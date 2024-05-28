WARNING

Please be warned, the contents of this post may be triggering for some audiences / readers. If you have been ritualistically or scientifically abused, you should stop reading now as some of the content of this post details trauma based mind control. This post is also not meant to be viewed by anybody under the age of 18 years, by reading this post, you agree that you have been forewarned to the potentially graphic nature of the contents herein. Thank you.

Introduction

We will be continuing our examination of Fritz Springmeier’s book “The Illuminati Formula,” a copy of which is included here, all references in the format [Page X] refer to this book, any other references will be explicitly cited.

Fritz Springmeier The Illuminati Formula 1.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Use of Fiction

The history behind the Wizard of Oz programming is interesting. It suggests that the Wizard of Oz has had an important part in the occult world all along. One of the secrets of the Mystery Religions, especially the Egyptian Isis mystery religion was the ability to use drugs and torture to create multiple personalities. The word Oz is known to have been used by its author as an abbreviation for Osirus. Monarch victims have the "golden penis of Osirus" placed into them. The Grimm brothers, who were cabalistic jews, gathered the folk occult stories together. Their stories are full of spells, trances, and drugs. Sleeping Beauty is put to sleep, and the trigger to wake her is a kiss on the lips. These are serious hints that the occult world didn't stop programming people with dissociative states and triggers when the ancient Egyptian empires fell. Instead of using modern lingo such as "hypnotize", they would say "cast a spell." Later in Freemasonry, the Right Worshipful Master would "charge" (meaning hypnotize) an initiate. The occultist Baum, a member of the Theosophical Society, was inspired by some spirit who gave him the "magic key" to write the Wizard of Oz book, which came out in 1900. The book's story is full of satanic activity and satanic thinking. The story was chosen in the late 1940s to be the basis for the Illuminati/Intelligence community's trauma-based total mind control programming. - [Pg 136]

The Books of the Oz Series

The Wizard of Oz, The Land of Oz Ozma of Oz Dorothy and the Wizard in Oz The Road to Oz The Emerald City of Oz The Patchwork Girl of Oz Tik-tok of Oz The Scarecrow of Oz Rinkitink in Oz The Lost Princess of Oz The Tinman Woodsman of Oz The Magic of Oz Glinda of Oz.

Well Known Members of the Theosophical Society

Adolf Hitler (a Satanist who practiced human sacrifice, & who had HPB's book at his side.) Mahatma Gandhi (a Hindu guru considered a god by some of his followers. Gandhi was successful with the British in part because of the Theosophical Society.) H.P. Blavatsky (The founder of the Theosophical Society. She referred to herself as HPB. She was initiated by Illuminatus Mazzini into Carbonarism , a form of Freemasonry, illumined by the Great White Lodge in 1856, was part of the Hermetic Brotherhood of Luxor, and spent lots of time with the Eddy Illuminati family in Vermont, who were well known mediums. She also was a member of the occult fraternities the Order of the Druses, the Adoptive branch of the Ancient & Primitive Rite of Freemasonry, & the hermetic masonic rites of Memphis and Mizraim. She was trained to handle live snakes by Sheik Yusuf ben Makerzi, the chief of the Serpent Handlers, and she was hypnotized by occultist Victor Michal and to some degree from 1866 under his influence.) Alice Bailey (head of Lucis Trust) Henry Steel Olcott (an important occultist) Elvis Presley (a Monarch slave) Manly P. Hall (an Illuminati Theta Programmer, and at least a Grand Master within the Illuminati who sat on the Grand Druid Council.) Frank Baum The man who wrote the book The Wizard of Oz was a member of the Theosophical Society. L. Frank Baum lived in South Dakota and created The Wizard of Oz book as a theosophical fairy tale incorporating the "ancient wisdom" of the Mystery Religions.

Mickey Mouse & Oz Programming

Masters Mahan | Ep. 17 | Mickey Mouse Programming covers Disney and Oz Programming in depth. (Rumble Link Here)

0:00 -53:52

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

For more information, the book spends ~20 pages talking in depth about Wizard of Oz programming, there is too much information to fit into this article so I will simply cite Pages 139-167 if anyone is curious to know more.

