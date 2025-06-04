These documents, authored by Michael Aquino, provide an overview of his work on psychological operations ("MindWar") for the U.S. military and his philosophy and practices within the Temple of Set, a group he founded that emerged from the Church of Satan. The text on MindWar proposes a shift in military strategy toward influencing the enemy's will through psychological means, even suggesting its application to domestic populations. The Temple of Set material introduces its beliefs, structure, and magical practices, contrasting them with conventional religions and other occult traditions, emphasizing the development of the individual psyche and a non-natural approach to reality. The writings explore the concept of the soul, different theories of reality, and the practice of Lesser and Greater Black Magic as means for self-transformation and influencing the world.

Who Was Michael Aquino?

Michael Aquino was a multifaceted figure: a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, a specialist in psychological operations (psy-ops), and a prominent figure in the occult. He founded the Temple of Set in 1975 after leaving the Church of Satan, where he had been a high-ranking member. Aquino held advanced degrees, including a Ph.D. in political science, and served in various military intelligence roles, including at the Presidio of San Francisco until 1986. He was also known for his involvement in psychological warfare, a field that involves manipulating perceptions and behaviors, often through strategic misinformation or influence operations.

Presidio Daycare Scandal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the "Book of Coming Forth by Night" and what is its significance?

The "Book of Coming Forth by Night" is described as a "simple, beautiful, and purposeful statement from the sentient being whom mankind has loved, hated, worshipped, cursed, praised, and reviled as the Prince of Darkness." Michael Aquino accepted this text in a deliberate and reflective way, resolving to create and care for the Temple of Set based upon its principles. He views the text as having originated from the entity known as Set, the ancient Egyptian deity. The book is considered the foundational text for the Temple of Set, articulating the nature of Set as an independent intelligence operating outside the order of the objective universe and stating that the essence of the psyche is not dependent upon or imprisoned by the material world, but rather uses the physical body as a vehicle for self-awareness and reaching towards conscious existence. The concept of Xeper, defined as this process of self-awareness and becoming, is central to the Temple of Set's philosophy and is presented as originating from this text.

What is the nature of the Egyptian entity Set according to these sources?

Set is described as an "ageless Intelligence of this Universe" who created HarWer to define himself. Unlike other gods, who are seen as creations of men, Set's semblance is described as not of Earth. Set is presented as a finite intelligence operating independently of the mechanically consistent objective universe, capable of making distinctions and not favoring any particular component like mankind. Set is also associated with the "Black Flame," described as an essence whose power can effect creation by force of Will. The sources also mention ancient Egyptian worship of Set and his association with strength and rage on the battlefield. The Temple of Set asserts the actual existence of Set, distinct from the Judæo-Christian concept of Satan, and links him to the original, pre-Judæo/Christian entity.

How does the Temple of Set view the human psyche and its potential?

According to the "Book of Coming Forth by Night," the essence of the psyche is not dependent upon or imprisoned by the material realm. Instead, the physical body serves as a vehicle through which the psyche can become aware of itself and reach towards the limitlessness of its conscious existence. This process is defined by the Egyptian hieroglyphic term Xeper. "This life" is seen as a "springboard or launching-pad towards the psyche’s ultimate Self-awareness and state of Being." This view contrasts with Abrahamic religions which are characterized as "death cults" that offer nothing in this life in exchange for demanded commitment and abstinence, seeing this life merely as a test or task-fulfilling period. The Temple of Set emphasizes the potential for individual consciousness to transcend the material and achieve a divine state of being.

What is the concept of "Æon" as discussed in these texts?

The sources refer to the concept of "æons" in both a "LBM sense" and a "GBM sense." In the "GBM sense," an æon is described as a living entity in which its initiates are "cells." The "god" of an æon is seen as a creature of the total magical and philosophical energy of material beings who are aware they are "components of the god." This concept is linked to the Gnostics and Hegel's idea of an "overmind." The sources also mention the "Æon of Set," with Michael Aquino identifying himself as the "Magus of the Æon of Set," positioned to alter the existing æonic formula. A Magus of an Æon is described as a Master who has "stepped outside" the totality of the existing formula to alter it in an evolutionary way, potentially inaugurating a new Æon or improving the current one.

How do these sources describe the initiatory degree system within the Church of Satan and the Temple of Set?

The sources detail a hierarchical degree system, with variations between the Church of Satan and the Temple of Set, and references to older systems like the A.'.A.'. and G.'.D.'. In the Church of Satan, the I° (Satanist) grants membership benefits without reciprocal responsibilities, suitable for those pursuing personal interests. The II° (Witch or Warlock) certifies an individual as an effective and accomplished Satanic magician, considered the highest recognition within a true Satanic order due to the emphasis on individual technique. The Temple of Set has a more extensive system. The III° is considered the most essential distinction, signifying a transition from a human to a divine state of being, sacred to Set. The IV°-VI° have additional attributes but don't equal the III°. The Magus (V° Temple of Set/Church of Satan, (9)=[2] A.'.A.'./G.'.D.'. ) is a master who alters the æonic formula. Higher grades, like Magister Templi ((8)=[3] A.'.A.'./G.'.D.'.), are associated with comprehending the entire objective universe and require an independent and distinct Will.

What is the significance of the "Black Flame" and "Black Magic"?

The Black Flame is described as the "essence of [Satan's] own being," possessing the power to effect creation solely through force of Will. This Black Fire, also referred to as Black Magic, is presented as a "key to infinite Will." It is a gift from Hell to man, entrusting him with "perfect freedom" that cannot be recalled. Black Magic is the means by which the Black Magus can defy all constraints and cast down opposition by force of Will alone. However, the Black Magus must conquer his own Will to avoid self-destruction through misuse of this power, as even Satan cannot control the Gift once given. The goal is for the Black Flame to become "Red" in the "perfection of the Will of man," eventually leading to the obliteration of the current Universe to prove mastery and the recreation of the Cosmos by the Red Magus.

How do the sources contrast the philosophies of the Left-Hand Path (LHP) and Right-Hand Path (RHP)?

The sources explicitly mention the "Two Initiatory Paths," the Left-Hand Path (LHP) and the Right-Hand Path (RHP). While not fully detailed in the provided excerpts, the context suggests a distinction in their approach to spiritual progression and the nature of the self. The concept of the Magister Templi is presented as an initiatory level attainable only through the Left-Hand Path, described as fraught with continuous peril rather than a single test. The LHP seems to emphasize individual will, separation, and independence from the objective universe. The RHP, as implied by the discussion of Abrahamic religions as "death cults" and the "dilemma of RHP initiation" which involves the distinction of the individual consciousness from "El" (often associated with a singular God), appears to involve a different relationship with a higher power, potentially leading to either defiance or complete absorption.

What is the role of Egypt and its ancient deities in these philosophies?

Ancient Egypt and its deities, particularly Set, play a significant role in the belief system presented. The Temple of Set was created following Michael Aquino's experience with the "Book of Coming Forth by Night," which he attributes to Set, the ancient Egyptian deity. The sources discuss the ancient Egyptian pantheon (neteru), their incorporation into regional and national groups, and the elevation of specific deities based on cult centers and dynasties. Specific Egyptian concepts and terms are integrated into the philosophy, such as Xeper (self-awareness/becoming), Ba and Ka (aspects of the soul/psyche), Ren (Name), and Sekhem (power/energy). The texts draw parallels between ancient Egyptian practices and the philosophical concepts discussed, suggesting a historical lineage or inspiration from Egyptian beliefs, particularly those related to the nature of the soul, magic, and deities like Set, Ra, and Hathor.

