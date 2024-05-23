WARNING

Please be warned, the contents of this post may be triggering for some audiences / readers. If you have been ritualistically or scientifically abused, you should stop reading now as some of the content of this post details trauma based mind control. This post is also not meant to be viewed by anybody under the age of 18 years, by reading this post, you agree that you have been forewarned to the potentially graphic nature of the contents herein. Thank you.

A Note on Fritz Springmeier

Fritz Springmeier is current in critical condition as the result of a bad car accident and having a bad reaction to the anti-biotics he was given, this has prevented him from having surgery. Below is a link to his GoFundMe, please consider supporting Fritz, he is a true soldier for all survivors and has given us invaluable resources such that we may understand this evil practice.

Introduction

We will be continuing our examination of Fritz Springmeier’s book “The Illuminati Formula,” a copy of which is included here, all references in the format [Page X] refer to this book, any other references will be explicitly cited.

Types of Trauma Inflicted

One thing discovered by research into the genetic transmission of learned knowledge by humans to their children was that people are born with certain fears. Snakes, blood, seeing internal body parts, and spiders are all things that people are born fearing. The phobias toward these things are passed down genetically from one generation to another. In searching for traumas to apply to little children, the Programmers found that these natural phobias which occur in most people from birth will work "wonderful" to split the mind. Along this line, the following are samples of traumas done to program slaves:

being locked in a small confined spot, a pit or cage with spiders and snakes being forced to kill, and cut up and eat innocent victims Immersion into feces, urine and containers of blood. Then being made to eat these things.

An Illuminati slave will most likely have experienced the entire last few paragraphs above, plus much more. (Toby, was one of the trained NOTS chimpanzees. He was trained to be sadistic. The other trained chimpanzees at China Lake included "Gabie" or Gabriel, who tickled the victim while they were tied up; Rastice, who had a toy chest with diamonds, bracelets, & a scepter which electroshocked; Zoro, who could do anything mean; Elmore, who cuddled as a mother but ate raw flesh; plus others. An example of something said during programming with the chimps is, "THREE LITTLE MONKEYS IN A CAGE, DO, RE, ME, FA, SO, LA, TE, DO".)

How does the Network get sadistic men to torture little children? Three different respectable studies (Harrower, 1976/ Milgram, 1974/ & Gibson 1990) show that essentially all human males can be taught to engage in sadistic behavior. There may be a few exceptions, but the point is that sadistic people are not in short supply for programming. Some of the alter systems have extremely brutal sadistic alters. In fact, the Mothers of Darkness alters are an important balancing point to prevent the sadistic male programmers from killing more of the children they are working on. These sadists get a laugh at hurting little children. The more pain, the more charge and excitement they get out of it

If the slave doesn’t learn correctly they receive more pain. A fish hook in the v*gina is a popular one. Older males have their genitals hurt during additional or reprogramming sessions. They may have to eat the skin taken from their genitals

The mind will begin to dissociate, and will begin to reverse the primordial brain functions such as pain is pleasure. The person’s mind rearranges. This is often done with Beta alters or Beta models to get them to think that the pain of sadistic rape is a pleasure. After this reversal in the mind that "PAIN IS LOVE", the S&M kitten alters will beg their handler to slap them, tie them up, hurt them, etc. They will tease their handler, and tell him he is not a real man if he shows any mercy in how the pain is inflicted.

Demonic Magic

Sexual abuse of a child is more powerful when it is put into the context of demonic magic. The abuser’s semen is magic and seals the programming. The ritual aspect of it, and the repetitive nature of the abuse creates several dynamics that accompany the abuse that wouldn’t occur in non-ritual abuse. The lie that accompanies such abuse is that this institutionalized abuse is an obligation for both the abuser and the victim. For instance, the mind-control of the Beast Barracks experience at West Point, USMA is an institutionalized abuse that allows the abuser to side step responsibility for sadistic behavior, and sets the stage for the abuse to be continued under the disguise of tradition.

