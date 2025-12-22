Is the history you were taught a lie? Join us as we dive deep into the manipulation of history with researcher Michelle Gibson. We explore her theory of a historical reset between 1492 and 1942, the hidden role of corporations and secret societies in planting the “New World,” and the mysterious significance of the year 1717.
In this interview, Michelle breaks down the connections between King James, the Jacobites, the Freemasons, and the suppression of the Old World civilization. We discuss the phantom timelines proposed by Fomenko, the occult numerology behind historical dates, and how to reclaim your mind through the Trivium method.
📌 Key Topics Covered:
The 1492-1942 Historical Reset Timeline
The true identity of King James and the House of Stuart
How corporations like the Virginia Company colonized the world
The role of secret societies (Freemasons, Jesuits, Illuminati) in rewriting history
Sacred geometry, ley lines, and the Star Fort energy grid
Michelle’s Links
Michelle’s Website & Blog: https://piercingtheveilofillusion.com/
Michelle’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@michellegibson8946
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/PiercingtheVeilofIllusion
Select Videos by Michelle
Select Playlists & Series
German Settlements Along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAypO4nTIa4iSvTLue2Vc715qy4OeDsmu
Shapers of the New Narrative: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAypO4nTIa4h6yZ783rPAYdxT2_Qy-cz3
German Entrepreneurs & Settlements: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAypO4nTIa4gFRv_BEkLk3M0KQZpaXWYX
Cities in Linear Alignment: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAypO4nTIa4gDJ6WYwrEghQm70OGovgTD
Sacred Geometry & Lay-Lines: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAypO4nTIa4iBYASkC8BxcmqMm39w6lGj
Transportation Systems & Planetary Grid: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAypO4nTIa4jZuwi52eO8yXgqKy_nz4Kx
Timestamps
00:00:00 Intro & Michelle Gibson's Background
00:02:15 Introduction to the Historical Reset Theory (1492-1942)
00:10:47 King James, The Jacobites, and the Stone of Scone
00:28:22 Planting the New World: Corporations & Colonization
00:41:40 The Dissolution of Monasteries & Rewriting Lineages
00:50:33 The Jacobins, Illuminati & Secret Societies
01:00:26 National Statuary Hall & Hidden Figures
01:18:11 Fomenko’s New Chronology & Phantom Time
01:29:40 The 1717 Timeline: Freemasonry, Handel & King George
01:46:25 Occult Numerology & The Power of Truth