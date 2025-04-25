Deep Dive Summary Video

Lady Queenborough's "Occult Theocrasy" meticulously explores the historical connections between various secret societies and their potential influence on political and social events. The book examines the origins and evolution of groups like Freemasonry, the Knights Templar, and the Illuminati, alongside lesser-known occult and religious sects. It posits a long-standing, often hidden, network of these organizations striving for global control through subversive means. The author investigates their rituals, doctrines, and key figures, drawing links between ancient mysteries and modern movements. Furthermore, the text analyzes how these societies allegedly infiltrate and manipulate political, religious, and financial institutions to achieve their objectives.

Free Copy: https://drive.google.com/file/d/18B_7Pr3M1YW4N1SwqPCgoNd8LCd8QHv3/view

Briefing Document: Occult Theocrasy

I. Esoteric and Occult Practices & Beliefs:

Magic and Magnetism: The text distinguishes between "scientific magnetism" and the magic practiced by "adepts," suggesting the latter is a hidden force nearing its goal.

Necromancy and Cabalism: Necromancy is defined as the evocation of spirits of the dead, with spiritism and table rapping cited as examples. The author asserts that while not all spiritists are Cabalists, all Cabalists practice necromancy.

Luciferianism vs. Satanism: A distinction is made, noting that Luciferians do not refer to their master as "Spirit of Evil" or "Father and Creator of Crime," and Albert Pike supposedly forbade the use of the word Satan. Satanists, as described by Huysmans, are characterized as mentally deranged individuals abusing drugs who accuse God.

Hypnotism and the Subjective Mind: The text discusses Hudson's theory on hypnotism, quoting his statement that while a hypnotic subject may reveal things they wouldn't consciously, they "never betrays a vital secret." This conclusion is deemed "fatally false" by the author.

Illumination and Kundalini: Various terms like "Illumination," "Kundalini," "Serpent power," "Electro-magnetic force," and "Sex force" are presented as aliases for the same concept, suggesting a connection between sexual energy and spiritual awakening.

Hatha Yoga and Levitation: The possibility of neutralizing gravity and levitating through Hatha Yoga practice is mentioned, along with the ability to change size at will, described as "tricks for which training is essential."

Bodily Mortification: The text touches upon ascetic practices, stating that anything that "affects or consumes the body, everything that tends to its annihilation, without actually destroying it, is thought to be meritorious." This practice is linked to early contemplative dreamers in India.

Hindu Deities and Sects: The worship of the Lingam (phallus) as the primary form of deity reverence in the Ganges region is described. Various Vaishnava sects (Ghoculasthas, Yonijas, Ramani, Radha-balluthis) and their specific worship of Krishna or Rama are mentioned. The Sacta worship, primarily focused on the consort of Siva (Devi), and the use of the "five Makaras" (Mansa, Matsya, Madya, Maithuna, and Mudra - flesh, fish, wine, sexual intercourse, and mystic gestures) by the Varnis or Vamacharis are detailed. The secrecy surrounding Sacta-Puja is also noted.

Power (Gnosticism) and Linga Puga: The worship of Power (equated with Gnosticism) combined with the adoration of the Phallus (Linga Puga) is presented as a popular dogma among Hindus.

Maharajas and Temple Practices: Maharajas are described as a sect of priests wielding "unlimited influence" over female devotees who consider it an honor to gain their favor, potentially disrupting domestic relations. A description of a Kali temple from Miss Mayo's "Mother India" is mentioned.

Thuggee: The Thugs are described as a fraternity with 10 to 50 members who ritually murder victims after observing them for days. Their religious ceremony after each murder ("Jagmi") and the regulated division of spoils are mentioned.

II. Judaism and the Pharisees (as portrayed in the text):

Pharisees and Pantheistic Chaldeism: The text claims the Pharisees absorbed a religion of "Man divinised" at Babylon, heavily saturated with pantheistic Chaldeism, but maintained their "ethnic pride."

Exclusivity and Dominion: Quotes from Deuteronomy are used to illustrate the concept of the Jewish people as chosen and distinct. The Talmud is cited with interpretations suggesting non-Jews are considered "beasts."

Prayers for Destruction of Foes: A prayer calling for the immediate destruction of "unworthy nations" is quoted (from Pranajtis' work).

Authority of Rabbis and the Talmud: The text emphasizes the supreme authority of rabbis and the Talmud, stating that changing their words warrants death and that "The decisions of the Talmud are words of the living God." Even Jehovah is said to consult earthly rabbis.

Doctrines of Jewish Supremacy and Moral Relativism: The text outlines alleged commandments within Judaism: the Jewish nation is uniquely chosen, the property of other nations belongs to them, and orthodox Jews are not bound by morality towards non-Jews.

Permissibility of Harming Non-Jews: Quotes from the Miszna and Schulchan Aruch are used to claim that injury to a non-Jew is permitted, lost items belonging to non-Jews should not be returned, and oaths taken before non-Jews are not binding.

Annulment of Vows and the Kol Nidre: The process for a Jew to annul marriages, oaths, and promises through a rabbi or three other Jews is described. The Kol Nidre prayer on the Day of Judgment, which preemptively annuls future vows and oaths, is quoted.

Witness Testimony: It is claimed that a Jew is forbidden to testify against another Jew in favor of a non-Jew, but permitted to testify against a non-Jew for a Jew.

Killing Denouncers: The text asserts that it is permitted to kill a Jewish denouncer, even before they denounce, with the one who acts first receiving greater merit.

Definition of Robbery: A distinction is made where stealing from a non-Jew by a Jew is not considered robbery.

Historical Existence of Israelites: The author questions the historical existence of the Israelites as a nation outside of the Bible, noting their absence in the records of Egypt, Persia, India, Scythia, Phoenicia, and Greece, suggesting they first appear as sects (Pharisees, Sadducees, Essenes).

III. Pagan Mysteries and Gnosticism:

Immoral Nature of Pagan Mysteries: The text condemns the Pagan Mysteries as "immoral Nature, and Tendency," citing the inclusion of sexual symbolism and practices.

