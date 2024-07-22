Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Masonic Handshakes, Identifiers, Passwords & Symbols

Accurate information revealed by Bill Schnoebelen, information has been confirmed by a Freemason whom I know personally.
Jul 22, 2024

Bill Schnoebelen’s Website: https://www.withoneaccord.org/

Source Link (Full Lecture)

Masonic Secrets

Please see Joshua Abraham’s 33rd Degree Infiltration Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/joshua-abraham.html

Sign of Distress

First Stage - Hands Raised

Oh Lord..

Second Stage - Hands Shoulder

My God

Final Stage - Hands Flat (Like On A Table)

Is there no help for the Widow’s Son?

Full Distress Signal

(Hands Raised) Oh Lord
(Hands Shoulder) My God
(Hands Flat) Is there no help for the Widow’s Son?

Who Is The “Widow’s Son?”

From Chapter 11 of Occult Theocrasy

Image

🤝Handshakes

Pass Grip of Entered Apprentice

Press FIRST KNUCKLE

Grip of Entered Apprentice

Press IN BETWEEN FIRST AND SECOND KNUCKLE

Pass Grip of 2rd Degree

Press SECOND KNUCKLE

Grip of 2nd Degree

Press IN BETWEEN SECOND AND THIRD KNUCKLE

Pass Grip of 3rd Degree

Press THIRD KNUCKLE

3rd Degree Grip (Lion’s Paw)

Symbols

Tubal Cain (Two Ball Cane)

Tubal Cain | Gnostic Warrior By Moe Bedard

York Rite 4th Degree Symbol - Stamp of Hiram Abiff

Sign of the “Marked Master Degree” - “The Stone Which The Builders Rejected” as Hiram Abiff (Not Jesus, according to Masonry)

Inscribed initials for:

Hiram, the Widow’s Son, sent to King Solomon
(Inscribed as Initials)

Commandery of Knights Templar

In This Sign, Conquer
(In Hoc Signo Vinces)

32nd Degree Scottish Rite

My hope is in God
(Spes Mea In Deo Est)

Symbol of The Shrine

Symbol of Eastern Star

Passwords

  • Entered Apprentice: Boaz

  • Fellow Craft (2nd): Jachin

  • Master Mason (3rd): Tubal Cain

Points of Entry

May help you out of a court appearance if the Judge is a Freemason

Entered Apprentice

Master Mason

Tokens / Phrases

(You Say) I hear you’re a traveling man..?

(They Return, If Mason) Yes, I travel from West to East and from East to West again.

(You Say) In Search of What?

(They Say) In Search of that which is lost.

You could also ask

Do you know the Widow’s Son?

Also

Do you know where I might be able to get a SQUARE DEAL?

(Using the terminology Square ..X..)