Briefing Document: Michael A. Aquino - Military Officer and Occultist

This document provides a detailed overview of Michael A. Aquino, drawing upon the provided source texts, which include excerpts from "From PSYOP to MindWar: The Psychology of Victory" (1980/2003 introduction), "Black Magic" (2002), "IlluminAnX: Rosicrucianism Reawakened" (2017), "The Diabolicon", and "The Onyx Tablet of Set".

Background and Military Career

Michael A. Aquino's professional background includes a military career in the United States Army Reserve. He held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in Military Intelligence, USAR-Ret. In 1980, while serving as Major Michael A. Aquino, he was the PSYOP Research & Analysis (R/A) Team Leader at the Headquarters, 7th Psychological Operations Group, United States Army Reserve, located at the Presidio of San Francisco, California.

In this capacity, Colonel Paul E. Vallely, Commander of the 7th PSYOP Group, asked Major Aquino to draft a paper encouraging future thought within the PSYOP community, focusing on innovative ideas concerning PSYOP's evolution and application, rather than a postmortem of the Vietnam War. The result of this collaboration, after initial drafts, reviews, and revisions, was the paper "From PSYOP to MindWar: The Psychology of Victory". This paper was intended as a "talking paper" to stimulate dialogue within various governmental offices, agencies, commands, and publications interested in PSYOP.

Aquino's military decorations included the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal (3 awards), Special Forces Tab, Parachutist Badge, USAF Space & Missile Badge, and various Republic of Vietnam medals, including the Psychological Warfare Medal (First Class). His academic credentials included a B.A. and M.A., and he attended several military schools including the US Army Command & General Staff College, US Army Intelligence School, and the US Army Space Institute.

Involvement in Occultism and Satanism

The sources detail Michael Aquino's deep involvement in occultism, particularly within the context of Satanism and the Temple of Set, which he founded.

Church of Satan

Prior to founding the Temple of Set, Michael Aquino was involved with the Church of Satan, founded by Anton Szandor LaVey in 1966. He was the only member of the Church of Satan to attain the degree of Magister Templi IV° prior to 1975. He was also a member of the Church's Council of Nine and Order of the Trapezoid from 1970-75. Aquino served as Editor of the Church’s Cloven Hoof newsletter from 1971-75.

Aquino describes the Church of Satan as being "thrown together in improvised haste from a variety of vaguely- or un-related concepts" and used to transport its members on a "soaring, plunging, and haphazard journey". He notes that Anton LaVey published "The Satanic Bible" in 1970 to summarize the basic tenets of his philosophy. This philosophy initially did not represent Satan and dæmons as actual "supernatural" beings, but rather as symbols and metaphors for "hedonistic self-indulgence". However, the book also promised results from simplified magical rituals invoking Satan and other entities, creating an inconsistency between professed "psychodramatic atheism" and assuming the "literal existence of dæmonic personages".

According to Aquino, the Church of Satan became more of an impersonal institution united by common beliefs as it expanded beyond San Francisco, behaving more like a nonprofit organization focused on Satan. This contrasted with its origins as largely a personal vehicle for LaVey's advertisement and profit.

Founding the Temple of Set

By early 1975, tensions and dilemmas within the Church of Satan reached a boiling point. These tensions included:

Whether the Church was theistic (believing in actual entities like Satan) or atheistic (using them as symbols). The possibility of a "two-tiered" attitude where the leadership privately believed in literal entities while presenting an atheistic satire to the public. The transition from a personal vehicle for LaVey to a more impersonal institution united by common beliefs.

These factors culminated in Anton LaVey's "Phase IV" policy paper, which weakened the formal standing of non-entourage officials and groups, returning influence to LaVey's sole decision. LaVey also attempted to "destroy the independent significance and structure of the Church’s initiatory degree system" by making degree definition and bestowal his personal whim.

In response to these actions, Michael Aquino wrote letters in June 1975 rejecting what he saw as a "critical corruption" of the Church of Satan and announcing his disavowal of the organization controlled by the LaVeys. Many other Satanists also resigned. Aquino felt looked to provide an alternative, although he initially felt "ill-qualified and ill-disposed". He had regarded the Church as "metaphysically sacred" and LaVey as the "anointed personal deputy of Satan himself".

Aquino began considering a "reformed Church of Satan," which he referred to as a "Second Church of Satan". The central question was whether Satan would transfer authority to a successor Church.

The North Solstice X Working and the Book of Coming Forth by Night

Seeking guidance, Aquino felt the need to appeal to Satan himself. He chose the night of June 21-22, 1975, the Summer Solstice and anniversary of his ordination to the Priesthood. He performed a Greater Black Magic (GBM) working alone, which resulted in him writing down "The Book of Coming Forth by Night" over about four hours.

Aquino describes this experience as neither dictation nor automatic writing, but thoughts, words, and phrases that seemed indistinct from his own, yet impressed him as unique and necessary, as if "something beyond Michael Aquino was generating it". He had a sensation and conviction that it was authentic, a communication from the Egyptian god Set, and that he must take it wholly and sincerely to heart.

"The Book of Coming Forth by Night" became the "founding authority and philosophical cornerstone" of the Temple of Set. It marked a "final, dignified terminus" for the Church of Satan, superseding it with the Temple of Set. The Temple of Set was organized, incorporated, and recognized nationally as a tax-exempt religious institution within four months of the working.

The Temple of Set: Core Concepts and Philosophy

The Temple of Set is presented as a new initiatory institution rooted in the philosophy revealed through "The Book of Coming Forth by Night" and further developed in subsequent texts.

Set and the Æon of Set

The "Book of Coming Forth by Night" is presented as a communication from the Egyptian god Set. The text proclaims a new "Æon," the "Æon of Set". The name "Set" is explicitly chosen to replace the "bastard title" of "Satan," identified as a Hebrew title ("Adversary"). The Temple uses the name with a hard "-t," following "The Book of Coming Forth by Night" and the hieroglyphic pronunciation.

The ancient Egyptian neteru (gods) are not seen merely as "supernatural persons" or anthropomorphic figures, but as representing "various aspects of existence" or "Forms" / "First Principles". Set represents the non-natural "presence of self" in individual intelligent life, an existence known by the "shadow it casts on things apprehended and things perceived by it," distinct from perceptions of the natural senses. Set is described as the "conceptualizer" and "designer" of the principle of the "awareness of self".

The "Book of Coming Forth by Night" refers to Set as the "Prince of Darkness". Those who call him this do him no dishonor. Set is described as the "Highest of Life," in majesty greater than the forces of the Universe. He is the one who fashioned human intelligence as his own, enlightened the desire for perfection and truth, and enshrined the Will to Come Into Being in humanity. He is the true origin of "Liber AL" (Aleister Crowley's Book of the Law) and remained hidden until the North Solstice of X (1975 CE).

The Æon of Set is characterized by the philosophy summarized by the Word "Xeper". The Formula of the Æon of Set is XXX = Xepera Xeper Xeperu = "I Have Come Into Being and Created That Which Has Come Into Being". This refers to the transformation and evolution of the Will from a human to a divine state of being through deliberate, conscious, individual force of mind. Setians are guardians of this Æon, called by Set because they are zealous in what they do.

The Psyche, Soul, and MindStar

The concept of the conscious self, distinct from the objective universe, is central to Setian philosophy. The sources discuss this concept using various terms. The awareness of self is identified as the "ba" by ancient Egyptians, the "psyche" by Greeks, and the "soul" in modern language. More precision is sought by subtracting the "life force" from the psyche and focusing on the "awareness of self". This mirrors Descartes' "cogito ergo sum" but views this phenomenon as a "thing totally apart," not an extension of God.

