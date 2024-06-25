WARNING

Please be warned, the contents of this post may be triggering for some audiences / readers. If you have been ritualistically or scientifically abused, you should stop reading now as some of the content of this post details trauma based mind control. This post is also not meant to be viewed by anybody under the age of 18 years, by reading this post, you agree that you have been forewarned to the potentially graphic nature of the contents herein. Thank you.

Introduction

We will be continuing our examination of Fritz Springmeier’s book “The Illuminati Formula,” a copy of which is included here, all references in the format [Page X] refer to this book, any other references will be explicitly cited.

A Case Study of Familial Monarch Programming

The following short case study is given in Fritz Springmeier’s ‘The Illuminati Formula’ on Pages 362-365

Observations of a Satanic Family Carrying Out Monarch Conditioning on Their Children

The husband of the family was about 28 and the wife was about 26. A young man (perhaps an uncle of the children) about 25 also sat at the table with them. The family had 5 children, ranging from about 1 1/2 years old to about 7 years old. During the entire time we watched them, which was over an hour, we never saw one act of love, not one act of nurturing on the part of the parents. Everything was programming, programming and more programming. The husband had an attitude of control over his children. He was a young somewhat wild cock-sure type. From piecing together things it was clear that he made a good salary and that he and his wife enjoyed profanity. His wife had the most dead looking eyes we have ever seen in a person. She looked every bit the part of a Satanic priestess of the worst type.

The young man of about 25 had a very large knife hidden on his back that we noticed only by close observation of his movements. Although it was 1 o’clock, the adults were calling their meal "breakfast."

The main male child was about 5 years old. He had an older sister and two younger sisters, and they all had a baby brother. During the entire time that the family was there, the children ate almost nothing. The 5yr. boy munched on a watermelon rind, trying to draw some sustenance from it. Part of mind control is depriving the body of food. The poor children never once asked for anything; that is a clue that something wasn’t normal. During most of the time that the family was in the restaurant, the mother and father took turns shooting one question after another at the five year boy. The questions were like:

What is the capital of Florida? What is the 70th element on the periodical chart? What are the names of the first five presidents? What is the square root of 121? The boy would roboticly answer each question successfully. The questions were not questions but programming and commands. The mother sternly said, "What make of car was that? That’s a question." (Actually what she was saying was a command.) Around this time they said, "Wake up, wake up, wake up." (hypnotic command.) A couple which was in the restaurant was watching how obedient the children were, and they were also overhearing how excellent this little boy could answer difficult rapid-fire questions. They were impressed and the lady came over to tell the parents how wonderful their family was. After oodling for 10 minutes over how great this family was the woman went on to other things. It was difficult for both of us watching to stomach the compliments this stranger was giving to these parents. The natural impulse was to get her to shut up her compliments. She naively made all these compliments little knowing, that these parents were practicing one of the most hideous if not the most hideous type of mind control invented.

Asking questions rapid fire is another mind-control technique. In fact, all of the elements of what Fritz watched at the table that day were practiced on Fritz, the co-author, when he was in Beast Barracks at West Point, USMA. The little girl was repeating her programming, "I don’t have anything inside me." She was actually singing it. One of the girls had different alters coming out and was having a conversation with herself between different alters (personalities). She placed her hand over her temple in scarecrow fashion (Wizard of Oz) programming. Her head movement was a dead giveaway to those of us familiar with Monarch programming.

The parents had chosen the spot to eat because of the large surreal picture above them on the wall with blue & red flowers, water and mountains. The picture was acting as a scrambling-scattering mechanism, when the boy studied the picture, which he did for the longest time in a trance. The middle girl was dropping crayons into a styrofoam cup and saying "get into the fire." Then she would say "I’m purple." "I’m pink." "I understand you're purple." "I understand you’re pink." "Get out of here for a minute." What she was doing was giving the crayons personalities. In the Monarch programming, the person is totally dehumanized so that some alters think they are ribbons, some monkeys, some clowns, some dolls, some trees, some lions or tigers, etc. The sexual alters are often programmed to think of themselves as cats and butterflies.

While the girl was coloring, her father reached over the table without warning and took her colors, "You don’t deserve these colors and I should have taken them away before now. The girl had done nothing wrong. This is part of mind control. The person learns that there isn’t a right or wrong only that they must be obedient. The little girl did not even respond when her colors were yanked away. When the mom talked to them, she said "children"--she never once personalized things. The parents began another programming session and said something like, "I will spank you. If you don’t count then you can be spanked, we will count 20 times." The constant double messages were obviously breaking down the children to think as programmed rather than respond like normal people to the outside world. The woman turned to her little baby and said, "Tell daddy good-bye". When the child waved good-bye, the woman snapped, "You're not going anywhere." This serves to create confusion. Then she kissed him and said, "Baby, do you want a picture?"

We decided to say something to them, and we did so in the form of a compliment about their children. Neither parent showed any pride in the children when the earlier lady had gushedly complimented the children, nor when we complimented them with a sentence. Instead, when we complimented the children, the father began shooting off a series of difficult questions to the boy. This was simply more programming, but apparently he must have thought that we’d be impressed with the boy’s ability to answer difficult questions that seemed way beyond what many teenagers would know.

Two strange things happened during the course of our verbal interaction with this satanic family. First, the waitresses had given the family free ice cream coupons, but the parents gave them to us without the children even batting an eyelid. Second, I asked the father what the age of his children were and he didn’t know, or acted like he didn’t know. Then he blurted out, they are 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 years old. His wife knew that that answer must have looked bogus to us, and she reprimanded him, "You don’t even know the age of your children." To which he replied, "Yes, they are 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6." His second answer was equally implausible, but his wife didn’t protest, and the poor mind controlled children were experiencing just one more element of Satanicmind control. They are not even allowed to realize how old they are. Dates, and times, and ages are kept very confused in the children’s minds for secrecy and control. Not only that, but by giving a hypnotic induction "1, 2, 3..." the father had lowered each of the alters which were holding the bodies of his children into a deeper trance. With these alters tranced, another word from the father could have easily pulled up other alters.

Other Items That Parents Do To Their Monarch Children

Double Binds

Double bind communication is commonly given multiples by all of their abusers. Some of these double binds are well thought out and some just occur due to the craziness of the entire thing. For instance, in ritual or programming, the child may have the option to stab or be stabbed. In fighting the programming, if an alter goes toward health, the programmers have set in a booby-trap. Which evil does the slave live with--the lies of the programming or the lies of the external world? How does one tell the truth to a therapist, when the therapist is not capable of hearing the truth, and yet still demands to be told the truth? Yes, double-binds abound.

Mixed Leniency & Harshness

Another trick is to alternate leniency with harshness. This trick is done in the military also, and has been worked with success by the Chinese government upon the people of Red China. When leniency is alternated with kindness, the effect is devastating and disconcerting because the person looses the ability to predict what is going to happen. Everyone likes to control his or her life. Predicting what is going to happen is part of a person’s mind gaining control over their environment. Even that control is stripped from a slave. They soon learn to quit trying to protect themselves, and they quit trying to think for themselves but docilely submit to whatever fate assigns them. The mind can’t figure life out, so it quits trying to understand life, and just fatally submits. Dr. Green (Mengele) was very gentle when drawing blood, and he was very gentle when giving the children X-rays. He would sweet talk them and give candy. But he was very sadistic when he’d follow this up with abuse.

The programmers have preferred to be inconsistent with the children like this. Soon the child doesn’t know what hate and love are anymore. The person, who claims he loves them, gives them torture or abandons them to be tortured by someone else. A third trick is to give the victim monotonous tasks, such as chanting or copying long amounts of written material. This helps prod the dissociation, and is a torture that doesn’t leave marks.

A Formal Overview of Monarch Programming

The following is a rigid overview of what Monarch programming consists of and some of the key aspects it includes as well as signs and symptoms of this style of mind control.

The references for this section are Page 366-368 in ‘The Illuminati Formula’

I - The Needs Of Individuals Are Promised To Be Met, But Are Ignored For Group Goals

The Illuminati handler (master) will promise to meet individual needs of alters, but these needs are ignored for group goals. For instance, certain Monarch alters of a person’s system may be told they have no faces and no hearts. They are programmed not to see their faces and not to hear any heart beat. If a pulse monitoring machine is hooked up to the alter, the alter will go into a trance. For instance, the handler might promise faces and hearts but will never give them to the Monarch slave when he could. The promise is a control mechanism.

II - Isolation From The World, So That the Only Reality Is The Leader's Reality

The Illuminati isolates the slave so new ideas are available or allowed except their cult leader’s ideas. "Whatever the Papa Bear [master] says is reality." Each alter will only communicate with a few other alters. What this does is divide the person from their own parts. The will and mind is broken so that there is no organized resistance, nor any access to other alters who might know something. The slave will often be denied mother, grandmother, grandfather, aunts, sisters, children, grandchildren, & friends. They will be deprived of all naturally occurring relationships via the mind control. This doesn’t they mean exist in a vacuum, it means that the handlers will prevent natural relationships to develop. Isolation is very key and parts are made to feel like animals rather than people to isolate them from humanity. No ideas are allowed the slave to confront their programmer’s lies. They are programmed to hate Christ and the God of the Bible, so that they are isolated from the true God and His abundant spiritual resources.

III - The Person's Sense Of Identity Is Lost

The Monarch slave lose his/her sense of self to the cult and to the person’s master. No sense of where I begin & end, and where the Master begins and ends. The Monarch programming goes beyond what many cult have done, the alters are hypnotized to not see their faces, which is part of their identity.

IV - Altered States and Hypnosis Is Used

The handlers/programmers use hypnotic techniques. They induce dissociation by songs, chanting, guilt inducing sessions, torture, isolation, as well as using songs, repeating triggers 3X, and lots of hypnosis.

V - A Sense Of Peace Is Induced, Especially When One Merges With Whoever Is Leading. The Head Of The Cult Will Take Credit For What The Slave Is

They induce a sense of peace leading to the fantasy of merging with leader, often suggested by leader. Then the victim has the abuser placed internally in them. For example, the master may say he was one with the slave and that he "created" the slave. The handler will claim to be God.

VI - Out of Body Experiences

Out of body experiences (O-B-E’s) are induced by the torture & Illuminati training, as well as splits

VII - Sensory Bombardment And Fatigue

Sensory bombardment used, such as prolonged sleep deprivation, environmental control, and love bombing. Cages, love bombing of certain alters, and a sterile nursery/toddler room are employed.

VIII - Critical Thinking And Disagreeing With The Leader Is Forbidden

The slave must suspend ability to think critically or disagree with leader. The slave must never question the Master (also called the handler), never get angry at the handler, or else the slave wants to be punished. The slave must always obey or pay with pain. The alters are splintered from others so can’t use their information for analysis

IX - The slave must reorganize reality through identification with aggressor (Illuminati master)

Strong identification is created with the master. The slave is programmed to protect the master.

X - Individual sees locus (location) of control with the Master and the Illuminati rather than self. Programming overrules self.

XI - Black & White Thinking

Many of the Gnostic cults (see the Fritz’s Be Wise As Serpents book for an examination of what a Gnostic cult is) have employed these tactics.

People in the Jehovah’s Witnesses and CUT, which are Gnostic cults, as well as members of many other groups--such as the CIA will recognize that these methods were used on them. (The CIA is in reality just another cult, and an Illuminati-controlled cult at that.)

A Few Extra Aspects of Monarch Programming

Psychological Motivation

When a person has been knocked down and degraded, traumatized by poor sleep and little food and water, he is more susceptible to suggestion. He can then be told that he himself is the cause for his own degradation. If he just behaves betters, his treatment will improve. When the person accepts his guilt for the bad situation he is in, then the programmers give a target for the blame--God, country, or whatever the person had depended upon. The programmer then aggravates these hostile feelings, and keeps nurturing them until the person is livid with anger toward the object of blame. The victim is coached to project their blame onto this target of blame. When this is accepted, the conditions for the victim improve.

Once the person has targeted their blame, then the Programmer becomes the friend to help one fight the evil target. Anything and everything is rationalized in this "All becomes fair in war." Enemies are easy to create. People readily accept them. The intelligence community has long played on people’s fears about communism.

People might be shocked to realize that this was one of Hitler’s favorite methods to recruit loyalty from people. It is why the Nazi’s secretly burned down the Reichstag, and then blamed the communists. The Illuminati are masters at making Christianity the fault for everything from homosexual suicide to the world wars.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming

Neuro-Linguistic Programming is a vast science, as such, I have collected a few notable resources on it and have uploaded them to my public MEGA drive so that the reader may study into it more. I will only touch on it here but it does form a large part of MkUltra/Monarch Programming and is worth a read.

Note: Neuro-Linguistic Programming is used on the masses all the time, it may be worth a look so that you become more aware of the tricks that are being used on the public at large.

Some NLP techniques are obvious truths, and some are more subtle truths in dealing with human nature. NLP can be more of an art, than a science. One of the truths in NLP is "Everyone lives in their unique reality built from their sense impressions and individual experiences of life, and we act on the basis of what we perceive our model of the world." (O’Connor, Joseph & John Seymour. Introducing NLP. San Francisco, CA: Aquarian Press, 1993, p.4.)

Common Beliefs of NLP Practitioners

Almost all communication is non-verbal. Knowledge of content is not required to make behavioral changes. Our internal representation of the world is not the world but only our own feeble map of it. The map is not the territory. People will choose predicates, which correspond to what representational system, they are using, and which one it chooses can be seen from eye accessing cues.

Important Note: NLP IS NOT Monarch Programming.

What is an Anchor?

For instance, let’s say that when you heard a particular song at some point in your life you were having a good time (emotional state). Now that every time you receive a trigger to that memory, such as the song, you regain that good feeling that is attached to the memory of the song. Every time you hear the song, you feel good, which then in turn, continues to act as reinforcement of the association of a good feeling to the song.

A stimulus that is linked to and triggers a physiological state or emotional state is called an anchor. Our lives are filled with naturally occurring anchors, such as our favorite childhood smells, or the alarm clock. One of the Illuminati kingpins in Germany, a Krupp, liked the smell of manure, and built his house so he could smell horse manure all day. NLP is the art of building associations with an anchor. A past emotion can be linked to something today. If a person is afraid of public speaking, then a good feeling can be linked to giving talks. The skilled programmer will anchor an emotion with several sense cues--including auditory, visual, and touch. The person visualizes an emotional state from the past. When the state is reaching its peak, the anchor is placed in. The anchor needs to be unique, distinctive, & easy to repeat in the exact form that it was done.

Much of the trauma-based programming is actually setting anchors using extreme trauma. When the anchors are tested (fired), if the emotional state is pulled up, then the anchors have worked. Firing two separate anchors at once is called collapsing anchors. Two separate states can be fired at once. There is a methodology for collapsing anchors together.

What is Reframing?

For those readers who don’t know what refraining is, the following in the book Refraining, Neuro-Linguistic Programming and the Transformation of Meaning by Bandler and Grinder (Moab, UT: Real People Press, 1982) is an excellent story to explain it:

A very old Chinese Taoist story describes a farmer in a poor country village. He was considered very well-to-do, because he owned a horse which he used for plowing and for transportation. One day his horse ran away. All his neighbors exclaimed how terrible this was, but the farmer simply said ‘Maybe.’ "A few days later the horse returned and brought two wild horses with it. The neighbors all rejoiced at his good fortune, but the farmer just said ‘Maybe.’ "The next day the farmer’s son tried to ride one of the wild horses; the horse threw him and broke the leg. The neighbors all offered their sympathy for his misfortune, but the farmer again said ‘Maybe.’ "The next week the conscription officers came to the village to take young men for the army. They rejected the farmer’s son because of his broken leg. When the neighbors told him how lucky he was, the farmer replied, ‘Maybe.’

The meaning of an event depends upon the FRAME we place upon it. Those frames are perceptions. Occult fairy tales are great for refraining events. Many of the common things in our everyday life are refrained by the Programmers to have hidden mind-control meanings. The Teddy Bear the child is given by her Daddy is to remind her how helpless she is to prevent him from raping her. The carousel toy is to remind the child of dissociation and the internal carousel built into the mind, etc.