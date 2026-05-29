Who Really Controls the Economy? The Money Masters Documentary (1996)

The Money Masters is a 1996 documentary film produced by attorney Patrick S. J. Carmack and directed and narrated by William T. Still. It discusses the concepts of money, debt and taxes, and describes their development from biblical times onward. It covers the history of fractional-reserve banking, central banking, monetary policy, the bond market, and the Federal Reserve System in the United States.

Key Financial Instruments: https://imgur.com/a/key-financial-instruments-directives-FoTbIx9

Are you struggling to get out of debt while the cost of living skyrockets? You aren’t alone. Since 1864, the American economy has been manipulated by a debt-based banking system that consolidates wealth into the hands of a few. Discover the hidden history of international bankers and how you can reclaim your financial freedom.

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In this full-length presentation of The Money Masters, we uncover the suppressed history of global finance, including:

The Federal Reserve Myth: The Federal Reserve is not actually a part of the U.S. government; it is a privately owned, for-profit corporation that issues money out of nothing.

The Real Cause of the Revolution: Benjamin Franklin claimed that the American Revolution was fought primarily because England took away the colonies’ ability to issue their own debt-free money (Colonial Scrip), leading to widespread unemployment.

Lincoln’s Greenbacks: During the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln bypassed the 24% to 36% interest rates of international bankers by printing $450 million in debt-free United States Notes, known as “Greenbacks”.

The Panic of 1907: J.P. Morgan and his associates secretly orchestrated a stock market crash and bank runs to frighten the American public into accepting a centralized banking system.

Engineered Depressions: The Great Depression was not an accident; it was a scientifically created wealth-transfer event triggered when the Federal Reserve sharply contracted the money supply by 33%.

The Missing Gold: Investigations suggest the U.S. Treasury owns no gold; the reserves at Fort Knox were systematically transferred to the Federal Reserve and international bankers as collateral against the national debt.

The Monetary Reform Act: The ultimate solution to inflation and the boom-and-bust cycle is to abolish fractional reserve banking, repeal the Federal Reserve Act, and pay off the national debt with debt-free U.S. Notes.

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The Commodification of Time & The Architecture of Risk [Time Travel]

Risk is nothing more than the unpredictable manifestation of time, and finance is the alchemical engine designed to conquer it. The entire architecture of banking, interest, and insurance operates as a grand system to manipulate, extract, and nullify the effects of time.

Usury: The Illicit Sale of Time

At the root of the financial system’s relationship with time is the concept of interest, historically known as usury. Ancient theologians and philosophers accurately identified the core violation of usury: it is the illicit sale of time. When a lender issues fiat money and demands it back with interest, the lender sells the debtor nothing material; instead, the lender is extracting profit solely from the time that elapses between the loan and its repayment. Because time belongs to the cosmos (or “solely to God”), charging for it was historically viewed as theft.

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Usury = USE-ery => To use someone to death in a parasitic manner.

This commodification of time serves a very specific psychological and financial purpose for the elites. By converting wealth that naturally rots and perishes into abstract debt that endures forever, the financial class achieves an “artificial invulnerability” to the contingencies and decay of the natural future. Debt, unlike physical assets, costs nothing to maintain, defies the physical erosion of time, and brings in perennial, mathematically compounded wealth.

Insurance: The Nullification of Temporal Uncertainty

Insurance is the direct countermeasure against time’s unpredictable nature. The direct relationship between insurance and time is absolute: if the exact timing of future events were known, risk would instantly vanish, and insurance would cease to exist.

If it were known in advance that every human would die at exactly 80 years old, life insurance would be entirely pointless. In such a predictable timeline, individuals would arrange their finances in advance, and an insurance company would merely act as a bond issuer. Because the individual cannot know their own timeline, they transfer the financial terror of time to the insurance company. The insurer then weaponizes the law of large numbers, utilizing statistical predictability across millions of lifetimes to neutralize the risk of time, effectively guaranteeing a profit.

Present Value: “Time-Travel”

The banking scheme connects the present and the future through the concept of “present value.” Present value is the financial mechanism that collapses a stream of future events, benefits, or detriments into an immediate, tradable price, discounted for the delay of time.

Through present value, the system allows the ruling class to essentially time-travel, extracting wealth from the future to consume it today. By investing in long-term assets or issuing debt, financiers monetize future production, literally claiming the value of crops that have not yet been grown, to be eaten by children who have not yet been born.

Furthermore, the discounting of the future fundamentally warps human behavior. Because a dollar today is worth mathematically more than a dollar a year from now (thanks to interest), the system inherently incentivizes short-term extraction over long-term sustainability. It makes more financial sense to cut down a forest and put the money in the bank than to let the trees grow, because the money will compound faster than the physical reality of the trees.

Fractional Reserve Banking

When the second paragraph says: “we promise this makes sense,” it probably doesn’t make any sense at all.

Read the official document on money creation: “Modern Money Mechanics” - https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/4/4a/Modern_Money_Mechanics.pdf

The Fallacy Behind Fractional Reserve Lending (Clip)

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