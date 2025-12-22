Urban Odyssey

The Timeline They Hid From You: King James, 1717 & The Reset - Urban Interviews Michelle Gibson

From the true identity of King James to the mystery of Star Forts—discover why the history books might be wrong. Please be sure to give Michelle a Subscribe on YouTube. Top tier work!
Dec 22, 2025

Is the history you were taught a lie? Join us as we dive deep into the manipulation of history with researcher Michelle Gibson. We explore her theory of a historical reset between 1492 and 1942, the hidden role of corporations and secret societies in planting the “New World,” and the mysterious significance of the year 1717.

In this interview, Michelle breaks down the connections between King James, the Jacobites, the Freemasons, and the suppression of the Old World civilization. We discuss the phantom timelines proposed by Fomenko, the occult numerology behind historical dates, and how to reclaim your mind through the Trivium method.

📌 Key Topics Covered:

  • The 1492-1942 Historical Reset Timeline

  • The true identity of King James and the House of Stuart

  • How corporations like the Virginia Company colonized the world

  • The role of secret societies (Freemasons, Jesuits, Illuminati) in rewriting history

  • Sacred geometry, ley lines, and the Star Fort energy grid

Michelle’s Links

Michelle’s Website & Blog: https://piercingtheveilofillusion.com/

Michelle’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@michellegibson8946

Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/PiercingtheVeilofIllusion

Michelle’s Substack
I research, and write about, a suppressed, ancient, advanced, worldwide civilization - that needs to be brought back into collective awareness and what happened to it, and who was responsible for bringing us to the world we live in today.
By Michelle Gibson

Select Videos by Michelle

Michelle’s Substack
The Disappearance of Railways, Trolley Parks, and Roundhouses
The subject of “The Disappearance of Railways, Trolley Parks, and Roundhouses” “is a vast one, and as we will see in this post, has many interconnected elements, like, for example, how closely associated all of this infrastructure was associated with airports, racetracks, breweries and waterfalls, to name just a few things of many…
Read more
22 days ago · 2 likes · Michelle Gibson
Michelle’s Substack
Marxism and Nazism - Drivers of the New World Order Agenda
At this moment in our history I feel it is very important to bring forward information for your consideration that I have compiled in past research with regards to the subjects of Marxism and Nazism as drivers of the New World Order Agenda…
Read more
a month ago · 2 likes · Michelle Gibson

Select Playlists & Series

Timestamps

00:00:00 Intro & Michelle Gibson's Background 
00:02:15 Introduction to the Historical Reset Theory (1492-1942) 
00:10:47 King James, The Jacobites, and the Stone of Scone 
00:28:22 Planting the New World: Corporations & Colonization 
00:41:40 The Dissolution of Monasteries & Rewriting Lineages 
00:50:33 The Jacobins, Illuminati & Secret Societies 
01:00:26 National Statuary Hall & Hidden Figures 
01:18:11 Fomenko’s New Chronology & Phantom Time 
01:29:40 The 1717 Timeline: Freemasonry, Handel & King George 
01:46:25 Occult Numerology & The Power of Truth

