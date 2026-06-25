Hiroshima, Nagasaki & Fukushima: The Dark Truth of Nuclear Kabuki (Leuren Moret /w Alfred Webre)

Discover the shocking hidden agenda behind Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Fukushima. Independent scientist Leuren Moret exposes the “Nuclear Kabuki Theater.”

In this profound and controversial interview with Alfred Lambremont Webre, independent scientist Leuren Moret dives deep into the historical and scientific claims surrounding the world’s most devastating nuclear events. Moret outlines a theory suggesting that the Western economy is built upon a foundation of nuclear technologies and deliberate depopulation agendas.

By connecting ancient bloodlines, global bankers, and intelligence agencies, this video unravels a complex web of historical operations.

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Key topics explored in this extensive interview include:

The True Targets: Why Hiroshima and Nagasaki were allegedly selected to target hidden Christian populations converted by the Jesuits.

Hidden History: Exposing Japan’s own secret World War II nuclear weapons program and their collaboration with global scientists.

Geopolitical Sabotage: Detailed claims that the 2011 Fukushima meltdown was not a natural disaster, but triggered by the Stuxnet virus planted by intelligence agencies.

New Threats: The emergence of the “Fukushima neutron pulse” phenomenon and how modern nuclear power plants are vulnerable.

The Global Elite: The alleged role of the Rockefellers, Rothschilds, and ancient Iranian bloodlines in manufacturing global conflicts for profit.

If you are looking to understand the mechanics of global extortion, false flag wars, and the hidden history of the 20th century, this video provides a deeply alternative perspective.

The Coordinates are of Special Interest

Leuren Moret’s findings seem to support the validity of what Bruce Cathie describes in his book: “The Energy Grid: Harmonic 695: The Pulse of the Universe”

See my notes on Bruce Cathie’s “The Energy Grid” - https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/technical/energy-grid.html

See more oddities surrounding the number 13 & 33: https://docs.urbanodyssey.xyz/numerology/master-number-facts.html

NASA’s Cape Canaveral runway lies on the 33rd degree parallel. The runway the shuttle lands on is named runway #33 and is slanted 33 degrees west of north.

In the heart of the Andes, Ayacucho Huamanga, the religious capital of Peru, is “The City of the 33 Churches.”

Roswell NM is located on the 33rd degree parallel.

The Atom bomb was developed and tested at White Sands NM. located on the 33rd degree parallel. The two atom bombs used in WW2 were eventually detonated at Hiroshima (located on the 34th degree parallel), and Nagasaki (located on the 32 degree parallel.) One each above and below the latitude of creation of the bombs.

Iraq, ancient Sumeria, and Babylon are all located on the 33rd degree Parallel.

The longest continually inhabited city in the world is Damascus, Syria, at 33°30’N latitude.

The area where the Tigris and Euphrates rivers come closest together — allegedly the place of the earliest human civilization or Sumeria — lies at 33° latitude, in modern day Iraq.

Phoenix, AZ is located at the 33rd degree parallel and is 331 meters above sea level. Phoenix, AZ is also a hive of Freemasonry.

Disneyland is located on the 33rd degree parallel.

More by Leuren Moret

Lawrence Livermore whistle blower and atmospheric dust specialist Leuren Moret summarizes the latest news on America’s covert nuclear war waged with sea currents to deliver radiation to Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Leuren recently attended the War Crimes tribunal in Malaysia as an expert witness and brings us up to date on developments there as well. Depleted Uranium is the most serious threat facing the world today.

Additional Interviews & Talks by Leuren Moret on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/leuren-moret-on-wireless-weapons-used-on-people

Leuren Moret section (posts listing) on Urban Odyssey: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/s/leuren-moret

Urban’s Archive Collection / List of Leuren Moret: https://archive.org/details/@officialurban/lists/10/leuren-moret

Leuren Moret Backed Up Archive Hillary Clinton Dossier (Found on her website before taken down): https://archive.org/details/LEUREN_MORET_hrc1

Additional Posts

More on Leuren Moret’s Credentials

Found on Internet Archive , Leuren Moret was a real employee (for about a year) at Lawrence Livermore National Lab

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