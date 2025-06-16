This extensive text, "Mythology's Last Gods," argues that the Judaeo-Christian Bible is a work of fiction, drawing parallels between its narratives and earlier mythologies. The author contends that modern understanding of biblical texts is often based on distorted evidence and theological rationalizations, rather than historical or scientific inquiry. Key themes explored include the borrowing of concepts from older cultures (e.g., resurrection myths, law codes, creation narratives), the evolution of religious beliefs and practices (from goddess worship to male-dominated monotheism), and the historical development and inconsistencies within the biblical texts themselves, often attributed to multiple authors and later interpolations. The overarching purpose seems to be to demystify these religious narratives by presenting them as products of human imagination, cultural exchange, and socio-political needs, rather than divine revelation.

This book, Mythology's Last Gods by William Harwood, presents a critical examination of the Judaeo-Christian Bible, arguing that it is a work of fiction built upon older mythologies. Harwood asserts that Christianity and Judaism borrowed extensively from pre-existing religious concepts, including savior-gods who rose from the dead, three-person deities, and law codes, and that these origins are largely unknown to the general population. The text explores the evolution of religious beliefs, from primeval goddess worship and earth-gods to the development of male-dominated sky-god religions, often influenced by socio-economic factors like the concept of private property and the need for legal systems. Furthermore, the book scrutinizes various biblical narratives, identifying inconsistencies, anachronisms, and historical inaccuracies, while also analyzing the historical and theological development of Christian figures like Jesus, suggesting that much of his narrative was constructed posthumously and influenced by contemporary religious and political movements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary argument concerning the nature of "God the King" in the source?

The source argues that "God the King" was created with the absolute right to do anything he wished, which inevitably led to him being credited with omnipotence. However, the text then points out that omnipotence is by definition impossible. It further elaborates that a god cannot be simultaneously omnipotent (able to change the future) and omniscient (knowing what the future must be), and therefore, a god possessing both attributes cannot exist. This suggests a critical analysis of divine attributes, highlighting their logical inconsistencies.

How did early societal structures and taboos, particularly concerning property and theft, influence the development of religious laws?

The source suggests that the concept of private property evolved before the "male revolution," leading to the world's first taboo: stealing. To justify the execution of thieves, priestess-queens, who ruled a world appeased by sacrifice, likely attributed a commandment against stealing to their "Mother" goddess. This pattern continued, with later male gods like Shamash (c. 2000 BCE) and Yahweh-Elohiym (c. 800 BCE) also having similar prohibitions against theft attributed to them in their respective lawcodes. This indicates that early religious laws often legitimized existing societal taboos and power structures.

What is the source's perspective on the origin and evolution of the god Yahweh?

The text posits that Yahweh's origin was as a "multiplicity of incompatible gods," suggesting a polytheistic or diverse earlier form. It notes that Yahweh was pictured as a "phallus" from the time of Aharown until King David's reign and beyond, indicating a connection to phallus worship and fertility. Furthermore, it identifies Yahweh with local phenomena like active volcanoes, suggesting that tribes appeased destructive forces by worshipping them. This indicates a dynamic and evolving understanding of Yahweh, rather than a singular, static origin. The source also states that Yahweh was responsible for "every atrocity" in a monistic society, meaning he was seen as the cause of both good and evil.

How does the source challenge traditional notions of divine attributes like omnipotence and omniscience?

The source explicitly states that "a god cannot be simultaneously omnipotent and omniscient, and a god that is both cannot exist." It argues that if a god knows the future and cannot change it, then they are not omnipotent. Conversely, if they can change the future, then they did not truly know what it "must be," thus contradicting omniscience. This rigorous logical deconstruction directly challenges the common theological claims of a deity possessing both absolute power and perfect knowledge.

What is the significance of the dates BCE and CE in the source?

The source explicitly states that "Dates used throughout are the connotatively neutral BCE (Before the Common Era) and CE (Common Era)." It emphasizes that "AD, whether interpreted as Anno Domini or Anno Deceptitatis, has no place in a work of scholarship." This highlights a commitment to academic neutrality and an avoidance of religiously loaded terminology in its historical and mythological analysis.

What connections does the source draw between ancient religious practices and later well-known figures or concepts?

The source draws several connections. For example, it mentions that Babylon's original phallus-god, Shamash, evolved into a sun-god, and in Greece, the planetary god Hermes also began as a personified phallus. It also links the Jewish planetary god Khazazel (Jewish Venus) to Satan, giving him the alternative name Luqfer ('Bringer of Light'), the Roman name for Venus as Morning Star. This illustrates a continuity and evolution of mythological themes and figures across different cultures and time periods.

What controversial social practices or taboos are mentioned in the source as having religious justifications?

The source mentions several controversial practices and taboos that were religiously sanctioned. These include: the execution of thieves justified by divine commandments ("You are not to steal"), zoophilia and infant sacrifice (attributed to Deuteronomy in 621 BCE), intra-tribal slavery (Leviticus, 600 BCE), and the prohibition of "all sexual recreation" and "private property" by Gautama (550 BCE). It also notes the taboo against "blasphemy" (pronouncing Yahweh's name) around 250 BCE and the forbidding of "killing a foreigner" by Essene Righteous Rabbi (140 BCE). This demonstrates how religious doctrines have historically been used to enforce a wide range of social norms, some of which are now considered highly unethical.

How does the source portray the concept of "Satan" and its origins?

The source explains that the world refused to tolerate a female "Monarch of Evil," leading to "the Satan" being male. It further states that since Yahweh's prime antagonist had long been the fertility goddess identified with the planet Venus, the Jewish Venus, Khazazel, became the Satan. Satan's planetary origin was acknowledged by the mythologians who gave him the alternative name of Luqfer ('Bringer of Light'), which is the Roman name for Venus as the Morning Star. This indicates a mythological evolution of the Satan figure from earlier goddess worship.

Briefing Document: "Mythology's Last Gods" by William Harwood

This document provides a briefing on key information, arguments, and findings presented in "Mythology's Last Gods: Yahweh and Jesus" by William R. Harwood.

Overview

William R. Harwood's book, published in 1992, explores the origins and development of the Yahweh and Jesus myths, asserting that they are products of human imagination rather than historical fact. Harwood applies critical methods of documentary analysis to the Judaeo-Christian Bible, a methodology common in historical scholarship, where conclusions are derived from evidence, as opposed to theological approaches that conform evidence to predetermined conclusions. The author aims to make this information accessible to a wider audience to permanently separate god-mythology from history.

Key Arguments and Findings

1. Biblical Authenticity and Errors

Harwood argues that critical methods applied to the Judaeo-Christian Bible over a century ago revealed it to contain "errors of fact; inaccurate guesses; rationalizations; prophecies ex post facto, usually combined with prophecies of the future that proved inaccurate; and unmistakable, deliberate lies". This analytical approach was traumatic for scholars who initially hoped to prove the Bible's authenticity.

2. Primitive Cosmography in the Bible

The Bible reflects a rudimentary understanding of the universe, typical of the time its authors wrote. It endorses concepts such as:

A flat earth (DAN. 4:10; MAT. 4:8; APOC. 7:1).

An earth that is immobile and does not orbit the sun or revolve on its axis (PS. 93:1; 96:10; 104:5).

A solid sky (JOB 22:14; APOC. 6:14; ACTS 10:11).

Stars that are tiny enough to fall to earth (APOC. 6:13; & 10; MAT. 2:9).

A moon that is a source of light, not a reflection (GEN. 1:16).

The universe, which is billions of years old, was created less than ten thousand years ago by "the gods".

Attempts to rationalize these biblical myths as "true" range from allegorical interpretations to fundamentalism and rewriting sciences. Harwood states that the biblical authors intended their fables to be read as literal truth, and their cosmography is inaccurate because it reflects the prevailing ignorance of their era.

3. Authorship of the Towrah (Pentateuch)

The Towrah, the first six books of the Jewish Bible, was not authored by Moses, as tradition claims, but is primarily the work of four authors and two Redactors. These authors are:

The Yahwist (J) : A Jew serving King David, he wrote after Solomon's death (c. 920 BCE). His goal was to write a history of the world that would glorify the Davidic monarchy, tracing the origins of nations subjugated by David and showing Yahweh's plan culminating in the Jewish empire. The Yahwist invented speeches for historical figures like Abraham and mythical ones like Adam, and even for Yahweh himself. His use of "falsification" was a common storytelling technique of his time.

The Elohist (E) : An Israelite, likely a Shiloh priest, who wrote during the early eighth century BCE. He consistently used "Elohiym" for his deity before Moses. E's narrative aimed to glorify Moses and denigrate the Jerusalem priesthood and its alleged ancestor, Aaron.

The Deuteronomist (D) : Authored the book of Deuteronomy around 621 BCE. He pretended his work emanated from Moses, who had been dead for six hundred years, and wrote it in the first person to support this claim. D's work included a code of ethics and preserved the original Elohistic version of the Ten Commandments.

The Priestly Author (P) : Wrote around 600 BCE, intending his work to supersede the combined J/E/D narratives. P incorporated Babylonian and Persian creation myths, depicting Elohiym creating the land and skies from his mother Tehowm, similar to Marduk slicing Tiamat. P's account of creation, like its sources, features inconsistencies such as the earth being created before the sun. P also served to denigrate the status of non-Aaronic Levites.

The Redactor (R): The final editor, possibly High Priest Ezra, completed the Towrah in approximately its present form around 434 BCE. R combined the various earlier documents, harmonizing them and incorporating other older materials. R's editing occasionally resulted in blatant contradictions, such as two accounts of the waters of Meriybah.

4. Evolution of God Concepts

Origin of Religion : Harwood suggests primeval religion was a "woman's invention," centered on a Mother Goddess.

Yahweh's Transformation : Yahweh was originally a feminine deity, Yahuwah, possibly associated with a volcano, later masculinized. The consonants-only spelling YHWH remained, but the pronunciation changed. Over time, Yahweh evolved from a limited tribal god to one credited with omnipotence and omniscience, despite these being defined as impossible. His name became taboo, leading to the use of "Adown" ("His Lordship") or "the LORD" as substitutes, from which the word "Jehovah" was later derived.

Satan's Origins : The figure of Satan evolved from a serpent-goddess, later equated with an underworld god, and finally styled as "the Enemy" (harsatan) in Jewish mythology.

Jesus as a Historical Figure : Jesus, whose original name was Yahuwshua, is described as a historical Jewish carpenter's son born in a Galilean seaport town around 5 BCE. Harwood challenges the Bethlehem birthplace, virgin birth, and physical perfection claims as later inventions. Jesus' teachings are extensively linked to Essene doctrines, including an enlightened code of interpersonal behavior and the concept of Gehenna (Purgatory/Hell) for purification. However, Jesus is specifically credited with introducing the concept of "everlasting torture" in Hell, a "sadomasochistic philosophy" that Harwood views as the "most repulsive superstition ever to come out of a disturbed mind".

Jesus' Deification: Early Christians, like Peter and Paul, did not regard Jesus as a god, but as an anointed king (Messiah). The transformation of Jesus into a god-incarnate was a later development, primarily attributed to the Gospel of John, written around 132-135 CE.

5. Religious Control and Contradictions

Harwood suggests that priests invent myths about superior beings to control people. Taboos, such as those related to sexual recreation or private property, are used to maintain priestly power and induce guilt among the populace.

The book highlights numerous contradictions and inconsistencies across various biblical texts and between different authors:

The varying accounts of Noah's ark, particularly the number of animals taken aboard.

The shifting identity of Sarah as Abraham's wife or sister across J, E, and P narratives.

Different versions of the Ten Commandments presented by J, E, and P.

The conflicting nativity stories in Matthew and Luke, both attempting to place Jesus' birth in Bethlehem despite his Galilean origins.

The false imputation of Jewish culpability for Jesus' crucifixion, shifting blame from Roman authorities (Pilate) in later gospels.

The post-Jesus invention of the divine triad (Father, Son, Holy Spirit), which was later interpolated into biblical texts to support Trinitarian theology.

Author's Background

William R. Harwood was born in Australia, is a Canadian citizen since 1961, and holds degrees from the University of Calgary (B.Ed., M.A.), University of Cambridge (M.Litt.), and Columbia Pacific University (Ph.D.). His interest in Judaeo-Christian mythology began during his undergraduate studies when he learned that the "god-eating ritual" he participated in as a Christian predated Jesus by three thousand years. He states it took him three years to fully abandon his emotionally committed beliefs and accept that gods are as imaginary as fairies.

Additional Questions

Which groups influenced Essene beliefs?

Essene beliefs were significantly influenced by several distinct groups and traditions:

Zoroastrianism: The Essenes were heavily influenced by Zoroastrianism, with Khasidism, from which the Essenes separated, described as "Jewish Zoroastrianism". Key aspects of this influence include: Dualism: They equated the Zoroastrian God of Light, Ahura Mazda, with Yahweh-Elohiym, and the Prince of Darkness, Ahriman, with their formerly female antagonist, Satan. Ethics: They adopted an enlightened code of interpersonal behavior similar to that taught by Zarathustra, including a form of the dictum: "Do not do to another that which is hateful to yourself". Angelology and Demonology: The Essene pantheon of good and bad angels, as detailed in their sacred texts like Enoch and Jubilees, was derived almost verbatim from Zarathustra's Zend Avesta. Afterlife Concepts: They adapted Zarathustra's concept of Purgatory, specifically transforming Sheowl (the underworld) into Gehenna, a metaphysical torture chamber for purification, which later influenced the Christian concept of Hell. Ritual: The practice of forgiveness of sins through an initiation ritual, prevalent among worshippers of the Persian saviour-god Mithra, also reached the Essenes.

