Maximilian II. The emperor’s daughter was the fourth and final wife of Philip II of Spain and mother of his eventual successor Philip III. Her great-granddaughter Maria Theresa was the link that brought the Bourbon’s to the throne of Spain. Maria Theresa’s great-grandson Philip was given Parma; his descendants form the House of Bourbon-Parma. Henry’s maternal grandfather was Prince Felix of Bourbon-Parma, consort of Luxembourg.

The House of Bourbon-Two Sicilies and House of Bourbon-Parma are Italian royalty and supposedly Templar military bloodlines as sovereigns of the Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George (SMCOSG) which oversees the Jesuits.

They were defeated by the Savoys. The House of Savoy is an Italian royal house that was established in 1003 in the historical Savoy region. Through gradual expansions the family grew in power, first ruling a small Alpine county northwest of Italy and later gaining absolute rule of the Kingdom of Sicily. During the years 1713 to 1720, they were handed the island of Sardinia and would exercise direct rule from then onward.

In June 1946, Italians voted in a referendum to choose the future institutional form of the state. Around 54 percent decided to replace the monarchy with a republic, thus ending the rule of the House of Savoy in Italy. One of the oldest royal families, the House of Savoy first appeared during the reign of Conrad II, the founder of the Salian dynasty. Initially controlling a small county in the Alps, the members of the Savoy family gradually extended their territorial possessions to encompass large areas of northern Italy. After becoming the ruling house of the Kingdom of Piedmont-Sardinia in the 18th century, the Savoy dynasty played a central role in the movement for Italian unification.

The Luxembourgs and Savoys were the powerhouses from 1500 to 1946 when Italy became a republic and Luxembourg became their own country. The Vatican became their own country as well, thus the control mechanism goes cold. It would make sense that these two families are currently at war with each other. Perhaps the Savoys are controlling New York and Luxembourgs, Chicago. These would be the equivalent to the current Guelphs and Ghibellines of today. Maybe. But one thing is clear, the trail of control leads to the Luxembourgs and Savoys and the Vatican could be controlled by one or the other. The Luxembourgs and Savoys could be the current black nobility, but trying to find this information is really hard.

Sources