Alice in Wonderland

Lewis Carroll 's book with its inversion themes fits in with this type of thinking. Lewis Carroll loved the humor of logical contradictions. In the book, Alice wonders if cats eat bats or bats eat cats, and she is told that to say what she means is not the same as meaning what she says. When she eats the left side of the mushroom, she grows large; the right side has the reverse effect. These changes in size are in themselves reversals. A large girl and small puppy end up to be a large puppy and a small girl. In Sylvia and Bruno, we are presented with an antigravity wool that can be placed into a parcel to make it weigh less than nothing, a watch that reverses time, a black light, and a projective plane with outside inside and inside outside. - [Pg 167]

The Tall Book of Make Believe

This book was published by Harper & Row in 1950 and was indeed tall, the pages being 4" x 9 1/2". On page 14, the programmer would read the first paragraph of the poem and then say "sleep, sleep, sleep." "Have you ever heard of the Sugar-Plum Tree? 'Tis a marvel of great renown! It blooms on the shore of the Lollypop Sea in the garden of Shut-Eye Town; The fruit that it bears is so wondrously sweet (As those who have tasted it say) That good little children have only to eat of that fruit to be happy next day. Sleep, Sleep, Sleep." - [Pg 169]

Alien Programming

To give credit where due, Bowart’s Operation Mind Control Researcher's edition, (1994) has an excellent appendix with charts which compare SRA mind-control victims and alien abduction victims. The charts reveal how similar the two groups are. In preparing these paragraphs, we have used his charts as as a basis for how we wrote these last two paragraphs up. However, the co-authors experiences in working with abduction victims match the findings of Bowart.

Fritz Springmeier’s Experiences /w Victims of Alien Programming

Person #1

Had been abducted by aliens since she was a small child. Different types of aliens took her. Her mother worked for the CIA at Area 51. Her mother was abusive to her. One of her best friends is a Monarch slave. When the aliens come a bright light appears and then they abduct her. The aliens she works with the most look exactly like people, and in their handwriting show severe abuse. These benevolent aliens have taken her fetusus several times. She has time-travelled to their planet. She is dissociative. The government authorities are constantly monitoring and tracking her, and have made an effort to besmudge her record, so that it appears like she is looney tunes. This is the type of cases that this book's co-author has spent time working with. Doesn’t this sound more like human mind-control than real aliens?

Person #2

This person hears aliens within his head (which when described sounds like a case of MPD (DID). The aliens would take him and force him to have homosexual activities even though he didn't want to participate. But that was O.K. to him, because they were a superior race and if these benevolent aliens which are so far advanced beyond us, want to have sex with him, that is their perogative. This person has a lot of depression. This person wonders why the authorities seem to keep track of him.

Person #3

This person worked at Area 51. Has a photographic memory throughout his entire MPD system. He realizes that he is MPD. His best friend claims to be an alien, a god of sorts, and is known by both this person & Fritz to be part of Naval Intelligence. This best friend acts more like a handler than an alien, and this Area 51 worker gives his best friend total alligiance. This man has all kinds of alien type stories, which sound in many cases like programming. This person admits that his family is Illuminati, and the front alters say he has watched Illuminati rituals as an adult, but hasn't participated . He shows signs of severe abuse. He is afraid to talk about trauma-based mind-control, but loves to talk about aliens

How Does Alien Programming Happen?

When Mind-controlled slaves who have alien programming are being abducted by the intelligence agencies for their use and for programming here are some of the details of how and what occurs: A bright light is shined into their house. They have been hypnotically conditioned to view this light as a Flying Saucer, whether it is a helicopter or something else. As the NWO does have Flying Saucers, sometimes the real thing is used. Men in Black (just like in SRA cases) are often associated with the abductions. And the slaves frequently speak about "shadows in the mind." The slaves are taken to rooms where examining tables with white sheets and X-ray machines, Headgear and medical equipment is in place. (The alien equipment has gotten more high-tech over the last 40 years. The aliens wear suits that are full of occult symbology. The people are restrained with clamps and electrical shock and energy is used on them. They are told that they are receiving information. They are given tracking implants and other implants - [Pg 172]

Another strange phenomena, that others and this author have noticed is that these victims of alien abduction seen to know each other, much in the same way that victims of Illuminati mind-control seem to know each other. And the aliens seem to know everything about the victims.

Other Books Commonly Used

Island of the Blue Dolphins

This is a child s book by Scott O Dell. The people of an island have both an everyday name and a magical name. When the chief gives his magical name to a Russian captain named Orlov, he and his warriors end up being killed in battle. The alters of Monarch slaves have names they can give outsiders and then their access code names which must be kept secret. Part of the story is to stay in line with what one's ancestors have done. - [Pg 174]

The Lord of the Rings

Some Illuminati survivors are always looking for a ring. Rings play a significant part in the lives and programming of slaves. One section that is coding/programming found in J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings is One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them. - [Pg 175]

The Most Important Programming Script - The Lesser Key

One of the most important scripts for the Illuminati Mind-control Programmers is the Lesser Key of Solomon Goetia, The Book of Evil Spirits. The Illuminati Doctors Green, Black, White and Blue (that is Mengele, Wheeler, Cameron, and Mueller) were fully knowledgeable about The Lesser Key of Solomon Goetia. In fact, all those who go beyond the initial levels in the Illuminati are required to study the entire book. It's an important ritual book. - [Pg 175]

Illusion vs Reality

It is very out of fashion to believe in demons. It is in fashion to believe in aliens, in ghosts, in the internal psychological wizard that guides you, and other things which to those high in demonology secretly know are simply covers for what used to be called demons. Both the high level Illuminati and the alert Christians are saying many of the same things concerning demons. Is "magical" phenomena real? Do the programmers really believe in it?

