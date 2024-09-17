Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Haruspectra's avatar
Haruspectra
Sep 17, 2024

Fascinating article. I have always rejected and been opposed to the idea of organ donation. I have never donated blood nor received any because I believe there is a form of entanglement that I do not want. Same goes for clothes, things and places. Memories and energy lingers and entanglement is bound to take place. About the same you talk about here just in other words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 theofficialurban
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture