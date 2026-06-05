Medical Lies & Hysteria: A History (Part I) [Masters Mahan Podcast, Episode #27]

Series Created by Thomas Wolfe (https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm)

A great deal of modern history is manipulated. Walt Disney used to warn, “If you tell a lie long enough, people will believe it. The bigger the lie, the more they will believe it.” The most dangerous lies are the ones that are half true. If you can start with a set of core truths but bend their conclusion, you can more easily manipulate people into doing what you want them to do. When enough people believe the lie, you can codify it into law and punish the remaining free thinkers into obedience. Of the many great thinkers who formed America’s Constitutional Government, one, Doctor Benjamin Rush, warned our nation that we needed to include Medical Freedom in our national rights. Doctor Rush foresaw the day when modern man would be oppressed by medicine and thereby not be able to freely determine the safety of their own body. In the 1770s, this sounded absurd, but two hundred and fifty years later we have seen mask mandates, vaccination laws, and biological experimentation thrust upon our people. Those who refused to get an injection mark were threatened that they would not be allowed to buy or sell. It seems that both John the Revelator and Doctor Rush were right. Also, check out our brother-in-arms, Urban (yours truly) who curates Masters Mahan videos and more online. If you are a visual learner, you will enjoy his videos and other items. https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm/episode/ep-27-medical-history-hysteria-a-history-part-1

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(Previous) Episode(s) #24-26 - Demonology

On the Black Eye Club

Parasite Pill

Ebook: https://archive.org/details/parasite-pill-2.0

WARNING, make sure PLGA Nanoparticles aren’t in any products you may use such as dewormer.

Working Theory: Parasites Are Demons

Parasitism as above so below on all levels is evil.. [in my opinion]

Bechamp’s Microzymas Theory: The Forgotten Foundation of Terrain Theory vs. Pasteur’s Germ Theory

A Brief Profile on Béchamp

In the 19th century, while Louis Pasteur rose to fame with Germ Theory, the idea that specific external microbes (bacteria, viruses) invade and cause disease, French scientist Pierre-Jacques-Antoine Béchamp proposed a radically different view centered on microzymas.

What are Microzymas?

Béchamp observed tiny “molecular granulations” in the cells, blood, and tissues of all living organisms (plants and animals). He called them microzymas (”small ferments”). These are not external invaders but fundamental, independent living units, the builders and recyclers of life itself.

Key tenets of his Microzymian / Terrain Theory :

Microzymas are present everywhere in healthy tissue and survive even after the death of the host organism.

In a balanced, healthy terrain (internal body environment, pH, nutrition, toxins, stress, oxygenation), microzymas function harmoniously: building cells, aiding fermentation/digestion, and maintaining life.

When the terrain becomes compromised (poor diet, toxicity, acidity, exhaustion, stress), microzymas change form/function through pleomorphism . They can evolve into bacteria, viruses, fungi, or other “pathogenic” forms as scavengers or decomposers of damaged tissue.

Disease arises from within due to the disturbed terrain, not primarily from external germs. Germs/microbes are often symptoms or opportunists, not the root cause.

Analogy (from the podcast):

A healthy body is like a well-maintained house, microzymas keep everything in order. Introduce junk food, toxins, or chronic stress (bad “terrain”), and the same elements start breaking down the structure, manifesting as “disease.” Pasteur’s view: An invading army (germs) attacks regardless of the house’s condition.

Béchamp emphasized holistic health: Nutrition, clean living, and environmental balance over chemical warfare against microbes. He famously (or apocryphally) stated near life’s end:

“The germ is nothing, the terrain is everything.”

Historical Context & Debate

Rivalry with Pasteur : Béchamp claimed priority on several discoveries (fermentation, etc.) and accused Pasteur of plagiarism and oversimplification. Pasteur’s model won out due to political support, simplicity, and practical applications (vaccines, pasteurization, antiseptics).

Béchamp’s work was largely sidelined; his books faced restrictions, and he died relatively obscure.

Modern echoes: Concepts like the microbiome, dysbiosis, and how host health determines infection outcomes (e.g., why some exposed to the same pathogen get sick and others don’t) partially validate “terrain” ideas.

Modern Scientific Perspective

Mainstream science largely rejects pure microzymas/pleomorphism as outdated or pseudoscientific, no direct evidence for microzymas transforming into pathogens as Béchamp described. Germ theory (refined with Koch’s postulates, virology, etc.) underpins antibiotics, vaccines, and infectious disease control.

However, nuance exists:

Terrain matters: Immunity, nutrition, gut health, and comorbidities heavily influence disease severity (as seen in COVID outcomes).

Pleomorphism has limited modern parallels in bacterial adaptation and microbiome research.

Alternative health communities (holistic, terrain theory advocates) keep Béchamp alive, linking it to detox, nutrition, and skepticism of pharma-centric medicine.

Balanced Take: Béchamp wasn’t entirely wrong about internal factors and was ahead on microbial adaptability, but Pasteur’s framework enabled massive public health wins. The truth likely integrates both: Germs + Terrain.

Masters Mahan Podcast: REMASTERED

Series Created by Thomas Wolfe (https://masters-mahan.captivate.fm)

Links & Resources

Masters Mahan Podcast Sharable Words & Term Definitions: https://imgur.com/a/terms-from-masters-mahan-podcast-14l96ZS

Masters Mahan Study Guide (FREE, Notes, Links & Chapter-by-Chapter Summary): https://odysee.com/@UrbanOdyssey:b/mahan-companion-v2:5

Playlist(s)

YouTube Individual Episode(s): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHez3ZRwsPS0LaoYIydZQV_zq Supercuts (Multipart Episodes): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHey9XQo-kA2-fWTNVkUgynX- Clips & Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeZ164ZSzHezOD3TV7lljA4kfW3Ld3j9q Rumble Individual Episodes: https://rumble.com/playlists/BbygNm1T48Q Supercuts: https://rumble.com/playlists/GItCKdqlHsc?e9s=src_v1_ucp_pl Odysee https://odysee.com/$/playlist/52556df4711c761dcfa78d9fdff570746d10536a Substack: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/masters-mahan X/Twitter: https://x.com/officialurbanus/status/2030015221486735432?s=20

Supercuts on Substack

Episode(s) #01-04 - Introduction

Episode(s) #05-10 - Principals of Satanic Human Control (MkUltra/Monarch)

Episode #11 (Audio Only) - Fantasia / Inner World Building

Episode #12 - Color Programming

Episode(s) #13-16 - The 13 Illuminati Bloodlines

Episode(s) #17-18 - Mickey Mouse Programming + Spell Casting

Episode(s) #19-21 - Armageddon Programming & Catcher in the Rye

Episode(s) #22-23 - Asset Control

Timestamps