The concept of the "soul" is further elaborated as the "MindStar," described as an eight-emanation schematic of individual immortality from Egyptian metaphysics. These emanations are:

Khat: The body-emanation, integral with the physical body, the source of the "energy double". It is what non-Initiates imagine as the entire soul that is reincarnated. Ren: The name-emanation, representing the power of names to identify, define, protect, and empower individuals. It is through names that neteru can take form and voice. Khabit: The shadow-emanation, the connection of the incarnate khat with the life-forces of the natural neteru, functioning as the individual "life-field". In Black Magic, it can be sent out as an instrument of influence. After death, it becomes an avatar of Anubis, guiding the non-initiate consciousness. Ab: The heart-emanation, the physical locus of individual identity and consciousness. It is the bridge between the Objective and Subjective Universes. Ba: The soul-emanation, described as the immortal nucleus of self-consciousness, capable of transcending space and time. It is the locus of the immortal self-consciousness and exists independent of the physical body. Lifting the ba to a higher level of awareness is part of the Temple's curriculum. Ka: The astral-double emanation, an eternal, distinct, and otherness-separate entity. It remains immortally finite. The magician can construct a "magical double" or ka within their subjective universe and transfer their ba to it for a GBM working. Sekhem: The neter-emanation, representing power emanating from the neteru themselves, "the power of the stars" through which neteru manifest in the Objective Universe. It combines with the ab to draw the essence of adored neteru into consciousness. Each incidence of sekhem activation infuses the Initiate with more of the invoked neter. Akh: The ghost-emanation, the highest emanation of the MindStar, described as the illuminated, eternal, immortal spirit. It is the infinite radiance of one's MindStar.

Activating the MindStar is the ability to Come Into Being (Xeper).

Objective and Subjective Universes

Setian philosophy distinguishes between the Objective Universe (OU) and the Subjective Universe(s) (SU).

Objective Universe (OU): The single, collectively-experienced environment of matter and energy external to each individual consciousness. It is described as the creation and manifestation of the neteru. It has four dimensions: length, width, depth, and duration (time).

Subjective Universe (SU): Individual universe(s) that exist externally to the OU for each soul. The Subjective Universe of the magician and/or others is not controlled by the laws of the objective universe.

Greater Black Magic involves causing change in the subjective universe, which may cause a similar and proportionate change in the objective universe via the "Magical Link" phenomenon.

Left-Hand Path (LHP) and Right-Hand Path (RHP)

The Temple of Set identifies with the Left-Hand Path (LHP). The sources define the Two Paths:

Right-Hand Path (RHP): Those whose goal is "egocentric merger with the objective universe" or "reacceptance by and reabsorption into the universal, divine consciousness of El". They seek to harmonize with the objective universe and attain immortality by becoming part of Universal Consciousness. This involves the "obliteration of the 'original sin' separate self". RHP initiation is described as leading to continuous relaxation and harmony. AMORC is analyzed as a contemporary RHP organization.

Left-Hand Path (LHP): The path whose object is to "strengthen and exalt the psychecentric consciousness as something distinct from the objective universe". It is an avenue towards knowledge and power. The LHP teaches that the objective and subjective universes are distinct due to the principle of isolate consciousness. Cultivating this intelligence allows one to Xeper (Come Into Being) and leads to "individually-determined freedom". The LHP is described as a condition of continuous stress.

While the Temple of Set is an LHP institution, Aquino explored contemporary RHP initiation (specifically AMORC) to see if it offered a viable alternative for the majority of humans for whom Setian initiation is too dangerous. He concluded that LHP initiation is suitable for only a "very few" due to its psychological stress. The challenge presented in "IlluminAnX" is to discover a "dignified and fulfilling metaphysical philosophy for the many for whom LHP initiation is not an attainable, comfortable, or safe option".

Black Magic: Lesser, Medial, and Greater

The Temple of Set's philosophy includes different types of Black Magic.

Lesser Black Magic (LBM): Influencing beings, processes, or objects in the objective universe by applying "obscure physical or behavioral laws". It is an "impelling" (encouraging, increasing probability) measure, not a "compelling" (forcing) one. It involves manipulating psychological factors and social dynamics, often without the subject's conscious awareness. Examples include applying political and propaganda techniques on a mass scale. LBM should not be used on other Setians. It is dangerous because it can tempt the individual to unethical abuse.

Medial Black Magic (MBM): A simplified, directed application of Greater Black Magic towards solving problems or adjusting situations in the objective universe. It bridges the gap between GBM and LBM, using metaphysical means (the Magical Link) for goals similar to LBM, but it is not as "pure" as true GBM. It is simple and direct, requiring only as much formality as feels appropriate.

Greater Black Magic (GBM): Causing change in the subjective universe according to the will. This change may cause a similar and proportionate change in the objective universe. It involves altering one's subjective frame of reference. GBM is difficult to conceptualize, master theoretically, and practice reliably. It is a supra-rational experience. GBM is dangerous because its practice "makes possible the destruction of the perspectives of the rational consciousness". A GBM working involves constructing an artificial environment (ritual chamber) aligned with the concept one intends to focus on, engaging all five physical senses. It involves creating a "magical double" or ka in the subjective universe, transferring the ba to it, and executing one's will in the subjective universe. Workings can be illustrative (understanding something) or operative (changing something). Ideally, one should not use GBM when MBM will suffice, nor MBM when LBM will suffice, nor LBM when conventional actions will suffice.

Initiation and Degrees

Initiation in the Temple of Set is not simply joining a secret society or acquiring knowledge/skills; it is a "certain approach to the challenges of existence" and involves the "acquired and applied technique of 'stepping back to view the situation from outside himself'". It is conceived as a Socratic refutation of confused information and thinking, the imparting of truth, and the ability to pursue and recognize truth. Initiation is something individuals do for themselves; the Temple aids this personal initiation.

The Temple uses a system of "Recognizing" degrees, reflecting an individual's position at a point in time based on their achieved level of wisdom and skill, rather than "awarding" degrees for specific knowledge or passing tests. There are no penalties for revealing "esoteric secrets".

The degree structure dates back to the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn and Aleister Crowley's Astrum Argentum (A.'.A.'.), adapted by the Church of Satan and subsequently by the Temple of Set.

The degrees of the Temple of Set are:

Setian I°: The entry-level degree. Individuals may join directly at this level. The Temple's information and resources are available, and the Setian is expected to take the initiative to become an Adept. There is a time limit of two years for this degree.

Adept II°: Recognized by the Temple as a competent Black Magician. This signifies the "licensing" of the recipient to practice the Art knowledgeably, ethically, and professionally. The transition from I° to II° is seen as corresponding broadly to the transition from (1)= to (7)= in the A.'.A.'. system, representing the strengthening of the purely human mind to its maximum potential. Evaluation for this degree is done by III°+ officials and is not based on standardized criteria.

Priest or Priestess III°: The most essential and significant distinction recognized by the degree system. It identifies a transition from a human state of being to that of a divine being, ordained by and sacred to Set. It involves the "merging of the consciousness, indeed the personality, with that of the Prince of Darkness himself". The Priest/Priestess becomes a "veritable living Temple indwelled by the presence of Set" when acting as such. They are chosen by the "Powers of Darkness," not other humans. This concept is contrasted with conventional priesthoods. Recognition is performed by IV° officials.

Master IV°: Characterized by additional attributes beyond the III°. The Magistry constitutes an expansion of the merger with Set's consciousness to a "full apprehension of the Æon of Set". The Master understands Set's consciousness and its reach, evaluating phenomena within the continuum of the Æon. Adjustments made by a Master are for Æonic purposes. Masters are first and foremost Initiates of the Priesthood with a distinguished record. Recognition requires confirmation from the Council of Nine.

Magus V°: The highest degree conferred within the authority of the Mandate (in the Church of Satan). In the Temple of Set, it is characterized by certain additional attributes beyond the III°. The essential characteristic of a Magus is the manifestation of a philosophical principle or "utterance of a Word" to supersede or enhance previous ways of understanding. The Magus has achieved a perspective of separation from the objective universe and from that viewpoint, Utters a Word to alter that universe. Crowley is cited as a model for this level. The Curse of a Magus is that he is not Understood initially because he promulgates something alien to existing philosophy.

