I had a comment on a recent post with some questions that I wanted to address in a long-format post. The comment is shown below:

I’m not sure who Dan Duval is - I do not really research the sphere in order to keep my knowledge base from being influenced by others. What I write comes from my personal experience and ability, not from reading or hearing the experience of others.

“Individuals who are fragmented by abuse can astral project” - a clarification is required here. Almost everyone can astral project. I strongly discourage it, but it’s a skill that can be learned, not an innate ability. There are some theories that children who do not dissociate fully instead project out to the astral realm to accomplish the same effect, but I suspect that those are mostly false accounts.

“The demon in charge can astral project” - demons are spiritual/energetic beings who primarily reside on the astral plane or adjacent areas. They don’t project there so much as they project “here” into our world. When they are cast out, they go back there.

It’s a point that I’ve been fairly hesitant to cover, but will have to address sooner or later: victims of satanic ritual abuse and mind control, especially high-level ones, are susceptible to telepathic influence. This can be accomplished by one of two ways: the first is that the handler utilizes a demonic spirit or a thought-form of some kind to communicate with the person, and the second is that they actually project out and attempt to take possession of the person themselves. All high level assets have this programming and vulnerability built in as an additional recovery method.

The latter method is described from the viewpoint of a pastor who was praying for the daughter of Anton LaVey when Anton attempted to posses her to bring her back to the cult. I highly recommend watching this video as it sheds light on many of the control methodologies utilized by the satanists to control their victims, as well as explaining how we as Christians can use the power of the name of Christ to break their influence.

Anton LaVey was confirmed dead shortly after the events described in the video.

“The demon in charge can take the person with them” - there is no reason for them to do so, and various alters are usually trained to reach the astral realm by themselves on command. The demons are there primarily to reinforce obedience to the programming.

“To rescue all the pieces to be whole again” - I do not believe that this is actually possible. At best, what this method of “healing” does is allow one alter to dominate while suffocating the rest. I have found that this is not the best way to go about things and that it often results in the person developing bipolar-like symptoms or suddenly reverting to their previous personality a couple of years after “being healed”. I can write more on the topic elsewhere if there is interest.

“Space force… an occult organization” - I have no insider knowledge of this, but it’s quite likely to be the case. The majority of programming is done by the military, for the military. Spies, assassins, honeypots, etc. I also have nothing to say on the topic of them being to other planets, aside from suspecting that some very interesting technology is about to be released soon that will change how we travel the universe shortly. Trump stating that we have technology that can “manipulate time and space.” wasn’t a bluff, as far as I’m aware.

Thank you for your question, and feel free to leave any follow up questions you may have below or in my DM’s.

Stove