This series will center around “The Illuminati Formula” by Fritz Springmeier & Cisco Wheeler, a copy of which is available in my research drive: HERE

This series will involve summaries and quotes out of the book, with a bit of my own commentary on the side. The goal here is to give an effective, easy to understand, and complete guide on the MK Ultra / Monarch Programs

This series will consist of an unknown number of parts, as many as it takes to convey the idea behind the programs accurately. The book “The Illuminati Formula” is 573 Pages (and there’s a companion book), but my goal is to condense as much of that information down as possible into bite-sized articles which can be easily read and digested.

Introduction

One of the most horrific aspects of humanity is the MK Ultra / Monarch Program. These programs are government funded programs which seek to achieve total control over a human mind. This is primarily accomplished by use of trauma. According to Fritz Springmeier:

The basic techniques [of MK Ultra/Monarch] were developed in German, Scottish, Italian, and English Illuminati families and have been done for centuries. Some report that some of the techniques go back to ancient Egypt and ancient Babylon to the ancient mystery religions. The Nazis are known to have studied ancient Egyptian texts in their mind control research.

Edward Hunter, author of Brainwashing In Red China, testified in 1958 before a U.S. Congressional House Committee on Un-American Activities:

Since man began, he has tried to influence other men or women to his way of thinking. There have always been these forms of pressure to change attitudes. We discovered in the past thirty years, a technique to influence, by clinical, hospital procedures, the thinking processes of human beings. Brainwashing is formed out of a set of different elements ... hunger, fatigue, tenseness, threats, violence, and in more intense cases...drugs and hypnotism. No one of these elements alone can be regarded as brain washing, any more than an apple can be called apple pie. Other ingredients have to be added, and a cooking process gone through. So it is with brainwashing...



~ Edward Hunter, 1958

Nazi-Concentration Camps

Development of the MK Ultra / Monarch programs were one of the real reasons behind the Nazi Concentration Camps during WWII, many of the innocent people who died were actually “guinea pigs” for Dr. Joseph Mengele, the lead programmer working on the program for the Nazis. After WWII ended, the United States Government, with help from the CIA, brought many scientists over under Operation Paperclip, one of those scientists was Joseph Mengele:

German & British scientists/mind control programmers came to NOTS after W.W. II, including Joseph Mengele (known as Dr. Green, or Greenbaum, and other pseudonyms). The Illuminati’s Dr. Black worked out of China Lake also. Dr. White (Dr. Ewin Cameron) worked on the east coast, although he did fly in every so often to the west coast to meet with the other top programmers. Dr. Blue was another of the important leading Illuminati programmers. These top programmers supervised other lesser programmers. If something went wrong, they might fly a child from a programming location to a specialist to get it special help for its programming.

The First Four Foundational Steps

I) Preparation of the Children by Spiritual Preparations & In Utero Traumatization

The Moonchild rituals are the rituals to demonize a fetus. However, the demons that are invoked are not the small ones but very powerful ones. In working with victims of this programming, it is clear that high level demons were placed within these people at very early ages, many of them it is believed were demonized before they were born by rituals like the Moonchild rituals. Blood sacrifices and human sacrifices are always required for this level of magic.

Information regarding these rituals can be found in Aleister Crowley’s book titled Moonchild; page 107-108 of the book outline the goals of the programs nicely:

To produce a man who should not be bound up in his heredity, and should have the environment which they desired for him.



~ Moonchild, Aleister Crowley

Examples of Moonchild Rituals

The actual rituals carried out to create a Moonchild are described in detail in three of Crowley’s writings. A vague description of the rituals can be seen by reading the book Moonchild. The ritual took place at a villa nicknamed The Butterfly Net. The villa was really an occult temple laid out in sacred geometrics. It had figures of satyrs, fauns, and nymphs. It had statues of Artemis. Lots of silver objects and crescents and 9-pointed stars were at the villa, because these objects all relate to the Moon in magic. The woman who was pregnant was surrounded by objects related to the moon. The moon’s influence was repeatedly invoked. A small triangular silver altar to Artemis was used. There was a sacred spring where the woman was washed. The number 9 which is sacred to the moon was used along with its square 81. Prayers were made to Artemis, and there was the reenactment of the capture of Diana by Pan. The woman was coached to identify herself with what is known as Grandmother Moon (in the book she simply is called the Moon or Diana) by identifying her thoughts and actions with the deities one is wanting to invoke

One of the biggest secrets kept from most of the slave’s alters is that their System was demonized while a fetus. First, this would give religious front alters the information they need to get them on the right track towards healing, and it could also adversely affect the programming lies of some of the front alters who don’t realize how premeditated all the trauma and torture is. The front alters of victims themselves remember the cover story that the moon children were produced via torture in the cages as little children

In Utero Traumatization

Families who wanted dissociative children learned that dissociative babies could be born if the child in the womb is tortured. Thin needles are inserted through the mother into the fetus to prick the preborn child. Mothers, who are pregnant with children to be programmed, are also severely traumatized during their pregnancy with a whole assortment of traumas, which simultaneously traumatizes the babies which they carry. For instance, the father may purposely abandon the pregnant mother in the middle of a forest, or blast the mother with loud frightening music, and then follow this up with love.

