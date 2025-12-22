Is the history you were taught a lie? Join us as we dive deep into the manipulation of history with researcher Michelle Gibson. We explore her theory of a historical reset between 1492 and 1942, the hidden role of corporations and secret societies in planting the “New World,” and the mysterious significance of the year 1717.

In this interview, Michelle breaks down the connections between King James, the Jacobites, the Freemasons, and the suppression of the Old World civilization. We discuss the phantom timelines proposed by Fomenko, the occult numerology behind historical dates, and how to reclaim your mind through the Trivium method.

📌 Key Topics Covered:

The 1492-1942 Historical Reset Timeline

The true identity of King James and the House of Stuart

How corporations like the Virginia Company colonized the world

The role of secret societies (Freemasons, Jesuits, Illuminati) in rewriting history

Sacred geometry, ley lines, and the Star Fort energy grid