Ipsissimus VI°: The highest degree, beyond comprehension of those of lower degrees. Characterized by certain additional attributes beyond the III°. An Ipsissimus is essentially a "successful Magus" whose Task is complete. The doom of an Ipsissimus is to Understand many æons simultaneously, seeing how they can be exclusive yet complementary.

Degrees beyond the III° are difficult to describe without specialized terminology. The Initiate of any Priesthood degree (III°-VI°) can function at a lower degree. Abuse of the degree system is cited as a cause of damage to the Temple and individuals. All medallions, I° to VI°, are identical save in background color, symbolizing that no Setian is "better" by degree, only more experienced on certain paths.

The Pentagram of Set

The Temple of Set uses the pentagram as a significant symbol. Archaeological data is presented suggesting the pentagram was known in ancient Egypt as early as the Fourth Dynasty and used on pottery. It was found on pottery in graves, suggesting it predates or arises from traditions outside the strict artistic canons and religious formulæ of pharaonic Egypt. The five-pointed star is found everywhere in Egyptian hieroglyphic inscriptions and art, but never six-pointed stars or hexagrams. A seven-pointed star is the symbol of Seshet.

The "secret" of the pentagram is that its lines reflect the Golden Mean (Phi, Φ). Every line segment divided by the next shorter segment yields Phi (approximately 1.618). Occult authorities historically overlooked this, using "magic pentangles" with Cabalistic additions, which were unconscious efforts to use the innate power of the pentagram without recognizing its true nature. The Temple of Set uses the pentagram in its pure form, keeping the beauty of Phi undiluted.

The Pentagram of Set is cast in silver, the traditional color of night, in recognition of Set as Prince of Darkness and counterpart to the Horus light of day. Silver also signifies initiatory and exclusive religious systems. The background color of the medallion varies by degree:

I°: White, symbolizing freedom from myths and misconceptions based on fear and superstition.

II°: Red, not explicitly defined in source.

III°: Silver, not explicitly defined in source.

IV°: Blue, not explicitly defined in source.

V°: Purple, the traditional color of royalty, signifying the Magus is Tasked by the Prince of Darkness with the Utterance of a Word.

VI°: Gold, the symbolism of which is known to Masters of the Temple.

Honorary Setian: Green background (natural universe) with a gold pentagram (non-initiatory).

The Church of Satan used the Sigil of Baphomet, an inverse pentagram with a goat's head surrounded by Hebrew letters for Leviathan. This was a corruption of the pentagram's essence, dimmed by a Moorish name ("Baphomet"), Hebrew letters, and the goat of Mendes. Set allowed this "curious corruption" during the Age of Satan to honor how he was perceived then, but desired his pentagram to be pure again in his Æon.

Council of Nine

The Council of Nine are the highest officials of the Temple of Set and Guardians of the Æon. Their emblem is the sacred Tcham sceptre. They carry forward the tradition and name of the Nine Unknown, which was the basis for the Church of Satan's Council of Nine. The legend of the Nine Unknown originated with Emperor Asoka of India (3rd century BCE), who selected nine sages to form a secret protective society. The High Priest of Set determines Temple policy and operations but is responsible to the Nine.

Key Texts and Workings

Several texts and magical workings are central to Michael Aquino's work and the Temple of Set.

From PSYOP to MindWar: A paper drafted by Major Aquino and Colonel Vallely in 1980 to stimulate future thought in the US Army PSYOP community. It proposes "MindWar" as a strategic approach, moving beyond traditional "leaflet and loudspeaker" PSYOP to influencing the minds of national populations through mass media. MindWar aims to strengthen one's own national will and attack the enemy's, ideally before combat begins. It emphasizes that wars are won or lost "in the minds of men". The paper suggests MindWar must originate at the national level and be preeminent in the commander's strategy. It posits that MindWar must always speak the truth, unlike propaganda assumed to be lies. MindWar involves using communication media skillfully. It seeks to influence audiences' intense emotions and commitments, requiring rigorous principles of truth and ethics; otherwise, the "disintoxication" can be socially shattering. Aquino notes that MindWar's implementation may be resisted by the "military/industrial complex" as the only losers are war profiteers. He observed its prescriptions applied in the Gulf War and 2003 invasion of Iraq, including embedding journalists, which created a psychological climate accelerating victory, although the failure to adhere to truth and ethics led to a post-victory evaporation of that climate. The paper also controversially suggests that MindWar could potentially leverage natural phenomena like atmospheric electromagnetic activity, air ionization, and extremely low frequency (ELF) waves to influence target receptiveness, drawing comparisons to fields like "psychotronics" but distinguishing itself from them. It notes the legal prohibition against US PSYOP units targeting American citizens, based on the presumption that propaganda is misleading and the government shouldn't lie to its people. MindWar, by speaking truth, supposedly circumvents this.

The Diabolicon: Written by Aquino in 1970 while stationed in Vietnam. Described as a restatement of themes from John Milton's "Paradise Lost". It is presented as a communication from Satan Archdaemon and other entities (Beelzebub, Asmodeus, Belial, Leviathan). The text asserts that "God" is evil and "Satan," as a repudiation of that evil, is truly good. It defines "evil" as human denial of personal responsibility and hypocrisy, and "goodness" as genuine personal responsibility and acceptance of consequences. It speaks of Satan giving a "Gift" (intelligence, will) to mankind, which Michael and other archangels feared would lead to Armageddon. Michael vows to guide men towards "blissful refuge" while Satan (taking the name Satan ArchDaemon, enemy of God) determines man will recognize and reject the "living death" God offers. The Gift of Hell is pure and true omnipotence in man's hands, enabling him to aspire to mastery of Universal existence. The Diabolicon details how various Daemons tutor man: Asmodeus in recognition, comparison, science, and judgment; Belial in the Black Magic (Black Flame).

The Book of Coming Forth by Night: The record of the North Solstice X Working (June 21-22, 1975) which founded the Temple of Set. It is presented as a communication from the Egyptian god Set. The title is described as a negation of the Egyptian "Book of the Dead" (Book of Coming Forth by Day). It declares the end of the Æon of Horus and the intermediary Age of Satan, ushering in the Æon of Set. It charges the founding of a Temple of Set to replace the Church of Satan. The text uses precise or unique language requiring careful consideration. It calls for Setians to shun recitation and speak to Set as a friend, at night. It refers to the "Word of Set" and critiques the "feeble and corrupt Keys of Enoch".

The Word of Set: A text in nineteen parts, originally transcribed by Aquino around June 1-20, 1975, and completed on April 13, 1981. It is presented as a "remote corruption" of the Enochian Keys, translated into English. It is described as idiomatic, not word-for-word. The Working on the Word of Set aimed to present the Enochian Keys in a "still 'Blacker' version" than LaVey's. The nineteen Parts address various concepts related to Set, the orderings of life, threats from the worship of death, and calls to the Elect.

Jeweled Tablets of Set: A series of volumes described as a sort of "encyclopædia" of Setian initiation, reflecting the progressive degrees. Volumes include the Crystal Tablet (I°/introductory, containing "Black Magic"), Ruby Tablet (II° Adepts), Onyx Tablet (III° Priesthood), Sapphire Tablet (IV° Masters), Amethyst Tablet (V° Magi), and Topaz Tablet (VI° Ipsissimi).

"Black Magic": The introductory section in the Crystal Tablet of Set. It discusses the theory and practice of Black Magic (Lesser, Medial, Greater) and its ethical dimensions within Setian philosophy. It contrasts Setian ethics with conventional religious and social contract theories. It emphasizes the need for initiates to develop their own ethics independent of imposed norms.

