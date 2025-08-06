Urban Odyssey

Michele
Aug 7Edited

Thank you for taking the time to reply to my comment. I am learning a lot from your site. Thank you for your service to the kingdom. Some of my thoughts after reading your comment are as follows:

1) When we sin, our sin gives demons/strongmen the authority to afflict us. Handlers/programmers/wizards may then manipulate us by interacting with the demons. Duval indicates that parents in the satanic systems give their authority over their children to handlers/programmers who then spiritually shatter the children and assign demons to individual parts. Satanic rituals and casting spells involve blasphemy, trauma and other depravities that give demons the legal authority over people and their lives.

2) I believe that deliverance ministers rely on Jesus to make victims whole again. The process involves leading the victims to repent of the sins that gave the demons/strongmen and wizards the authority over their shattered parts. After they accept Christ as their savior then Christ takes authority over those parts and restores the person. If a person is not able to integrate their parts then it may be that that person is not saved and has not repented and turned away from their sins.