Connection to Holy Scriptures: The author suggests these mysteries are alluded to by St. Paul.

Shameful Practices: Even initiated individuals like Pausanias are said to have hinted at "frequent assignations," the "proneness of the religious Females to venery," and a "Mixture of the Obscene and Miraculous" within these mysteries.

Gnostic Beliefs and Practices: Gnosticism is portrayed as a heresy arising from Mazdean-Manichean dualism, leading to the worship of Satan as the logical alternative to the Christian God. The "Satanians" are mentioned as a sect adoring Satan to avoid harm.

Witches' God: The God of the witches is generally depicted as a male deity, sometimes associated with animals like goats.

Gnostic Claims of Superior Knowledge and Licentiousness: Gnostics arrogantly claimed superiority to Christ's disciples, believing their "Knowledge" granted them salvation and freedom to engage in debauchery and promiscuity. Figures like Simon Magus and the Nicolaitans are cited with descriptions of their heretical teachings and sexual practices.

IV. Eastern Religions and Philosophies (beyond Hinduism):

Tibetan Lamas and Creation Powers: The Dalai Lama is described as possessing immense psychic powers, including the ability to manifest phantom forms, create objects and atmospheric phenomena, and produce the "elixir of immortality."

Druzes: Originating in the 10th century under the Fatimite Caliph al-Hakim, the Druses are identified as a Gnostic sect within Ismaelite Mahommedans. They believe in the divine incarnation of al-Hakim, who will return as their Messiah. The sect's division into Profanes, Aspirants, and Wise, as well as Djumblatiehs and Yezbekiehs, and their theocratic rule by high initiates are mentioned.

V. Freemasonry and Related Secret Societies:

Masonic Discipline: The enduring nature of Masonic membership and the order's control over members' moral conduct are emphasized.

Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite: The development of this rite to 33 degrees, attributed to figures like Martin, Morin, and eventually standardized with the involvement of Albert Pike, is outlined. Its structure with Supreme Councils claiming jurisdiction over lower degrees is mentioned. The alleged inclusion of Templar grades and degrees from German Illuminism is noted.

Albert Pike and Palladism: Pike is presented as a key figure in developing a universal rite of 33 degrees. Palladism is described as an essentially Luciferian supreme rite that recruited adepts from the higher degrees of Scottish Rite Masonry through "Triangles" (Palladian Lodges).

Lucifer as the "Lord of the World": The text identifies the "Lord of the World" (Sanat Kumara) as Lucifer/Satan/the Devil, presiding over the Lodge of Masters at Shamballa.

Control of Sex Impulse: A central tenet for initiates is described as the control of the sex impulse and the transference of sexual energy to the throat center for mental creation.

Lodges of Adoption: The recommendation for creating Lodges of Adoption is mentioned as crucial for forming Masons who achieve self-mastery through engaging with natural ordeals, including "commerce with women" without passion to conquer desires.

Giuseppe Mazzini and International Masonry: Mazzini is portrayed as wielding the secret power of International Masonry while ruling Italy, acting according to the policy of his "masters."

Young Europe and Affiliated Movements: The formation of "Young" nationalistic movements (Young Italy, Young Switzerland, Young Ireland, Young Germany) founded by figures like Mazzini and others is listed. The oath of Young Italy, emphasizing dedication to a free and republican Italy and obedience to instructions, is quoted.

Disraeli and Young England: The text questions the true nature of "Young England" and suggests Disraeli, being perpetually in debt, was likely controlled by unseen "masters."

Theodor Reuss and Masonic Patents: Reuss is mentioned as receiving numerous patents of the 33rd degree and holding various high-ranking positions in different Masonic and occult orders. His role in arranging the Confederated Rites under Garibaldi is noted.

Alta Vendita Oath: The oath taken by members of the Alta Vendita, emphasizing the appearance of virtue, the avoidance of suspicion, and a commitment to undermining established institutions, is described and quoted.

B'nai B'rith: This is identified as a Jewish Masonic society founded in New York in 1843 by German Jews. Its aim is stated as establishing the supremacy of German Jews in world affairs through "Internationalism."

Societas Rosicruciana in Anglia: Mentioned in the context of correspondence and the granting of authority for establishing lodges in Germany.

Ordo Templi Orientis (O.T.O.): The aims of the O.T.O. are described as teaching Hermetic Science, Magick, Mystic attainment, and various forms of Yoga. Its claim to possess the secrets of philosophy, life, and the Philosopher's Stone is stated. The hierarchical structure with ten degrees is outlined. The O.T.O.'s fundamental law, "There is no law beyond Do what thou wilt," and principles regarding mutual aid among brethren are mentioned.

Royal Order of Scotland: Described as composed of two degrees: HRDM and RYCS (Heredom and Rosy Cross).

Attempts at Masonic Amalgamation: Efforts by figures like Johnson de Martin to merge Templar systems with that of von Hund are mentioned.

Degrees of the Antient and Accepted Scottish Rite: A list of degrees conferred in various Masonic bodies (Symbolic Lodges, Council of Princes of Jerusalem, Chapter of Princes of Rose-Croix, Consistory of Princes of the Royal Secret) is provided.

Masonic Goal of a Universal Religion: The text alleges that a key aim of Masonry is to create "a religion in which all mankind agree" by leveling all existing religions and uniting them in Masonic worship, which it identifies as the "image of the beast" from Revelation.

VI. Political and Social Agitation:

Exploiting Enemies through Calumny: The strategy of trapping and discrediting enemies (e.g., within the Church) through the spread of horrifying accusations in foreign newspapers is outlined.

Opposition to Jansenism, Materialism, Economists, and Illuminati: An oath swearing eternal hatred to these groups is mentioned.

Organization of Secret Societies within the Army: The adaptation of the "Vente" system under different names (Legion, Cohortes, Centuries, Manipules) for secret organization within the army is described as a way to confuse the police.

