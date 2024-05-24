WARNING

Please be warned, the contents of this post may be triggering for some audiences / readers. If you have been ritualistically or scientifically abused, you should stop reading now as some of the content of this post details trauma based mind control. This post is also not meant to be viewed by anybody under the age of 18 years, by reading this post, you agree that you have been forewarned to the potentially graphic nature of the contents herein. Thank you.

A Note on Fritz Springmeier

Fritz Springmeier is current in critical condition as the result of a bad car accident and having a bad reaction to the anti-biotics he was given, this has prevented him from having surgery. Below is a link to his GoFundMe, please consider supporting Fritz, he is a true soldier for all survivors and has given us invaluable resources such that we may understand this evil practice.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/this-fundraiser-is-for-fritz-springmeier

Introduction

We will be continuing our examination of Fritz Springmeier’s book “The Illuminati Formula,” a copy of which is included here, all references in the format [Page X] refer to this book, any other references will be explicitly cited.

Fritz Springmeier The Illuminati Formula 1.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Basics of Hypnosis

Dissociation and Trance

Dissociation is used as a defense to protect a person from overwhelming pain and trauma. It is a natural ability of the brain. Hypnosis or hypnotic trance is a form of dissociation. There are a number of types of dissociation: amnesia, somnambulistic states, localized paralyses, anaesthesias, and hallucinations. Hypnosis can reproduce all of these dissociative states. The mind naturally hypnotizes itself under various conditions.



Perhaps the reader has been driving along a familiar road and the next thing you knew you were arriving home, having driven in a trance. Now let’s suppose you are driving to a movie and you are discussing next week’s plans with your wife. The complex thinking required to drive just happens. You are awake talking to your wife, and yet on another level you were in trance driving the car. You as a subject were both in hypnotic trance (driving) and awake (talking about plans).

- [Pg 109]

There are 5 levels to the subconscious that the mind will naturally dissociate to. The other deeper levels require help to access. People naturally can think on two levels. Because people’s minds function on multi-levels and there is a continua on a spectrum that runs from conscious to unconscious, it is often difficult to pinpoint just exactly what state of mind the brain is in at a certain point, because there is no single answer.



Examples: Light Trance : Daydreaming about your significant other

Moderate Trance: Imagining you’re in bed

Deep Trance: Physically feeling like you’re laying in bed The deep trance is a very creative level of trance.



Hypnosis appears to affect several areas of the brain--the brain stem is modified into the hypnotic state, and the midbrain centers are inhibited so that other areas--the motor, sensory and memory areas can be manipulated. Hypnosis can be used on the intellectual part of the mind, the social-spiritual part of the mind, and the primitive reproductive part of the mind. - [Pg 109]

It should come as no shock to people that in the World Book Encyclopedia hypnosis is listed under Magic as a related article, but not under Medicine. In occultist W.B. Crow’s book Witchcraft, Magic & Occultism, it lists hypnotism as an occult science.

Hypnotic cues can be given to cause the body to go into various dissociative states. This could be a post-hypnotic suggestion that causes hyperventilation and an accompanying trance state. Hypnotic cues that are tied to every day objects enhance the programming. Everything in life becomes a cue to reinforce the programming. That may seem on the surface to be an exaggeration, but it is only slightly enlarged from the truth.



The programmers do in fact examine a person’s life, and then tailor their cues to what the person will be around. For instance, the programmer may force the child to smoke and then tell it that every time they blow out smoke they will think about their master. The programmed alters don’t dare not to smoke on fear that they will be punished. The smoking in turn reinforces the power of the hypnotist/master



Common objects in a person’s life that can be hypnotically given a programming meaning include music, tones, colors, the sight of a book or Bible, the pyramid on the back of a dollar bill, pictures of God, silk scarfs, jewelry, lights, sounds, TV programs, and countless other things. The limit to this is simply the programmer’s creativity.



A common hypnotic device for washing away pain is running water. The victim is hypnotically told to go to a waterfall and wash their pain away. (According to a programmer the average healing rate is 3 times quicker under hypnosis than without.)



- [Pgs 110-111]

The Orchestra Analogy

The human mind has been found to be like an immense symphony orchestra, each part doing what it does best under the guidance of a director part similar to the conductor of an orchestra.

