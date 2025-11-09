The Marketing of Evil Exposed: Propaganda, Fabricated Science [David Kupelian]

The provided text consists of excerpts from David Kupelian’s book, The Marketing of Evil, which argues that a “radical elite” uses clever marketing and propaganda techniques to persuade Americans to accept corrupt or destructive practices—labeled as “evil”—under the guise of freedom and progress. The book details several areas where this alleged cultural subversion is taking place, including the promotion of “gay rights” through calculated public relations campaigns, the reinterpretation of the separation of church and state to remove religious influence from public life, and the manipulation of youth culture by media conglomerates to encourage rebellion and consumption. Furthermore, Kupelian critiques the education system and the mainstream media for advancing secular, anti-American agendas, and he explores the marketing of abortion through deception and the weakening of foundational institutions like marriage and the church. Overall, the source presents a conservative, Christian worldview asserting that American values are under constant, intentional attack by powerful, deceptive forces.

Extended Notes

Thanks to KJVM for Putting This Book on My Radar

The Architecture of Deception: How Modern Marketing Sold Americans on Self-Destruction

How did American values shift so dramatically, so quickly? In the span of a single generation, cultural norms that had stood for centuries were not just questioned but inverted, as ideas once universally abhorred were packaged, perfumed, and sold to the mainstream as enlightened and noble. Was this a natural evolution of social consciousness, or was it engineered?

Make no mistake: “we have been taken in big-time by some of the boldest and most brilliant marketing campaigns in modern history” . These were not campaigns designed to sell soap or cigarettes; the product was far more potent: a new set of beliefs. The goal was to change not just what Americans thought, but what they felt. This process was built on a foundation of calculated deception. As Bernard Nathanson, a co-founder of the pro-abortion group NARAL, later confessed, “We were looking for some sexy, catchy slogans to capture public opinion...They were very cynical slogans” . This investigation pulls back the curtain on this architecture of deception, revealing the blueprint used to build a new American morality. Our analysis has uncovered: 1) the calculated marketing plan used to normalize homosexuality, 2) the fraudulent “science” that ignited the sexual revolution, and 3) the cynical PR tactics that sold abortion to a nation that once abhorred it.

1. The Blueprint: Engineering a Social Revolution

The transformation of America’s view on homosexuality was not a spontaneous grassroots movement. It was a meticulously planned, professionally executed marketing campaign, the blueprint for which was mapped out at a 1988 “war conference” of leading activists . The strategy, later published in the book After the Ball by two Harvard-trained marketers, Marshall Kirk and Hunter Madsen, became the public relations “Bible” for the movement. It laid out a sophisticated plan of “unabashed propaganda, firmly grounded in long-established principles of psychology and advertising” to systematically reshape public perception . This was not activism; this was psychological warfare waged on the American mind.

The Playbook: Desensitize, Jam, Convert

Kirk and Madsen’s plan was a masterclass in social engineering, designed to “force acceptance of homosexual culture into the mainstream, to silence opposition, and ultimately to convert American society” . The strategy centered on a three-stage psychological assault on the public consciousness.

Desensitization: This stage involved inundating the public with a “continuous flood of gay-related advertising” until the topic became mundane and “thoroughly tiresome” .

Jamming: This tactic was defined as “psychological terrorism meant to silence expression” by publicly linking any dissenting opinion to hateful figures like Nazis or the KKK, thereby intimidating opposition into silence .

Conversion: The final stage was a “planned psychological attack” designed to subvert prejudice by attaching positive feelings to the “gay” label through sympathetic media portrayals that created a powerful, almost “knee-jerk” impulse toward acceptance, “whether they like it or not” .

This three-pronged strategy provided a powerful, replicable blueprint. As we will see, the same psychological principles were used to construct other pillars of our modern social order, cloaking themselves in the unimpeachable authority of “science” and “rights.”

2. The Core Intrigue: Weaponizing Science and Rights

For a radical social agenda to penetrate the mainstream, it must first be cloaked in a mantle of authority. Marketing strategists understand that the two most powerful endorsements in modern culture are “science” and “rights.” By framing a destructive idea as either a scientific inevitability or a matter of fundamental rights, persuaders can bypass critical thinking and appeal directly to the public’s deference to experts and its sense of fairness. The sexual revolution and the abortion movement provide two of the most devastating examples of this strategy in action.

