I don’t really listen to music anymore. Part of it is because modern music is just awful, but part of it is because modern music, like many other forms of media that are currently being published for mass consumption, is meant to enslave you.

Don’t believe me? The auditory system is one of the easiest ways to hijack our nervous system. Remember the last time you watched Jaws and the theme song started playing, ba-dum. bahhh-dum. bah dum bah dum bah dum bah dum - you hear it in your head, don’t you? Your heart speeds up a bit. You can almost smell the salt water as you recall it. What is that? That’s the music hijacking you.

There are many studies on the topic of music affecting our nervous system and our mental state. There are even genres of music named after the desired effect - Trance music being one of them.

The existence of the Gateway tapes should hint you to the ability of music and sound to affect your consciousness. How is it that a simple 30 minute tape has the ability to bring about a state of astral projection? Simple. The sounds and the music are entraining your brain waves and modifying your state of consciousness directly.

The way the Gateway tapes and similar things were made is rather fascinating, and the truth hasn’t really been fully revealed. Persinger’s and Monroe’s research scanned the minds of people who were in contact with external entities, and then looked for stimuli that could cause similar brain wave patterns in people who weren’t practitioners. They had success with strobe lights, which I believe I’ve written about previously. Properly programmed strobe lights were reliably able to place subjects into a hypnotic trance, and could even do so without the subject being aware of the light in the most advanced versions.

Similar things were discovered with music. Music was able to place people into similar brain states as someone who was in contact with an external entity.

One of the weird things about external entities is that you generally have to be in a receptive state to get into contact with them. Music was then discovered as a shortcut for this that would open you up to external influence without your conscious awareness or consent. Many cultures utilized this phenomena in religious ceremonies. The sense of awe as you attend a traditional catholic mass, or the warlike feeling that stems from an african drum circle - those are all from your brain waves being modified by the music that you are hearing. Indeed, there are even commercial purposes - stores will play specific genres to keep you shopping longer, while casinos will choose a specific soundtrack that will increase your impulsivity and leave you in a trance until your wallet is empty. Much of what I’m talking about in this post is being used on you every day!

What is the point that I am coming to, and the reason I don’t listen to music? Essentially all mass-produced music is developed and written in a way that modifies how you see yourself and how you see others. It makes you complacent towards the powers that be. It opens you up to influence from external entities that influence you to spend more, work more, and slave away to feed the system rather than focusing on your family and the truly important things in this world. Music makes you a slave to the egregore of consumption, while turning you into a drooling dullard, capable only of subsiding on the slop fed to you by your corporate masters.

Rage against the machine indeed.

— stove