Buddhism: Siddhartha Gautama's (Buddha's) teachings were accepted in their entirety (in toto) by the Essenes, particularly his ascetic and anti-materialistic philosophies. This included: Celibacy and Communism: Essenes practiced celibacy and communism, rejecting private property and upholding a lifestyle that equated sexual recreation with the promulgations of the "goddess-turned-devil". Hierarchy: The Buddhistic hierarchy, headed by a "Rabbi" (teacher), was adopted by the Essenes.

Earlier Jewish Traditions and Texts: The Essenes integrated and reinterpreted existing Jewish narratives and concepts: Apocalyptic Literature: The Book of Enoch, an Essene composition, was regarded as sacred and influenced their metaphysical elements and understanding of Gehenna. The Assumption of Moses was also a source for their beliefs. Prophetic Interpretations: Their founder, the Righteous Rabbi, saw himself as the messiah prophesied by Jeremyah. Sacred Writings: They considered their communal documents, such as the Covenant of the Community (also known as the Manual of Discipline and the Community Rule), and the Damascus Covenant (the Zadokite Document and Damascus Rule), as scripture. They also drew from the Testaments of the Twelve Patriarchs and the Pharisaical book of Tobit. Mosaic Law: While adopting new foreign influences, Essenes generally remained "sticklers for the letter of the law," adhering to teachings attributed to Moses and other spokesmen.



Despite adopting these foreign influences, the Essenes were initially orthodox in their acceptance of Jewish teachings. However, their unique combination of these diverse influences led to a distinct sect within Judaism.

What do Essenes call Hell?

The Essenes referred to what later became known as Hell as Gehenna.

They transformed the traditional Jewish concept of Sheowl (the underworld) into Gehenna. This adaptation was influenced by Zoroastrianism, specifically Zarathustra's concept of Purgatory. The Essenes viewed Gehenna as a metaphysical torture chamber designed for the purification of sinners, making them fit for the afterlife of the saints.

According to Essene beliefs, as detailed in their sacred texts like the Book of Enoch, Gehenna was depicted as a place with "flamethrowers" and a "worm" that "never dies," where inhabitants were tortured to cleanse their souls. The purification was linked to "exposure to the sacred power of Fire," which they, like Zarathustra, saw as an aspect of divinity. It was only later, with Jesus, that the concept of Gehenna evolved from a temporary purgatory into the idea of "everlasting torture" in the Christian Hell.

What is the origin of "divinity"?

The English word "divinity" is derived from the Latin word "divus". This Latin term itself came from the Indo-European word "devas" or something similar. In Latin, "divas" also became "deus," which is the source of the English word "deity," and "Jove". All of these Latin derivatives carried the connotation of a force for good.

What is the "Big Discovery"?

The "Big Discovery" refers to the realization by men that their sexual act with women also resulted in babies. This pivotal discovery, estimated to have become widespread around 3500 BCE, had tremendous historical and societal significance.

Prior to this discovery, human beings generally viewed propagation as a spontaneous female prerogative, with males existing primarily for sexual recreation. Women were considered the "sole purveyors of life" and goddesses were believed to be the only reproducers of life.

The implications of the "Big Discovery" were profound:

Demotion of Women: Women were demoted from being the reproducers of life to the level of "incubators," seen as no more relevant to the birth process than the soil in which a plant grew.

Rise of Male Supremacy: Men, who were physically stronger, were no longer held back by their perceived insignificance in the divine order. This led to a "male revolution" where nothing could stop them from taking over the world.

Shift in Religious Beliefs: Before changes in social structure, a similar change in the heavens had to be postulated. This led to the creation of a "King of Heaven," a God the Father, who was superior to the Mother Goddess and by whose impregnation she produced children. The earliest King of gods was envisioned as a "heavenly phallus". This discovery triggered the "creation story" where a male god ordered or created the universe, often by slicing a pre-existing female chaos.

Origin of Marriage and Taboos: The desire of men to sire children whose parentage they could not doubt led to the imposition of the institution of marriage upon women. This also influenced the development and reinterpretation of taboos, such as the incest taboo.

Influence on Worship: The concept of "god-as-phallus" gave rise to early "son-of-god cults," and phallic images of plants (like mandrake) and spontaneously growing hallucinogenic mushrooms (like amanita muscaria) acquired sacred status as "Sons of God".

While this discovery did not occur everywhere at the same time, for instance, it was not made by the Aborigines of Melville Island until the nineteenth century CE, its widespread impact around 3500 BCE fundamentally reshaped human society and religious mythology.

What does "mashyah" mean?

"Mashyah", also spelled "Mashyah", is the Hebrew equivalent of the Greek term "Khristos" (Christos, Christ).

It means:

"Anointed by Yahweh"

"King of Israel"

The term was firmly believed to have been prophesied in the Towrah, and the warlord who would overthrow foreign overlords was expected to be a descendant of David, known as Mashyah. In the Book of Daniel, the term "Mashyah Nagiydh" is translated as "Messiah the Prince".

What are the key arguments made in the book?

The book, "Mythology's Last Gods: Yahweh and Jesus" by William Harwood, presents several key arguments challenging the traditional understanding of the Judaeo-Christian Bible and the origins of its central figures and doctrines.

The overarching premise of the book is that the Bible is a work of fiction and that god-mythology should not be equated with history. Harwood aims to make information on the origin and development of the Yahweh- and Jesus-myths widely available to achieve this goal.

Here are the key arguments detailed in the excerpts:

The Bible is a Work of Fiction, Not Authentic History:

The author asserts that critical methods of documentary analysis, applied to the Bible for over a century, have revealed it to contain "errors of fact; inaccurate guesses; rationalizations; prophecies ex post facto... and unmistakable, deliberate lies".

Unchallengeable proof that the Bible is fictional exists, yet this information is unknown to most of the population in Christian-dominated societies due to the power of churches and the suppression of scholarly works.

Biblical cosmography (e.g., flat earth, immobile earth, stars that can fall to earth, the moon as a light source) is "totally inaccurate" and reflects the scientific illiteracy of the authors' time, not divine knowledge. The authors intended their fables to be read as literal truth, not metaphors.

Translated Bibles contain "deliberate falsifications" designed to perpetuate the pretense that biblical authors held modern religious beliefs, such as rendering "ha'elohiym" as 'God' instead of 'the gods' (generic plural) or "Yahweh" as 'the LORD'.

The Origins of Religious Concepts are Human, Not Divine:

The "Big Discovery" and the Demotion of Women: The author argues that the widespread realization around 3500 BCE that male sexual acts resulted in babies (the "Big Discovery") profoundly reshaped society. Previously, propagation was seen as solely a female prerogative, with women and goddesses as the "sole purveyors of life". This discovery led to the demotion of women to "incubators" and triggered a "male revolution" that established male supremacy.

The Invention of Male Gods: Following the "Big Discovery," male gods, superior to the Mother Goddess, were created in the image of human societies and their rulers. The earliest King of gods was envisioned as a "heavenly phallus," and male gods were credited with creating the universe, often by slicing a pre-existing female chaos. Societies created gods in their own moral and physical image, leading to gods that were "insane and evil by the standards of today".

The Invention of "Sin": The concept of "sin" was invented as a consequence of the male revolution to abolish female-oriented practices. Early priestly castes recognized its "tremendous value" in securing their grip on populations by convincing masses they were "congenital sinners". Many "sins" were invented by the priesthood to maintain personal power and control, not because they were intrinsically immoral.

Gods and Prophecies as Post-Facto Justifications: Many biblical narratives and prophecies were composed retroactively to justify political actions, conquests, or existing social structures. For example, the Yahwist wrote history beginning with the first man to show Yahweh's plan culminating in the Jewish empire and Davidic monarchy. The Deuteronomist claimed his laws were from Moses, who had been dead for 600 years, to give them authority.

Evolution of God's Nature: Yahweh's character evolved over time. Initially, Yahweh was a "capricious, temperamental, homicidal" volcano-god. Later, influenced by Zoroastrian dualism, Jewish priests found it necessary to change Yahweh's image, introducing the idea of a "Prince of Darkness" (Ahriman/Satan) to attribute evil to, rather than Yahweh directly. Monism (Yahweh being responsible for both good and evil) became problematic as moral concepts developed.

The Historical Jesus and the Creation of Christianity:

Jesus as a Messiah, Not God: The book argues that the historical Jesus was a Jewish messiah claimant, not a divine figure. Early Christians, including Paul and Peter, did not regard Jesus as a god, but rather as an "anointed king".

Jesus' Teachings are Primarily Essene: Jesus' doctrines are largely derived from Essene teachings, which themselves were heavily influenced by Zoroastrianism and Buddhism. These include celibacy, communism, and an "enlightened code of interpersonal behavior" such as "Do not do to another that which is hateful to yourself".

The Invention of Christian Hell: The book posits that Jesus (or his retroactive speechwriter) transformed the Essene concept of Gehenna (a purgatorial "metaphysical torture chamber" for purification) into the Christian Hell of "everlasting torture" for all sinners, including the rich and learned. This "sadist's dream" was a significant innovation attributed to Jesus.

The Deification of Jesus: The concept of Jesus as a god was a later invention, primarily by the author of the Gospel of John, written around 132-135 CE. This deification transformed Christianity from a monotheistic sect into a "pagan polytheistic mythology with two paramount gods" (Yahweh and Jesus). Earlier gospel accounts and letters from figures like Paul and Peter contradict the idea of Jesus claiming godship.

Biblical Inconsistencies and Interpolations: The book highlights numerous inconsistencies within the Bible, attributing them to multiple authors, redactors, and later interpolations designed to harmonize disparate narratives or retroactively insert new doctrines. For instance, Matthew and Luke contradict each other regarding Jesus' birthplace and ancestry.

Critique of Theological Methodology:

The book criticizes "theology" as a methodology where "evidence must be made to conform to predetermined conclusions," in contrast to the "methodology of history" where conclusions conform to evidence. This theological approach allows beliefs to be accepted emotionally, regardless of contradictory evidence, and effectively confines historical critiques of the Bible to academic circles, away from public awareness.

In summary, Harwood argues that the Judaeo-Christian Bible is a collection of myths and fictions, continually revised and interpolated by various authors and redactors to suit political, social, and theological agendas over centuries, rather than being a divinely inspired, historically accurate text.

Examine the concept of feminine vs masculine deities and worship

The book "Mythology's Last Gods: Yahweh and Jesus" by William Harwood extensively explores the concept of feminine versus masculine deities and their associated worship, arguing that religious beliefs mirror societal structures and evolve with human understanding and power dynamics.

Here are the key arguments regarding feminine and masculine deities and worship:

1. The Origin of Feminine Deities and Goddess-Rule (Pre-c. 3500 BCE)

Woman as Source of Life: Primitive humans, likely Cro-Magnon man as early as 30,000 BCE, became aware of recurrent patterns like birth and death, particularly the twenty-eight-day lunar cycle inextricably tied to women's menstrual periods and the thirteen-lunation solar cycle that brought fertile and barren seasons. They observed that "females alone reproduce". This led to the recognition that woman was "man's superior because she produced the children who ensured the species's continued survival".

The First Gods as Goddesses: Because gods were conceived as the givers of life and only females could give life, the first gods were goddesses. These early goddesses were not initially objects of worship, but simply immortals whose existence was noted.

Nature-Based Deities: Early goddesses were often personifications of natural phenomena vital to survival, such as the Earth itself (hailed as "the Mother of all things"), the moon, or the barley mother. Specific examples include: Serpent-Goddess: Reigned as "Goddess the Mother" for over twenty thousand years, associated with the moon. Her equation with the fertility goddess survives in the Greek custom of calling the vulva a sow. Moon-Goddesses: Artemis, Astarte, Ashtaroth, Ishtar, Easter, Isis, Sin, Diana, Aphrodite, Helene, Selene, Eve, Lilith, Leda, Vesta, Hestia, Rakhel, and Leah were all names for the moon-goddess. Her monthly death and rebirth (waning and waxing) were seen as proof that death was a temporary inconvenience for a goddess and provided the clue for the concept of divine resurrection, later applied to sun-gods. Fertility Goddesses: Often linked to crops (barley mother, corn-goddess Demeter) or animals (cow, goat, sow, mare Demeter) and the vulva. The fig and pomegranate, resembling the human vulva when ripe and split open, were considered the Mother's sacramental body, the "fruit of the tree of life". Volcano-Mothers: Tribes living near active volcanoes promoted their smoking homes to tribal goddess status, sacrificing captured enemies into their "lava-filled vulva". Mount Yahuwah was originally such a female volcano-god.

Women's Invention of Religion: Religion was "very much a woman's invention," created by its "immediate beneficiaries"—women. In this "goddess-ruled world," men accepted their "inferior status" and had "no rights".