A non-multiple’s brain delegates responsibility to parts of his brain yet retains control over the process. His mind will shift from one ego state to another, & still retain its identity. In contrast, the multiple’s brain also delegates responsibility and shifts from one ego state to another, BUT doesn’t retain a "cohesive selfhood or self-identity. Rather than an orchestra playing together, the multiple’s brain is full of competing isolated parts (instruments so to speak) that are playing in isolation

MK Ultra Subproject 128 & 128-1

The U.S. military was conducting extensive tests of subjects under hypnosis during W.W. II. In spite of all this, the CIA was still seeking better rapid induction techniques for their slaves during the 1950s. MK Ultra Subproject 128 dealt with rapid induction techniques, especially Subproject 128-1. Some of their drug testing was done at Lexington, KT Detention Hospital. - [Pg 112]

Magic & Hypnosis

The ability to distinguish between magic and hypnotism may not exist for the child in situations where they are witnesses to the power of hypnotism exercised by a programmer. This makes the adult programmer, who is a big person look all powerful. - [Pg 112]

Dangers of Hypnosis

Another danger inherent in hypnosis are complications (side effects) that hit a percentage of those who are subjected to it. Hilgard (1974) discovered 31% of the 120 university students participating in a study of hypnosis had complications that lasted from 5 min. to 3 hours after trance, which included headaches, dizziness, nausea and stiff necks. Fritz is aware of one woman who, after the one & only hypnotic session she was the subject of, developed the complication of having nightmares of snakes crawling all over her. (For further study the reader may want to read: "Hypnosis Complications, Risk Factors, and Prevention" - MacHovec, Frank - American Journal of Clinical Hypnosis. Vol. 31, No.1, July, ’88, p. 40+.)

Often survivors remember orange or grape drinks, or something else which they were given, which were used to give the child drugs. One Monarch slave (Cathy O’Brien) wrote about having been given hypnotic drugs via a Grasshopper ice cream drink.

History of Hypnosis for Programming

A masonic magazine for higher masonic rites where sex magic is performed entitled Freemasonry Universal, Vol. 5, 1929, p. 58 states:

Certain Forces are sent through the candidate’s body during the ceremony, especially at the moment when he is created, received and constituted an Entered Apprentice Freemason. Certain parts of the Lodge have been heavily charged with magnetic force especially in order that the Candidate may absorb as much as possible of this force. The first object of this curious method of preparation is to expose to this influence those various parts of the body which are especially used in the ceremony. In ancient Egypt, there was another reason for these preparations, for a weak current of physical electricity was sent through the candidate by means of a rod or sword with which he was touched at certain points. It is partly on this account that at this first initiation the candidate is deprived of all metals since they may very easily interfere with the flow of currents.

Long story short, the Masonic lodges have been using hypnotism and electric shock in their initiation rituals for a long time. The combination of fear and hypnotism combine to help seal the lips of an initiate from telling what in some lodges are secrets of criminal activity

Programming With Hypnosis

Production of Hypnotism in an Unsuspecting Victim

The standard way to produce hypnotism in the laboratory is with the so-called sleep technique. The operator "talks sleep" to the subject, who eventually relaxes and goes into a trance, talking in his sleep and answering questions. Now suppose...we attach a blood pressure gauge to the subject’s right arm and the psychogalvanic reflex to the palm of his hand, just to make everything look shipshape. These devices are for measuring his ability to relax. We also point out that, of course, the very highest state of relaxation will be his ability actually to fall into a deep sleep while we are talking to him.



We also stress the great importance of the ability to relax in this modern world of rush and worry, promising to show him how to get results as one end of these experiments. All this is by way of buildup. Probably not one of our readers, if exposed to this procedure, would realize that this was preparation for hypnotism, but would co-operate willingly in this very interesting psychological experiment



We then proceed to "talk sleep," much the same as in ordinary hypnosis, carefully avoiding any reference to a trance or making any tests with which the subject might be familiar, all the while checking on blood pressure and psychogalvanic reflex to keep up the front



Finally we make the test of somnambulism, or deep hypnotism. We see if the subject will talk to us in his sleep without awakening. If this does not succeed, the subject wakes up completely, and in this case we simply repeat the experiment, hoping for better luck next time. But if we do succeed, if the individual belongs to the "one-in-five" club, the subject is just as truly hypnotized as by any other method, and from now on everything is plain sailing. - [Pg 117-118]

Post-Hypnotic Suggestion in the Somnambulistic State

By use of the posthypnotic suggestion...we simply say, "Listen carefully. After you wake up I will tap three times on the table with my pencil. You will then have an irresistible impulse to go sound asleep." The next trance is just that easy to get, and the subject has no idea that it is the pencil which has sent him off.