"The Sphinx and the Chimæra": A Greater Black Magic working recorded and annotated by Aquino on May 30, 1975. It involved evoking a sphinx and a chimæra to explore magical implications of Plato's Dialogues, particularly "The Sophist" and "The Statesman". The working examines Plato's arguments, concepts of Forms/neteru, and the limitations of logic in apprehending metaphysical truth. It connects Platonic philosophy to Egyptian metaphysics and Pythagorean doctrines.

Controversies and Challenges

Aquino's work has faced controversy. The "MindWar" paper, with its "sinister" title, quickly gained a "lurid, conspiracy-theory reputation," with rumors transforming it into an "Orwellian blueprint for Manchurian Candidate mind control and world domination". Aquino's public image as an "occult personality" fueled this, leading to claims that the Pentagon was involved in "Black Magic and Devil-worship". Aquino dismisses this as an "absurdly comic opera".

The Temple of Set itself faced a decade of "Satanic conspiracy" hysteria in the United States during the 1980s. Aquino and his wife Lilith were targeted in the Presidio "Satanic abuse" scam. This period led to increased persecution against the Temple, including harassment and violence.

In "IlluminAnX," Aquino recounts his experience joining AMORC (Ancient and Mystical Order Rosæ Crucis) to investigate RHP initiation as an alternative for those unsuited to the LHP. His membership was ultimately terminated by the AMORC Board of Directors for "conduct materially and seriously prejudicial to AMORC's interests and purposes". This conduct was specified as an eight-page online forum post discussing Egyptian concepts of immortality (the MindStar) as an alternative to AMORC's Hindu-reincarnation doctrine. Aquino asserts that the AMORC Grand Mistress "could not endure even the possibility that AMORC doctrine concerning El-monotheism and Hindu-reincarnation is factually false," leading to his expulsion. He concludes that AMORC's claim of "religious tolerance" and its Temple membership are meaningless.

The sources also discuss the psychological dangers of initiation. Strengthening consciousness, particularly for those unprepared, can evoke "monsters of the id" capable of psychological harm. The stress of LHP initiation increases with higher levels. The Temple endeavors to dissuade unsuitable personalities from seeking initiation or to intervene if an effort is "miscarrying in ominous directions".

Conclusion

Based on the provided sources, Michael A. Aquino is presented as a figure with a dual career in both the US military psychological operations and the leadership of a unique occult organization, the Temple of Set. His writings detail a complex philosophical system drawing heavily on ancient Egyptian religion, distinguishing itself from traditional Satanism and other occult paths. Key concepts include the nature of the self (MindStar), the distinction between objective and subjective realities, the pursuit of individual becoming (Xeper), and different forms of magic. His work and the Temple of Set have navigated significant controversies and challenges, including public hysteria and internal philosophical conflicts.

Additional Questions

Discuss the implications of Michael Aquino's Satanic world view with his work in the US Military in Psychological Operations

Based on the sources provided, we can discuss the potential implications of Michael Aquino's Satanic or, more specifically, Setian worldview on his work and concepts in U.S. Military Psychological Operations (PSYOP), particularly as articulated in the "From PSYOP to MindWar" paper. Michael Aquino held positions in both realms: he was a Lieutenant Colonel in Military Intelligence, U.S. Army Reserve-Ret., with a background in Psychological Operations, and a prominent figure in the Temple of Set, having been its founding High Priest and recognized as an Ipsissimus VI°. He was also a co-author of the "From PSYOP to MindWar: The Psychology of Victory" paper.

The "From PSYOP to MindWar" paper, co-authored by Colonel Paul E. Vallely and Major Michael A. Aquino in 1980, proposed a significant evolution in military strategy. It argued that traditional PSYOP was often relegated to a secondary role as a "force multiplier," brought in only after principal strategic decisions were made based on conventional political and military interests. MindWar, as envisioned in the paper, would reverse this sequence, becoming the primary strategy, with psychological means designed to achieve victory by convincing the enemy to align their national policies with U.S. interests. Ordinary military force would be a last resort. The paper advocated using mass electronic media, such as television and radio, to reach global populations. MindWar was to be strategic, targeting enemy nations and also strengthening the United States by denying enemy propaganda access to its people and explaining the rationale for U.S. actions. An essential tenet of MindWar, as stated in the paper, was that it must always speak the truth, distinguishing it from propaganda, which is often perceived as lies or distortions. However, a later annotation by Aquino on the paper notes that the failure of MindWar techniques used in instances like the 2003 invasion of Iraq to adhere to "rigorous principles of truth and ethics" led to a post-victory "disintoxication".

Simultaneously, Michael Aquino's Setian philosophy, as described in sources like "Black Magic," centers on the concept of the psyche, which is seen as distinct from the material body and not merely a product of natural forces. The core tenet of Setian initiation is the pursuit of "Xeper" (pronounced "kheffer," meaning "to Become" or "Come Into Being"), which is the process of the psyche becoming aware of itself and reaching towards limitless conscious existence. This is part of the Left-Hand Path (LHP), which aims to strengthen and exalt the psychecentric consciousness as something distinct from the objective universe, in contrast to the Right-Hand Path (RHP) which seeks merger with a universal consciousness or objective reality. Setianism views conventional religions as often inadequate, based on passive adherence, indoctrination, and potentially self-deception, rather than active, rational understanding and personal experience.

Within the Setian framework, magic is categorized into Lesser Black Magic (LBM) and Greater Black Magic (GBM). LBM involves influencing the objective universe by manipulating obscure physical or behavioral laws. It can be applied to mass situations like politics and propaganda, controlling people without their realizing how or why. The practitioner of LBM is described not as a crude predator, but an "adjustor, a manipulator, a meta-physician," using the art for the satisfaction derived from exercising wisdom. GBM, on the other hand, is the causing of change in the subjective universe in accordance with the will, which may then cause a similar change in the objective universe via the Magical Link. GBM involves exploring and adjusting subjective realities, understanding that people perceive the objective universe through "subjective overlays". Ethics in Black Magic are presented as complex, depending on cultural context and the intended results, rather than rigid good/evil formulas. The Black Magician must understand the ethical components particular to a culture to be effective. The misuse of LBM can lead to unethical abuse, while careless use of GBM can lead to psychological damage.

Considering these elements, several implications arise when overlaying Aquino's Setian perspective onto the concept of MindWar:

Goal of Psychological Influence: Both MindWar and Black Magic share the fundamental goal of influencing minds and behavior, potentially on a mass scale. MindWar aims to change enemy minds and shape public perception to achieve strategic victory, while LBM is explicitly described as a technique for influencing human disposition and behavior in mass situations like politics and propaganda. The objective of convincing the enemy "that he really wants to bring his national policies into harmony with ours" aligns with the Black Magic goal of applying knowledge to influence entities and events in the objective universe according to one's will. Methods and Media: MindWar proposes the extensive use of mass media, especially electronic media like television and radio, to achieve its goals. This directly corresponds to the LBM application of propaganda in mass situations to impel behavior at a subconscious level. The Black Magician aims to manipulate obscure tendencies in onlookers' behavior. The MindWar approach of using media to shape a "psychological climate of inexorable U.S. victory" resonates with the LBM understanding that propaganda can create subjective overlays that make it difficult to perceive reality without the subjectively-imposed interpretation. Understanding the Target Audience: Effective MindWar requires "mapping the minds" of target populations. Similarly, effective Black Magic involves investigating conscious and subconscious factors governing a subject's behavior and understanding cultural mind-sets. The Black Magician is interested in behavior determinants that are obscure and consciously unknown to the subject, which could inform the methods used in MindWar. Ethics and "Truth": The MindWar paper states that MindWar must always speak the truth, contrasting it with traditional propaganda. However, the later annotation notes that real-world application has fallen short of this ideal, leading to negative consequences. The Setian view on ethics in Black Magic is more pragmatic, emphasizing that ethical neutrality of the act itself and judging results based on various cultural and desired outcomes. The warning about "disintoxication" in MindWar if ethical values are not respected or if used for "ulterior motives" could be interpreted through the lens of LBM ethics, where unintended negative consequences can arise from ignorance, immaturity, or impulsiveness. The failure of the "Magical Link" in MBM might work in unexpected ways or not at all if the "distortion" attempted is too great relative to the energy applied and other factors. Expertise and Control: While Setianism emphasizes individual initiation and is explicitly not for the masses, MindWar requires specialized teams of full-time experts, suggesting an elite group of operators responsible for its execution, even if the target is widespread. The Black Magician similarly achieves competence through study, experimentation, and seeking advice from the Priesthood. Both imply the need for skilled individuals to wield powerful tools or techniques. Emphasis on Non-Physical Means: MindWar prioritizes psychological means over physical force, aligning with the various forms of Black Magic (LBM, GBM, MBM) which focus on influencing the subjective and objective universes through non-physical means, or as an enhancement to ordinary techniques.