Priestesses and Sacred Rites: Priestesses reigned for life, often receiving homage as "goddesses-on-earth". Worship involved offerings, with "sacrifices" being the "best offerings". One of the earliest fertility rituals was the "menstruation dance," performed naked, where sacred blood was dripped into Mother Earth's womb, acknowledging the equation of earth, moon, and fertility goddesses. The "offering of blood was not inferior to the offering of a life, since the blood was the life".

The Immortal Trinity: The recognition of the moon, earth, and fertility goddesses' original unity led to the concept of the "immortal trinity," "one goddess in three persons" (e.g., Demeter/Persephone/Hekate), later reinterpreted as pre-pubertal virgin, mother, and postmenopausal hag, or moon, earth, and underworld queens.

2. The "Big Discovery" and the Rise of Masculine Deities (c. 3500 BCE onwards)

The Pivotal Realization: Around 3500 BCE, humanity made the "Big Discovery" – the realization that men's sexual acts with women resulted in babies. This was a "radical revision of religion and social mores".

Demotion of Women and Male Supremacy: This discovery fundamentally changed the status of women, demoting them from "reproducers of life to the level of 'incubators'". This triggered a "male revolution" and the establishment of "male supremacy," as men were no longer held back by their perceived insignificance in procreation.

Creation of Male Gods: A "King of Heaven," a "God the Father," was created, envisioned as superior to the Mother Goddess and responsible for impregnation. Just as the first goddess was an "earthly vulva," the first King of gods was a "heavenly phallus". Phallic images (like mandrake and spontaneously growing hallucinogenic mushrooms like amanita muscaria) acquired sacred status as "Sons of God".

New Creation Myths: Older creation myths where the goddess gave birth to the cosmos were replaced by new ones where a male god manufactured or ordered the universe, often by slicing a pre-existing female chaos (e.g., Marduk slicing Tiamat, Elohiym bisecting Tehowm).

Assimilation and Denigration of Goddesses: The male revolution led to changes in mythology that accommodated the new male deities and "denigrate[d] the deposed Mother". Zodiacal Changes: The thirteen-month year (sacred to goddesses) was reduced to twelve, with Ophiuchus (the serpent-bearer) being removed from the zodiac. The number thirteen became "hateful to the conquering male gods". Gods in Man's Image: Greeks, for instance, were the first to limit their worship to "gods created in their own image," manufacturing anthropomorphic gods from earlier animal or nature deities (e.g., Zeus from a bull, Hera from a cow, Apollo from a snake). Transformation of Goddesses: Many goddesses were subjugated to husbands. Some retained virgin status because they were worshipped before the "Big Discovery" and the concept of a husband existed. Virgin goddesses like Isis, Semele, Danae, and later Mary, became "virgin-mothers". Yahweh's Masculinization: Mount Yahuwah, originally a female volcano-god with a feminine ending '-ah', was renamed Mount Yahweh, dropping the feminine ending, as the Jews became patriarchal. Yahweh also assimilated elements from earlier defeated goddesses, such as Tehowm (the sea-goddess).

Gods and Prophecies as Justifications for Power: Male gods became "capricious, temperamental, xenophobic, genocidal, morally retarded". Their actions and laws (e.g., death penalties for "sins," extermination of other tribes) were often retroactively attributed to divine will to justify the actions of ruling classes and maintain control (e.g., Yahweh ordering genocide).

The Invention of "Sin": The concept of "sin" was invented as a consequence of the male revolution to abolish "female-oriented" practices. It became a tool for priestly castes to maintain power by convincing the masses they were "congenital sinners," thus needing priestly propitiation. Many "sins" were "invented" and "self-evidently not immoral" (e.g., severe restrictions on sexual recreation).

The Incest Taboo: This taboo evolved for "socio-economic" reasons, primarily stemming from men's desire to ensure the parentage of their heirs. It was eventually attributed to male gods like Zeus, Shamash, and Yahweh.

Sacrifice Changes: Sacrificial victims became primarily men under priestess-rule (as women were propagators of the race and sacred). Later, with the shift to male gods, the human sacrifice of a "sacred king" occurred, with his body parts sometimes consumed sacramentally or ploughed into fields for fertility. This later degenerated into symbolic consumption of bread and alcohol as the god's body and blood.

3. Evolution and Assimilation in Later Mythologies (Judaism, Christianity, Islam)

Yahweh's Transformation: Yahweh evolved from a "capricious, temperamental, homicidal volcano-god" into a more universal sky-god. Monism (Yahweh responsible for all good and evil) became problematic as moral concepts developed, leading to the assimilation of Zoroastrian dualism, where a "Prince of Darkness" (Satan/Ahriman) was created to attribute evil to, while Yahweh remained ultimately in control but consented to testing believers' faith.

Jesus and Essene/Zoroastrian/Buddhist Influences: The book argues Jesus' teachings were heavily influenced by Essene doctrines, which in turn derived from Zoroastrianism and Buddhism. Celibacy and Anti-Sexual Recreation: Essenes accepted Gautama's "delusion that deliberate joy-deprivation was a virtue" and equated sexual recreation with "promulgations of the goddess-turned-devil" (Venus/Khazazel/Satan). This rejected Zarathustra's classification of celibacy as a cardinal vice. Christian Hell: Jesus (or his retroactive speechwriter) transformed the Essene concept of Gehenna (a purgatorial torture chamber for purification) into the Christian Hell of "everlasting torture".

Deification of Jesus and Christian Syncretism: Early Christians (Paul, Peter) did not view Jesus as a god, but as an "anointed king". The deification of Jesus was a later development, particularly in the Gospel of John (c. 132-135 CE), transforming Christianity into a "pagan polytheistic mythology with two paramount gods, Yahweh and Jesus". Christianity then assimilated elements from various older pagan "saviour-god mystery cults" (Mithraism, Dionysos, Osiris, Atthis, Tammuz, etc.). Virgin Birth and Mary: The Christian earth-goddess Mary, "virtually identical with Isis," is worshipped as both virgin and mother. The concept of the "holy spirit" being male (impregnating Mary) was a later interpolation, as the original "holy spirit" in Essene texts was a feminine metaphor. Saints as Transformed Minor Gods: Christianity converted older pagan minor gods with specific jurisdictions into "saints" and their festivals into "saints' days" (e.g., Brigid becoming Saint Briget, Poseidon becoming Saint Christopher, Hermes becoming Saint Gabriel, Ares becoming Saint Michael). Easter's Retention: The name Easter was retained for the Christian resurrection festival despite being the name of a fertility goddess (Ishtar, Astarte, Ashtaroth). The Masculinized Trinity: The older concept of the "triple-goddess" (one goddess in three persons) was masculinized into the Christian trinity (Father, Son, Holy Spirit), a development that occurred two centuries after the Christian bible was completed, leading to interpolations in texts like Matthew and I John.

Islam's Monism and Misogyny: Islam is presented as a "reversion to the monism of the pre-captivity Jews," with Allah responsible for both good and evil. Mohammed's god also deemed men "superior to women" and promoted misogynistic views and practices, including predestination and the legitimization of slavery and sexual access to slave-girls.

In essence, the book argues that the progression of religious belief from feminine to masculine deities directly reflects and reinforces the evolution of human society from matriarchal to patriarchal structures, with new concepts and figures being invented or adapted to justify changing power dynamics.

How did religions evolve?

According to William Harwood's "Mythology's Last Gods: Yahweh and Jesus," religions have evolved significantly over millennia, mirroring changes in human society, particularly shifts in power dynamics between genders and the expansion of human knowledge and social structures.

The evolution of religions, as presented in the source, can be broadly categorized into several key stages:

1. The Origin of Goddess-Rule (Pre-c. 3500 BCE)

Awareness of Natural Cycles and Female Reproduction: Early humans, possibly as far back as 30,000 BCE, began to observe recurrent patterns in nature, such as birth and death, the 28-day lunar cycle linked to women's menstrual periods, and the 13-lunation solar cycle that brought fertile and barren seasons. They recognized that "females alone reproduce" and were therefore "man's superior because she produced the children who ensured the species's continued survival".

Goddesses as the First Deities: This understanding led to the belief that the first gods, as "givers of life," must be goddesses. These early goddesses were initially noted as immortals rather than objects of worship.

Nature-Based Worship: Early goddesses were often personifications of essential natural phenomena. Examples include: Earth-Mother: Hailed as "the Mother of all things". Moon-Goddess: The "serpent-goddess" reigned as "Goddess the Mother" for over twenty thousand years, associated with the moon, whose monthly waning and waxing cycles were seen as "death and rebirth," providing the concept of divine resurrection. Many goddesses, including Artemis, Astarte, Ishtar, Easter, Isis, and Diana, were names for the moon-goddess. Fertility Goddesses: Often linked to crops like the "barley mother" or animals, and frequently identified with the vulva. The fig and pomegranate, resembling the vulva, were considered the "Mother's sacramental body," the "fruit of the tree of life". Volcano-Mothers: Active volcanoes were promoted to tribal goddess status, with sacrifices thrown into their "lava-filled vulva". Mount Yahuwah was originally such a female volcano-god.

Women's Invention of Religion: Religion was "very much a woman's invention," created by its "immediate beneficiaries"—women. In this "goddess-ruled world," men accepted their "inferior status" and possessed "no rights".

Priestesses and Rituals: Priestesses reigned for life, often receiving homage as "goddesses-on-earth". Early rituals included the "menstruation dance," performed naked, where sacred blood was dripped into Mother Earth's womb, signifying the equation of earth, moon, and fertility goddesses.

The Immortal Trinity: The recognition of the moon, earth, and fertility goddesses' original unity led to the concept of the "immortal trinity," "one goddess in three persons" (e.g., Demeter/Persephone/Hekate).

2. The "Big Discovery" and the Rise of Male Gods (c. 3500 BCE onwards)

Realization of Paternity: Around 3500 BCE, humanity made the "Big Discovery" – the realization that men's sexual acts with women resulted in babies. This was a "radical revision of religion and social mores".

Male Revolution and Supremacy: This discovery triggered a "male revolution" and led to the "demotion" of women to "incubators" and the establishment of "male supremacy". Men, no longer deemed insignificant in procreation, created a "King of Heaven," a "God the Father," conceived as superior to the Mother Goddess and responsible for impregnation.

Phallic Worship: The first "King of gods" was a "heavenly phallus," and phallic images (like mandrakes and hallucinogenic mushrooms) acquired sacred status as "Sons of God".

New Creation Myths: Older myths of a goddess giving birth to the cosmos were replaced by those of a male god manufacturing or ordering the universe, often by slicing a pre-existing female chaos (e.g., Marduk slicing Tiamat, Elohiym bisecting Tehowm).

Denigration and Assimilation of Goddesses: The thirteen-month year sacred to goddesses was reduced to twelve, and the number thirteen became "hateful to the conquering male gods". Many goddesses were subjugated to husbands. Some virgin goddesses, worshipped before the "Big Discovery," retained their virgin status but were reinterpreted (e.g., Isis, Semele, Danae, and later Mary, became "virgin-mothers"). Mount Yahuwah, originally a female volcano-god, was masculinized to Mount Yahweh by dropping its feminine ending. Yahweh also assimilated elements from defeated goddesses, such as Tehowm (the sea-goddess).

Invention of "Sin" and Taboos: The concept of "sin" was invented to abolish "female-oriented" practices and served as a tool for priestly castes to control the masses by making them feel like "congenital sinners". Many "sins," like restrictions on sexual recreation, were "invented" and "self-evidently not immoral". The incest taboo evolved for "socio-economic" reasons, particularly to ensure male heirs, and was retroactively attributed to male gods.

Changes in Sacrifice: Human sacrifices, initially often captives offered to the Mother, shifted to "sacred kings" (men) whose bodies were sometimes consumed or used for fertility rituals, later evolving into symbolic consumption of bread and alcohol.

3. Later Developments and Syncretism (Judaism, Christianity, Islam)

Evolution of Yahweh: Yahweh evolved from a "capricious, temperamental, homicidal volcano-god" to a more universal sky-god. Monism (Yahweh responsible for all good and evil) became problematic, leading to the assimilation of Zoroastrian dualism, where a "Prince of Darkness" (Satan/Ahriman) was introduced to account for evil.

Christian Syncretism: The deification of Jesus, initially a "resurrected but mortal King of the Jews", transformed Christianity into a "pagan polytheistic mythology with two paramount gods, Yahweh and Jesus". Christianity absorbed elements from older pagan "saviour-god mystery cults" (e.g., Mithraism, Dionysos, Osiris, Atthis, Tammuz), adopting their rituals, birthdates, and symbols. Mary: The Christian earth-goddess Mary is "virtually identical with Isis" and worshipped as both virgin and mother, with the "holy spirit" later masculinized to impregnate her. Saints: Older pagan minor gods were converted into "saints" with specific jurisdictions, and their festivals became "saints' days" (e.g., Brigid becoming Saint Briget, Poseidon becoming Saint Christopher, Hermes becoming Saint Gabriel, Ares becoming Saint Michael). Easter: The name Easter, derived from a fertility goddess (Ishtar, Astarte), was retained for the Christian resurrection festival. The Masculinized Trinity: The ancient concept of the "triple-goddess" was masculinized into the Christian trinity (Father, Son, Holy Spirit), a development that occurred centuries after the Christian bible was completed, leading to retroactive interpolations.

Islam's Monism and Misogyny: Islam is presented as a "reversion to the monism of the pre-captivity Jews," with Allah responsible for both good and evil. The source states that Mohammed's god deemed men "superior to women" and promoted misogynistic views and practices, including predestination.

In summary, the book argues that religious evolution is a dynamic process where beliefs, deities, and practices are continuously invented, adapted, and reinterpreted to reflect and justify societal changes, power structures, and human understanding of the world.

How have ancient mythological narratives and societal structures influenced biblical texts and religious evolution?

Ancient mythological narratives and societal structures have profoundly influenced biblical texts and the evolution of religious beliefs, with "Mythology's Last Gods: Yahweh and Jesus" by William Harwood arguing that these influences reflect humanity's evolving understanding of life and power dynamics [Title, 32].

I. Societal Structures and the Evolution of Deities

The source posits that religious beliefs mirror societal structures, particularly the shift from perceived goddess-rule to male supremacy [Title, 32].

The Era of Goddess-Rule (Pre-c. 3500 BCE)

Woman as the Source of Life: Early humans, possibly as far back as 30,000 BCE with Cro-Magnon man, recognized that "females alone reproduce," observing the twenty-eight-day lunar cycle linked to women's menstrual periods and the thirteen-lunation solar cycle, which brought fertile and barren seasons. This observation led to the belief that "woman was man's superior because she produced the children who ensured the species's continued survival".

The First Gods as Goddesses: Given that gods were conceived as givers of life, and only females could give life, the earliest deities were goddesses. These goddesses were initially noted immortals rather than objects of worship.

Nature-Based Feminine Deities: Early goddesses personified natural phenomena crucial for survival: The Earth was hailed as "the Mother of all things". A Serpent-Goddess reigned as "Goddess the Mother" for over twenty thousand years, associated with the moon. The Greek custom of calling the vulva a sow reflects this association with fertility. Various Moon-Goddesses include Artemis, Astarte, Ashtaroth, Ishtar, Easter, Isis, Sin, Diana, Aphrodite, Helene, Selene, Eve, Lilith, Leda, Vesta, Hestia, Rakhel, and Leah. Her monthly death and rebirth (waning and waxing) suggested divine resurrection, a concept later applied to sun-gods. Fertility Goddesses were often linked to crops (barley mother, corn-goddess Demeter) or animals (cow, goat, sow, mare Demeter). The fig and pomegranate, resembling the human vulva, were considered the Mother's sacramental body, the "fruit of the tree of life". Volcano-Mothers were worshipped by tribes near active volcanoes, who would sacrifice enemies into their "lava-filled vulva." Mount Yahuwah, with its feminine '-ah' ending, was originally such a female volcano-god.

Women's Invention of Religion: Religion was predominantly "a woman's invention," created by women for their own benefit. In this "goddess-ruled world," men "accepted their inferior status" and had "no rights".

Priestesses and Sacred Rites: Priestesses ruled for life, sometimes receiving homage as "goddesses-on-earth". Worship included offerings and "sacrifices" as "the best offerings". The "menstruation dance," performed naked, involved dripping sacred blood into Mother Earth's womb, symbolizing the unity of earth, moon, and fertility goddesses.

The Immortal Trinity: The recognition of the moon, earth, and fertility goddesses' original unity led to the concept of the "immortal trinity," "one goddess in three persons" (e.g., Demeter/Persephone/Hekate), later reinterpreted as pre-pubertal virgin, mother, and postmenopausal hag, or moon, earth, and underworld queens.

The Male Revolution and Rise of Masculine Deities (c. 3500 BCE onwards)

The "Big Discovery": Around 3500 BCE, humanity realized that male sexual acts with women resulted in babies. This "radical revision of religion and social mores" demoted women from "reproducers of life to the level of 'incubators'" and initiated a "male revolution" establishing "male supremacy".

Creation of Male Gods: A "King of Heaven" or "God the Father" was created, envisioned as superior to the Mother Goddess and responsible for impregnation. The first King of gods was a "heavenly phallus," and phallic images (like mandrake, mushrooms) acquired sacred status as "Sons of God".

New Creation Myths: Older myths of goddesses giving birth to the cosmos were replaced by male gods manufacturing or ordering the universe, often by slicing a pre-existing female chaos (e.g., Marduk slicing Tiamat, Elohiym bisecting Tehowm). The concept of a "creator-goddess" never existed; goddesses gave birth, while creator-gods manufactured.

Assimilation and Denigration of Goddesses: The male revolution brought mythological changes that subordinated female deities. The thirteen-month year (sacred to goddesses) was reduced to twelve, making the number thirteen "hateful to the conquering male gods". Gods were increasingly "created in their own image" (anthropomorphic), transforming earlier animal or nature deities (e.g., Zeus from a bull, Hera from a cow). Many goddesses were subjugated to husbands, or if they were worshipped before the "Big Discovery" and the concept of a husband existed, they retained virgin status and became "virgin-mothers" (e.g., Isis, Semele, Danae, Mary). Mount Yahuwah was renamed Mount Yahweh, dropping the feminine ending, as the Jews became patriarchal. Yahweh also assimilated elements from defeated goddesses, such as Tehowm (the sea-goddess).

Gods Justifying Power: Male gods became "capricious, temperamental, xenophobic, genocidal, morally retarded." Their laws and actions (e.g., death penalties for "sins," extermination of other tribes) were often retroactively attributed to divine will to justify ruling classes' actions and maintain control.

The Invention of "Sin": The concept of "sin" was invented after the male revolution to abolish "female-oriented" practices. It became a tool for priestly castes to control the masses by convincing them they were "congenital sinners," thus requiring priestly propitiation. Many "sins" were "invented" and "self-evidently not immoral" (e.g., restrictions on sexual recreation).

The Incest Taboo: This taboo evolved for "socio-economic" reasons, particularly men's desire to ensure the parentage of their heirs, and was eventually attributed to male gods like Zeus, Shamash, and Yahweh.

Changes in Sacrifice: Under priestess-rule, human sacrificial victims were primarily men. With the shift to male gods, the human sacrifice of a "sacred king" occurred, sometimes with sacramental consumption of his body parts or their use in fields for fertility. This later degenerated into symbolic consumption of bread and alcohol as the god's body and blood.

II. Influence on Biblical Texts and Religious Evolution

Biblical texts are presented as compilations and reinterpretations of older myths, often modified to fit new theological and societal agendas.

Genesis and Early Hebrew Narratives:

Creation and Flood Myths: The Priestly author of Genesis (c. 600 BCE) adapted Babylonian myths, such as Marduk slicing Tiamat, to his narrative of Elohiym dividing Tehowm. His six-day creation paralleled Zoroastrian cosmology, and the order of creation followed Babylonian sources. The Yahwist's flood myth borrowed from the Sumerian Epic of Gilgamesh, and also shows parallels with Hindu and Armenian flood myths.

Adam and Eve / Cain and Abel: The Yahwist (c. 920 BCE) adapted the creation of Adam from the Greek Prometheus myth and Eve as a subsidiary creation. The Eve story, where she is tempted by a serpent-goddess (Asherah/vulva image), explained death as punishment for "reviving the old religion" (goddess-worship) in a male god's world. The Cain and Abel story was adapted from Egyptian tales of Set and Osiris.

Yahweh's Image: Yahweh, originally a "homicidal volcano-god" (Mount Yahuwah), assimilated aspects of defeated goddesses like Tehowm (the sea-goddess). His evolution into a "universal sky-god" was gradual. The name YHWH was later deemed taboo to pronounce, substituted with "the LORD" in English bibles, showing a shift in his sacred perception.

"Sin" and Taboos: The concept of "sin" (e.g., stealing, murder, adultery, incest, celibacy, masturbation) was often invented or redefined by priestly castes to maintain control, categorizing "female-oriented" practices as "hateful to Shamash, or Zeus, or Yahweh". The "Original Sin" myth was a later Christian invention, extending priestly power by keeping the masses guilt-ridden.

Later Jewish and Christian Development:

Dualism and Satan: Judaism, originally monistic (Yahweh responsible for all good and evil), assimilated Zoroastrian dualism (Ahura Mazda vs. Ahriman) during the Babylonian Captivity. This led to the creation of a "Prince of Darkness" (Satan/Ahriman), initially a "rebel messenger". The Satan's identity was problematic due to its female origin (Ashtaroth, the serpent-goddess), which was masculinized into a goat-like figure (Pan).

Messiah and Jesus: The messiah concept evolved from King David to an unborn descendant, and Yahweh transformed into a universal sky-god. Jesus' teachings were heavily influenced by Essene doctrines, which in turn derived from Zoroastrianism and Buddhism, including celibacy and anti-sexual recreation views. The "virgin birth" myth for Jesus was a later interpolation, paralleling older pagan savior-gods like Horus (son of Isis) and Dionysos (son of Semele).

Deification of Jesus and Christian Syncretism: Early Christians (Paul, Peter) did not view Jesus as a god, but as an "anointed king" or "liberator". The deification of Jesus was a later development, particularly in the Gospel of John (c. 132-135 CE), transforming Christianity into a "pagan polytheistic mythology". Christianity assimilated elements from older "saviour-god mystery cults" such as Mithraism, Dionysos, Osiris, Attis, and Tammuz.

Christian Trinity: The older "triple-goddess" concept was masculinized into the Christian trinity (Father, Son, Holy Spirit). This development, occurring two centuries after the Christian bible's completion, led to interpolations in texts like Matthew and I John to support the new dogma.

Saints and Festivals: Christianity converted older pagan minor gods with specific jurisdictions into "saints" and their festivals into "saints' days" (e.g., Brigid becoming Saint Briget, Poseidon becoming Saint Christopher, Hermes becoming Saint Gabriel, Ares becoming Saint Michael). The name Easter was retained for the Christian resurrection festival despite being the name of a fertility goddess (Ishtar, Astarte, Ashtaroth).

Mary and the Holy Spirit: The Christian earth-goddess Mary is "virtually identical with Isis" and worshipped as both virgin and mother. The "holy spirit" was originally a feminine concept in Essene texts, later masculinized and depicted as impregnating Mary.

Islam: Islam is presented as a "reversion to the monism of the pre-captivity Jews," with Allah responsible for both good and evil. Mohammed's god promoted misogynistic views and practices, including predestination and the legitimization of slavery and sexual access to slave-girls.

In summary, "Mythology's Last Gods" argues that biblical texts and religious evolution are deeply rooted in and influenced by ancient mythological narratives and shifting societal power structures, transitioning from a perceived matriarchal, goddess-centric worldview to a patriarchal, male-god-dominated one, with later religious developments constantly reinterpreting and adapting older traditions to new contexts [Title].

Examine the concept of serpant worship

Serpent worship is a deeply rooted concept in ancient mythological narratives, predating and significantly influencing biblical texts and religious evolution, particularly reflecting a societal shift from perceived goddess-rule to male supremacy [Title, 31-32].

I. Origins in Goddess Worship

The Earliest Deity: The first god in human history, identified around 30,000 BCE, was a Serpent-Goddess who reigned as "Goddess the Mother" for over twenty thousand years [Title, 31, 39]. She was associated with the moon's monthly death-and-rebirth cycle and with fertility [Title, 31, 39, 96]. The Greek custom of referring to the vulva as a sow is noted as reflecting this ancient association of the serpent-goddess with fertility [Title, 31].

Asherah and Sacred Symbols: The serpent-goddess is equated with Asherah, whose "vulva-shaped shrines" were prevalent throughout Israel and Judah during Solomon's reign [Title, 69, 128]. The fruit of Asherah, particularly the pomegranate, which resembled the human vulva, was considered the Mother's sacramental body, the "fruit of the tree of life." Eating this fruit symbolized becoming one with the goddess and sharing in her resurrection [Title, 68, 69, 127]. Lilith is also mentioned as often being depicted as a tree with a crescent-moon head, linking her to the asherah-worshipping origins [Title, 68].

II. Reinterpretation and Conflict in Biblical Narratives

With the "male revolution" around 3500 BCE, earlier goddess-centric myths were reinterpreted to establish male supremacy and denigrate female deities and their associated practices [Title, 36, 43, 58, 65, 72, 81, 281].

Creation and the Fall (Genesis): The Yahwist (c. 920 BCE) adapted the creation story, portraying Eve's temptation by the serpent in the Garden of Eden as a symbolic act of "reviving the old religion" (goddess-worship) in a male god's world [Title, 69-70]. Death was introduced as Yahweh's punishment for this "backsliding" [Title, 69-70, 130]. The Priestly author of Genesis (c. 600 BCE) viewed the serpent as representing the primeval goddess overthrown by Yahweh [Title, 68].

Yahweh's Overthrow of the Sea-Goddess: Yahweh, initially a "homicidal volcano-god" (Mount Yahuwah), assimilated aspects of defeated goddesses [Title, 35-36, 233]. The concept of a primordial serpent-goddess, sometimes identified as Yahweh's mother or predecessor, is evident in biblical passages where Yahweh battles or divides the sea: The gigantic sea serpent Tehowm existed before Yahweh, functioning as his mother [Title, 67, 109]. Second Isaiah refers to Yahweh "slicing Rahab" and "wounding the dragon," and prophesies Yahweh's final victory over "Leviathan, that twisted serpent" [Title, 67, 120-121, 123]. A psalmist, however, depicts Leviathan not as Yahweh's evil mother, but as his "created concubine" with whom Yahweh "recreate[s]" [Title, 67, 121-122]. This suggests different theological interpretations of the serpent's role.

