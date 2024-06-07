WARNING

Please be warned, the contents of this post may be triggering for some audiences / readers. If you have been ritualistically or scientifically abused, you should stop reading now as some of the content of this post details trauma based mind control. This post is also not meant to be viewed by anybody under the age of 18 years, by reading this post, you agree that you have been forewarned to the potentially graphic nature of the contents herein. Thank you.

Introduction

We will be continuing our examination of Fritz Springmeier’s book “The Illuminati Formula,” a copy of which is included here, all references in the format [Page X] refer to this book, any other references will be explicitly cited.

Fritz Springmeier The Illuminati Formula 1.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Structuring of MPD ‘Worlds’

The purpose of the mind-control is to build a System within the mind that is a human robot. It would do no good to torture the slave and get thousands of pieces (fragments of the mind, alter personalities) if these were not structured. Very few Multiples have ever really gotten to see the deeper parts of their Systems. Many of the early successes of therapists were actually only the integration of the fronts of Systems, while the deeper cult parts were left fully functioning.



The integration of the front alters was only a ruse to allow the therapist to think the patient was healed. The Illuminati’s organization, whose identity still remains secret to the therapist, can continue to use the ‘healed" patient. Everyone was happy, therapist, client, and the abusers.

In my experience, speaking to a contact who is a licensed and currently practicing psychiatrist, Dissociative Identity Disorder is still scarcely considered and still even rarely formally diagnosed. My contact is on the younger side and has only been practicing for a few short years. He said that he’s only met one person who MAY have had DID, this coming after a long period of therapy and rigorous scrutiny. The DSM-5 (Diagnostic & Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) defines Dissociative Identity Disorder as:

Fair Criticism

Looking at the following requirements for Dissociative Identity Disorder, we can see clearly that these conditions are almost written with a bias toward Ritualistic Abuse. “Symptoms NOT due to culture, religion, or fantasy,” the clause about “fantasy” seem like a convenient way to write off any and all ritual abuse. A psychiatrist may choose to say the patient’s symptoms are the result of mere fantasy, or an “imagined delusion” without giving real credence to the possibility that the unthinkable may potentially be happening.

One thing is for certain: Dissociative Identity Disorder IS a result of severe trauma. Is it ALWAYS the result of ritual abuse? No - Is it incredibly likely to occur if ritual abuse is happening? Yes.

Controlled Therapeutic Community

The Illuminati know the details and minutiae of every new direction the therapeutic community decides to take. Indeed, a number of their people are leading the pack, providing leads and misleads. Their first goal is to keep therapists on sideroads, away from the real issues. The second goal is, if they do get onto something, to bring the slaves in, and structure in defenses so that the therapists don’t go anywhere. And then when one has success like we have seen, they eliminate front structures and front alters, and turn to massive reprogramming, and skillfully linking primal traumas with the new programs. - [Pg 259]

It is important to note, this is not to say every therapist is involved in ritual abuse, all it is saying is that the decision makers on the review boards, the professionals who are setting up the criteria and the guidelines, MAY have had influence (directly or indirectly) from occult participants.

Order Out of Chaos

In the beginning, the programmer must bring order out of the chaos he has created. He must use some type of structure to place worlds. In recent years, these have been solar systems, galaxies, and planets, because they have gone to Star Trek, Star Wars, Alien types of programming. Each planet may have a type of alter--a family, if you will, of alters who are similar. They will not be able to travel to other solar systems, or stars, or galaxies without transportation. Spaceships, and teleporters have now replaced the elevator that the older systems used to go up and down the worlds. - [Pg 260]

Chinese Checkers

When the programming begins, it must be simple enough that a child can understand it. One game that was excellent to teach internal structures to child victims was Chinese checkers. An innocent game, but a great vehicle to communicate placement of alters and structures. Alter patterns would be placed upon the hexagram board with marbles. A marble would represent an alter. Notice that alter colors (and/or jobs) can be coded by what marble is chosen. A ruby alter can be a red marble. A blue coded alter is a blue marble. Structures which are to be superimposed upon each other in the child’s mind, are easy to superimpose. Take one pattern - of marbles off, and place the superimposed pattern of marbles over the same place. This is how several different structures can be tied together in one locality in the mind. This is one way structures can be layered in. The Hexagram checker board was called "The House of David" in one victim. - [Pg 260]

Role Creation

The best boss is the boss who gives a directive and can go do something else while the person receiving the order carries it out without input and supervision. The Monarch slave is the prime example of how to delegate authority. The delegation of authority allows both the master and the victim himself to blame the victim for the orders they carry out.

Many splits in the mind are not developed into full blown personalities. Some are simply fragments which are given a single job assignment. Generally, a System will have about half a dozen alters which frequently take the body and hundreds of alters which only occasionally take the body. Internally, the System must carry out the following functions: Protect all information and history that relates to the creation and use of the slave. All the structuring and codes of the System are also secrets and need to be guarded. The programming and the very things that the slave can think about need to be guarded. The slave is meant to be entirely self-governing.



The satanic cults will hide their alters which make money for the cult behind the blood and gore alters. This protects their illegal money making operations. Alters must learn to function as designed by the Programmer. If they can’t work together, the Illuminati will try to get them to work together somewhat akin to a mechanic fixing a car. If the alters can’t be fixed, they and their System will have to be thrown away. The dramatic disparities of all the alters goes hand in hand with what at first seems apparent, then not apparent, and then apparent again--there is a unity beneath the multiplicity. Alter functions and abilities overlap with other alters. No alter is entirely separate from several common pools of intellect and dispositions that are attributable to the entire alter system. - [Pgs 260-261]

Computer Analogy

Most people are still unfamiliar with multiplicity and their rigid thinking is challenged by the concept that one mind can have several personalities. On the other hand, they can understand perfectly that a computer can wall off sections of memory, and they can understand perfectly that a single human mind is superior to all the computers in the world assembled together, and yet they can’t let go of their basic simplistic foundational understanding of life that one mind has only one personality. They will allow a computer this ability but not the human mind. - [Pg 262]

Identification

Bear in mind, that generally the Programmers consider color identification and the coded numbers to be more critical for identifying an alter than a name. A name humanizes the alter. Names are sometimes attached later if needed by a handler. Some handlers simply refer to their sexual alters by their generic name "kitten". Others may have a specific cat name such as "Tabby", "Bast", "Hecat", "Adandara" or "the Lion of Judah" for an alter. Keep in mind, if full blown personalities are created, it happens for both the benefit of the victim AND the programmers. - [Pg 262]

As a City

During the Monarch Programming an average System will have at least 1,000 alters, but not all of these will be personalities designed to hold the body. For those who need to get a handle theologically on how to approach this, it is suggested that they approach it as a city of persons. A city has both a unity and a multiplicity about it. It also must carry out certain basic functions if it is to survive. All cities have administrations and city planners, and justice, and police, and garbage collectors, and entertainment, etc. The early Illuminati researchers soon accepted that their victim of multiple personalities is in essence a city of people, and so they used that understanding to construct in the victim’s head, using the victim’s creativity under torture and drugs to create all the structures and features that accompany a geological land. The map of the Land of Oz in the Wizard of Oz books was frequently used for the front parts of a System, with some additions and subtractions. - [Pg 262-263]

Alter Relationships

When building a system, the Programmers take advantage of their knowledge of how multiplicity works. Two alters can have several possible relationships which are:

Two-way amnesia, where neither alter knows about the other’s existence. This is what the Programmers want for most alters. They don’t want multiples to even know they are multiples. One-way amnesia, where A alter knows B alter, but B doesn’t know A. This can be accomplished by setting in one-way mirrors. c. co-presence, two alters can come on top of each other at the front of the mind and hold the body together. This produces some strange behavior for the multiple as different alters synthesize their thoughts. When a tough alter comes up behind a Christian alter, the Christian alter may find himself letting loose of a cuss word without knowing where exactly it came from. When a child alter comes up behind an adult, the adult may find itself talking like a child. Co-conscious, this is when two alters are aware of what each other is thinking.

Illustrated Book on Monarch

Fritz Springmeier & Cisco Wheeler’s previous book They Know Not What They Do, An Illustrated Guide to Monarch Programming-Mind Control, Oregon City, OR, 1995, p. 91, has a good description of how extensive the internal structuring is

Illustrated Illuminati Cisco Wheeler 11.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Types of Internal Structures

Fritz Springmeier’s book gives the following examples of structures which he has encountered:

Ant pits, Bee Traps w/ swarms, Black Glass Wall, Black Holes (vortexes), Boxes (Dr. Green’s under J.J., boxes have buttons which access certain parts), Candyland, Carpet (Magic), Castles, Castle dungeon (torture chambers), Caves, Clocks (there are several incl. computer clocks), Concentration camp, Cords, Desert, Doll House, numbered Doors by the thousands w/ red hot nobs, Elevators, Emerald City (connected to the castle), Eucalyptus Trees, Fields of "forget me" & island of "forget me not" (JJ’s Prgrmg), Firewall, 2 Forests (singing forest with Cedars of Lebanon and Oaks, and a dwarfs forest which has 3 kinds of trees), Fruit Tree (programming tree), Glass, Glass coffin, Golden Keys, Graveyards, Hallways with red doors, Hell Pit or Hell Fire (7 levels--pepperbox. There is a glassy wall before the hell pit.), Hour Glass (matrix), House of David, Icetown, Invisible Countries, Keys (clock key), Libraries, Light side City, Marshlands, Mazes, Mirrors (constructed via access permissions) (One-way), Moat, Mountains, Nursery (glass), Ocean, Paper Trees, Petra Secret City, Playground, Poppy field, Portals (for altars and demons, like the third eye), Rubicon (outer space beyond the stars), Rivers (Nile, Rio Grande, Shenandoah, etc.), Room behind a closet (existence not confirmed), Seeds, Serpent tree, Shafts, Shells, Shifting sands, Shoes (gold, silver, and ruby slippers), Snake pits (traps), Spider chambers, Stairway, Torpedo Town, Tin Woodsman’s Castle, Tree with square paper boxes containing Dad’s music programming, Trojan Horse w/ armies, Tunnels, Valley of the Dry Bones, Volcano (to destroy & remake the system), Vortices (see Black Holes), Wasteland, Water (Moats), Waterfalls, Wind, Wires, Worms, and a Yellow Brick Road.

From Cities to Solar Systems

In order to use the multiple in different life styles--they divide up a system of alters into worlds of alters which rarely see each other. These worlds are also called cities. The words "city" or "world" are interchangeable when it comes to a Monarch System. Typically, they received names such as Atlantis, City of Refuge, Shangri-la, and Troy. Later, after Candy Jones exposed the programming, there was a major shift about this time, and many of the Systems were programmed with Solar Systems. Each planet had a different group or race of alter or demon. The concept of Star Trek was helpful for this. Some of the Systems programmed in the 1970s, used Star Trek as their basis. The distribution of alters was similar to watching the various episodes of Star Trek. - [Pg 266-267]

Grids

Many of the Illuminati systems, especially Mengele’s were set up on a 13x13 grid of alters. The grids are numbered top to bottom and side to side but not in the fashion one might expect. The typical Mengele grid will begin with 6 and proceed 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. However, the structure doesn’t have to be a grid, any geometric shape works and has been used, such as a sphere, cube, or pyramid. Dr. Star and his wife, who is an OTO programmer working out of Corpus Christi, TX likes to structure an alter system in the shape of the Seal of Solomon. The Yin-yang symbol is then equated with the entire Seal of Solomon. The all-seeing eye is placed in the center of Star’s systems, just like Mengele would put in an All-Seeing Eye. The hidden Sun of Tiphareth is placed into Dr. Star’s victim’s systems, as well as the four elements, and sulfuric acid. Alters are then placed in the various positions around the hexagram. - [Pg 268]

Structure of Alters

If you were to look on the programmers’ charts found in his grey 3 ring binder, or his lap top computer you would see graphs with alters with access codes. What are these alters? If the programmers didn’t invest a great deal of programming and structuring, each alter would not be a complete personality.

On the chart, the programmer will have a square on a grid where he will record the cult name, the front name, the alter’s alpha-numeric pull up code and its grid number. What seems neat and tidy is really not so neat and tidy. That alter is really an alter with many shadows of itself. This is a family of fragments of that alter which hold parts of itself.

There is a particular secret term that only the programmers use for these fragments, but for purposes of discussion we will call these fragments "family fragments" or "shadow fragments." For instance, a Gatekeeper alter will have a shadow alter fragment that holds its fear, one that holds its pain, one that holds its anger, and many that hold its memories of abuse and torture. What appears on the grid as a square is in reality a box holding lots of fragments. The programmers understand how multiplicity works, so rather than chart an alter with 25 fragments coming off of it--they name the whole mess after the main alter they have created for that family of fragments.



The main alter really is a fictional persona created by the programmers linked to numerous fragments of the mind. The mind of the child victim will cooperate with the torture and programming. The programmer will verbally discuss his programming scripts with his close assistants, for instance, the Grand Dame who helps him; but he doesn’t record the scripts down.

Fake Persona

After a main alter has been created and shattered, the programmers find this main alter within the mind and give it a personal history (via films, virtual reality headsets, stories, etc.), give it a job within the system, a place to live in the internal world, and its rules and guide lines on how to function within the system. It will be given scripts about the outside world. And shortly, we will explain those. This doesn’t mean that alters don’t exist--they are physically part of the mental makeup of a multiple’s brain--but an alter’s existence is not at all what it sees or what outsiders see. Both the alter and the therapist see only a small part of the picture. - [Pg 270]

John O. Bearhrs Case Study

John O. Bearhrs (Limits of scientific psychiatry, Role of uncertainly in mental health. NY: Brunner/Mazel, 1986, pp. 86-113.), who did therapeutic work with Multiples, recognized some of the process that we are describing. He wrote about how an alter when confronted with more pain, guilt, and rage will dissociate this mental hazardous waste into alters who function as internal garbage cans.

He described a victim who had a jolly front alter Diane with a winning smile. This front alter dumped her pain on a small child alter Mary, who lived in an internal "basement". However, in one particular case Mary didn’t want the pain and she passed it to Karl (a 4 yr. old alter), who cried and yelled so loud internally that Danny, a 12 year old alter who was characterized by toughness and courage took the pain - [Pg 270]

However, the actual situation is more subtle and complex than Beahrs realized. Every alter creates shadow alters of itself to handle the anger, fear, guilt, betrayal etc. The Programmers are totally aware of these shadow alters and they work with them.

The S.P.I.N. Principal

S-P-I-N = Segmented Polycentric Integrated Networks

If one were to diagram a SPIN organizational chart it would not be a conventional box type configuration such as an army company organization chart. Rather, it would resemble a fishnet with interlocking nodes with groups linked to many other groups and cluster around nodes. There is no center to the network. It is like the brain’s electrical connections, with an overlap of functions, so that good cells can take over from damaged sections. A network (one of their buzzwords) is many times more greater than the sum of its parts. The New Age author Marilyn Ferguson does an excellent job in describing how the Conspiracy’s SPIN network functions. - [Pg 274-275]

The Aquarian Conspiracy

Because SPINs are so qualitatively different in organization and impact from bureaucracies...most people don’t see them--or think they are conspiracies. Often networks take similar action without conferring with each other simply because they share so many assumptions. It might also be said that the shared assumptions are the collusion.

The Aquarian Conspiracy is, in effect, a SPIN of SPINs, a network of many networks aimed at social transformation. The Aquarian Conspiracy is indeed loose, segmented, evolutionary, redundant. Its center is everywhere. Although many social movements and mutual-help groups are represented in its alliances, its life does not hinge on any of them. - [Ferguson, Marilyn. The Aquarian Conspiracy. Los Angeles, CA: J.P. Tarcher, Inc., 1980, p. 217]

Double Binds

The programmers enjoy setting up double-binds. One of their tricks is to create alters which are given negative spiritual roles with names to match. An alter may be named unforgiveness", or "the one who doesn’t trust anyone." For such an alter to trust someone, makes the alter feel like it is giving up its name, and therefore its identity. By combining the name with an identity that the alter doesn’t want to lose, the programming intend to double bind the alter. The Satan alter within a System will see itself as Satan. The alter Satan feels that he is on the winning side in a war, due to the lies that have been told this child alter when it was created. A girl child alter will be made to think they are the evil male Satan. The point is that the identity of this alter is tied up with their negative destructive role in the system. - [Pg 275]

More Information

If one is interested in more information regarding specific alter types, these can be found on Page 276-293, there is too many of them to cover in this article.

List of Frequently Used Systems

More info on Pages 297-335

Now we will go into the various systems that are programmed in. The Programmers place into their slaves a combination of the following standard systems to make up the victim’s programming:

Cabalistic Tree of Life Carousel Castle Cave and well Chess Board Double Helix Flowers Helix Hour glass the Mensa system Pentagram Pool of Death Potter’s Wheel Puppet System Solemetric Spider Web Spiritual structuring Stairwell a Telescoping system Tornado System Umbrella

Also an internal timing clock (system) keeps time according to the rotation of ritual dates, which helps ‘justify" the SRA, for "it’s that time of the year." Just a quick note: different programmers have different preferences for how they do things. It also may depend on what site they are using for the programming. Drugs and videos are frequently used to get the person to adopt the script they are to accept internally. However, harmonics and electronics are increasingly being used. Ritual and magical ceremonies may or may not have rigid scripts