Bank for International Settlements (BIS): Criticized for its long tax-free existence, immunity from seizure, and lack of government control, with the Governor of the Bank of England serving as a director. It is implied to be a tool for manipulating global finance.

Ku-Klux Klan: Mentioned in the context of eligibility for membership, requiring adherence to American institutions and good moral character.

VII. Key Figures Mentioned:

The excerpts contain references to a vast number of historical and purported occult figures, including: Albert Pike, Giuseppe Mazzini, Adam Weishaupt, Eliphas Levi, Helena Blavatsky, Theodor Reuss, John Yarker, numerous founders and key members of various secret societies, religious figures, and historical personalities.

VIII. Symbolism and Interpretation:

Appendix III provides a list of symbols (Sun, Moon, Star, Phallus, Uterus, IHOH, Caduceus, Swastica, Compass, Square, Triangle, Delta, Yod, Tau Cross) with their alleged occult and Masonic interpretations, often related to sexuality and bi-sexuality.

Overall Themes:

The excerpts from "Occult Theocrasy" present a narrative that emphasizes the influence of hidden occult forces and secret societies on historical events and religious beliefs. It draws connections between ancient pagan practices, various religious sects (including distorted interpretations of Judaism), Gnosticism, Freemasonry, and modern social and political movements. The text frequently portrays these influences as manipulative, deceptive, and ultimately serving a hidden, often Luciferian, agenda. There is a strong emphasis on the alleged importance of sexual energy and symbolism within these occult systems. The author often uses direct quotes from various sources, though the interpretation and context of these quotes may be subject to scrutiny.

On the True Nature of ‘Judaism’ & ‘Hebrew(s)’

From pg. 84 of book

Additional Questions

How have occult and theocratic ideologies historically influenced the formation and operation of secret societies?

Historically, occult and theocratic ideologies have profoundly influenced the formation and operation of secret societies, often intertwined to create systems of hidden power and influence.

Theocrasy and the Foundation of Secret Hierarchies:

The very concept of theocracy, or rule by a priesthood, evolved from religious systems that often possessed a dual system of teaching: exoterism for the masses and esoterism for a select group of adepts . This inherent hierarchical structure, with secret knowledge reserved for the initiated, naturally led to the formation of exclusive groups.

These chosen adepts were trained to safeguard the rules imposed upon the people by the high priests, forming a secret cadre within the theocratic system. The power of theocrasy rested on this dual system.

Examples of historical religions whose corruption led to theocratic rule, and which inherently possessed esoteric aspects, include Brahminism, the Ancient Egyptian Cult, Mosaism/Judaism, Christianism, and Mahometanism.

Occultism as the Core of Secret Societies:

The esoteric part of religions, or hermeticism, encompassed the teaching and practice of occultism , including the development of human psychic forces. When misused, these forces were believed to lead to magic.

This esoteric core fostered the development of what could be termed " the religion of the secret ," which eventually overshadowed public religious practices and could be used to dissimulate subversive activities. This "religion of the secret" is a central concern of the source.

Modern occultism, according to the text, draws from practical Cabala and Indian Yogism, both of which have historically had their more or less open adepts. The Cabala itself is described as occult science and the secret theology of initiates, considered essentially Satanic or a counter-theology.

Specific Historical Influences:

Gnosticism , an early anti-Christian sect, is presented as a key historical influence on modern occultism. Its fundamental principle of a double divinity (dual principle) , with Lucifer considered the good God and Christ the devil, is seen as the theological theory of modern occultism. Gnosticism, marked with the seal of Lucifer, has continued in secret down to the present day, periodically changing its mask. The seven founders of Freemasonry are even claimed to have been Gnostics.

The practice of magic , including the evocation of spirits, was common in Gnostic circles, mirroring the practices of contemporary occultists and spiritists. Secret Gnostic meetings were also associated with depravity.

Luciferian occultism is described as not a novelty, having its roots in Gnosticism. Modern Luciferians believe in Lucifer as the equal of God and worship him secretly.

The Knights Templar are also implicated in occult practices, allegedly venerating "The Baphomet," the idol of the Luciferians, and practicing Phallicism and Satanism. Sodomy is even mentioned as a rite of Templar initiation.

The Illuminati of Bavaria, founded in 1776, aimed to subvert Freemasonry for world dominion and was religiously anti-Christian. Their system relied on blind obedience, secret confessions, and mutual espionage, indicating a strong occult and hierarchical structure.

The Interplay of Occult and Theocratic Aims:

Secret societies have historically used occult practices and beliefs to further theocratic or political agendas. The source suggests that these societies often operate behind the scenes, using seemingly harmless exoteric aims as a cover for more subversive esoteric goals.

The Pharisees in ancient Judaism are presented as a secret society with a double aim: the seizure of political power and the gradual modification of people's conceptions towards their secret doctrine. They maintained a restricted membership bound by the "religion of 'the secret'".

The text implies that various religious movements and sects throughout history, such as the Moravians, Jansenists, Anabaptists, and Mormons, have been influenced by occult hypnotic influences to determine their religious, social, or political direction.

International Spread and Enduring Influence:

Occultism is described as flourishing in Europe, Asia, and America in modern times, with practices like the Black Mass and Satanism having faithful followers.

Many of the secret societies with occult or theocratic roots, such as the Martinists, Illuminatis, Scottish Rite, and Egyptian Lodges of Memphis and Mizraim, are stated to still exist.

The Societas Rosicruciana in Anglia is presented as a key organization where Jewish Cabala magic and Hindu magic amalgamated, influencing the spread of Theosophy. This society also had international connections with German and French Gnosticism.

Modern Illuminism, exemplified by the Ordo Templi Orientis (O.T.O.), explicitly incorporates Gnosticism, Jewish Cabala, Esoteric Lamaism, and Indian Yogism, seeking to combine Eastern sorcery and Western witchcraft for materialistic ends.

In summary, the sources suggest a historical pattern where the inherent secrecy and hierarchical structures within theocratic systems, combined with the esoteric practices and beliefs of occultism, have provided fertile ground for the formation and operation of numerous secret societies. These societies have often pursued hidden agendas, whether religious, political, or a combination thereof, wielding considerable influence behind the scenes.

Briefly outline the dual teaching system of theocrasy.

The power of theocrasy, or government rule by a hierarchy of priests or adepts, rested on its dual system of teaching. This system consisted of two parts:

Exoterism : This was a code of discipline governing the thought and mode of life of the masses . It was the popular or public belief .

Esoterism: This was the hierarchic school where chosen adepts were trained. They were destined to safeguard the rules imposed upon the people by the high priests. This was the esoteric or secret belief or doctrine, sometimes based on Monotheism as a First Principle. It also involved occultism, the development of human psychic forces, which could lead to magic when misused. This esoteric aspect led to the development of "the religion of the secret".

What defined ancient Egyptian theocratic power?

Ancient Egyptian theocratic power was significantly defined by the rule of the priesthood and their role as guardians of ancient esoteric traditions. More than any other country, Ancient Egypt exemplified theocratic power, where the priesthood held significant sway and even adumbrated royalty.

A key aspect of this power was the existence of a dual system of teaching: esoterism for the high initiates and exoterism for the masses. The high priesthood of Memphis maintained the theory of monotheism as an esoteric teaching reserved for the highest adepts. In contrast, Moses presented this concept as an exoteric belief to the Israelitic sect, embodying it in the deity Jehovah.

Another defining characteristic was the role of occultism within the esoteric teachings, focusing on the development of human psychic forces, which could lead to magic. The esoteric part of Egyptian religion, or hermeticism, encompassed the teaching and practice of these occult arts.

The popular religion centered around the cult of Osiris and Isis served as a screen, effectively shielding the Hermetic mysteries from intrusion and disclosure. This protected the ancient and Aryan esoterism from the priesthood of the black or Ethiopian race, whose esoterism was based on a different occult and psychic knowledge.

Initiation rites were central to accessing the deeper levels of Egyptian esoterism. Candidates had to withstand long and terrible trials before they could behold the light of Osiris and understand the "Vision of Hermes". These trials were sometimes interspersed with trances induced by special beverages, leading to visions.

Furthermore, the Sovereign Lord God and Teacher of the Egyptian priests was Hermes or Thoth, who was considered the Great Initiator. He embodied the three great powers of royalty, law-giving, and high priesthood. Numerous books containing the secrets of Indo-Aryan occult science were attributed to Hermes. Fire was considered the first Principle, the basis of all teaching and the law of Ammon-Ra, the Sun God of Thebes.

In essence, ancient Egyptian theocratic power rested on a highly structured priestly hierarchy that controlled access to profound esoteric knowledge and religious practices, using a public religion to safeguard its secrets and wielding significant influence over governance and law.

How did priesthood rule in ancient Egypt?

Drawing on the sources, priesthood rule in ancient Egypt can be defined by the following key aspects:

Theocratic Power: Ancient Egypt is presented as a prime example of theocratic power, where the priesthood held significant authority and even foreshadowed royalty .

Guardians of Esoterism: The priests of Thebes and Memphis were considered depositories of the Indo-Iran tradition and made Egypt a fortress of antique esoterism . They maintained a dual system of teaching : esoterism for high initiates and exoterism for the masses .

Control of Monotheism: The high priesthood of Memphis kept the theory of monotheism as an esoteric teaching reserved for the highest adepts. This secret doctrine contrasted with the popular religion.

Hermeticism and Occultism: The esoteric part of Egyptian religion, known as hermeticism , encompassed the teaching and practice of occultism , including the development of human psychic forces. This occult knowledge was a key aspect of priestly power.

Influence over Royalty: The priesthood in Egypt ruled and adumbrated royalty , suggesting a significant influence on the governing power.

Popular Religion as a Screen: The popular religion centered on the cult of Osiris and Isis and their son Horus served as a screen . This effectively shielded the Hermetic mysteries from intrusion and disclosure , protecting the ancient esoteric knowledge.

Safeguarding Aryan Esoterism: This secrecy also safeguarded ancient and Aryan esoterism from the priesthood of the black or Ethiopian race, whose esoterism was based on a different conception of occult and psychic knowledge. The Bible's account of Moses and Aaron failing to confound Egyptian priests before Pharaoh is cited as an example of the rivalry between these two esoteric schools.

Initiation Rites: Access to the deeper levels of Egyptian esoterism required undergoing long and terrible trials of initiation before one could behold the light of Osiris and understand the "Vision of Hermes". These rites sometimes involved trances induced by special beverages, leading to visions.

Hermes/Thoth as the Divine Authority: Their Sovereign Lord God and Teacher was Hermes or Thoth , considered the Great Initiator . He embodied the three great powers of royalty, law-giving, and high priesthood, leading the Greeks to surname him Hermes Trismegistus or thrice great. Numerous books containing the secrets of Indo-Aryan occult science were attributed to Hermes.

Fire as the First Principle: Fire was considered the first Principle, the basis of all teaching and the law of Ammon-Ra, the Sun God of Thebes.

In essence, the priesthood in ancient Egypt wielded power through their control over esoteric religious knowledge, their influence on governance, and their management of a complex system of public and secret religious practices and beliefs. The figure of Hermes/Thoth served as a central figure embodying their multifaceted authority.

What defined the Pharisee class among Jews?

Drawing upon the sources, the Pharisee class among Jews was defined by several key characteristics:

Emergence and Origins: The sect of the Pharisees originated after the Babylonian captivity (606 B.C.). Their name appears in the Holy Scriptures and Jewish historical writings only after this period. Their formation is linked to the Chaldean science acquired by some Jewish priests during their captivity in Babylon. This period also saw the development of the Cabala or Tradition of the Pharisees , which was initially transmitted orally before being written down in the Talmud and finalized in the Sepher ha Zohar.