In the Lesser Key of Solomon Goetia it answers,

I am not concerned to deny the objective reality of all 'magical' phenonmena; if they are illusions, they are at least as real as many unquestioned facts of daily life; and...they are at least evidence of some cause. - (p.10 of Lesser Key)

The author of the Lesser Key of Solomon Goetia then points out that all our sense impressions of the universe are dependent upon changes in the brain. Reality is a perception of the mind.

...we must include illusions, which are after all sense impressions as much as realities' are, in the class of 'phenomena dependent on brain changes.' Magical phenomena, however, come under a special subclass, since they are willed, and their cause is the series of 'real' phenomena called the operations of ceremonial magic. - (p.10 of Lesser Key Cont.)

They [the Illuminati] are seeing results, power, healings and the destruction of their enemies by demonology. Within the Illuminati illusion, myth, and perception are all esteemed.

The Five Impressions

Ceremonial magic is a very strong "reality" to the Illuminati's mind-controlled slaves, because the programmers make great efforts to develop the five "impressions" listed on page 11 of The Lesser Key, which are:

👁️Sight. The circle, square, triangle, vessels, lamps, robes, implements, etc. 👂Sound. The invocations 👃Smell. The perfumes 👅Taste. The Sacrements 👉Touch. As under (1).

These are reflected upon by the person, and these 5 produce unusual brain-changes. Later two more senses are also highly developed. Programmed multiple-slaves have visual and auditory aucuity far beyond the normal person

Quotes From “The Lesser Key”

The Lesser Keys of Solomon Goetia goes on to say,

The Spirits of the Goetia are portions of the human brain. Their seals therefore represent methods of stimulating or regulating those particular spots (through the eye). [Lesser Key]

The names of God are vibrations calculated to establish:

General control of the brain.... Control over the brain in detail. (Rank or type of the Spirit) Control of one special portion. (Name of Spirit.)

The perfumes aid this through smell. Usually the perfume will only tend to control a large area; but there is an attribution of perfumes to letters of the alphabet enabling one, by a Qabalistic formula, to spell out the Spirit's name. (p. 12 of Lesser Key)

If, then, I say, with Solomon: 'The Spirit Cimieries teaches logic,' what I mean is: Those portions of my brain which subserve the logical faculty may be stimulated and developed by following out the processes called 'The Invocation of Cimieries.' - [Lesser Key]

And this is exactly what the programmers do. They invoke via many rituals all types of specific demon (or demonic energy) to enhance the particular mental functions they want.

Summarizing “Demonic Illusions”

Let's reflect on all this demonic "illusion". As stated, an American will die for the myth that America is saving the world for democracy. This made sense to psychologists at the time. However, if a slave dies for what he sees as the reality of voodoo magic, the psychologist dismisses it as unimportant--a mere coincidence. Since voodoo magic doesn't exist in the psychologist's mind, the psychologist believes that magic carries no threat to its intended victim. Likewise, because the psychologist doesn't believe in demons, demons supposedly pose no threat to the mind-controlled slave. The psychologist is really projecting his perception of reality upon someone else, and it doesn't work. The Illuminati programmers are counting on the therapists ignoring demonology. In Bowart's in-most-respects excellent book Operation Mind Control, (Researcher Edition, Ft. Bragg, CA: Flatland, 1994, p. 249.) asks the reader to self-hypnotize himself by several times "looking into your mind's eye". To Bowart, he sees the trance state as merely looking into your mind's eye. He does not attribute any demonic activity to be involved with such things. No wonder, Bowart writes very disparagingly and critically about Christians who are trying to do demonic deliverances to slaves. But then as far as I know Bowart hasn't freed anyone of their mind-control either, he is just a reporter. - [Pg 178]

Conclusion

In Part II we’ll continue to look at deceptions used by the Illuminati. We have already taken a portion of this section on the Amish involvement with the Illuminati, that can be found below:

🦋Monarch Program The Amish & The Illuminati 𝔘𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔫 (theofficialurban) · May 26, 2024 Secret Amish Fronts It will probably assist the reader to know that both of the authors have first hand experience with the following information about the Amish. Fritz was Amish for several years as an Amish church member in church districts in Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois. He has also visited numerous Amish settlements in the U.S. & Canada, and lived… Read full story

What Part II Will Cover