Cosmetic Trauma

Finally, there is one more category of trauma - those to produce cosmetic looks, for instance, breast implants, or electro-shock to create moles at certain locations for either as a sign telling other handlers the extent of the programming or for a Marilyn Monroe look. A "stage trick" is to use a multi-needle device to scar the tissue. The scar which is made in a pattern, a popular one is the satanic Goat’s head of Mendes, can be made visible by hypnotic command. This allows the handler to look powerful to uninformed viewers.

Mind Splits

What Occurs When the Mind Splits?

During battles soldiers have been known to wall off horrible events with amnesia walls. Just like the soldier who walls off a traumatic battle scene where he sees his buddy disemboweled by a grenade, so the child walls off trauma. However, the soldier must only endure a relatively small amount of trauma compared to the children who are programmed under the Monarch trauma-based mind control. A soldier may remember his trauma, by being triggered by something that reminds him of the trauma. Likewise, the child victim will have things that trigger it too. One way of describing the split, is to say that the child’s mind is saying, "This isn’t happening to me, its happening to some one else" and a split in the personality occurs. The new split will have the characteristics of what it split from. The programmer will ask the alter being tortured to create something in the mind when the split is created--such as "I want 12 white fluffy kittens." The programmer, demons, and the child’s creativity work together with the dissociation to create alters. Those 12 white fluffy kittens will have the characteristics and memories of what they were made from. However, they are separated from each other by dissociation, and they will be given their own script and own separate identity by the programmer. The dissociation between some alters who are co-conscious is not full blown amnesia. - [Page 76]

Emotional Memory Storage

Memory storage is also linked to the brain’s state of mind at the time. Hormones released at the time of an experience will modulate the strength of the memory of that experience. The limbic-hypothalamic system of the brain (which consists of the amygdala, hippocampus, cingulate gyrus, fornix, septum, certain nuclei of the thalamus, and the Papez circuit) has a central modulating part which interacts with peripheral hormones. Peripheral epinephrine will be released if the amygdala is electrically stimulated. The adrenal medulla releases epinephrine that is vital for memory storage. In other words, there are hormones which help the brain remember or not. - [Pg 77]

Re-Interpretation of Events

To dissociate a memory and to take on a particular role and identity involves a constant re-interpretation of past events. It may also mean that the alter must contrive an interpretation of present events. The 3 year old may, for instance, see breasts but decide they belong to someone else in the system who they share the body with. This is in part dictated by the necessity of obscuring the pain of the trauma that separates the alter from the rest. Each day that the alter confronts reality, they will face the threat that old memories will not agree with the story line created. For instance, the handler’s sexual advances carried out in front of that asexual (nonsexual) alter must be misconstrued so that the illusion of not having been raped is continued. This is why normal life has a way of breaking down the multitude of lies and programming of the deeper alters, which live in a fantasy world created during the programming.



For instance, a Christian front alter is sincerely very righteous and holy. The thought that this person (technically the alter’s System of persons) could have done the most horrible savage demonic activities is inconceivable. The memories of ritual are safely ignored, because the reality would undermine everything the person is.



- [Pg 78]

Hypnosis & Trance Logic

This phenomena is not just seen in memory dissociation, but also under hypnosis when a person accepts a suggestion which flies in the face of the reality they can see. If a person accepts the suggestion that there is no dog in the room, they will struggle internally to maintain that illusion. If asked to walk on a collision course with the dog, they will unconsciously move around it, and if asked why they stumbled around the dog, they will construct an artificial excuse, which is accepted even though it is transparently implausible. - [Pg 78]

What is Trance Logic?

Trance logic are those ploys and strategies to maintain a dissociative or hypnotic hallucination. The frontal lobes of the cerebral cortex which are called the Brodmann areas no. 9-12 are responsible for a person’s own responses to circumstance--i.e. what some call "personality". When the mind is split, this natural personality is not erased but rather is a collected pool upon which various responses from it are attached to various personalities". Damage to these Brodmann areas tends to give an overall effect of making the person passive

The programming is not designed to damage these areas, only to control what emotions they contain are linked in memory to the various memory fragments that will be made into personalities. The reticular formation is the location of the brain’s mechanism which determines the state of consciousness all the way from alert, to hypnotic trance, to sleep, to coma. It interacts with the frontal lobes and the rest of the brain. Each memory is a function of several parts of the brain working together.