Social and Intellectual Standing: The Pharisees represented a class with a tendency to form an intellectual aristocracy among the Jews. They initially formed a sort of brotherhood, a haburah , with members called haburim or brothers.

Political and Religious Aims: A primary aim of the Pharisees was the overthrow of the Sadducean High-priesthood . The Sadducees prided themselves on their aristocracy of blood and birth, which the Pharisees countered with an aristocracy of learning . Their efforts to gain power extended over a long period and involved bitter rivalry. They strategically appealed to the am-haretz or simple people, for whom they professed contempt, to garner mass support for their aims by opposing the strictness of the Sadducean interpretation of the Law in areas like Sabbath observance.

Theology and Esotericism: The Pharisees cultivated a new doctrine in their secret sanctuaries , forming regular secret societies composed of a few hundred adepts during the captivity. Their doctrine is described as intellectual pantheism , saturated with pantheistic Chaldeism. They practiced a "religion of 'the secret'". Their esoteric teachings are found in the Cabala , which contains mysterious rites for evocations, the conjuration of supernatural forces, the science of numbers, and astrology.

Influence and Power: The power of the Sadducees waned with the destruction of the Temple by Titus, after which the Pharisaic element held supremacy among the Jews . They relentlessly pursued a double aim : the seizure of political power through holding key political offices and conquering the Sanhedrin (Jewish parliament), and the gradual modification of the people's conceptions in line with their secret doctrine. This political aim was achieved when Hillel, a Pharisee, became president of the Sanhedrin.

Distinctive Beliefs: The Pharisees, while outwardly worshipping Jehovah, interpreted the promises of universal dominion found in the Law not as the reign of the God of Moses over the nations, but as a material domination to be imposed on the universe by the Jews . They envisioned the awaited Messiah not as a spiritual redeemer but as a temporal king who would make Israel the master of the world.

Opposition and Legacy: Their carefully restricted membership practiced the religion of "the secret". Their actions before Jesus Christ are compared to those of the Freemasons in modern society. Notably, Jesus Christ expressed definite opposition to this sect in the New Testament. Those Jews who adhered to the Sadducean tradition and rejected the Pharisees' dominion, such as the Samaritans and the Karaites, remained as dissidents and rejected the Talmud. The Protocols of the Wise Men of Zion is alleged to expose their methods of attaining their second aim.

How did Moses present monotheism to the Israelites?

Drawing on the sources provided, Moses presented monotheism to the Israelites as an exoteric or popular belief, making it accessible to the masses. This was in contrast to the Egyptian high priesthood of Memphis, who kept the theory of monotheism as an esoteric teaching reserved for their highest initiates.

Moses, having been brought up as one of these high initiates in Egypt, took this concept of a single First Principle and embodied it in a deity, whom he named Jehovah, specifically for the Israelitic sect to which he belonged. This deity, Jehovah, is described as the terrible God of the Jews.

Source further elaborates on the nature of this presentation, suggesting that Moses adapted his beliefs to suit the mentality of the "undisciplined, rebellious masses of Israelites in Egypt", resulting in a god characterized by "Fear and Vengeance". This contrasts with the deity of Orphism, Zeus or Jupiter, who was presented to a people with a different cultural and philosophical inclination.

It is also noted that the idea of monotheism was not original to Moses or the Israelites, as the high initiates of the Memphis priesthood were monotheists long before the Jews went to Egypt. However, Moses' key contribution was making this concept a public doctrine for the Israelites rather than a secret known only to a select few.

The later Pharisaic perspective, mentioned in source, suggests that they viewed "Jehovah was only a phantom", indicating a divergence in theological interpretation over time, but this doesn't alter the initial presentation of Jehovah by Moses.

Source provides a description of the Jewish God as presented in their texts, who is depicted as a "God of vengeance", which aligns with the character attributed to Jehovah in the context of Moses' teachings to the Israelites.

How did the Pharisees modify the concept of the Messiah?

Drawing on the sources, the Pharisees significantly modified the concept of the Messiah among the Jews. The orthodox Jewish belief, found in the Law, included promises of universal dominion, which the Pharisees reinterpreted.

Instead of viewing the awaited Messiah as a spiritual victor who would lead the world and the reign of the God of Moses over all nations, the Pharisees conceived of him as a temporal king, "bloody with battle," who would make Israel the master of the world and "drag all peoples under the wheels of his chariot".

This was a departure from the idea of a "Redeemer of original Sin". The Pharisees envisioned a Messiah who would achieve "material domination to be imposed on the universe by the Jews" through secular patience and human means, rather than a mystical Jehovah.

Therefore, the Pharisees shifted the understanding of the Messiah from a spiritual redeemer bringing divine rule to a warlike, earthly king establishing Jewish global supremacy.

Why did Philip IV want the Talmud burned?

Drawing upon the provided source, we know that Philip IV, the Fair, King of France, ordered all copies of the Talmud to be burned in 1306.

However, the source does not explicitly state the reasons why Philip IV issued this order. While the text mentions the content of the Talmud and its differences from Christian beliefs, it does not directly link these contents to Philip IV's decision to burn the Talmud.

Therefore, based solely on the information in this source, we can confirm that the burning of the Talmud was ordered by Philip IV in 1306, but the specific motivations behind this action are not detailed within the provided text.

What defined Manes' theological break with Judaism?

Drawing on the sources, Manes' theological break with Judaism was characterized by his repudiation of Judaism and his view of Jehovah as an evil God.

Specifically, the source states:

"Manes repudiated Judaism, and like the Gnostics, regarded Jehovah as an evil God".

This indicates a fundamental theological divergence, where Manes did not simply reform or reinterpret Jewish doctrines but actively rejected the central figure of the Jewish faith, Jehovah, considering him malevolent. This stance aligns Manes with Gnostic perspectives on the God of the Old Testament.

Furthermore, Manes taught a Mazdean dualism of the powers of light and darkness, representing good and evil beings. This dualistic framework likely contrasted sharply with the monotheistic understanding of God in Judaism, further contributing to his theological break.

How did the Brahmins establish their societal power?

Drawing on the information in the sources, the Brahmins established their societal power through a multifaceted process involving the development of religious doctrines, control over knowledge and rituals, the creation of a social hierarchy, and the assertion of divine authority.

Here are the key ways in which the Brahmins established their societal power:

Control over Religious Doctrine and Practice: The Brahminic system, composed of Brahma, Vishnu, and Siva (the Trimurti), was introduced, and worship was divided into sects associated with Vishnu and Siva. This structured the religious landscape. They developed a complex system of initiation rites with seven degrees within their sacerdotal caste. Reaching the higher degrees involved being placed under a superior Guru who was revered as a god, and the highest council ensured the secrecy of their occult science. The Brahmins collected and codified the Vedhas , a collection of prayers and ancient ceremonies, and presented them as coming directly from Brahma himself. Doubting this origin was punishable by death. They established the dogma of the Trimurti , which contributed to the development of polytheism.

Creation and Justification of the Caste System: The Brahmins, seeking to maintain control, divided the people into castes through a new code of law under the name of Manou, rejecting earlier customs of equality. This invested the Brahmins with world power . They justified the caste system by claiming it was formed in the likeness of the divinity, with Brahmin priests (Brahma) as the acting and directing force, the artisan and merchant class (Vishnu) preserving prosperity, and the peasant class (Siva) kept in obedience.

Control over Knowledge and Occult Practices: They maintained control over the "law of the Lotus," or occult science , ensuring it was never revealed to the general populace and that only worthy individuals were initiated. The Brahmins trained initiates in occult sciences in the innermost recesses of the pagodas. While the principle of equality was evidenced in the teaching and practice of Occultism, with members of all castes admitted to learn magic (fakirism), this served to create a dedicated group of followers.

Economic and Administrative Power: The council of elders within the Brahmin caste had charge of administering pagoda property , using it to provide for the needs of their members. This gave them significant economic leverage. They also directed the wanderings of the Fakirs , whose duty it was to give manifestations of occult power outside.

Assertion of Divine Authority and Lineage: The Vedhas and the code of Manou were presented as having a divine origin , making them unquestionable. Some sects of priests, like the Maharajas, even claimed to be hereditary incarnations of the god Krishna , thus wielding unlimited influence over their followers.



Through these interconnected strategies, the Brahmin caste in India established and maintained a powerful theocratic system that shaped the social, religious, and political landscape for a significant period.

What are some core tenets of Mazdeism?

Drawing on the provided source, some core tenets of Mazdeism (Zoroastrianism) include:

Dualism: Mazdeism teaches the existence of two contrary Gods or principles in their operations: the one the Author of all Good (Oromazes or Ahura-Mazda) and the other of all Evil (Arimanius or Agra-Mainyus). The good principle resembles Light and Truth, while the evil one resembles Darkness and Ignorance. However, pure Zoroastrianism was originally monotheistic , recognizing Ahura-Mazda as infinitely more powerful than Agra-Mainyus, with dualism being a later corruption.

The Role of Mythras: There is also a middle God between these two named Mythras, considered the Intercessor or Mediator. Mythras is the Yazata (spirit) of light and the guardian of justice and truth.

Immortality of the Soul and Afterlife: Mazdeism taught the immortality of the soul , a compensating justice in another world of Heaven or Hell, the resurrection of the body , and the Last Judgment .

Freedom of Choice: It emphasized the freedom of the soul to choose between right and wrong as a free agent, contrasting with the Islamic theory of fatalism.

The Nature of Ahura-Mazda: Oromazes (Ahura-Mazda) is the Universal Creator of all that is good, eternal . He created the Good Genii, the spiritual and material world, and man is his creature. At the end of time, he will resurrect humanity to eternal happiness and eliminate evil. Ahura-Mazda is described as the essence of universal love, charity, justice, and activity , unlike the "Jehovah of the Jews" who is portrayed as a god of vengeance.

Reverence for Fire: Fire is worshipped in the Mazdean religion as the luminous and pure element , the work of Ahura-Mazda, and is always kept sheltered from defilement. The Avesta distinguishes several kinds of fire, including the fire on the Altar representing the fire of Ahura-Mazda.

The Fravashis: The Fravashis are considered to be the souls of the dead deified and form the basis of Ancestor worship. According to Geiger, the "Fravashis" are the immortal, divine part in man that unites with a body for a limited time.

Funeral Rites: Mazdean funeral rites were distinct, aiming to prevent the elements of fire, water, and earth from being sullied by contact with corpses. Their ancient customs, such as exposing the bodies of the dead in "The Towers of Silence," persist among the Parsees of India today.

The Avesta: The Zend Avesta is the sacred book of Persia and the modern Parsees, containing the teachings of Zoroaster. It is composed of two principal parts: the Avesta and the Khorda Avesta.

What was the primary aim of Mazzini's Masonic unification?

Drawing on the sources, the primary aim of Giuseppe Mazzini's Masonic unification was to create a centralized and unified international Masonic power structure with the overarching goal of destroying the Catholic Church as a spiritual power and working towards his broader revolutionary objectives.

Here are the key aspects of Mazzini's aim:

To Destroy the Church: Mazzini dreamt of a "union of masonry throughout the world to destroy the church itself as a spiritual power". This anti-clerical objective was a central driving force behind his efforts.

To Create a Supreme Rite: Mazzini aimed to establish a "supreme rite, which will remain unknown," to which carefully selected high-degree Masons would be called. This secret inner circle would effectively govern all of Freemasonry.

To Centralize Control: He envisioned Freemasonry becoming "the one international centre, the more powerful because its direction will be unknown". This centralization was intended to overcome the divisions and rivalries among the various Masonic rites.

To Utilize Freemasonry as a Revolutionary Lever: Mazzini recognized that "Freemasonry was a powerful lever with which to revolutionize the world". His unification efforts were intended to harness this potential more effectively for his political and social goals.