In essence, Aquino's Setian worldview provides a philosophical and practical framework for understanding and applying techniques aimed at influencing consciousness and behavior, both individually and on a mass scale, through means beyond conventional physical interaction. The concepts of LBM, the manipulation of subjective overlays, and a results-oriented approach to ethics offer a potential theoretical underpinning for the aggressive, media-driven psychological strategy proposed in "From PSYOP to MindWar." While the military paper emphasizes "truth," the broader Setian perspective on magic and propaganda suggests an awareness that perceptions (subjective universes) can be shaped and manipulated, and that effectiveness often lies in influencing subconscious factors that the target may not even perceive. The noted failures in applying MindWar ethically in practice might, from a Black Magic standpoint, be seen as a consequence of inadequate understanding or application of the principles of influencing complex systems, rather than merely a moral failing.

How did Michael Aquino apply Setian principals to military strategy?

Based on the provided sources and our conversation history, Michael Aquino's work in U.S. Military Psychological Operations (PSYOP), particularly his role in co-authoring the "From PSYOP to MindWar" paper, can be discussed in light of his Setian worldview. Aquino was a Lieutenant Colonel in Military Intelligence, U.S. Army Reserve-Ret., with expertise in Psychological Operations. He was also the founding High Priest of the Temple of Set and recognized as an Ipsissimus VI°. His writings on Setianism, such as "Black Magic" and "The Onyx Tablet of Set," describe a philosophy centered on the development of the individual psyche and the application of magical principles to influence reality.

Here's a discussion of the potential implications of Aquino's Setian worldview on his concepts of military psychological operations:

1. The Goal of Psychological Influence: Strategic Victory vs. Affecting Will

The "From PSYOP to MindWar" paper advocates for a significant shift in military strategy, making psychological means primary over conventional force. The goal is to achieve victory by convincing the enemy "that he really wants to bring his national policies into harmony with ours", essentially changing their will and perception.

Within Aquino's Setian philosophy, magic, specifically Lesser Black Magic (LBM), is defined as influencing the objective universe by manipulating obscure physical or behavioral laws. LBM is explicitly applied to mass situations like politics and propaganda, aiming to control people without them realizing how or why. The adept LBM practitioner is described as an "adjustor, a manipulator, a meta-physician" using their art for the satisfaction of exercising wisdom. This goal of influencing the objective universe and human behavior according to one's will aligns conceptually with MindWar's aim to alter an enemy nation's policies and perceptions to align with U.S. interests.

2. Methods of Influence: Mass Media and Subtle Manipulation

MindWar proposes utilizing mass electronic media, such as television and radio, for global reach to achieve psychological objectives. This is seen as a tool with the capability "to reach virtually all people on the face of the Earth" and create a "psychological climate of inexorable U.S. victory".

This approach has direct parallels in the description of LBM, which is applied to propaganda in mass situations to "impel behavior at the subconscious level, to control people without their realizing how or why they are being controlled". Propaganda, in this context, is the use of political techniques for behavior-control objectives. The Black Magician investigates conscious and subconscious factors governing behavior, akin to MindWar's need to "map the minds" of target populations.

Furthermore, the MindWar paper mentions utilizing "natural conditions" like atmospheric electromagnetic activity, air ionization, and extremely low frequency (ELF) waves to make minds more receptive to ideas. These are described as naturally-occurring conditions, but their proposed use in MindWar aligns with LBM's manipulation of "obscure physical or behavioral laws" – influencing people through factors they are generally unaware of.

3. Ethics and "Truth": Pragmatism vs. Idealism

The "From PSYOP to MindWar" paper famously asserts that MindWar "must always speak the truth", contrasting it with traditional propaganda, which is assumed to be lies or distortions. However, Aquino's later annotation in 2003 points out that the failure to adhere to "rigorous principles of truth and ethics" in real-world applications (like the 2003 Iraq invasion) led to negative consequences, a "disintoxication". He stresses the need for MindWar's subordination to "the strictest and most enlightened principles of humanity".

In "Black Magic," the Setian view on ethics in magic is more nuanced and pragmatic. Ethics are presented as complex, dependent on the cultural context and the intended results rather than rigid good/evil formulas. A magical act is considered ethically neutral in itself; "it is the result it produces which will be judged". Effectiveness in LBM requires understanding the ethical components particular to a culture. The warning about the "disintoxication" and social shattering resulting from unethical MindWar use could be interpreted through the Setian understanding that the misuse of LBM can lead to "unethical abuse" or unintended negative consequences if the practitioner lacks the necessary wisdom or understanding of the system. The Setian view acknowledges that influencing complex systems can have unpredictable outcomes, and results are judged by various criteria.

4. The Role of Will and Individual Distinction

Setian philosophy emphasizes the development and strengthening of the individual psyche and Will ("Xeper") as something distinct from the objective universe. The mythological narrative in The Diabolicon portrays Set (Satan) as the entity who brought Will and intelligence to angels and man, contesting the stasis of God's absolute order. Man is seen as the "child of imbalance" who shall use his Will and empirical conception to create his own order, transcending external imposition. Set gives of his essence to the Elect to strengthen their Will.

MindWar, in a military context, seeks to influence and overcome the will of the enemy. The concept of attacking the enemy's will in their homes and communities where they are vulnerable resonates with the idea of influencing the individual and collective consciousness. While MindWar aims to align enemy will with U.S. interests, the underlying Setian principle emphasizes the power and importance of Will itself and the ability to create one's own order. This philosophical emphasis on Will could inform the strategic prioritization of psychological warfare designed to directly target the enemy's volition.

5. Elite Knowledge and Application

Setianism is described as being for the "Elect," those with the intellectual and metaphysical capacity for initiation, not the masses. Mastery of magical arts requires study, experimentation, and guidance from the Priesthood. The Temple of Set is described as an "intellectual discipline or school of thought" for those who seek to develop their magical abilities.

Similarly, the MindWar paper argues for the creation of specialized "MindWar teams" composed of "full-time experts" who can translate national strategy into tactical goals. This suggests an understanding that effective psychological operations at a strategic level require skilled individuals with deep expertise, mirroring the Setian concept of an elite group capable of understanding and wielding powerful, non-obvious forces.