Evolution of Satan: The transformation of the serpent-goddess Ashtaroth into the male Satan is a significant development. The source argues that Satan's goat-like physical appearance (reminiscent of Pan) betrays his female origin [Title, 53, 239-240]. Jesus is believed to have thought that Satan seduced Eve and sired Cain, and that Satan's followers included fallen angels and evil spirits [Title, 265].

Phallus-Shaped Snake Worship: Moses manufactured a "bronze snake" (caduceus) for the Israelites to worship, which was placed in Yahweh's Temple and received incense until King Khezekyahuw removed it around 700 BCE [Title, 160, 179-180]. This indicates a historical practice of phallus-shaped snake worship, which later prophets and chroniclers denounced as being against Yahweh [Title, 96, 163-164]. The Apollo-worshipping Greeks also accepted the phallus-shaped snake as a symbol of their male sky-god [Title, 179].

III. Decline and Symbolism in Later Judaism and Christianity

As Judaism evolved towards monotheism and Christianity emerged, the explicit worship of serpents diminished, but their symbolism persisted, often demonized or reinterpreted within new theological frameworks [Title, 68, 239-240, 318]. The author highlights that while the serpent-goddess was a prime antagonist to Yahweh's followers, Christianity continued to believe in minor gods, including Satan [Title, 239, 240, 265].

In summary, ancient serpent worship began with the reverence for a primordial Serpent-Goddess linked to the moon and fertility. This evolved into a complex set of narratives within biblical texts, where the serpent was sometimes seen as Yahweh's divine predecessor, later becoming a symbol of rebellion and evil, eventually transforming into the figure of Satan, reflecting profound shifts in societal structures and religious power dynamics [Title, 31, 39, 53, 67-70, 96, 120-123, 127-128, 160, 179-180, 239-240, 265].

Who was the Yahwist?

The Yahwist, abbreviated as "J," was a Jewish mythologian who served King David and wrote during the reign of David's grandson, Rekhobowam, around 920 BCE. He was likely a scribe in David's civil service or a spokesman for Yahweh, or possibly both, and lived and wrote in Jerusalem. His writings are considered the second-oldest in the Judaeo-Christian bible, with only the Song of Deborah predating them. He is identified as the third mythologian whose innovations contributed to the development of Judaism.

Role and Purpose: The Yahwist's primary purpose was to glorify the Davidic monarchy and to write a history of the world that would culminate in the establishment of the Jewish empire and the Davidic line, which he intended to portray as everlasting. He aimed to provide theological legitimacy for King David's conquests, portraying them as part of Yahweh's divine plan. His work served as nationalistic propaganda, designed to flatter Jewish rulers and justify the unequal status between Jews and gentiles. He retroactively established concepts such as the "Chosen Nation" and the "Promised Land" to support this narrative. He also sought to unify Jewish and Israelite traditions by blending their disparate histories, even if it required historical manipulation and fictional genealogies.

Key Beliefs and Theological Views:

Monolatrism: The Yahwist was a monolatrist, meaning he believed in the existence of many gods but advocated for the worship of only one, Yahweh. He endeavored to turn Jews into monolatrists and fuse the Jewish Yahweh with the Israelite Elohiym into a hybrid god, "Yahweh Elohiym".

View of Yahweh: He believed Yahweh was the "King of gods and men, Ruler of the universe, creator of the land and the skies, and manufacturer of the first humans". He depicted Yahweh as a jealous, easily angered, and tyrannical deity who would not tolerate the worship of other gods. He also portrayed Yahweh as a "volcano-god", sometimes symbolized as a "phallus". His Yahweh was not omniscient, needing to personally investigate events like those in Sodom.

Origin of Death and Sin: He explained death as Yahweh's punishment for Eve's disobedience in worshipping the Mother Goddess. He viewed goddess-worship as the ultimate abomination and Yahweh's greatest enemy.

Morality: The Yahwist's morality reflected his era, where actions like executing children for their parents' crimes were standard and not seen as morally wrong. His depiction of Yahweh's actions mirrored this "unevolved morality". He also implied that Yahweh did not disapprove of homosexual relationships, as evidenced by his portrayal of David and Jonathan's relationship, an attitude that would later be contradicted by other biblical authors.

Human History: He viewed human history as a steady deterioration from the "culpable naivete of Adam" to the "vindictive savagery of Lamekh," necessitating a new beginning under a "second Adam," which he identified as the mythical Noah.

Literary Contributions and Style:

Genesis Chapters: The Yahwist is credited with writing over fifty of the sixty-two stories in Genesis, specifically chapters two through eleven, which contain the pre-patriarchal myths. He also played a foundational role in the composition of Exodus and Numbers.

Adaptation of Myths: He frequently adapted and retold existing myths from various ancient cultures, including Sumerian, Akkadian, Egyptian, Syrian, and Phoenician sources. Examples include: The creation of Adam from clay. The Cain and Abel story. The Tower of Babel myth. The Noah's flood narrative (drawing from the Epic of Gilgamesh). The story of Moses being set adrift in an ark (borrowed from the Sargon I myth). The Sodom and Gomorrah tale, which he blended with older mythology.

Literary Techniques: As a "historian" of his time, he used techniques that would be considered falsification today, such as inventing speeches for historical, mythical, and divine figures. His "prophecies" often retroactively justified events that had already occurred, serving to enhance reader expectations and unify episodic narratives. He also incorporated spurious etymologies to support his interpretations.

Character Portrayal: In contrast to the Elohist, the Yahwist was willing to portray patriarchs in an unfavorable light, such as Abraham passing off Sarah as his sister.

Who was the Elohist?

The Elohist, abbreviated as "E," was an Israelite mythologian, plausibly identified as a Shiloh priest of the Moshite clan, who wrote during or shortly after the reign of Jeroboam II (781-753 BCE), the fourth king of Israel's seventh dynasty. His chronicle is considered to have been written over one hundred years after the Yahwist's saga.

I. Identity and Background

Israelite Origin: Unlike the Yahwist, who was a Jew, the Elohist was an Israelite. He belonged to the Moshite clan, which claimed descent from Moses, a claim disputed by the Aaronic Jerusalem priesthood.

Deity Name: Prior to the advent of Moses in his narrative, the Elohist invariably referred to his deity as "Elohiym" (Allahiym, Allah, El, El Khelyown, Ilion). "Elohiym" is the plural form of "El" (Allah), the chief sky-god of an area stretching from Ilion (Troy) to Ur on the Persian Gulf. In Exodus and Numbers, the Elohist's frequent use of "Yahweh" makes separation from the Yahwist's text difficult, and some passages attributed to J might actually preserve E's wording. The Elohist explained the disparate names for God, having Yahweh reveal his "true name" to Moses, to gain credibility with Israelites who viewed Yahweh as a foreign god.

II. Purpose and Theological Views

Legitimizing Israelite Traditions: While the Yahwist aimed to glorify the Davidic monarchy, the Elohist's narrative served as "Moshite propaganda". His primary intention was to denigrate the Jerusalem priesthood and its alleged ancestor, Aaron, and to elevate Moses to a superior status that he did not hold in the southern kingdom. He sought to show Aaron in an unfavorable light, for instance, by portraying him as building the golden calf.

Genealogy and Ancestry: The Elohist accepted Jewish demigods, such as Abraham and Joseph (son of Jacob), as his own ancestors, a belief that had become accepted among educated Israelites by his time.

Portrayal of Patriarchs: In contrast to the Yahwist, who sometimes depicted patriarchs unfavorably, the Elohist presented his "honorable ancestors" in a more positive light. For example, he gave Sarah a reason for her cruelty to Hagar and credited Abraham with human emotions, ensuring Ishmael would not die before being sent away. He also exonerated Jacob of cheating Laban by claiming the gods ordered his actions in response to Laban's prior deceit. He modified the story of a patriarch pandering his wife, making Sarah Abraham's half-sister and thus absolving Abraham of lying.

Anthropomorphic God: Like the Yahwist's god, the Elohist's Yahweh shared anthropomorphic limitations, needing human intermediaries or personal presence to know or act.

Genocide and Divine Command: The Elohist absolved his ancestors of guilt for conquests by depicting Yahweh as personally ordering exterminations, which his "Chosen Nation" piously carried out.

Sacred Objects and Priesthood: The Elohist's narrative highlights the "Tent of Meeting" (Tabernacle) as Moses's tent, distinguishing it from the Yahwist's "Chest of Yahweh's Treaty," which contained phallic stones and was located in Solomon's Temple. By identifying Joshua (Yahuwshua), a secular leader, as Moses's recognized deputy for priestly functions, the Elohist subtly affirmed Moses's priestly status, contradicting the Yahwist's view that Davidic kings were Yahweh's highest-ranking leaders.

Monolatry: Moses, according to E, persuaded a nation to accept monolatry—the belief in many gods but worship of only one—and the concept of a jealous god who demanded exclusive worship.

III. Literary Contributions and Style

Genesis and Beyond: The Elohist's surviving work begins with Abraham. He played a significant role in the composition of Exodus and Numbers.

Adaptation of Myths: He adapted and retold existing myths, sometimes with details differing due to oral transmission in different lands. Joseph's Sale: His account of Joseph's sale into slavery differed from the Yahwist's; E had the Midianite merchants extract Joseph from a well where his brothers abandoned him, rather than selling him to Ishmaelites. Moses' Birth/Identity: He likely identified Moses as an Egyptian, adopted by Aaron's father, correcting the Yahwist's portrayal of Moses as an Israelite. Moses' Staff and Snake: He reported Moses constructing a "pole-mounted snake" that could heal snakebites, and linked the Chest of the Treaty to a live snake. This bronze snake (caduceus) was later placed in Yahweh's Temple until King Hezekiah removed it around 700 BCE.

Ten Commandments: While the Yahwist had his own version, the Elohist included Ten Commandments (Exodus 20:1-10, 12-16) at the beginning of his three-chapter Holiness code, which differed from J's. His second commandment, banning carved metal gods, was intended to delegitimize the gold-veneered cherubs in Solomon's Temple and the golden bulls of Dan and Beth-El.

Miriam and Aaron: E described Miriam joining Aaron in castigating Moses and referred to Miriam as Aaron's sister, but not Moses's, suggesting he didn't view Moses and Aaron as natural brothers.

Etymologies: He, like J, offered fanciful etymologies for proper names, such as Jacob acquiring the name Israel from a wrestling match with Allah, which he interpreted as "He stands up to Allah".

Philosophical Nuances: The Elohist's depiction of Yahweh's actions, such as Yahweh allowing the Israelites to perish or punishing a community for one person's sin, reflected his era's "unevolved morality". To the Elohist, death was the end of existence; Yahweh's choice to end lives earlier was his privilege, as all would eventually cease to exist.

Who was Ikhenaton?

Ikhenaton, also styled Amenhotep IV, was an Egyptian Pharaoh who reigned from 1380 BCE to 1362 BCE. He succeeded his father, Amenhotep III, in 1380 BCE and changed his name from Amenhotep (IV) when he changed his god.

Religious Reforms and Beliefs: Ikhenaton's new mythology was monotheism, a concept considered unlike anything seen before or for more than a thousand years after him. He stubbornly refused to worship any god but the sun, Aton, and vehemently denied the existence of any other god. In contrast to earlier beliefs, where the god's own people were intrinsically superior, Ikhenaton's universal god, Aton, declared all people under the sun, whether Egyptian, Phoenician, or Ethiopian, as equal. This revolutionary religious reform was deeply hateful to the priesthood of Amen, whom he suppressed. After his death, Ikhenaton was relegated to the status of a "permanent unperson" by the priests of Amen, who removed his name from all public buildings and all evidence of his reign, until his capital Akhet-aton (Tell Amarna) was excavated in the late 19th century CE.

Political and Historical Context: Ikhenaton's religious reforms internally tore Egypt apart. During his reign, Egypt's Phoenician province was invaded by hordes of hapiru (Hebrews), including Yahuwshua's Jews, who were described as "best organised and most murderous". Beset by internal strife and regarded as a "damnable heretic" by his own commanders, Ikhenaton was in a weak position to respond to these invasions.

Relationship with Joseph/Yanhuma and the Israelites: Ikhenaton appointed a Semite, apparently an Israelite from Midian, named Yanhuma (whom biblical authors called Joseph/Yowsef) as his viceroy of Phoenicia. Yanhuma found himself overseeing the disintegration of the empire as Ikhenaton's reforms caused internal turmoil. It is speculated that Ikhenaton permitted Yanhuma to settle his tribe, the Israelites, in Goshen on the condition that they help defend Egypt's border when threatened by the advancing Jews. Yanhuma's influence in Egypt ceased with Ikhenaton's death. Subsequent Pharaohs of the nineteenth dynasty viewed the Semites (Israelites) as an "unpleasant reminder" of the empire's collapse and a security risk, turning Ikhenaton's allies into slaves.