To Establish Dogmatic and Political Authority: In his agreement with Albert Pike, Mazzini secured "executive authority with the title of Sovereign Chief of Political Action," indicating his focus on the practical application of this unified Masonic force.

To Build Upon a Strong Foundation: Mazzini understood the extensive international ramifications of the "Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rites" under Pike's leadership, which is why he chose to collaborate with him.

Mazzini believed that by creating this unified and secretly directed Masonic organization, he could more effectively pursue his revolutionary agenda, with the destruction of the Church as a primary target. The formalization of this unified structure occurred on September 20, 1870, with the decree signed by both Mazzini and Pike.

Why did Mazzini select Albert Pike as an ally?

NotebookLM can’t answer this question. Try rephrasing it, or ask a different question.

When was the Supreme Rite act created?

Drawing on the sources, the agreement for the creation of the Supreme Rite was reached in 1870 by Mazzini and Albert Pike. This occurred during the years preceding the capture of Rome, when Mazzini had established relations with Pike, the Masonic chief of Scottish Rites.

The source notes that the anniversary of September 20, 1870, when Rome became the capital of Italy, is considered a significant Masonic date, marking "the organization of a supreme rite, introduced into Freemasonry". Adriano Lemmi also stated that this date concerns Freemasonry exclusively and marks the arrival of Italian Freemasonry in Rome.

Furthermore, the sources indicate that Mazzini, after the death of Lord Palmerston in 1866, focused on the international organization of Freemasonry and by 1870 reached the agreement with Pike for the creation of the Supreme Rite.

Therefore, based on the information in the sources, the Supreme Rite act was created in 1870 as a result of the agreement between Mazzini and Albert Pike.

How did the Druids wield temporal authority?

Drawing on the sources, the Druids wielded significant temporal authority in several ways. Their power in many cases exceeded that of the monarch. Here's a breakdown of how they exercised this authority:

Religious Authority with Temporal Consequences: While being the sole interpreters of religion and superintending all sacrifices, which meant no private person could offer a sacrifice without their sanction, this religious role provided a basis for broader influence.

Power of Excommunication: They possessed the power of excommunication , considered the most severe punishment next to death, and even the highest magistrate was not exempt from its effects. This gave them considerable social control.

Control Over War and Peace: The great council of the realm could not declare war or conclude peace without the Druids' concurrence . This demonstrates their direct involvement in major political decisions.

Judicial Power: They determined all disputes by a final and unalterable decision and had the power of inflicting the punishment of death . This establishes their role as the ultimate judicial authority.

Influence Through Sacrifices: Their altars were said to stream with the blood of human victims, and these holocausts were intended to enhance the consideration of the priests . This practice, though religious, underscored their power over life and death and likely instilled fear and respect. They even decided who would be sacrificed, sometimes prioritizing criminals but also resorting to innocent persons.

Forecasting the Future: Priestesses foretold the future, especially through human sacrifices, further influencing decisions related to war and other important matters.

In essence, the Druids held a dominant position in society, their authority permeating religious, political, and judicial spheres, often surpassing even the power of the rulers.

Which leaders formed the Holy Alliance in 1815?

Drawing on the sources, the Holy Alliance, founded in 1815, was originally a union of monarchs pledged to support the Christian Church and to stem the rising tide of radicalism and revolution.

The source specifically names Alexander I, Emperor of Russia, as the founder of the Holy Alliance.

What was the Rosicrucians' agreed secrecy period?

Drawing on the sources, the agreed secrecy period for the Brotherhood of the Rose Croix was one hundred years, starting from 1617.

Specifically, the sources mention:

In 1617 , Michael Maier, the Grand Master, referred to a resolution where the Brotherhood of the Rose Croix agreed to maintain the strictest secrecy for one hundred years .

On October 31, 1617 , the Convention of the Seven at Magdebourg agreed to call its members "The Invisibles" during this ensuing one hundred years of secrecy .

This convention also decreed that in the year 1717, the fraternity would transform into an association capable of more open propaganda.

Therefore, according to these accounts within the sources, the Rosicrucians had an agreed period of secrecy lasting from 1617 to 1717.

What was Gnosticism's alleged initial guise?

Drawing on the sources, Gnosticism's alleged initial guise, particularly in its early days coinciding with the rise of Christianity, was that of an anti-Christian sect that affected disagreement with certain doctrines of the Apostles to deceive the multitude.

Specifically, the source explains:

Luciferian Occultism was known as Gnosticism in the early days of Christianity .

The founder of Gnosticism is identified as Simon the Magician .

To mislead the general populace, the Gnostics pretended to have disagreements with specific teachings of the Apostles .

Within their ranks, the chiefs secretly selected initiates to whom they would reveal their "Satanic revelation" in private councils.

This suggests that Gnosticism initially presented a facade of being a dissenting branch or interpretation of early Christian thought, while its core tenets, considered "Satanic" by the source, were reserved for a select inner circle. The source also notes that Gnosticism is considered to be marked with the seal of Lucifer and has continued, under different masks, from the time of the Apostle Peter to the present day.

What was a fundamental principle of Gnosticism?

Drawing on the sources, a fundamental principle of Gnosticism was the double divinity, also known as a dual principle. This is explicitly stated as the "fundamental principle of Gnosticism" and is further elaborated upon in several ways throughout the text.

Here's a more detailed explanation of this principle as presented in the sources:

Dualism of Good and Evil: Gnosticism posited the existence of two divine principles or powers . One principle was associated with good and the other with evil . This contrasted with the monotheistic view prevalent in Judaism and Christianity.

Lucifer as the Good God: The Gnostics claimed that the good God was Lucifer , and conversely, that Christ was the devil . This is a radical departure from mainstream Christian theology.

Opposition to the Christian God: This dualistic view led to a direct opposition to the God of Christianity. In the context of Manicheism, which is described as having Mazdean-Manichean dualist roots, the Christian God was rejected before embracing the "Devil faith".

Rejection of Adonay: Some Gnostic-influenced groups, such as those associated with Albert Pike's interpretation of high Masonic degrees, taught that the divinity is dual and that Lucifer is the equal of Adonay , with Lucifer being the God of Light and Goodness struggling against Adonay, the God of Darkness and Evil.

Gnosticism as "Human Knowledge": The Gnostics opposed Christian dogma with Gnosticism, a word meaning human knowledge. This suggests a reliance on individual understanding and esoteric wisdom rather than faith in a singular, supreme deity as understood by Christians.

The concept of a dual divinity, with a reversal of the traditional roles of Lucifer and the Christian God, appears as a core and consistently mentioned tenet defining Gnostic theology within the provided source.

Examine Mormonism and its relationship with other groups such as Freemasonry

Drawing on the sources, Mormonism was founded by Joseph Smith in 1830 in Manchester, New York. The source notes that Smith came from a poor and "not too honest" family. Soon after establishing Mormonism, Joseph Smith conceived the idea of creating a Masonic super rite. Initially, Masonry was popular among the Mormons.

However, the relationship between Mormonism and Freemasonry became complicated when Joseph Smith claimed that an angel of the Lord had revealed to him the lost key-words of several Masonic degrees, which he asserted allowed him to progress further than the highest Masons. Consequently, the Grand Lodge revoked the charter of the Mormon lodge.

The source suggests that Joseph Smith's efforts to establish a super rite, potentially aligning with the ambitions of General Pepe and Mazzini, were not accepted by the existing Masonic leadership of his time. Despite this rejection within established Freemasonry, the source posits that Smith succeeded in founding a Masonic sect.

Blanchard, identified as a high Mason, makes a significant statement regarding the connection between the two institutions, asserting that "The two institutions are morally and legally the same".

The dogma of Mormonism is described as encompassing universality, materialism, and pantheism. It aims to be a progressive universal religion by blending Judaism and Christianity and seeking to unite all faiths and cults. The Mormon state is characterized as a theocratic community headed by a grand priest-president with assistants and a council of twelve. The mysteries within Mormonism are associated with spiritism and seances.

The source also draws a parallel between the Mormon narrative of the golden plates and a legend associated with the 14th degree of Scottish Rite Masonry. This Masonic legend concerns the loss and rediscovery of the "real name oi God" by Masons.

Brigham Young succeeded Joseph Smith as the leader of the Mormons and continued a policy of defiance against the Federal Government. Notably, John Taylor, who succeeded Brigham Young, was an Englishman and a Freemason.

In summary, while Mormonism initially had ties with Freemasonry, Joseph Smith's claims led to a break with the Grand Lodge. Nevertheless, some observers, like Blanchard, considered the two institutions fundamentally similar. The source also points to shared themes and structures, such as hierarchical leadership and esoteric knowledge, while highlighting the distinct religious and theological claims of Mormonism.

What was the significance of the 1717 formation of Grand Lodge?

Drawing on the sources, the formation of the Grand Lodge in 1717 was a highly significant event for several reasons:

It marked the official institution of Freemasonry . Before this date, while Masonic bodies existed, 1717 is presented as the point when it became formally established.

The English Grand Lodge was founded on June 24, 1717 , by figures like Anderson and Desaguliers, the latter being described as the head of the Rose Croix. This specific date and the establishment of this central body are key to the modern organization of Freemasonry.

This period is described as a "revival" and "reconstruction of Masonry in its present symbolic form" . This suggests a formalization and standardization of Masonic practices and structures around this time.

The formation of the Grand Lodge led to Masonry becoming an "avowed organization" with the proclamation of the Anderson Constitution . This transition from a more secretive existence to a publicly acknowledged one was a major shift.

The Grand Lodge, once in the open, was to act as a "universal screen behind which all secret societies, whether theurgic or political, would operate clandestinely" . This hints at a strategic role for the outwardly philanthropic Grand Lodge as a cover for more esoteric or politically oriented groups.

The English Grand Lodge worked only the first three degrees: Apprentice, Fellow-Craft, and Master Mason (Blue Masonry) . It served as the foundational level and a "nursery for the selection of initiates for the higher or so called 'spurious' masonry". This established a hierarchical structure with the Grand Lodge at the base.

The formation of the Grand Lodge in 1717 is attributed by some to "Rosicrucian effort" , suggesting a strong influence from this esoteric society on the establishment of modern Freemasonry. The Grand Lodge is even described as the "child of Rosicrucianism".

While the first Craft Grand Lodge was constituted in 1717, it initially ignored the higher degrees such as Royal Arch and Templar, which were practiced by "Antient Masons" of the higher degrees. This points to a distinction between the foundational degrees managed by the Grand Lodge and other, potentially older, Masonic traditions.

In essence, the 1717 formation of the Grand Lodge was a foundational moment that officially established Freemasonry in its modern form, providing a central governing body for the craft degrees and seemingly acting as a platform with connections to other secret societies, particularly the Rosicrucians.

Of Note: The Masonic “Q Code” & the Number 17

Credits to Joshua Abraham for this information

The Q is the 17th letter in the English alphabet. And when you add/subtract certain Bible verses, the ritual sacrifice of children is found

The Free Masonic global headquarters in London was built in 1717

To cause the social distortion before the Third World War, the Free Masons created the “Great Awakening” to expose themselves which was apart of their plan since 1871 to eventually install the Global Religion

The Qanon Christian movement and the BLM nihilistic communist movement is the Hegelian Dialectic the Free Masons created for the global society

We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil. Then everywhere, the citizens, obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries, will exterminate those destroyers of civilization, and the multitude, disillusioned with Christianity, whose deistic spirits will from that moment be without COMPASS or direction, anxious for an ideal, but without knowing where to render its adoration, will receive the true light through the universal manifestation of the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out in the public view. This manifestation will result from the general reactionary movement which will follow the destruction of Christianity and atheism, both conquered and exterminated at the same

Q Code