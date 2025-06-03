The Masters Mahan Companion Guide / Compendium

A small project I’ve been working on, I fed the transcripts for the entire show into Google Gemini and had I do some analysis with my own feedback to help examine the contents of the podcast in depth on a section-by-section basis!

[v2.0] The Masters Mahan Podcast Companion Guide [Updated 9/13/25] 6.27MB ∙ PDF file Download This is VERSION 2.0, UPDATED 9/13/25 INCLUDING DEMONS 103 - Additional notes, analysis, breakdowns and explanations for all of the topics covered in the Masters Mahan Podcast by Thomas Wolfe! Download

Most Recent Episode(s): Demonology

Core Topics / Table of Contents for the Masters Mahan Podcast: