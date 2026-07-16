Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey

Urban Odyssey
🎧Urban Odyssey Radio🎙️
🎧Mormonism ~ ⏳The Hour of the Time #0866 /w Bill Cooper [AIRED: May, 1996]
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🎧Mormonism ~ ⏳The Hour of the Time #0866 /w Bill Cooper [AIRED: May, 1996]

This episode is missing 15-minutes at the beginning which seems to be missing in all uploads I found online of this episode. Unsure if that was for any suspicious purposes or just technical glitch.
Urban (Josh)'s avatar
Urban (Josh)
Jul 16, 2026

In episode #0866 of The Hour of the Time, Bill Cooper presents a critique of the Mormon faith, characterizing it as a synthetic religion built upon a foundation of Freemasonry and borrowed elements from other sects. The author challenges the legitimacy of Joseph Smith’s visions, pointing to significant historical errors, internal contradictions involving the King James Version, and allegations of plagiarism from an unpublished novel. Beyond theological disputes, the text warns of the church’s totalitarian political influence and its alleged infiltration of the United States intelligence community, suggesting a secretive agenda tied to a New World Order. Ultimately, the narrative serves as a cautionary appeal for individual critical thinking, urging listeners to question authority and reject deceptive hierarchies in favor of true freedom and the Golden Rule.

00:00:00 A Critical Preface: Questioning Beliefs and Freedom
00:02:40 Joseph Smith's Visions and Book of Mormon Deceptions
00:08:54 Joseph Smith's Martyrdom and Totalitarian Aspirations
00:13:34 Brigham Young's Polygamy, Power, and Blood Atonement
00:18:31 Mormon Oath of Revenge and Historical Text Alterations
00:28:50 Unveiling Mormonism's Hidden Doctrines and Lucifer's Role
00:33:14 The Cost of Dissent and Call for Critical Thinking

Russellite Cults Setup to Bring About Armageddon (The Rapture Cult)

I think all of these cult-like groups that popped up in the mid-1800s (many of them started by members of the Russell family (and so are sometimes called the ‘Russellite Cults’) were all setup as the means to initiate “Armageddon Programming” (Christianity based on end-of-the-world / rapture doctrine) which is why our grandparents and great-grandparents were all force-fed a doctrine based on fear (Y2K, John Birch Society, etc.) and why all have continued the tradition of traumatizing the children under the banner of Christ.

Obey God or go to Hell is not Christianity, in fact it seems to me that it’s just law-worship (Judeo-Christianity; heavy on the Judeo) under the guise / label of Christianity. This became mainstream with the Schofield Bible and Televangelism

🤫Occult Ponerology🦹‍♂️

The Rapture Cult: Religious Zeal & Political Conspiracy (Robert L. Pierce)

Urban (Josh)
·
Mar 21
The Rapture Cult: Religious Zeal & Political Conspiracy (Robert L. Pierce)

One of the best books on the topic of "The Rapture" and how it was really a fringe belief that was popularized by a cult for political reasons in the mid-1800s

Read full story

Are you looking forward to Armageddon ..?

📽️Masters Mahan SUPERCUTS

🌾The Catcher in the Rye & 💥Armageddon Programming [Masters Mahan #19-21]

Urban (Josh)
·
Mar 29
🌾The Catcher in the Rye & 💥Armageddon Programming [Masters Mahan #19-21]

Full Analysis of "The Catcher in the Rye" over 3 episodes culminating in "Armageddon Programming" in the final part. Episode(s) #19-21 of the Masters Mahan Podcast

Watch now
Super-Villain Scholars & Doctors of Deception

Super-Villain Scholars & Doctors of Deception

Urban (Josh)
·
August 16, 2025
Read full story

This has been in the works for a long time, this whole narrative is designed to use Prophecy to create a new one-world religion (by fulfilling all religions end times prophecy)

Urban's Compendium
The "Russell" Bloodline & The Coup of Freemasonry
The Russell Family is Very Important…
Listen now
7 months ago · 2 likes · 5 comments · Urban (Josh)

LDS Temple Ritual is Identical to Freemasonry’s Initiation

More Recently the LDS [Mafia] / State of Utah’s Corruption Put on Full Display

If you haven’t seen or heard of this yet, highly suggested you watch this, it’s mind blowing how much he was able to catch on camera but just know, this is happening all around the USA. See HighImpactFlix and the work he’s doing if you want to see other cases of corruption by public officials:

Not Unique to Utah in the Slightest

(But yes, Utah is one of the worst next to Biden’s Delaware)

Previous Two Episodes: “Destiny of America (0864)” & “British Israelism (0865)”

🎧Urban Odyssey Radio🎙️

Destiny of America \\ British Israel ~ Bill Cooper's ⏳The Hour of the Time #0864-0865 [May, 1996]

Urban (Josh)
·
Jul 14
Destiny of America \\ British Israel ~ Bill Cooper's ⏳The Hour of the Time #0864-0865 [May, 1996]

Listen now

See Also

Satanic Ritual Abuse within LDS, Free Resources & JR Sweet aka "Mormon Monarch"

Satanic Ritual Abuse within LDS, Free Resources & JR Sweet aka "Mormon Monarch"

Urban (Josh)
·
July 29, 2025
Watch now

More by Bill Cooper

Bill Cooper Resources Page: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/main/bill-cooper.html

Asset Protection Notes: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/ucc/asset-protection.html

  1. https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/hott-psych-warfare?r=3kr5wz

  2. https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/bill-cooper-cnn

  3. https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/bill-cooper-alex-jones

  4. https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/luxor

  5. https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/behold-a-pale-horse

  6. https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/bill-cooper-john-lear-1993

  7. https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/bill-cooper-rare-lecture

Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time

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