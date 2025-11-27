Neuroweapons: A Lecture by Georgetown University's Dr. James Giordano

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript72Neuroweapons: A Lecture by Georgetown University's Dr. James GiordanoA lecture by notable Georgetown (Jesuit University) Professor on NeuroweaponsUrban (theofficialurban)Nov 27, 202572ShareTranscriptUrban Odyssey is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShare Urban OdysseyVideo Source: https://youtu.be/28BdnTXbSQ4?si=58Ufryb_Yu0g6aGTAdditional Resources🧬Biodigital Convergence🧬Biodigital ConvergenceUrban (theofficialurban)·Oct 27Read full story🧬Biodigital ConvergenceThe Ethics of Neuroweapons & Neuro-Technologies | Lecture by Dr. Robert Duncan [May 1st, 2019]Urban (theofficialurban)·Nov 18Read full story🧬Biodigital ConvergenceProject SATAN: How They Tame The "Technological Demon" [Dr. Robert Duncan]Urban (theofficialurban)·Nov 14Read full story🧬Biodigital ConvergenceProject Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]Urban (theofficialurban)·Nov 12Read full storyDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacks🧬Biodigital ConvergenceArticles & Resources on the "Transhumanism/Biodigital Convergence" SLAVERY AGENDAArticles & Resources on the "Transhumanism/Biodigital Convergence" SLAVERY AGENDASubscribeAuthorsUrban (theofficialurban)Recent PostsThe Ethics of Neuroweapons & Neuro-Technologies | Lecture by Dr. Robert Duncan [May 1st, 2019]Nov 18 • Urban (theofficialurban)Stranger Things: The True Story of MKUltra, Black Goo & The Upside Down [Shaking My Head Prod. Documentary]Nov 17 • Urban (theofficialurban)Project SATAN: How They Tame The "Technological Demon" [Dr. Robert Duncan]Nov 14 • Urban (theofficialurban)Project Soul Catcher: The Global Grid, Remote Lobotomies & the Blueprint for Hacking the Human Mind [Dr. Robert Duncan]Nov 12 • Urban (theofficialurban)Ex-DOD Scientist on Energy Weapons | Dr. Robert Duncan on Coast-to-Coast AMNov 12 • Urban (theofficialurban)