“Nested” Memories

Memory is a function of alertness/state of consciousness (reticular formation), the emotions (Brodmann Areas 9-12), the Thalami (priorities given to memories), and several complicated processes where the brain categorizes and interfiles the info with other remembered data. By building in amnesia walls between Event (personal history) memories, and by producing altered states of consciousness, the memories of a slave can be "nested" as the Programmers call it. "Nested" means that it is hidden behind several "locked doors" when the mind files the memory - [Pg 79]

The Core

If we pause to consider that a non-multiple person will experience struggles in their mind when simultaneous, overlapping but conflicting desires meet in conflict--i.e. "should I lay in bed, go to work, or go fishing today?" A particular part of the brain (a Synthesizing Self) is capable of ordering such a conflict--it transcends all these conflicting ego states. A single Synthesizing Self in the brain is likewise responsible for the de-synthesizing of the ego states. The victim in order to appease the programmers sets up different and opposite alters relative to a single System’s needs. - [Pg 80]

The formation of alters is systematically and intelligently guided by the programmers, especially in the early stages. The alters are created to meet the needs of the System that the programmers impose upon it, and not to adapt to an abusive parent. Some therapists have failed to see that alter formation is not natural, but a maladaptive practice that is guided by the victim’s desire to please, and its fear of the programmers.

EEG Readings of Alters

It is interesting to see how each different alter has a different EEG profile. One of the primary brain areas affected by the torture and programming are the areas which store event (personal history) memory. These areas are the hippocampus and the cortex of the frontal brain lobes which work with the two thalamus. General knowledge is stored in the neocortex (the grey area of the brain or the outer thin layer. - [Pg 81]

Anchoring

All the programming of each & every slave is anchored upon some type of trauma. One of the first fundamental traumas will be watched, filmed, coded & used as an anchor. For instance, the most brutal rape of a girl by her father will be used as an anchor upon which to build the Beta programming. - [Pg 81]

In chap. 1 it was discussed how the primary severing of the core was incest. Extreme psychosis is created within a child trying to deal with the issues created by the incest from the child’s most important figure--their father figure.

Whatever fundamental trauma is decided upon, all the rest of the programming will be built upon that anchor in the victim’s mind. (See chapters. 7 to 9 for further information on how the programming is layered in.)

Potential Autism Connection

According to someone who has helped with the programming and Moon Child ceremonies, occasionally the child while in the womb when traumatized by the Moon Child rituals, retreats into its mind like a cocoon, and develops autism. Autism is an emotional problem where the child withdrawals from reality and goes into its own private world of altered states. The programmers for many years did not know why some children developed autism from the trauma rather MPD (DID), but in some cases it seems related to high 1.0. and genetics. The programmers are not able to reach such children, and essentially all were discarded into mental hospitals or used in rituals, until about 20 years ago when more and more of them were allowed to survive in public.

An article "Altered States", based on the Donna William’s autobiographical book Somebody Somewhere seems to buttress that autism can be mind-control duds. Williams is both autistic & MPD. Her book reveals that autistic children have acute sensory perception (intelligence) rather than retardation. There are different types of autism, and the authors do not understand the topic well enough to write much more than this. It is quite possible autism may have several causes, some which do not relate to the failure to become MPD (DID), but may be the result of some other cause. However, the increase in autistic children is believed by the authors to be the result of increased trauma-based mind control. MS (multiple sclerosis) is another side effect, which can stem from brain stem scarring

Chapter II - Trauma | Review

In review, the elements that make up a single whole personality--family history, personal history and memories of abilities, talents and one’s self-image have all been stripped from the child when the mind divides itself up into sections walled off by amnesia walls. When the programmers work with each memory part, they have the option to give it all the elements of whatever personality they want it to have. They can even make it into an animal or an inanimate object, because that little fragment has no chance to contradict what it is being programmed to believe. Although the memory part of the brain (which provides a person’s personality) is divided, other parts of the brain function intact. Much of the elements of Monarch Mind Control are based on things that are observed in normal life--dissociation, mental & chemical dependence, denial, charisma, discipline, personality and torture which have been refined into skilled methodologies for controlling a person and then combined into a Group Package. - [Pg 84]

Understanding the Rituals & Trauma