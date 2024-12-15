🎄Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays🎄- 30% Subscription Discount
Get 30% of a monthly or annual membership to Urban Odyssey - Expires Jan. 1st 2025
🎄Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from Urban Odyssey🎅
Everyone, I would like to first and foremost thank you for your support of Urban Odyssey, for all of those who have followed this publication this year. I would like to also thank our subscribers who have generously offered us donations. It is greatly appreciated, and we appreciate you all more than you could imagine.
Follow Us on Other Platforms
Follow Urban (All Links):
Rumble (All Content, Less Restrictions)
YouTube (Masters Mahan Content Only)
Follow Stove:
Follow Pastor James Carner (Website)
Follow Neuschwabia
💵30% Discount
⚠️Offer Good Until January 1st 2025⚠️
🔗Discount Link🔗- https://theofficialurban.substack.com/christmas
For the holidays we’re offering a 30% discount on all monthly and annual memberships, this means pricing has been adjusted to:
Annual Membership $50/yr → $35/yr (Discount Applies to One Year’s Membership)
Monthly Membership $5/month → $3.50/month (Discount Applies for One Year or 12 Billing Cycles)
📈Yearly Statistics
Total Traffic & Top Sources
Network Effect
Urban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.