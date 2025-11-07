Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Home
🗒️Notes
📝Deep Dives
🍳Stove
🧬Transhumanism
📃Urban's Series List
🎧Masters Mahan
⁉️Other
♟️The Rundown of Our Reality
Newsletters
Leaderboard
📽️Masters Mahan SUPERCUTS

Masters Mahan

The Masters Mahan Podcast

Series LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/mastersmahan

This will serve as the landing page for the Masters Mahan Podcast on Substack!

The Masters Mahan Podcast Companion Guide [v2]

The Masters Mahan Podcast Companion Guide serves both as a written version of the show, and a place for me to provide additional notes, commentary and footnotes. The guide will continue to be available for everybody for FREE!

PDF & EPUB Available on pCloud Drive: https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=kZzLw95Zt9HQRqIksNJitBAHIQv1Q8f4bdsX

[v2] The FREE Masters Mahan Podcast Companion Guide

[v2] The FREE Masters Mahan Podcast Companion Guide

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jun 3
Read full story
The Masters Mahan Podcast Companion - Thomas Wolfe; Urban
6.27MB ∙ PDF file
Download
Second Version, updated to the most recently released episode: Episode #26 Demons 103.
Download

Urban’s Database: Notes on Mahanism

https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/mahanism/

📰Conspiracy / Esoteric👨‍🏫

The Masters of the Secret Combination (Mahanism): A Video Exposé

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 15
The Masters of the Secret Combination (Mahanism): A Video Exposé

Read full story
🤫Rule by Secrecy: The Hidden History that Connects the Trilateral Commission, the Freemasons & the Great Pyramids [Jim Marrs]

🤫Rule by Secrecy: The Hidden History that Connects the Trilateral Commission, the Freemasons & the Great Pyramids [Jim Marrs]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 30
Read full story

Masters Mahan Terms & Concepts Imgur

These are images with terms and concepts from the show in glossary format:

https://imgur.com/a/terms-from-masters-mahan-podcast-14l96ZS

Series Links

Audio Podcast (Original, Audio Only)

Series Homepage: https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm

Video Episodes (REMASTERED by Urban)

(Remastered with authorization from Thomas Wolfe)

Save the LinkTree, links can always be found there: https://linktr.ee/mastersmahan

  1. YouTube Playlist(s)

    1. Podcast Remastered (Individual Episodes): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHez3ZRwsPS0LaoYIydZQV_zq

    2. Supercuts (Multiple Episodes Together): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHey9XQo-kA2-fWTNVkUgynX-

    3. Masters Mahan Clips / Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezOD3TV7lljA4kfW3Ld3j9q

  2. Rumble Playlist(s)

    1. Rumble Individual: https://rumble.com/playlists/BbygNm1T48Q?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_pl

    2. Rumble Supercuts: https://rumble.com/playlists/GItCKdqlHsc

  3. Odysee: https://odysee.com/@UrbanOdyssey:b/%F0%9F%95%B3%EF%B8%8F%F0%9F%90%87Masters-Mahan-Podcast-SUPERCUTS:5

  4. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/EIxXoqcFZB1u/

Urban Odyssey Substack Posts

Find Supercuts: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/masters-mahan

Into the Darkness: An Introduction to Luciferianism & Elite Occultism [MMP EPS 1-4]

Into the Darkness: An Introduction to Luciferianism & Elite Occultism [MMP EPS 1-4]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 23
Read full story
Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

Principals of Satanic Human Control & Enslavement (aka the MkUltra / Monarch Program) [MMP EPS 5-10]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 19
Read full story
🧠Satanic Mind Mapping: Color Programming [Masters Mahan Episode #12]

🧠Satanic Mind Mapping: Color Programming [Masters Mahan Episode #12]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Oct 15
Read full story
🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP EPS 13-16]

🩸The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines & The Judas Clause [MMP EPS 13-16]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 20
Read full story
🏰Satanic Mickey Mouse Programming: Disney/DeMolay Programming [Masters Mahan Episode #17]

🏰Satanic Mickey Mouse Programming: Disney/DeMolay Programming [Masters Mahan Episode #17]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 19
Read full story
🪄An Introduction to Luciferian "Spells" & "Spell Casting" [Masters Mahan Episode #18]

🪄An Introduction to Luciferian "Spells" & "Spell Casting" [Masters Mahan Episode #18]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 26
Read full story
The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

The Catcher in the Rye & Armageddon Programming [MMP EPS 19-21]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 24
Read full story
The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

The Science of Asset Control & Information Management [MMP EPS 22 & 23]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Jul 22
Read full story
💀Demonology, The Nature of Hell & Life AFTER Death Explained [MMP EPS 24-26]

💀Demonology, The Nature of Hell & Life AFTER Death Explained [MMP EPS 24-26]

Urban (theofficialurban)
·
Sep 5
Read full story

© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture