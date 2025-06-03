[v2] The FREE Masters Mahan Podcast Companion Guide
A companion / compendium guide to go with the Masters Mahan Podcast by Thomas Wolfe, covering issues like MKUltra, SRA, Hypnosis & Programming and much more!
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Masters Mahan Companion Guide / Compendium
A small project I’ve been working on, I fed the transcripts for the entire show into Google Gemini and had I do some analysis with my own feedback to help examine the contents of the podcast in depth on a section-by-section basis!
THIS IS FREE FOR EVERYONE <3
Most Recent Episode(s): Demonology
Watch the Masters Mahan Podcast Remastered
The remastered project is based off of the original audio only episodes by Thomas Wolfe: https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm
Full Series Directory & All Links: https://linktr.ee/mastersmahan
Full Remastered Playlist (Playlist Link Here)
Core Topics / Table of Contents for the Masters Mahan Podcast:
Introduction to Depopulation Agenda (Ep. 1)
Demon Insertion via Ritual Sodomy & Occult Background (From the Christian Perspective) & John 8:44 Union of the Snake / Serpent Seed / Lie/Lay of the Nephalim
Eps. 5-10: The Five Principals of Satanic Human Enslavement (MKULTRA / MONARCH)
To Have No Needs
To Have No Wants
To Have No Wish or Hope
To Survive at Any Cost (Darwinism = Satanism)
It IS RIGHT to Remain Silent
Ep 11 - Inner World Building / Mythos Example /w Fantasia - To be listened to before/after watching Disney's ORIGINAL Fantasia (I have a link to the original if needed)
Ep. 12 - Color Programming & Mind Mapping
Eps. 13-16 - 13 Bloodlines (Based on Springmeier's Work)
Ep. 16 The Judas Clause
Ep 18. Luciferian Spell Casting
Spells Are
Double Speak / Language Games
Repetition & Circular Reasoning
Reinforcement /w Partial Real World Truth
The worst hypnotist is nothing more than a liar who is attempting to convince you of a mythology that is intended on becoming your 'new normal'
~ Thomas Wolfe, Masters Mahan Ep. 19
Ep. 19-21. A Full Breakdown of Hypnotic / Programming in The Catcher in the Rye
Armageddon Programming (School Shooter / Incel Programming) (Bite Sized Overview)
Eps. 22-23. Asset Control