The entire scientific legitimacy of the “sexual revolution” was built on the fraudulent work of one man: Alfred C. Kinsey. Hailed as a heroic pioneer, his research was presented as an objective look at American sexual behavior. The evidence, however, paints a drastically different picture, exposing Kinsey not as a dispassionate scientist but as a “full-fledged sexual psychopath” whose personal obsessions drove his work . His vaunted surveys, which claimed to represent “typical” Americans, were profoundly fraudulent. Kinsey’s data was heavily skewed by a sample that included “incarcerated sex offenders and prostitutes” . Most disturbingly, his research on childhood sexuality was built on data solicited from pedophiles, including one man who meticulously documented the sexual abuse of hundreds of infants and children to measure their “orgasmic” responses for Kinsey’s tables . This was not science. This was propaganda. With the scientific foundation exposed as a fraud, how can the revolution it ignited be seen as anything but a lie?

While Kinsey weaponized fraudulent science—a form of jamming intellectual dissent by making opponents look ignorant—the architects of the abortion movement weaponized the language of rights. Bernard Nathanson, a co-founder of NARAL, confessed that the campaign to legalize abortion was a “calculated and brazenly deceptive public relations plan” . In a brilliant stroke of psychological conversion, his team fabricated statistics to create a false sense of crisis and manipulate public compassion. Nathanson admitted to two “big lies” that became the cornerstone of their campaign:

They claimed 1 million illegal abortions occurred annually to create the impression of a national crisis. The actual number was closer to 100,000 . They claimed 10,000 women died annually from these illegal abortions. The real number was between 200 and 250 .

These deceptions, one dressed as science and the other as a fight for rights, fundamentally reshaped American society.

The Lie They Sold vs. The Reality They Hid

These meticulously marketed deceptions did not exist in a vacuum. Their architecture was sustained and protected by a powerful system that ensures the illusion remains more compelling than the reality.

3. Modern Echoes: Life Inside the Media Matrix

The marketing campaigns that sold America on sexual anarchy and abortion-on-demand did not simply fade away. Their narratives were woven into the cultural fabric, sustained and normalized by the news and entertainment industries. This pervasive system functions as a “Media Matrix,” creating “a world of illusion we think is real” . This matrix ensures that the foundational lies of these movements are not just remembered, but are continuously reinforced as unquestionable truths.

The establishment press, far from being a neutral arbiter of facts, operates as a propaganda arm for these agendas. A chilling example comes from a National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association (NLGJA) conference, where producers from CBS, NBC, and MSNBC openly debated whether they even had a responsibility to provide “balance” by including what they termed “the homophobes and the fag-haters”—i.e., traditional Christian viewpoints—in their stories .

This mechanism provides the essential “air cover” for a host of interconnected social revolutions, including the attack on the traditional family, the radicalization of public schools, and the rise of a multiculturalism aimed at undermining Western values . Many of these modern culture war battles use the exact same blueprint of Desensitization, Jamming, and Conversion detailed in the activists’ playbook, with the media serving as the primary distribution channel. By framing the terms of every debate, celebrating its preferred narratives, and pathologizing dissent, the Media Matrix functions as the enforcement arm for a new cultural orthodoxy, transforming propaganda into consensus.

This leaves us with unsettling questions. If the architects of our reality have a hidden agenda, how can we discern truth from propaganda? When the umpires are playing for the other team, is the game still winnable?

4. Conclusion & Call to Action

Our investigation reveals not a series of isolated events, but a coherent and deliberate strategy to re-engineer American values through the art of psychological persuasion. The social upheavals of the last half-century were not accidents of history; they were products, sold to a trusting public by sophisticated con men who exploited our best impulses—our belief in science, our commitment to fairness, our sense of tolerance—to serve a destructive agenda. From the marketing of “gay rights” to the mainstreaming of abortion, the playbook has remained remarkably consistent: create a lie, wrap it in an appealing slogan, and amplify it through a compliant media until it becomes the truth. This was no revolution of the people; it was an architecture of deception, and we are all living in the house they built.

Key Takeaways