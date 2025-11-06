Magick, Mysticism & Masonry: The Luciferian Secrets of the Illuminati [Doc Marquis, 2010]

Is Freemasonry a Christian fraternity or a Luciferian religion? This presentation exposes the dark secrets of the lodge, using Masonic materials to reveal the truth.

This is “Magic, Mysticism, and Masonry.” We investigate the true origins of Freemasonry, arguing its history is based on lies and the theft of true stonemason guilds. We examine the bloody oaths of the first three degrees , the horrific murder of Captain William Morgan for exposing them , and the Masonic obligation to commit perjury and conceal crimes to protect fellow Masons.

Using direct quotes from high-level Masons like Albert Pike, Albert Mackey, and Manly P. Hall, we explore:

Why Masonry itself defines itself as a religion , but not a Christian one.

How the name of Jesus Christ is intentionally removed from scripture during lodge readings.

The Masonic teaching that the Bible is just “part of the furniture” of a lodge.

The connection between Masonry, the Kabbalah , and the “purity of the Luciferian doctrine”.

The infiltration of Masonry by the Illuminati under Adam Weishaupt.

The extensive list of famous occultists, witches, and Satanists (Aleister Crowley, Eliphas Levi, Gerald Gardner) who were all high-ranking Masons.

For Christians currently in the lodge, this is a call to action. You cannot serve two gods.

This is THE ONE video every Mason to whom you are witnessing must see! Doc Marquis drives a wooden stake into the heart of Freemasonry by exposing truths only known to a former Satanist.

After proving that Masonry does claim to be a religion, Marquis quotes from a Masonic handbook which says that “The name Jesus Christ means absolutely nothing to a Mason”!

Legend of Hiram Abiff. Shows how Masons place Nimrod symbols inside their version of Solomon’s Temple Captain Morgan fuels the Anti-Masonic Movement Religion and the Masons Illuminati - Masonic connection. Two Movements completely intertwined. Covers famous Masons and Witches. Very interesting Masonry and Washington, D.C. Unique portion here is that Marquis shows another small town which has a monument stating that Washington, D.C., streets were laid out in the Masonic Square and Compass Spiritual adultery, secret handshakes and strange symbols.

Most informative of all Doc Marquis’ videos. Really challenge the Southern Baptist Convention to change their rules allowing Masons in the pulpit, as Deacons and as church members.

Timestamps

00:00:00 Introduction: Magic, Mysticism & Masonry 00:00:57 The Mythical Origins: King Solomon’s Temple 00:12:16 The True Origins: Theft of the Stonemason Guilds 00:20:51 Should Christians Be Masons? The SBC Investigation 00:25:08 The Murder of Captain William Morgan 00:43:57 The Masonic Oath to Lie and Commit Perjury 00:54:39 Is Masonry a Christian Religion? 01:21:14 The Illuminati Connection: Pike, Mazzini & Lucifer 02:01:28 Famous Occultists & Witches Who Were Masons 02:19:07 Proof: The Masonic Map of Sandusky, Ohio

Short Analysis of Freemasons, Satanism & Symbolism

Freemasons, Satanism And Symbolism 875KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

See Also: The Babylon Matrix Wiki

Albert Pike’s 1871 Letter to Mazzini

Find the letter at: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/reading/pike-letter.html

Albert Pike's 1871 Letter to Giuseppe Mazzini 559KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

World War I

“The First World War must be brought about in order to permit the Illuminati to overthrow the power of the Czars in Russia and of making that country a fortress of atheistic Communism. The divergences caused by the “agentur” (agents) of the Illuminati between the British and Germanic Empires will be used to foment this war. At the end of the war, Communism will be built and used in order to destroy the other governments and in order to weaken the religions.”

World War II

“The Second World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences between the Fascists and the political Zionists. This war must be brought about so that Nazism is destroyed and that the political Zionism be strong enough to institute a sovereign state of Israel in Palestine. During the Second World War, International Communism must become strong enough in order to balance Christendom, which would be then restrained and held in check until the time when we would need it for the final social cataclysm.”

World War III

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism(the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion... We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same time.”

Free Archive of Freemasonic Writings & Works by Albert Mackey

Albert Mackey Collection (Reference Works)

Archive of Freemasonic Reference Works by Albert Mackey: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1y71VSlluCoGpucgUL-3Zf1qAkgTanppY?usp=drive_link

Larger Collection of Freemasonic Works (By DM Hutchins ) [14 Folders, 549 Files, 2.85GB Total]

Absolutely MASSIVE FREEMASONIC LIBRARY provided by DM Hutchins Research Project