Masonic Handshakes, Identifiers, Passwords & Symbols

Bill Schnoebelen’s Website: https://www.withoneaccord.org/
Source Link (Full Lecture)
Pastor James Carner Interviews Bill Schnoebelen
Additional Articles on Bill’s Work
Masonic Secrets
Please see Joshua Abraham’s 33rd Degree Infiltration Notes: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/main/joshua-abraham.html
Sign of Distress
First Stage - Hands Raised
Oh Lord..
Second Stage - Hands Shoulder
My God
Final Stage - Hands Flat (Like On A Table)
Is there no help for the Widow’s Son?
Full Distress Signal
(Hands Raised) Oh Lord
(Hands Shoulder) My God
(Hands Flat) Is there no help for the Widow’s Son?
Who Is The “Widow’s Son?”
From Chapter 11 of Occult Theocrasy
🤝Handshakes
Pass Grip of Entered Apprentice
Press FIRST KNUCKLE
Grip of Entered Apprentice
Press IN BETWEEN FIRST AND SECOND KNUCKLE
Pass Grip of 2rd Degree
Press SECOND KNUCKLE
Grip of 2nd Degree
Press IN BETWEEN SECOND AND THIRD KNUCKLE
Pass Grip of 3rd Degree
Press THIRD KNUCKLE
3rd Degree Grip (Lion’s Paw)
Symbols
Tubal Cain (Two Ball Cane)
York Rite 4th Degree Symbol - Stamp of Hiram Abiff
Sign of the “Marked Master Degree” - “The Stone Which The Builders Rejected” as Hiram Abiff (Not Jesus, according to Masonry)
Inscribed initials for:
Hiram, the Widow’s Son, sent to King Solomon
(Inscribed as Initials)
Commandery of Knights Templar
In This Sign, Conquer
(In Hoc Signo Vinces)
32nd Degree Scottish Rite
My hope is in God
(Spes Mea In Deo Est)
Symbol of The Shrine
Symbol of Eastern Star
Passwords
Entered Apprentice: Boaz
Fellow Craft (2nd): Jachin
Master Mason (3rd): Tubal Cain
Points of Entry
May help you out of a court appearance if the Judge is a Freemason
Entered Apprentice
Master Mason
Tokens / Phrases
(You Say) I hear you’re a traveling man..?
(They Return, If Mason) Yes, I travel from West to East and from East to West again.
(You Say) In Search of What?
(They Say) In Search of that which is lost.
You could also ask
Do you know the Widow’s Son?
Also
Do you know where I might be able to get a SQUARE DEAL?
(Using the terminology Square ..X..)