But we must go even further than this. Once a person has become accustomed to hypnotism, has been repeatedly hypnotized, it becomes very easy for any operator to throw him into the trance.



We now add another concept. We can coach the subject so that in the trance he will behave exactly as in the waking state. Under these circumstances we could defy anyone, even a skilled psychologist, to tell whether the subject was "asleep" or "awake."

- [Pg 118-119]

Multiple Personalities and Hypnosis (Example)

Suppose we deliberately set up that condition of multiple personality to further the ends of military intelligence. Let us start with a very simple illustration. For example, we can hypnotize a man in an hotel in, say, Rochester. We then explain to him in hypnotism that we wish the numbers and state names of all out-of-state cars parked in the block surrounding the hotel. He is to note these very carefully in his unconscious mind but will have no conscious memory of having done so. Then we awaken him and ask him, in the waking state to go out and get us a tube of toothpaste. He leaves the hotel and wanders around the block in search of that tube. Finally, he returns, apologizing for his delay, saying that it was necessary for him to go entirely around the block before he noticed a drugstore in the very building itself. This, he says, was very stupid of him but apparently men are made that way. Did he notice anything of interest as he made his walk? "Nothing! Oh, yes, there was a dog fight down at the corner." And he described the battle in detail. We now hypnotize him. He knows what we are seeking and at once proceeds to give us numbers and states of strange cars, very pleased with the fact that he can recall thirteen. He evidently enjoys the game immensely and is quite proud of his memory. - [Pg 120]

If the victim of hypnosis is presented with the reality that he/she was hypnotized and the experiment revealed, the victim will often become irritated:

Often the hypnotic subject will react in this manner [irritated]. Push him just a little too far and he becomes irritated, obviously a trick of the unconscious to end the argument and avoid any danger of being found out....



Why is this Important? First, there is no danger of the agent’s selling out. More important would be the conviction of innocence which the man himself had, and this is a great aid in many situations. He would never "act guilty" and if ever accused of seeking information would be quite honestly indignant

The little experiment I have just cited could be successful with any good somnambulist and would require about ten hours preparation.

A More Advanced Example

A more advanced example can be found on Page 121 of “The Illuminati Formula” - for brevity, we will not include it here.

Hypnosis & Creativity

Creativity is a function of attentiveness, playfulness, anxiety, limitations, relaxation, the trance state, responsiveness and absorption. A good programmer can assist or boost the creativity of the child. The programmer can tell stories and programming scripts in a vivid way, so that the sensory pictures are bold and strong. The child can taste and feel and touch in their minds the script being given them. Besides the language of the programmer other aids such as fear and drugs can enhance a victim’s attentiveness. Playfulness comes naturally to children. They naturally pretend and use fantasy in their play. Because children are innately creative they are far easier to program.



Researchers have also discovered that creativity needs an element of anxiety and chaos in the person’s life. If everything is orderly and in perfect harmony, the creative juices will not flow.

- [Pg 123]

The spark of creativity occurs when there is an alternation of intense concentration and relaxation.

A light trance will allow the mind to surface -creative ideas. That is why writers and composers get ideas when they are in a light trance driving, in a light sleep, or shaving or some other place where a light trance occurs.

Receptivity is the willingness to accept a creative idea when it comes.

Example of A Creative Hypnotic Suggestion

You take all of your fear of not being creative and put them into a sack. The sack now becomes a bundle of energy. Now imagine you are opening the sack and out of the sack comes a rainbow of energy. It is powerful, it is positive. You are now full of new ideas. You can feel this power surge through your body. Your mind is now clear and focused, focused, you feel confident, sure of your talent and eager to set your new ideas into motion, and you control the energy in your life, you are very successful in controlling the energy in your life...you take a few breaths and relax. You notice the neighborhood around you, there is a beautiful park, you begin to notice how beautiful the day is, and you begin to feel a fresh new energy flowing through your body...the more calm you become the more enthusiastic and creative you become...you will feel free to create, to enjoy your creative talent, to invent, to shape, and form new and wonderful ideas.