II) The Trauma of a Premature Birth

A premature birth is important because the naturally occurring events around a premature birth insure that the child is naturally traumatized. Studies (such as Fenaroff, 1972) have found that only 7-8% of the live births were premature, but 25 to 40% (about a third) of all battered children were born premature

All these women, no matter their circumstances have been made to believe that offering their babies to Satan is the highest honor, so many of them do not have normal qualms about their job. It is important to interject that the Illuminati are Luciferians, but worship Lucifer/Satan. Satanists are organizationally a separate set up, with a separate history, but both groups have many common practices, including child sacrifice. (There is a science in how the Illuminati hides bloodlines, sometimes families are used as brooders for other important bloodlines. It will only be mentioned in passing here, because it is relevant to the selection process of how children are slated to be programmed).

First hand information also confirms that hospitals in Tacoma, Vancouver, Portland, and San Francisco are used by the Illuminati for premature births. By extension, it can be understood that many hospitals across the United States are now staffed with a large number of nurses and doctors who are loyal to the occult world (called by insiders the "Network") headed by the Illuminati. The preemies are attended to by satanic witches who are nurses, many of them multiples themselves. Further on in this book, we will cover how the Illuminati is turning out a great number of pediatricians via programming to insure control over the preliminary programming stages

Important Note(s)

This again underscores the importance of why the programmers like multi-generational victims--because they pass via genetics some of the mental structuring needed for the smooth programming of the next generation

The goal is to teach the child to read and speak much earlier than other children. In the Monarch Program’s controlled setting, children who can read at six months, can still be programmed for social skills. In an uncontrolled setting, children taught this earlier tend to have their intellectual skills outstrip their social skills, and they develop serious problems with their peers and schools

III) Love Bombing for ~18 Months

The third stage is smothering the child in love. The love is given so that it can be taken away in the fourth stage. Unless love is given so that it can be taken away, there is no trauma. Illuminati children are never spanked in the first year and a half. They are very lovingly controlled. (This pattern of smothering new converts in love called "love bombing" in preparation for removing that love and acceptance to get obedience is done by some cults to new members too.)

IV) Fracturing the Mind

The final step of the first foundational four is the fracturing of the mind, this is the foundation of the entirety of the MK Ultra / Monarch Programs. This is how the programmed multiples are created, the fracturing of the mind.

The fourth stage is built upon the foundation of dissociation created in the first & second stages, and the love created in the third stage. (The demonology of the first step also helps pull in demons associated with programming, tunneling in the mind, and multiplicity, which are used in the fourth foundational step.) Often in the fourth step, the child’s mind will fracture along the same dissociation fracture lines that the trauma of the premature birth created. If the child is not a premature baby, it will need some additional help to want to dissociate. The child can have its senses overwhelmed repeatedly to the point that it learns to react to its surroundings by what appears on the outside as a numbness, and mentally is simply dissociation.

In the fourth step, the child is starved, cold and naked. When they finally see their beloved master or beloved adult caretaker appear after suffering from 42 to 72 hours, they are excited and they dissociate the pain of the previous hours of deprivation. Help appears to be on the scene. At that point the programmer/beloved adult shows his/her most vicious side, and the child in order to deal with how this loving caretaker has not only rejected them but is now hurting them dissociates along the same fractures of dissociation created by the trauma of the premature birth. The details of how the mind is split will be dealt with further in the next chapter

Clean Splits - Jody Leinhart’s Study

Some professional therapists have come to realize that this is how the core is split. Jody Lienhart, a multiple herself, in her Ph.d dissertation correctly identifies the double bind of having two extremely opposite views of the most important person in the child’s life as the fundamental splitting mechanism. She writes in her 1983 dissertation on p. 6-7:

Implicit in each of the studies of childhood trauma is the pervasive nature of paradoxical communication. Frequently, this double bind communication style appears during the formative, preverbal stages of childhood in which the interpretation of these messages is confused. This results in insufficient experimental learning which would allow translation of the confused appropriate messages...

This study presents the theoretical assumption that multiple personality is developed through early childhood state-dependent learning. [That means that learning is linked to a state of mind.] Furthermore, it is hypothesized that this learning occurs as a result of the hypnoidal effects of childhood trauma such as abuse and sexual molestation. The child, unable to translate the paradoxical nature of the messages he receives, fragments into a trance state. Furthermore, it is suggested that memories incorporated during each of these hypnoidal experiences are similar to knowledge acquired during state-dependent learning. Lienhart used her own memories as the basis for the type of trauma that suggests in her dissertation could create MPD. That trauma for her was her uncle forcing his penis into her mouth and almost choking her. The child is not in a position to flee, so the mind dissociates. She happened to have experienced a common trauma used to split a core. In order to split the core, the mind has to be trained to dissociate.

Cores