Conclusion:

Michael Aquino's Setian worldview, particularly the concepts related to Lesser Black Magic, the nature of Will, the importance of influencing consciousness and behavior through subtle or non-obvious means, and the idea of an elite body possessing specialized knowledge, appears to have provided a philosophical foundation and practical framework for his thinking on military psychological operations as articulated in "From PSYOP to MindWar." The paper's focus on strategic psychological influence, the use of mass media for widespread effect, the need to understand and manipulate the target's perception and will, and the requirement for expert operators all find resonance in the principles of LBM and Setian initiation described in his other writings. While MindWar frames these goals within a secular military context, the underlying mechanisms and philosophical rationale for prioritizing the manipulation of minds and perception over brute force align significantly with the principles of Black Magic as described within the Temple of Set's philosophy. The noted tension in the MindWar paper between the ideal of "truth" and the pragmatic challenges of real-world application also finds a parallel in the Setian view of ethics as context-dependent and results-oriented, where the effectiveness of influence, rather than inherent morality, is paramount.

What is the core belief of Setian initiation?

Based on the provided sources, the core belief of Setian initiation centers on the development and strengthening of the individual psyche, distinct from the objective universe. This process is referred to by the Egyptian hieroglyphic term Xeper.

Here is a detailed elaboration:

The Isolated Psyche as the Core Identity: Setian philosophy posits that within each individual intelligent life form exists a "non-natural 'presence of self'". This essence, referred to variously as the ba, spirit, psyche, or soul, is understood as something distinct from the physical body and the objective universe. Unlike materialistic views that see consciousness as merely a byproduct of the brain, Setians perceive the psyche as an independent entity. Ancient Egyptians identified this concept as the ba, which later became the Greek psyche and the modern "soul". Set is conceptualized as the designer or conceptualizer of this principle of self-awareness. This sensation of being "somehow alien to the physical body" is essential to the notion of the soul. Xeper: The Process of Self-Becoming: The Word of the Æon of Set is Xeper. In hieroglyphics, this means "to become/to be/to come into being". Xeper signifies the transformation and evolution of the Will from a human to a divine state of being, achieved through deliberate, conscious, individual force of mind. It is the process by which the psyche becomes aware of itself and then reaches out towards the limitlessness of its conscious existence. This is not a passive process but an active quest. Set is understood as the source of the potential for Xeper in each human animal, but whether an individual recognizes and develops this potential (initiation) is their own prerogative. Distinction from the Objective Universe (OU): A fundamental aspect of the Setian worldview is the distinction between the individual's subjective universe (one's personal perspective and self-created phenomena) and the objective universe (the totality of existence occupying time and space). While many religions and philosophies aim for merging the self with the objective universe, Setianism, as a Left-Hand Path (LHP), consciously attempts to preserve and strengthen one's isolate, psychecentric existence against the objective universe. The LHP seeks individual divinity, while the Right-Hand Path (RHP) seeks reabsorption in existing OU divinity. The Temple of Set stands alone in its stance of preserving and exalting the self as something distinct from the objective universe. Set as the Principle of Distinction: Set is the neter who is "different" from all others, symbolizing that which is not of nature. He is a presence and force that cannot be apprehended by the natural senses, representing the "nameless 'thing'" whose existence is known by the "shadow it casts" – the non-natural "presence of self" in individual intelligent life. The mythological narrative in The Diabolicon portrays Satan (Set) as the entity who brought Will and intelligence, enabling individuals (angels and humans) to perceive their distinction from God's absolute, static order. Set, as an intelligent entity distinct from the objective universe, instilled in humanity the potential for the same external perspective and the intelligence to use it with deliberate, creative purpose. The MindStar Concept: The "soul" or psyche is further elaborated through the concept of the eight-emanation MindStar, which the ancient Egyptians apprehended. These emanations proceed from those more linked to the Objective Universe (OU) to those more linked to the Subjective Universe (SU). While all sentient beings are said to possess the first four emanations (khat, ren, khabit, ab – body, name, shadow, heart/physical consciousness bridge), beings with the "Gift of Set" (awareness of isolate self-consciousness) also possess the ba (core self-awareness) and ka (transmigration/mirror image). Initiatory capacity can awaken the sekhem (neter-emanation/power to draw down divine essence), and in unique instances, the akh (star-emanation/rising to the company of neteru). Setian initiation (Xeper) involves aligning one's consciousness with one's neter (true self) rather than the superficial, animal illusion of "self". It is the ability to explore and actualize the MindStar complex, eternally and universally. Initiation as Self-Actualization: True initiation within the Temple of Set is not about acquiring secret knowledge or joining an exclusive club. It is a personal experience of awakening to, comprehending, and actualizing the powers latent within one's intelligence and psychecentric being. The Temple formalizes demonstrated levels of this achievement through "Recognition". The process involves a "Socratic refutation of confused, imprecise, and unsubstantiated information and thinking," imparting truth as much as it is known, and more importantly, the ability to pursue truth and recognize it. It requires intellectual effort, enlightened intuition, and rigorous self-examination. Contrast with RHP Absorption: The Setian emphasis on individual distinction stands in direct opposition to RHP goals like Buddhist nirvana, Christian salvation, or absorption into "Cosmic Consciousness" (El) as sought by groups like AMORC. These RHP paths seek the obliteration or dissolution of the separate self, which Setians view as a form of "suicide of oneself in order to sleep forever in dreamless oblivion". The Temple of Set, conversely, aims to affirm, strengthen, glorify, and increase the isolate self-consciousness.

In summary, the core belief of Setian initiation is the deliberate, conscious evolution and strengthening of the individual, non-natural psyche (MindStar) as a distinct and unique entity, a process called Xeper, recognizing Set as the conceptualizer and source of this potential, and rejecting any philosophy that seeks the dissolution or absorption of the self into a collective or universal consciousness.

What are the fundamental ethical and metaphysical frameworks informing these distinct approaches to power and influence?

Based on the sources provided, the approaches to power and influence discussed, primarily the Setian Left-Hand Path (LHP), the Right-Hand Path (RHP)/conventional religions, and secular/political methods, are deeply informed by distinct fundamental ethical and metaphysical frameworks.

Here is an elaboration on these frameworks:

Setian Left-Hand Path (LHP)

Metaphysical Framework:

The Setian worldview posits the existence of a Universe (with a capital 'U') comprising the totality of existence, which includes both the objective universe (OU) and subjective universes (SU). The objective universe consists of phenomena occupying time and space, operating according to consistent patterns or "laws" which science describes as mechanistic. However, the OU is not inherently intelligent or purposeful; it is characterized by natural inertia.

Within individual intelligent life forms exists a "non-natural 'presence of self'," variously called the psyche, soul, ba, or MindStar. This psyche is distinct from the physical body and the objective universe. Set is understood as the conceptualizer or designer of this principle of self-awareness, an intelligent entity apart from the objective universe who instilled in humanity the potential for this external perspective and deliberate purpose. The sources also mention the ancient Egyptian neteru, understood as primal Principles or Forms of existence, which can be apprehended through a higher mental function called nœsis. Set is distinct from the natural neteru. The MindStar concept, drawn from ancient Egyptian understanding, details the psyche as having eight emanations, ranging from those linked to the OU (khat, ren, khabit, ab) to those linked to the SU (ba, ka, sekhem, akh), representing increasing levels of self-awareness and connection to divine essence or star-emanation.

A fundamental belief is the inherent immortality of the ba/psyche, not as a product of material existence or subject to posthumous judgment, but as an eternal aspect of consciousness. "This life" provides a vehicle for the psyche to become aware of itself and reach towards its conscious limitlessness.

An Æon is conceptualized not merely as a period of time, but as a "Ding an sich," a noumenon, or in a Greater Black Magic (GBM) sense, a living entity comprised of its initiates.

Magic, defined as the art and science of causing change in accordance with will, is approached through the non-natural interaction with the objective and subjective universes. Lesser Black Magic (LBM) influences the OU through obscure physical/behavioral laws, while Greater Black Magic (GBM) causes change in the subjective universe in accordance with will, which may then influence the objective universe via the Magical Link – a conceptual link between the two universes. Medial Black Magic (MBM) is a simplified GBM focused on OU influence. Black Magic is a deliberate effort to place one's self apart and distinct from the objective universe and its governing principles.

