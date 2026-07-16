🎧Mormonism ~ ⏳The Hour of the Time #0866 /w Bill Cooper [AIRED: May, 1996]

In episode #0866 of The Hour of the Time, Bill Cooper presents a critique of the Mormon faith, characterizing it as a synthetic religion built upon a foundation of Freemasonry and borrowed elements from other sects. The author challenges the legitimacy of Joseph Smith’s visions, pointing to significant historical errors, internal contradictions involving the King James Version, and allegations of plagiarism from an unpublished novel. Beyond theological disputes, the text warns of the church’s totalitarian political influence and its alleged infiltration of the United States intelligence community, suggesting a secretive agenda tied to a New World Order. Ultimately, the narrative serves as a cautionary appeal for individual critical thinking, urging listeners to question authority and reject deceptive hierarchies in favor of true freedom and the Golden Rule.

00:00:00 A Critical Preface: Questioning Beliefs and Freedom 00:02:40 Joseph Smith's Visions and Book of Mormon Deceptions 00:08:54 Joseph Smith's Martyrdom and Totalitarian Aspirations 00:13:34 Brigham Young's Polygamy, Power, and Blood Atonement 00:18:31 Mormon Oath of Revenge and Historical Text Alterations 00:28:50 Unveiling Mormonism's Hidden Doctrines and Lucifer's Role 00:33:14 The Cost of Dissent and Call for Critical Thinking

Russellite Cults Setup to Bring About Armageddon (The Rapture Cult)

I think all of these cult-like groups that popped up in the mid-1800s (many of them started by members of the Russell family (and so are sometimes called the ‘Russellite Cults’) were all setup as the means to initiate “Armageddon Programming” (Christianity based on end-of-the-world / rapture doctrine) which is why our grandparents and great-grandparents were all force-fed a doctrine based on fear (Y2K, John Birch Society, etc.) and why all have continued the tradition of traumatizing the children under the banner of Christ.

Obey God or go to Hell is not Christianity, in fact it seems to me that it’s just law-worship (Judeo-Christianity; heavy on the Judeo) under the guise / label of Christianity. This became mainstream with the Schofield Bible and Televangelism

Are you looking forward to Armageddon ..?

This has been in the works for a long time, this whole narrative is designed to use Prophecy to create a new one-world religion (by fulfilling all religions end times prophecy)

LDS Temple Ritual is Identical to Freemasonry’s Initiation

More Recently the LDS [Mafia] / State of Utah’s Corruption Put on Full Display

If you haven’t seen or heard of this yet, highly suggested you watch this, it’s mind blowing how much he was able to catch on camera but just know, this is happening all around the USA. See HighImpactFlix and the work he’s doing if you want to see other cases of corruption by public officials:

Not Unique to Utah in the Slightest

(But yes, Utah is one of the worst next to Biden’s Delaware)

Previous Two Episodes: “Destiny of America (0864)” & “British Israelism (0865)”

See Also

More by Bill Cooper

Bill Cooper Resources Page: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/main/bill-cooper.html

Asset Protection Notes: https://odyssey-docs.vercel.app/ucc/asset-protection.html

Spotify Playlists

Also available on other podcast players, Spotify is the only one that allows me to organize them into playlists and embed them into Substack. See soundcloud link below.

Bill Cooper’s Material (Audio & Writings)

Audio Podcast Episodes (Courtesy of DM Hutchins Research Library): https://mega.nz/folder/IPECUKwT#s9gna8oyLGX1yfZdfCnsgA/folder/VGcWmBRL

Authored by Bill Cooper: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12Q1NkAEEkimrp7zkTrJ4_3V_zN5hVdWh?usp=drive_link

Soundcloud Episodes of “The Hour of the Time:” https://soundcloud.com/hour-of-the-time