Connection to Moses: Moses, whose full name was likely Aton-moses ("Son of the Sun"), was a priest of Aton, belonging to a small priestly school that survived after Ikhenaton's death. Moses, a prince of Egypt and grandson of Ramoses II, dropped the first part of his name (Aton) when he decided to lead the Israelites, calculating they would accept monolatry more readily if the god's name was not identified with Egypt. The expurgation of Ikhenaton's name from Egyptian records is cited as a reason why Moses's name might also be absent, suggesting a similar historical fate for figures deemed best forgotten. The Yahwist's narrative, in its attempt to bridge impossible chronology, omitted the name of Joseph's Pharaoh (Ikhenaton) and Moses's Pharaoh (Ramoses II).

Who was the Beloved Disciple?

The "Beloved Disciple" is a figure mentioned in the Gospel of John, specifically identified as the disciple whom Jesus loved. His identity is not explicitly stated in the sources and remains a mystery, though various theories exist.

Here's what the sources say about the Beloved Disciple:

I. Identity and Role:

An Unidentified Disciple: The Beloved Disciple is consistently referred to as "the unidentified disciple whom Iesous loved". His name does not appear anywhere in the Christian gospels.

Relationship with Jesus: He is described as having a special status in Jesus' affections, implying a close relationship. John's Gospel explicitly calls him "the one Iesous cherished".

Historical Figure vs. Literary Device: The sources treat him as a real person whose memoir contributed to the Gospel of John

II. Actions and Observations:

At the Empty Tomb: On Sunday morning following Jesus' execution, three female disciples arrived at Joseph's tomb to anoint the body. Finding it empty, they informed Peter and the Beloved Disciple. The Beloved Disciple reached the tomb first but, being a Levite priest, refused to enter until Peter had confirmed Jesus' body was gone.

Belief in Resurrection: Upon finding the empty tomb, the Beloved Disciple "promptly declared his belief that Jesus had been bodily raised into the skies by Yahweh and would shortly return to start the revolution". This imaginative fantasy spread rapidly among Jesus' former followers.

Connection to John's Gospel: The author of John's Gospel claimed to have copied some of his gospel from a document written by the Beloved Disciple, and stated, "We are certain that his testimony is accurate". He is explicitly stated as the source for John's account of Jesus' last meal and the sign placed over Jesus' stake. His memoir likely contained only an account of Jesus' last days, as other parts of John are considered less plausible.

Relationship with Peter: In the scene at the empty tomb, Peter and the Beloved Disciple were the ones informed by Mary Magdalene. In a post-resurrection anecdote in John, Jesus asked Peter, "Do you love me more than these?" implying Peter's special status, but it's clear Peter was not the Beloved Disciple.

Connection to the Sanhedrin: The Beloved Disciple had close connections with the Sanhedrin, being a relative of the High Priest.

III. Theories about his Identity:

Nathanael the Zealot: This is presented as a "highly probable" candidate. Elimination Process: By eliminating other named disciples in John's Gospel (Philippos, Andreas, sons of Zebedyah, Judas, Lazaros, Joseph of Harimathaia, Thomas), Nathanael is the only remaining possibility for the Beloved Disciple. Jesus' Flattery: John portrays Nathanael as a recipient of Jesus' flattery, similar to how Peter is flattered in the synoptic gospels. The statement of credulity attributed to Peter in the synoptics ("You're the Messiah, the descendant of the god") is identical to what Nathanael says in John, suggesting a common origin with a name change. "Israelite in whom is no guile": Jesus' words about Nathanael ("Indeed, I see an Israelite in whom is no guile") imply Nathanael's immediate acceptance of Jesus' messianic claims, which would have earned Jesus' "unqualified love". Zealot and Priest: Nathanael was a Zealot. This presents a "problem" because the Beloved Disciple was a relative of the High Priest, and it is "unlikely" for a member of the ruling hierarchy to belong to an organization trying to overthrow the status quo. However, the source states that it's "far from impossible" and that the Beloved Disciple did follow a master whose lieutenants included other Zealots. Mental Retardation (Hinted): The source suggests that "if, as John 1:47 hints, he was mentally retarded," his name might have been suppressed due to jealousy.

Age at John's Composition: The Beloved Disciple would have been at least 120 years old when John's Gospel was written (around 132-135 CE), making direct authorship impossible. This is part of the argument that the author of John copied from the Beloved Disciple's memoir rather than being the disciple himself.

Suppression of Name: Jealousy of Nathanael may have caused his name to be suppressed in earlier gospels, leading Mark to not learn his name or include him among the mythical "Twelve apostles".

No Suicide: The Beloved Disciple was a Levite priest who would not be defiled by a corpse. His identity is connected to the belief that Peter and the Beloved Disciple were among those who found Jesus' empty tomb.

No Confused Identity with Judas: The source distinguishes the Beloved Disciple from Judas the Iskariot.

In summary, while his precise historical name remains elusive, the sources strongly suggest the Beloved Disciple was a historical figure, potentially Nathanael, who was a close confidante of Jesus, a Levite priest, and a Zealot, and whose observations formed a crucial source for the Gospel of John, especially regarding Jesus' final days and the immediate aftermath of his death.The "Beloved Disciple" is a figure mentioned in the Gospel of John, identified as the disciple whom Jesus loved. His true identity is not definitively stated in the sources and is a subject of speculation.

Here's what the sources provide regarding the Beloved Disciple:

I. Identity and Role:

Unidentified: He is consistently referred to as "the unidentified disciple whom Iesous loved". His name does not appear in any of the Christian gospels.

Special Connection to Jesus: He had a special status in Jesus' affections and was "the one Iesous cherished".

Historical Person: The sources suggest he was a historical figure whose personal memoir was used as a source for parts of the Gospel of John.

II. Actions and Observations:

Discovery of the Empty Tomb: On the Sunday morning after Jesus' execution, he was among the first to visit Joseph of Arimathea's tomb, finding it empty. As a Levite priest, he initially hesitated to enter the tomb due to the risk of defilement by a corpse.

Belief in Resurrection: Upon discovering the empty tomb, he immediately "declared his belief that Jesus had been bodily raised into the skies by Yahweh and would shortly return to start the revolution." This belief spread rapidly among Jesus' former followers.

Eyewitness Account for John's Gospel: The author of the Gospel of John claimed to have copied some of his gospel from a document written by the Beloved Disciple. The author asserted, "We are certain that his testimony is accurate". Specifically, John's accounts of Jesus' last meal and the sign placed over Jesus' stake are believed to derive from this source. His memoir likely focused on Jesus' last days.

Close Connections: He had "close connections with the Sanhedrin," being a relative of the High Priest.

III. Theories about his Identity:

Nathanael the Zealot: This is presented as a "highly probable" identification. Process of Elimination: By reviewing other disciples named in the fourth gospel (Philippos, Andreas, sons of Zebedyah, the second Judas, Judas the Iskariot, Lazaros, Joseph of Arimathea, Thomas), Nathanael remains as the most plausible candidate. Jesus' Flattery: Nathanael is one of only two disciples portrayed as receiving Jesus' direct flattery in the gospels (the other being Peter in the synoptics). The declaration of faith attributed to Peter in the synoptics ("You're the Messiah, the descendant of the god") is nearly identical to words attributed to Nathanael by the Beloved Disciple in John. Such a "declaration of blind faith" would have earned Jesus' "unqualified love". "Israelite in whom is no guile": Jesus' description of Nathanael suggests immediate acceptance of his messianic claims. Zealot and High Priest Connection: Nathanael was identified as a Zealot. The Beloved Disciple was a relative of the High Priest. While it seems "unlikely" for a member of the ruling hierarchy to be part of an organization aiming to overthrow the status quo, the source notes it's "far from impossible," especially as Jesus' lieutenants included other Zealots. Suppression of Name: His name might have been suppressed in earlier gospels due to jealousy, or possibly if he was "mentally retarded" as John 1:47 is hinted to suggest.

Age and Authorship of John: The Beloved Disciple would have been at least 120 years old when John's Gospel was written (around 132-135 CE). This age makes direct authorship of the entire gospel improbable, supporting the theory that John's author used the Beloved Disciple's earlier memoir as a source.

In conclusion, the Beloved Disciple is depicted as a pivotal figure in Jesus' inner circle and an important source for the Gospel of John. While his name is not revealed in the text, Nathanael is presented as a strong candidate, combining characteristics of deep faith in Jesus, a background as a Zealot, and connections to the Jewish priestly elite.

Examine the various strategic alterations to scripture and the reasons for them

The sources indicate that the Judaeo-Christian Bible has undergone numerous strategic alterations to its scripture over time. These changes were often driven by theological, political, social, and cultural motives, reflecting the beliefs and purposes of the various authors, editors, and redactors. The overall methodology of the book is historical, where conclusions must conform to evidence, in contrast to theological methodologies that may distort evidence to fit predetermined conclusions.

Here are various strategic alterations to scripture and the reasons behind them, as detailed in the sources:

I. General Nature of Alterations:

Errors and Inaccuracies: Historians applying critical methods to the Bible over a century ago discovered it contains errors of fact, inaccurate guesses, rationalizations, prophecies made after the event (ex post facto), inaccurate future prophecies, and deliberate lies.

Methodological Distortions: The concept of "theology" as a methodology was reportedly invented by the Pope to combat secular historians' conclusions, specifically to force the conclusion that the Bible is nonfiction, even if evidence had to be severely distorted.

Justifying the Status Quo: Mythologians often devised narratives to justify an inequitable status quo by presenting it as the unalterable will of a tribal god.

II. Specific Alterations and Their Reasons:

Identity and Depiction of God (Yahweh/Elohiym):

Gender Transformation: The goddess Yahuwah was masculinized to Yahweh, and the moon-goddess Sin was masculinized into a male god. This reflected and reinforced the male revolution around 3500 BCE, where men overthrew women and queens gave way to kings.

Changing Names: The name YHWH (Yahweh) was deliberately falsified into "the LORD" in English bibles to perpetuate the pretense that biblical authors held the same beliefs as modern religions and to avoid pronouncing the sacred name. The combination of Yahweh's consonants with Adownay's vowels created "Jehovah".

Evolution of Attributes: God was eventually credited with omnipotence, an impossible quality, because God the King was created with the right to do anything he wished. His capricious and vindictive nature, as seen in various stories, was rationalized by later authors or reinterpreted.

From Monolatry to Monotheism: Fanatic spokesmen, starting with the Deuteronomist, gradually converted orthodox Jews from monolatry (worship of one paramount god among many) to monotheism (belief in only one god).

Purging Yahweh's Image: The priestly caste attempted to purge Yahweh from their mythology due to his indelible association with the atrocities committed by figures like David and Yahuwshua. His image was changed from a volcano god to the "lord of the clear blue skies" due to foreign influence and Jewish reaction.

Biblical Narratives and History:

Moses as Author of the Towrah: The pretense that Moses authored the Towrah (first six books of the Jewish Bible) was maintained from its completion around 434 BCE, despite it being the work of four main authors and two redactors.

Cosmography: The biblical cosmography (flat earth, immobile earth, solid sky, tiny stars, moon as a light source) is inaccurate by modern standards because the biblical authors literally believed these things, reflecting their own ignorance, not divine knowledge.

Creation Accounts: The Priestly author consciously adapted Babylonian tales for his own creation account (Genesis 1), paralleling Zarathustra's six-day creation and Marduk's order of creation. This was done to accommodate the new deity and denigrate the deposed Mother Goddess. The two conflicting accounts of Eve's creation are a result of "poor editing, not deliberate intent" by the Redactor.

Flood Myth: The Yahwist's flood myth was intertwined with the Priestly author's by the Redactor, leading to contradictory statements in successive sentences.

Noah's Genealogies: The Redactor expurgated the Yahwist's genealogy of Set and substituted names declared to be descendants of Cain, to establish that Noah (and thus Sem and Abraham) was not descended from Cain.

Kham's Role and Race: The Priestly author removed Khenaan (ancestor of white Phoenicians) from his original role as Noah's son and substituted Kham (Egyptian for 'black') to create an ancestor for black races. This transformation, along with the subsequent curse on Khenaan, turned a morally acceptable story (by Yahwist's standards) into a brutal and immoral one.

Sodom and Gomorrah: The Yahwist transferred God's indignation from the "uproar" of humankind to the Sodomites' lack of hospitality. The story, written in 920 BCE, predates any "homosexuality taboo," indicating their crime was contempt for sacred hospitality rules.

Moses' Adoption Story: The Yahwist adapted ancient fables (Sargon, Apam Napat) to turn an Egyptian prince, who likely spoke no Hebrew, into an Israelite, thus "rectifying" history.

Circumcision's Covenant Link: The Priestly author invented the link between Abraham's circumcision and a covenant to make the slave-identification system, which Babylonians found repugnant, impossible to abandon for Jews.

"Wife as Sister" Tales: The Elohist altered the Yahwist's story of Abraham passing Sarah off as his sister (repeated for Isaac/Rebekah) to absolve the patriarch of lying, claiming Sarah was truly his sister. This was for "apologetic purposes".

Joseph's Sale: The Redactor's combination of the Yahwist's and Elohist's accounts resulted in Joseph being sold twice, once by Midianites and once by Ishmaelites.

Genealogies of Jesus: Matthew and Luke created different, fictitious genealogies to connect Jesus to King David, aiming to fulfill messianic prophecies despite Jesus' own admission of not being Davidic. They also invented contradictory stories about his Bethlehem birth to match prophecies.

Virgin Birth Fable: An interpolator of Matthew invented the virgin-birth fable based on a mistranslation of "young woman" (khalmah) as "virgin" (parthenos) in a Greek version of Isaiah. This was inserted clumsily, creating inconsistencies with earlier passages in Matthew.

Jesus' Flight to Egypt: Matthew invented a story of Jesus fleeing to Egypt, distorting a passage from Hosea, "Out of Egypt I called my son," to fit his narrative.

Jesus' Appearance: The synoptic authors included the transfiguration scenes (face shining like the sun, luminous garments) as an "admission" that an "ugly" messiah needed an alternative, beautiful body for special occasions.

Legal and Ethical Concepts:

The Ten Commandments: Different versions exist among the Yahwist, Elohist, Priestly author, and Deuteronomist. The Elohist's version was distorted by churches to align with later doctrines, and the Priestly author added changes to conform to his theology.

Laws Attributed to Metaphysical Lawgivers: Irrational laws were attributed to male gods to secure absolute obedience and benefit the ruling class.

Abolition of Infant Sacrifice: The Redactor backdated the abolition of human sacrifice (and the substitution of animals) to Abraham and Moses, despite the practice continuing until the fall of Jerusalem. This served to legitimize the new practice by falsely associating it with ancient authorities.

Justification of Genocide: The Deuteronomist justified the atrocities committed by Yahuwshua (Joshua) and King David, retrospectively ordering Yahweh's "no survivors" policy to prevent adherence to opposition gods.

Dietary Laws (Clean/Unclean Animals): The Priestly author's distinction between clean and unclean animals (Leviticus 11) was partly intended to declare Babylonians "unclean" as a nationalist measure to prevent assimilation.

Nakedness Taboo: The Redactor invented the nakedness taboo to discourage Jews from undergoing operations to restore their foreskins (due to ridicule from Babylonians who competed nude) and thereby remove the main obstacle to continued circumcision.

Celibacy as Virtue: Essenes embraced celibacy as an extension of the subjugation of women and goddesses. The modern Christian god, who reportedly created fifty joys but declared forty-nine illegal, is essentially an Essene creation, influencing the view of sex as solely for procreation.

Homosexuality Taboo: The designation of homosexual recreation as "sodomy" was anachronistic, as no such taboo existed in 920 BCE. The Yahwist's tale of Sodom condemned their contempt for hospitality, not homosexuality.

Divorce and Remarriage: Jesus' (Essene) teaching, as recorded in Mark, allowed no exceptions to the ban on remarriage after divorce, intended to force divorced persons into celibacy. Matthew later inserted a loophole ("except for sexcrime") because he was unwilling to believe Jesus intended such an absolute ban.

Sectarian and Political Motivations:

The "Beloved Disciple": His identity as Nathanael was possibly suppressed in earlier gospels due to jealousy or a hint of "mental retardation" as suggested by John 1:47.

John's Gospel as Pagan Mythologizing: The Gospel of John was written around 132-135 CE to transform Christianity from a monotheistic Jewish sect into a pagan polytheistic mythology with Jesus as a paramount god, claiming equality with Yahweh. This was done to appeal to gentile audiences familiar with savior-god mystery cults and to suppress the Jewishness of Jesus.

Judas as the Betrayer: This invention in the gospels (written after 70 CE) served to distance Christianity from the Jews who fomented the recent Roman revolution, as Judas was associated with the Zealots.

Jesus' Trial and Execution: Mark falsified the historical account, exonerating Roman procurator Pilatus and transferring culpability for Jesus' death to the Jews. This was a strategic move to persuade Emperor Vespasian that Christians were not anti-Roman. Matthew later compounded this anti-Semitism with the Jews' declaration, "His blood be on us and on our descendants".

Jesus' Miracles: Gospel miracles were often retroactive, copied from existing Jewish mythology (e.g., Eliyah and Eliyshakh) and attributed to Jesus, to enhance his image. Mark also introduced pagan elements like the "Last Supper" (eucharist) to make Christianity observably similar to Mithraism, a religion popular with Roman soldiers.

"Little Apocalypse" and Temple Destruction: Mark put a specific prophecy of the Temple's destruction into Jesus' mouth after the event occurred (70 CE), making it more precise than the original prophecy by Jesus bar Hanan. This added retrospective authority to Jesus.

Holy Spirit's Gender/Role: The Gospel of the Hebrews portrayed the holy spirit as Jesus' mother (female); however, later interpolators in Matthew and Luke masculinized the holy spirit to have it impregnate Mary, aligning with evolving theological concepts of a male Holy Spirit.

"Today I have become your father": This phrase, originally present in Matthew and Luke during Jesus' immersion, was expurgated by later Christians as it was incompatible with the virgin-birth myth, which asserted Jesus' divine sonship from birth.

Peter as Head Christian: A late interpolator added the "upon this rock I will build my community" passage to Matthew, designating Peter as the "Rock" and thus establishing the primacy of the Roman bishop (Peter's alleged successor) over all Christians. This was a deliberate act to legitimize papal authority.

Preaching to Gentiles: Matthew's resurrected Jesus instructs his disciples to preach to "all the infidels," a proselytizing policy originated by Paul, which Matthew retroactively attributed to Jesus. This contradicts earlier gospel passages where Jesus' Jewish xenophobia forbade preaching to Samaritans or gentiles.

Trinitarian Formula: The trinitarian formula in Matthew 28:19b ("immersing them in the name of the father and of the son and of the consecrated breath") was interpolated no earlier than 325 CE to include the divine triad, as its absence from the Bible was an "embarrassment" to trinitarian minorities.

Paul's Divinity: Translators of Paul's letters (including pseudo-Pauline ones like Timothy and Titus) deliberately inserted phrases that suggested Jesus was God, contradicting Paul's own monotheistic beliefs and his view of Jesus as a human mediator or anointed king. This was to support later Christian dogma.

Peter's Second Letter: 2 Peter is identified as a second-century forgery because it refers to Paul as a "beloved kinsman" and his letters as "sacred writings," views the historical Peter would not have held given his known animosity towards Paul and the early status of Paul's writings.

Apocalypse Redaction: The Nazirite redactor expanded the original Essene Apocalypse to attack Christians ("uncircumcised Christians") and Paul ("Balaam," "Iezabel"), reflecting the intense sectarian conflict within early Jesus-following groups. The strict celibacy requirement for the 144,000 elect was also expanded to include "copulators" as the emphasis on celibacy diminished.

These alterations highlight a dynamic process of scripture formation, where texts were continuously adapted, expanded, and reinterpreted to suit the evolving theological, social, and political needs of the communities that produced and used them.

What defines the Yahwist's style?

The Yahwist, often abbreviated as "J" by biblical scholars, was a Jewish mythologian and author who served King David and wrote after the death of Solomon, around 920 BCE. Their writings constitute the second-oldest material in the Judaeo-Christian Bible, with only the Song of Deborah being older. The Yahwist's style and purpose were deeply intertwined with the political and theological landscape of their time:

Purpose-Driven Narrative The Yahwist's primary aim was to provide theological legitimacy for the brutal conquests of King David and the genocidal campaigns attributed to the ancient Jewish sheikh, Yahuwshua. The author sought to establish a sense of national unity among Jews and Israelites, portraying the Davidic monarchy as the culmination of Yahweh's divine plan for his "Chosen Nation". Their writings also functioned to flatter the ruling class rather than to reconcile subjugated peoples.

Historical Revisionism and Fictionalization The Yahwist was a "historian" who employed "blatant falsification" as an integral part of storytelling. They invented speeches for historical figures like Abraham and even for the mythical Adam and the god Yahweh, often for expository purposes or to foreshadow later events. The concept of the "Promised Land" was retroactively originated by the Yahwist, who composed dialogues where Yahweh promised these lands to the patriarchs. They also retroactively assigned beliefs and practices to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob that had not yet existed.

Mythological Adaptation and Syncretism The Yahwist's narrative extensively utilized and retold tales that originated in Sumer, Akkad, Syria, Phoenicia, and Egypt. For instance, the creation myth of Adam from clay was borrowed from Prometheus-like tales, and the flood myth was adapted from the Akkadian or Assyrian Epic of Gilgamesh. The Yahwist skillfully blended incompatible opposing mythologies, such as placing the Tower of Babylon after the flood and avoiding the term "Cainites" for its builders to mask inconsistencies. They also sought to unite disparate Jewish and Israelite traditions by pretending that the volcano-god Yahweh of the Jews and the sky-god Allah of the Israelites were the same deity, leading to the hybrid "Yahweh the gods".

Theological Bias and Portrayal of Yahweh The Yahwist believed Yahweh to be the "King of gods and men, Ruler of the universe, creator of the land and the skies". They attributed Jewish victories to Yahweh's favor and defeats to his wrath, especially when the people worshipped fertility goddesses. The Yahwist's perspective is described as that of an "intolerant, godcentered, chauvinistic sexist bigot". To the Yahwist, Yahweh's greatest adversary was the goddess. Yahweh was often depicted as capricious, temperamental, and homicidal, inflicting death even upon innocents, which was deemed acceptable by the moral standards of the 10th century BCE.

Genealogical and Narrative Construction The Yahwist composed "fabulous genealogies" to create continuity and elevate tribal demigods to ancestors of the entire Jewish nation. Figures like Isaac were used as "transitional devices" to link other patriarchs. The Yahwist's narrative progression moved from Abraham and Jacob (linked by Isaac) to Joseph, and then to Moses, leaving Moses's pedigree for the Redactor to provide.

Didactic and Explanatory Elements A significant portion of the Yahwist's work aimed to explain fundamental aspects of existence. For example, the Adam and Eve fable was primarily "written to explain death, and nothing but death". It justified human suffering, painful childbirth, labor, and expulsion from Eden as punishments for worshipping the goddess.

Stylistic Nuances The Yahwist consistently referred to their deity as "YAHWEH" from the outset of their narrative. Their cosmography reflected the scientific understanding of a pre-Copernican age, as seen in their belief that the sun would stop orbiting the earth to appear motionless. They also exhibited a tendency to leave some divine actions unexplained, viewing them as simply "too capricious for mere mortals to comprehend". The Yahwist authored more than fifty of the sixty-two stories found in Genesis.

Who wrote Deuteronomy?

The book of Deuteronomy was written by an author referred to as the Deuteronomist, abbreviated as "D". This author lived around 621 BCE and composed the work shortly before its alleged "discovery" behind a loose brick in King Yoshyahuw's Temple.

The Deuteronomist employed a unique literary style of "literary deception," pretending that the book was written by Moses, who had been dead for six hundred years. The text is written in the first person, supporting this claim, and includes a collection of taboos, rituals, and propaganda.

While not definitive, the most plausible identification for the Deuteronomist is the spokesman Jeremyah, as postulated by Richard Friedman in Who Wrote the Bible?. This suggests that the Priestly author (P) wrote after Deuteronomy but before the composition of Jeremiah.

Detailed Timeline

Pre-History / Mythological Era:

Before the Male Revolution: The concept of private property evolves, and with it, the first taboo: stealing. Priestess-queens legitimize this taboo by attributing it to the Mother goddess, who demands sacrifice for appeasement and the execution of thieves.

Early Dates (General): Local deities exist, with some associated with universal factors like Mother Earth or the moon-goddess, and others with local phenomena such as earthquakes or active volcanoes like Yahweh.

Around the beginning of the second millennium BCE: King Hammurabi of Babylon attributes the commandment "You are not to steal" to his god Shamash.

c. 1500 BCE: A volcanic eruption occurs, leaving ruins like those in Pompeii and Herculaneum.

From Abraham until the reign of King David and beyond: The Jews pictured Yahweh as a phallus.

Around 800 BCE: The author of the Holiness code attributes the law "You are not to steal" to his god Yahweh-Elohiym.

650 BCE: Zarathustra establishes taboos against masturbation and celibacy (the latter to encourage breeding).

621 BCE: The Deuteronomist introduces taboos against zoophilia and infant sacrifice.

600 BCE: Leviticus introduces intra-tribal slavery.

550 BCE: Gautama (Buddha) establishes taboos against all sexual recreation and private property.

434 BCE: Taboos against nakedness and fornication (defined as tupping a goddess's nun) are established.

c. 250 BCE: Blasphemy (pronouncing Yahweh's name) becomes a taboo.

140 BCE: The Essene Righteous Rabbi establishes a taboo against killing a foreigner.

Roman times: Extramarital sexual recreation for men becomes a taboo.

Historical and Religious Developments (Ancient to Early Common Era):

Unspecified ancient times: Peruvian men prior to the Spanish conquest married their mothers, sisters, and daughters without impropriety. Brother-sister marriages were popular in Cambodia, Bali, Polynesia, Malaya, Burma, and Siberia; mother-son marriage was favored by the Kalangs of Java and the Bantu; father-daughter unions were common in the Solomon Islands.

Pre-130 CE: Jesus the Nazirite exists as a figure, prior to his deification.

18-37 CE: Yowsef Kaiafa serves as High Priest.

After 130 CE: Jesus the Nazirite is deified.

The Yahwist and Biblical Narratives:

Dates for Biblical Figures (using Bishop Ussher's chronology where specified, but often listed without explicit dates beyond their existence): Noakh's flood: Drowned between 3317-2348.

