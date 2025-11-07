The Masters Mahan Podcast

This will serve as the landing page for the Masters Mahan Podcast on Substack!

The Masters Mahan Podcast Companion Guide [v2]

The Masters Mahan Podcast Companion Guide serves both as a written version of the show, and a place for me to provide additional notes, commentary and footnotes. The guide will continue to be available for everybody for FREE!

PDF & EPUB Available on pCloud Drive: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZzLw95Zt9HQRqIksNJitBAHIQv1Q8f4bdsX

The Masters Mahan Podcast Companion - Thomas Wolfe; Urban 6.27MB ∙ PDF file Download Second Version, updated to the most recently released episode: Episode #26 Demons 103. Download

Urban’s Database: Notes on Mahanism

https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/

Masters Mahan Terms & Concepts Imgur

These are images with terms and concepts from the show in glossary format:

https://imgur.com/a/terms-from-masters-mahan-podcast-14l96ZS

Series Links

Audio Podcast (Original, Audio Only)

Series Homepage: https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm

Video Episodes (REMASTERED by Urban)

(Remastered with authorization from Thomas Wolfe)

Save the LinkTree, links can always be found there: https://linktr.ee/mastersmahan

YouTube Playlist(s) Podcast Remastered (Individual Episodes): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHez3ZRwsPS0LaoYIydZQV_zq Supercuts (Multiple Episodes Together): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHey9XQo-kA2-fWTNVkUgynX- Masters Mahan Clips / Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezOD3TV7lljA4kfW3Ld3j9q Rumble Playlist(s) Rumble Individual: https://rumble.com/playlists/BbygNm1T48Q?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_pl Rumble Supercuts: https://rumble.com/playlists/GItCKdqlHsc Odysee: https://odysee.com/@UrbanOdyssey:b/%F0%9F%95%B3%EF%B8%8F%F0%9F%90%87Masters-Mahan-Podcast-SUPERCUTS:5 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/EIxXoqcFZB1u/

Urban Odyssey Substack Posts

Find Supercuts: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/masters-mahan