Ethical Framework:

Setian ethics are based on individual responsibility and self-determined principles, rejecting morality imposed by external authorities (divine law, social convention, political systems). Ethics is viewed as a normative science seeking principles of good and evil that transcend convention.

Truth is considered an absolute Form or first principle, apprehended through intellectual effort and enlightened intuition (nœsis), not faith or popularity. Wisdom, gained through rigorous self-examination and intellectual effort, involves understanding truth and recognizing it, including the ethical components of actions.

The LHP orientation itself implies no inherent moral stance; it refers to techniques of preserving the isolate self. LBM practice requires rigorous ethics because of the potential for misuse and harmful consequences, not due to intrinsic "evil" in the techniques. Petty egoism or vulgar purposes are seen as less satisfying uses of power, which should ideally be used for the greater satisfaction derived from exercising wisdom.

The Setian stance on ethics contrasts with egoism which sees actions solely in the interest of the stronger, but acknowledges figures like Nietzsche as relevant thinkers. The core is the strengthening of the individual will and psyche, which inherently leads to ethical consideration when interacting with others and the world.

Approach to Power and Influence:

Power and influence are seen as inherent capacities within the individual's intelligence and psyche. Initiation is the process of awakening to, comprehending, and actualizing these latent powers through deliberate, conscious effort (Xeper). The Temple serves as a vehicle to aid this self-initiation.

Power is exercised through various forms of magic (LBM, MBM, GBM). The goal is not to merge with or be controlled by external forces, but to affirm, strengthen, glorify, and increase one's isolate self-consciousness as a distinct entity.

Setian initiation leads to increased understanding and the capacity to influence reality, particularly through GBM's effect on the subjective universe which in turn affects the objective. Higher initiatory degrees (Priest/Priestess, Magister, Magus, Ipsissimus) represent increasing levels of understanding, power, and integration with the Æon and the Universe. The Priesthood, consecrated to Set, are seen as living Temples through whose souls the current of the Æon flows, representing a merging/augmentation of consciousness with Set without loss of personal identity.

Right-Hand Path (RHP) / Conventional Religions

Metaphysical Framework:

RHP philosophies and conventional religions often assume a singular creator God (El, YHVH, Universal Intelligence) who is the ultimate reality. The objective universe is frequently seen as a creation or manifestation of this divine entity.

A core concept is the desire or goal to dissolve, merge, or become one with this universal consciousness or the objective universe. This often involves transcending or obliterating the individual ego or "separate self".

Belief in an afterlife (Heaven, Hell, Amenti) and/or cyclical existence (reincarnation, karma) is common, providing a context for post-mortem consequences or further soul evolution. Hebrew theology initially focused on nephesh (animal life force) and corporeal revivification, while later forms and derivatives (Christianity, Kabbalah, AMORC) adopted or incorporated ideas of an independently surviving psyche (soul), sometimes within a framework of reincarnation.

The Universe may be understood through concepts like the Cabalistic Tree of Life, mapping emanations from the divine source.

White Magic (WM), as defined by the Temple of Set, is a characteristic practice, involving efforts to deceive oneself or others into believing communication or acceptance by El; it is seen as intrinsically impotent for actual metaphysical change but effective as propaganda or a psychological control device. RHP groups like AMORC define WM/BM based on the practitioner's moral intent (good/evil).

Ethical Framework:

Ethics are largely based on obedience to the will of God, adherence to revealed laws (like the Ten Commandments), or the dictates of religious institutions and clergy. Virtue is often defined by compliance, faith, and adherence to prescribed behaviors, sometimes prioritizing obedience over rational understanding or immediate social consequences.

The individual self/ego is often viewed negatively, as the source of "original sin" or separation from the divine, and requires purification or destruction.

Fear of posthumous punishment (Hell, unfavorable reincarnation) is a significant motivator for adherence and ethical compliance.

Truth is often based on irrational faith or dogma, particularly regarding the nature and existence of God, which are presented as beyond human comprehension.

Approach to Power and Influence:

Power is sought through aligning oneself with or appealing to the divine authority or universal forces. The goal of RHP initiation is often increased understanding and spiritual coherence for the purpose of merging with the universal consciousness, though this process paradoxically strengthens the individual self prior to the intended dissolution.

Influence over adherents is primarily achieved through childhood indoctrination, appealing to fear and desire for salvation/reward in adults, and leveraging social pressures.

Rituals may be employed, understood by Setians as psychodrama or means of inducing autohypnosis/mass hypnosis to reinforce belief and control behavior. White Magic (WM) in this context involves appealing to conceived divine entities for assistance. The ultimate aim of RHP initiation is the dissolution of the separate self, which is seen as the path to immortality or integration with the divine.

Secular/Political Power and Influence

Metaphysical/Conceptual Framework:

These approaches often operate from an atheistic, agnostic, materialistic, or deistic standpoint, rejecting or downplaying the existence of metaphysical realities beyond the observable. Consciousness may be seen as solely a function or byproduct of the physical brain. The subjective universe is often dismissed as mere fantasy or escapism with no real impact on the objective world.

The objective universe is understood to operate according to discoverable, predictable, mechanistic natural laws, amenable to scientific study.

Complex social or historical phenomena may be attributed to impersonal forces (economic struggle, dialectic materialism - Marx), the "spirit of the state" (Volksgeist - Hegel), or inherent human nature (Hobbes) rather than divine intervention. Deism, as a secularized view, posits a creator God who does not intervene in the universe, allowing human affairs to proceed according to natural laws and human will.

Ethical Framework:

Ethics are frequently grounded in human-made constructs such as social contracts (agreements between individuals or citizens and the state), utilitarian principles (greatest good for the greatest number), or prevailing cultural customs and standards (descriptive ethics, ethical relativism).

Truth and ethics may be seen as democratic concepts determined by collective agreement or vote. Moral terms may be considered arbitrary, subjective expressions of emotion or disguised commands (skepticism, emotivism, subjectivism, imperativism).

Outcome-justified thinking, where the morality of an action is determined by its consequences (Machiavelli) or its service to a perceived historical destiny (Marxism), is prevalent.

Individual responsibility may be submerged or suppressed in favor of the collective good or the state's authority. Hobbesian egoism, where "justice" is simply the interest of the stronger, informs some views.

Approach to Power and Influence:

Power is exercised through controlling the objective universe and the behavior of individuals within it. This involves understanding and manipulating observable phenomena and human psychology.

Techniques include LBM (applied psychology, manipulation of obscure physical/behavioral laws), politics (power-seeking, sometimes disguised), and propaganda (behavior-control, mass LBM application). The aim is often to control individuals without their conscious awareness.

The Lockean framework, influential in the US, sees power residing in the will of the citizenry and limits government power, behaving atheistically in its decision-making processes. In contrast, systems influenced by Hegel or Marx may see the state or historical forces as a "higher authority," leading to authoritarian control and justifying actions in service to these forces, effectively behaving theistically.

Summary

In summary, these distinct approaches to power and influence are fundamentally shaped by contrasting views on the nature of reality (metaphysics) and the basis for right action (ethics). Setianism focuses on the non-natural, isolate individual psyche and its self-willed evolution (Xeper), exercising power through understanding and influencing both subjective and objective realities based on self-determined ethics and apprehended truth. Conventional religions and RHP paths often seek power and influence through aligning with or submitting to an external divine authority or universal consciousness, aiming for the dissolution of the individual self based on revealed laws and faith, often using fear and reward as motivators. Secular and political systems typically operate within a materialist, agnostic, or deistic framework, seeking power through the manipulation of the objective universe and human behavior based on social contracts, utilitarianism, or perceived group/state interests, often employing LBM techniques like politics and propaganda.