Cain (Kayin, Kayinan): Associated with early taboos and narratives (e.g., first murderer).

Abraham (Abram): Figure associated with early Yahwist narratives. Sarah is his wife. Isaac is their son. Ishmael is his son with Hagar.

Isaac (Yitskhak): Son of Abraham and Sarah.

Jacob (Yaakob): Son of Isaac and Rebekah. Father of Levi, Yahuwdah, Reuwben, Yisaskhar, Menasheh, Naftoliy, Gad.

Joseph (Yowsef): Son of Jacob, sold into slavery, figures prominently in Egyptian narrative.

Moses (Mowshiy): Leads Israelites out of Egypt, receives the Towrah/Law, associated with Yahweh's volcano origin.

Aaron (Aharon): Brother of Moses and Miriam.

Joshua (Yahuwshua(kh)): Successor to Moses, leads Israelites into Canaan.

Samson (Shamashown): Judge with superhuman strength, betrayed by Delilah.

Samuel (Samuwel): Prophet and judge, anoints King Saul and King David.

King Saul (Shauwl): First King of Israel.

King David: Second King of Israel, Yahweh is pictured as a phallus until his reign and beyond.

King Solomon (Shlomoh): Son of David, known for wisdom and building the Temple.

King Rekhobowam (Rhoboam): Son of Solomon, king of Judah.

King Yerobowam I: King of Israel.

King Amatsyahuw: King of Judah, Yahweh is seen as righteous by him.

Yefthah: Judge who sacrifices his daughter to fulfill a vow to Yahweh.

Eliyah: Prophet known for miracles (multiplication of food, forty-day fast).

Eliyshakh: Successor to Eliyah.

King Yerobowam II: King of Israel.

King Uzzayahuw: King of Judah.

King Akhaz: King of Judah.

King Khezekyahuw (Hezekiah): King of Judah.

Isaiah (Yeshayahuw): Prophet active c. 700 BCE.

King Yoshyahuw (Josiah): King of Judah, responsible for Deuteronomist reforms.

Jeremiah (Jeremyah): Prophet during the Babylonian exile.

King Yahuwikhin (Jeconiah): King of Judah, exiled to Babylon.

King Tsedekhyahuw (Zedekiah): Last king of Judah before Babylonian destruction.

Daniel: Prophet in Babylon, associated with the book of Daniel.

Cyrus (Kyros): King of Persia, allows Jews to return from exile.

'Darius the Mede': Figure in the book of Daniel.

Artaxerxes I: Persian King.

Xerxes: Persian King.

Hagay: Prophet active 520 BCE.

Early Christianity and Roman Era:

Unspecified Roman times: Roman men prior to the Spanish conquest married their mothers, sisters, and daughters with no sense of impropriety (this seems to be a misstatement in the source, likely intending to refer to an earlier time period or a different culture, given the context of other cultures mentioned directly before it).

Quirinius' census: A census that occurred during the time of Jesus' birth.

Pontius Pilatus (Lucius Pontius Pilatus): Roman governor of Judea, involved in Jesus' trial and execution.

Jesus (Yeshuakh, Jesus the Nazirite): Central figure of Christianity, described as having a family including brothers and grandnephews, and associated with Essene practices. His life and teachings are presented as heavily influenced by existing myths and Essene traditions.

John the Immerser (John the Baptist): Cousin of Jesus, baptizes Jesus.

Disciples of Jesus: Including Peter (Kefa), Judas the Iskariot, Judas bar Jacob, James, Nathanael the Zealot, Maththaios, Buwniy, Nakay, Netser.

Paul: Apostle, whose teachings on salvation by belief rather than works were disputed by Jacob.

Domitian, Emperor: Roman Emperor (81-96 CE), persecution of Christians.

Vespasian, Emperor: Roman Emperor (69-79 CE), involved in the Jewish-Roman wars.

Titus, Emperor: Son of Vespasian, general who sacked Jerusalem.

Trajan, Emperor: Roman Emperor (98-117 CE).

Diocletian, Emperor: Roman Emperor (284-305 CE), known for persecution of Christians.

Maximian, Emperor: Co-Emperor with Diocletian.

Constantine, Emperor: Roman Emperor (306-337 CE), legalizes Christianity.

Gratian, Emperor: Roman Emperor (375-383 CE), makes Nicene Christianity the official state church.

Julian, Emperor: Roman Emperor (361-363 CE), attempts to revive paganism.

Nicaea, Council of (325 CE): Establishes key Christian doctrines like the Trinity and the divinity of Jesus.

Siricius, first Pope (384-399 CE): First to officially use the title of Pope.

Modern/Scholarly Dates:

19th Century: Discovery of the ovum leads to recognition of the mother's equal biological relationship to children.

1977: "Confront Veli/cowky, NY" (Context not fully clear from snippet, but perhaps a publication or event related to Velikovsky's theories).

Cast of Characters

Deities / Mythological Figures:

The Mother / Mother Earth: An ancient, bloodthirsty goddess who ruled a world before the male revolution, demanding sacrifice and legitimizing early taboos.

Shamash: Babylonian phallus-god who evolved into a sun-god. King Hammurabi attributed the commandment "You are not to steal" to him.

Yahweh-Elohiym (Yahweh / Elohiym / Allah / El / El Khelyown / Ilion / Yahuwah): The God of the Jews, initially pictured as a phallus, later evolves into an omnipotent and omniscient King of gods. Described as having a volcano origin.

Apollo: Greek god from whom Lykurgos ostensibly received his lawcode.

Zeus: Greek god from whom King Minos's lawcode was declared to have come.

Hermes: Greek planetary god who began as a personified phallus.

Khazazel / Satan / Lucifer ('Bringer of Light'): Yahweh's prime antagonist, identified with the planet Venus, initially a fertility goddess.

Allah (goddess): Mentioned as a goddess, distinct from the male god.

Ishtar / Astarte / Easter / Diana: Fertility goddesses, often associated with Venus and various pagan rites.

Osiris: Egyptian saviour-god, connected to resurrection myths.

Mithra: Saviour-god, associated with sun-worship and various mystery religions, with parallels to Jesus.

Dionysos: Greek god, associated with wine, revelry, and mystery religions.

Kronos: Greek Titan, father of Zeus.

Ouranos ('Sky'): Greek primordial deity, associated with the heavens.

Gabriel: Angel, identified with the planet Mercury.

Mikhael: Angel, identified with the planet Mars.

Rafael: Angel, identified with the planet Jupiter.

Uwriel: Angel, identified with the planet Saturn.

Biblical / Historical Figures (within the context of the sources):

Isayah Isaiah Yahuwram Jehoram, Joram: King of Judah.

Jeremyah Jeremiah Yahuwshafat Jehosaphat: Prophet, author of the book of Jeremiah.

Khezekyahuw Hezekiah Yahuwshua(kh) Joshua: King of Judah, and later, Moses' successor.

Khilkyahuw Hilkiah Yah\y£h-^ the LORD Levit Lot Yakhonyah Jeconiah: High Priest who found the book of the law (Hilkiah); biblical figure associated with Sodom (Lot); King of Judah, exiled to Babylon (Jeconiah).

Pekhakh Pekah Yerobowam Jeroboam: King of Israel (Pekah); King of Israel (Jeroboam I and II).

Pekhakhyah Pekahiah Yoshyahuw Josiah: King of Israel (Pekahiah); King of Judah, known for religious reforms (Josiah).

Rekhobowam Rehoboam Yowtham Jotham: King of Judah, son of Solomon (Rehoboam); King of Judah (Jotham).

Tsedekhyahuw Zedekiah Zekharyah(uw) Zechariah: Last King of Judah (Zedekiah); Prophet (Zechariah).

King Hammurabai of Babylon: Ancient Babylonian king, known for his law code.

Lykurgos: Legendary lawgiver of Sparta.

King Minos: Legendary king of Crete.

King David: King of Israel, successor to Saul, considered a "great man."

King Amatsyahuw of Judah: King of Judah, whose actions were seen as righteous by Yahweh.

Yefthah: A judge who sacrificed his daughter to fulfill a vow to Yahweh.

Zarathustra: Persian prophet, founder of Zoroastrianism, established various taboos.

Gautama (Buddha): Founder of Buddhism, established taboos against sexual recreation and private property.

Noah (Noakh): Biblical figure known for the ark and the flood myth.

Joseph (Yowsef): Biblical patriarch, son of Jacob, sold into slavery.

Moses (Mowshiy): Key biblical figure, led the Israelites out of Egypt, received the Ten Commandments.

Aaron (Aharon): Brother of Moses, first High Priest of the Israelites.

Miriam: Sister of Moses and Aaron.

Joshua (Yahuwshua(kh) / Yeshuakh ben Nuwn): Successor to Moses, led the Israelites into Canaan.

Samson (Shamashown): Legendary Israelite hero and judge known for his strength.

Samuel (Samuwel): Prophet and judge who anointed the first kings of Israel.

King Saul (Shauwl): First king of the United Kingdom of Israel and Judah.

King Solomon (Shlomoh): Son of David, known for building the First Temple in Jerusalem.

Eliyah: Hebrew prophet who performed miracles.

Eliyshakh: Disciple and successor of Eliyah.

Isaiah (Yeshayahuw): Major Hebrew prophet whose prophecies are recorded in the Book of Isaiah.

Jeremiah (Jeremyah / Yiremyahuw): Major Hebrew prophet, author of the Book of Jeremiah.

Daniel: Prophet in Babylon, central figure in the Book of Daniel.

King Cyrus (Kyros) of Persia: Persian king who allowed the Jews to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the Temple.

Artaxerxes I: King of the Achaemenid Empire.

Xerxes: Persian King.

Hagay: Hebrew prophet.

John the Immerser (John): Cousin of Jesus, prophesied his coming, and baptized him.

Jesus the Nazirite (Yeshuakh / Yahuwshua(kh)): The central figure of Christianity, presented as a historical figure whose story has been shaped by myths and Essene traditions.

Jacob (James): Brother of Jesus, leader of the Jerusalem church, disputed Paul's teachings.

Judas the Iskariot: One of Jesus's disciples, often associated with betrayal.

Judas bar Jacob: Disciple of Jesus.

Nathanael the Zealot: Disciple of Jesus, likely a Zealot.

Maththaios (Mattathyah): Disciple of Jesus, tax collector.

Buwniy: Disciple of Jesus.

Nakay: Disciple of Jesus.

Netser: Disciple of Jesus.

Paul: Apostle, whose teachings emphasized salvation by belief.

Flavius Josephus: Jewish historian, provides many historical accounts.

Pontius Pilatus (Lucius Pontius Pilatus): Roman prefect of Judea who presided over the trial of Jesus.

Emperor Domitian: Roman Emperor, known for persecution of Christians.

Emperor Vespasian: Roman Emperor, father of Titus, involved in suppressing the Jewish revolt.

Emperor Titus: Roman Emperor, destroyed the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

Emperor Trajan: Roman Emperor, known for his administrative and military success.

Emperor Diocletian: Roman Emperor, known for the last great persecution of Christians.

Emperor Maximian: Western Roman Emperor alongside Diocletian.

Emperor Constantine: Roman Emperor, first to convert to Christianity, legalized the religion.

Emperor Gratian: Roman Emperor who made Nicene Christianity the official state religion.

Emperor Julian: Roman Emperor, attempted to reverse Christianization and revive traditional Roman religion.

Siricius: Bishop of Rome, considered the first to use the title of "Pope" officially.

Origen: Early Christian scholar and theologian.

Julius Africanus: Early Christian historian.

St. Jerome: Christian priest, theologian, and historian, best known for translating the Bible into Latin (Vulgate).

St. Ambrose: Bishop of Milan, influential theologian.

Scholars / Authors / Modern Figures:

William Harwood: Author of "Mythology's Last Gods," the source text.

Isaac Asimov: Science fiction writer and popular science author, quoted in the source.

Immanuel Velikovsky: Controversial author of "Worlds in Collision," known for catastrophism.

King Hammurabai of Babylon: Ancient Babylonian king, known for his law code. (Re-listed here as a reference in scholarship).

Charles Darwin: Naturalist, known for his theory of evolution by natural selection.

Richard Leakey: Paleoanthropologist.

Stephen Jay Gould: Paleontologist, evolutionary biologist, and historian of science.

Sigmund Freud: Founder of psychoanalysis.

Richard Friedman: Scholar, known for work on the Documentary Hypothesis of the Pentateuch.

Robert Graves: Poet, scholar, known for works on mythology.

Paul Kurtz: Skeptic, humanist.

James Randi: Magician and skeptical investigator.

Philip K. Dick: Science fiction writer.

Friedrich Nietzsche: Philosopher.

George Orwell: Author, known for "Nineteen Eighty-Four."

Thomas S. Szasz: Psychiatrist and psychoanalyst.

Hugh Schonfield: Biblical scholar.

Albert Schweitzer: Theologian, musician, physician.

J.M. Robertson: Historian and rationalist.

Gerald A. Larue: Scholar.

Martin Larson: Author.

Peter Ellis: Scholar.

A. Powell Davies: Unitarian minister and author.

James George Frazer: Anthropologist, author of "The Golden Bough."

Helen Fisher: Anthropologist.

Max Planck: Theoretical physicist.