-Example of Hypnotic Suggestion to Boost Creativity [Pg 124]

The Role of Movies for Hypnotizing Small Children

As mentioned before, the hypnotist will find children easier to hypnotize if they know how to do it with small children. One method that is effective is to say to the small children, "Imagine you are watching a favorite television show." This is why the Disney movies and the other shows are so important to the programmers. They are the perfect hypnotic tool to get the child’s mind to dissociate in the right direction. The programmers have been using movies since almost day one to help children learn the hypnotic scripts.



For children they need to be part of the hypnotic process. If the hypnotist allows the child to make up his own imagery, the hypnotic suggestions will be stronger. Rather than telling the child the color of a dog, the programmer can ask the child. This is where the books and films shown the child assist in steering its mind in the right direction. If the hypnotist talks to a child, he must take extra precaution not to change the tone of his voice and to have smooth transitions. Most of the Disney films are used for programming purposes. Some of them are specifically designed for mind-control. - [Pg 125]

Spinning Tops

One method for inducting children into a dissociative state is to have them look at a large spinning top, as the colors whirl around. Carousel rides have also been popular to induce trances.

Optical Illusions

A good sampling of optical illusions can be found in Katherine Joyce’s book Astounding Optical Illusions. NY: Sterling Pub. Co., 1994. The illusion The Temple makes one feel they are in a passageway leading to a small door. The Escalator makes one feel they are going up and down, and could be used for building in an internal elevator.

The Hypnotic Voice of the Programmer

Programmers will adopt either an authoritarian voice, which is commanding and direct or a permissive soft tone. Bear in mind the slave who has the authoritarian voice used on it, sees the programmer as God with the authority of life or death over its (his or her) body and soul. The heightened expectation from the commanding tone, will increase the suggestions chance for success. However a softer tone, will relax the victim, and the hypnotist and the programming victim become partners in the hypnotic process. The advantage of the softer tone, is that the creativity of the victim is enhanced and participates more in the process. The hypnotic induction becomes more real when the victim participates more in the process. The Monarch programmer will either use a monotone voice or a rhythmic voice. Remember, the professor who could lull his students to sleep. He had a hypnotic voice, without knowing it. A singsong or rhythmic voice is comforting. It can also be used by the Programmer. One continuous thread of words strung together are used to close out distractions. After a suggestion or command is given, a pause is made by the programmer in talking so that the suggestion is taken into the mind. Otherwise anxiety is experienced by the victim’s mind, and the suggestion will not be accepted as well. - [Pg 126]

Hypnotic Script With Music

Cisco, the co-author provides an example of how a hypnotic script can go with music:

Close your eyes for your eyes will only tell the truth. And the truth isn’t what you want to see. In the dark it is easy to pretend that the truth is what it ought to be. "Softly, deftly, music shall caress you. Hear it, feel it secretly possess you. Open up your mind, let your fantasies unwind in this darkness which you know you cannot fight. The darkness of the music of the night. "Close your eyes, start a journey through a strange new world. Leave all thoughts of the world you knew before. Close your eyes and let music set you free. Only then can you belong to me. "Floating, falling, sweet intoxication. Touch me, trust me, savor each sensation. Let the dream begin, let your darker side give in to the power of the music I write. You alone can make my song take flight. Help me make the music of the night. "Helpless to resist the notes I write, For I compose the music of the night. Hearing is believing, music is deceiving. Hot as lightening, soft as candle light. Dare you trust the music of the night?



-Example of Hypnotic Script Using Music

When the authors have bumped into men who are programmers and handlers for the CIA, they have noticed that many of these men have warm personalities and have a certain trained hypnotic voice which they use even when not programming

Keeping the Mind Dissociative

Illuminati parents (as well as other adults who care for a Monarch child) are given special instructions on how to raise the child to be dissociative. The parents are admonished that their child will have a successful future and so will they if they follow the instructions. if they don’t follow the instructions, they are minded their child’s life could be forfeited. here are some of the types of instructions that are given:

Spend 15 minutes/day teaching the child to write backwards to develop the brain in a particular fashion. Giving daily doses of prolonged isolation, such as dark closets, dark cellars, the corners of dark rooms. During the prolonged isolation, the child cannot turn on the lights, go to the bathroom, make a noise or anything else. The child will learn to dissociate. The child is also trauma bonded to the abuser because each time the child is let out, it is grateful to the abuser. The child can be drowned in a pool and then resuscitated--and the exact amount of time to keep the child under will be given. The child can be placed in a freezer, and again the exact amount of time can be given to the parent. The child is not to roam about the house freely. The adults’ area is off-limits. The child must move with permission. Systematic punishment without provocation with the message--keep secrets. Hear no evil, see no evil, do no evil. This needs to be done several times a week to reinforce the codes of silence and the programming for silence. A needle which is gripped halfway up is stuck into the child a quarter inch deep on the child’s muscles, buttocks or thigh to help continue dissociative behavior. On special occasions (birthdays, holidays) the hands and feet which are most sensitive to pain are stuck. When the feet or hands are stuck, they will often stick the needles under the nails. The ears are also on occasion stuck with needles. It also conditions the child to obey the commands of her handlers, who will use needles to access the minds various personalities. Various spots on the body when stuck with needles along with certain codes become access points for certain alters. Anytime a child argues, has a temper tantrum, or gets angry the child is to be slapped in the face. This is a quick trauma. It is to be followed with a lighted cigarette applied to the child to burn the skin the second the child gets submissive from the slap. If a cigarette can’t be found, a stove top or some other hot item is to be found. At four years of age, the child begins programming to burn itself. If there are any bruises showing, the child can be kept home for a day or two. Anytime the child becomes willful it is to have its mouth washed out with soap. The child should be made to chew off a piece and swallow the foam. The child should be raped daily and then tortured. This helps with the sexual programming later, and begins a reversal in the mind that pain is love, and pain is pleasure.

Note on Female Monarch Survivors

Some of the first memories that female Monarchs recover are their memories of their fathers raping them. This is because the programmers allow these memories to be less dissociated than the later ones where the slave may be sexually servicing an important Monarch slave handler like the Rev. Billy Graham. (Graham is covered in full in chapter 5.) [….] the abuse of this person will serve as a cover for the programming. If the person’s front alters discover they have MPD, they will initially blame their multiplicity on the first abuser they remember, which then serves as a cover. - [Pg 128-129]

Keeping the Mind in an Alpha State

The entire alter system of a Monarch slave has their sleep patterns controlled. Many alters are programmed not to sleep. They stay awake 24 hours a day internally. Someone has to take the body and sleep--but whichever alters are set up to do it, they are hypnotically commanded to only sleep three hours, to insure that the mind stays in an alpha state easy to program. Because alters which do not hold the body "rest" mentally in a sense--when they take the body they are fresh. In this way, a multiple can function without as much sleep as a normal person, but the price they pay is that their mind stays in an easy-to-program easy-to-hypnotize state. REM sleep allows the person to harmonize the mind’s inner world with its outer environment. The periods of REM sleep lengthen as the hours of sleep progress. By preventing long periods of sleep, long periods of REM sleep are prevented from occurring, and the victim remains in a more controllable state of mind. - [Pg 129]

Hypnotic Codes, Cues, and Triggers

There are several reasons for why Monarch slaves have lots of codes and structures which come from witchcraft:

their programmers are witches and witchcraft is the world view on the mind of the programmer the slaves are reminded of their entrapment to Satan and their cult whenever they hear their codes the alters internally will work magic, even while they don’t hold the body, and placing magical structures inside facilitates this internal magic using magical words makes the programming look like magick the internal alters are being inculcated into occult underworld life and doctrine

A rather remarkable book is Aleister Crowley’s book 777 and Other Qabalistic Writings of Aleister Crowley. It is remarkable for the deprogrammer to understand many of the programming code links that the programmers may have used

Common Code Words Used In Programming

There are only so many code words to pick from and some of these code words are favorites. From the co-author Fritz Springmeier’s experience, the following are favorite code words that have been used to program slaves with:

CHARLOTTE, CHECKMATE, CHRISTMAS, CLARA, CLOVERLEAF, COURIER, CRAYON, CRYSTALDAISY DAVY, DELLA, DELTA, DEMON, DIANA, DINAH, DIRTY, DIME, DOT, DOVE, DRAGON, DUCK, DUMBOEAGLE EASY, ECHO, ELAINE, ELEPHANT, ELLEN, EMERALD, EMPIRE, ESTER, EUREKA, EVERGREEN FAITH, FALCON, FARMER, FELIX, FIREFLY, FIVE BROTHERS, FIVE SISTERS, FLASHLIGHT, FLOSSY, FLYING + [other word], FOX, FREEZE, FRIENDSHIP, FULL HOUSE GALAHAD, GAMMA, GARGOYLE, GEMINI, GEORGE, GIPSY, GOLEM, GOLDEN + [other word], GOOSE, GRACE, GRANNY, GREEN DIAMOND, GULL, GWEN HADES, HALF-MOON, HAMMER, HARRIET, HAWK, HAZEL, HELENE, HELIOS, HEN, HERMES, HIGH BALL, HIGH CARD, HOLE-IN-THE-WALL, HOPE, HOPI, HOUNDDOG, HOURGLASS, HUSThER, HYDRA ICEBERG, IDA, IMP, INCUBUS, INSECT, IRIS, IROQUOIS, ITEM JACKASS, JAGUAR, JANET, JANICE, JASON, JASPER, JAVELIN, JENNY, JEZEBEL, JIG, JULIET, JOAN, JOSHUA, JUDY, JUPITER KANGAROOKANSAS, KATY, KING, KILO, KITTY, KOMETLACE LADY + [other word], LAMP, LAURA, LEAP FROG, LEOPARD, LIGHTNING, LILY, LION, LITTLE + [other word], LOVE, LUCKY + [other word] MAE WEST, MAGIC, MAJESTIC, MAMIE, MANDREL, MARIE, MARK, MARTHA, MAX, MEADOWS, MERCURY, MIGHTY MOUSE, MILLION DOLLAR, MINNIE MOUSE, MONA LISA, MONTE CARLO, MOTHER, MUMMYNANCY NAOMI, NAVAJO, NIMROD, NOAH, NORA, NUTCRACKEROBOE OCTOPUS, OLD FAITHFUL, OLIVE, OPAL, OPHELIA, ORION, OSCAR, OWL, OZMAPACKAGE, PAMELA, PANDORA, PANTHER, PAPERCLIP, PAPA, PAT, PATSY, PEGASUS, PENTHOUSE, PHANTOM, PHOENIX, PINECONE, PISTOL PETE, PLATO, PLUTO, POLLY, PYTHONQUAIL, QUEBEC, QUEEN, QUEEN BEE, QUEENIE, QUEST, QUICK SILVERRACHEL, RAINBOW, RAM, RANGER, RASCAL, RAT, RAVEN, REBECCA, RED DIAMOND, RED HILL, RENO, REX, RHUBARB, RITA, ROBOT, ROMEO, ROOSTER, ROSIE, ROVER, RUBY, RUTH SABRE, SAINT, SAINT + [another word], SALLY, SAN ANTONIO, SAPPHIRE, SARAH, SATURN, SCAMPER, SCOUT, SEA GULL, SEAL, SERGEANT, SERGEANT-DELTA, SHADOW, SHARK, SHENANDOAH, SHO, SICKLE, SIGMA, SILVER, SNOW + (other word) ZEBRA, ZENITH, ZERO, ZYPPER, ZOMBIE, ZULU, ZUNI.

The word FOX is an example of a significant occult code word. F-o-x consists of the 6th, 15th (1+5), & the 24th (2+ 4) letters of the alphabet, which yield 666. The reader needs to bear several things in mind:

First, the programmers generally have intelligent, well sounding codes, that do form patterns. For instance, a woman’s name from the Bible will be used as a code, with subparts or subcodes having other female names from the Bible. Deeper Illuminati parts will have goddess and god names, and king and queen names for cult alters.

These are the names the handler or cult uses--NOT their access codes.

The codes for slaves follow patterns. There are standard and unique codes. The internal programming alters have the power to change codes if they need to protect the programming. They will have to hypnotically work with alters when they trance out at night. In other words, most of their programming of front alters will be done when a System lies down for "sleep"--more accurately described as "for trance." If the internal alters change many codes, in their efforts to protect the system, they will even make it difficult for the handler/programmer to get into the system.

For intelligence operations the slave will have to have BONA FIDES, which are codes to allow two people to meet. All slaves are given CONTROL SIGNS which allow them to indicate via a code that they are in trouble. A RECOGNITION signal allows two people to make contact. A GO-AWAY code is a prearranged signal that means it is unwise to make contact. A "GO TO GROUND" signal means to go into hiding. A MAYDAY BOOK exists for Illuminati and Intelligence slaves which allows them to call if they are about to be arrested. A telephone number is left open for just this purpose. Also common universal Illuminati codes can be used by the slave to get set free from police and judges.