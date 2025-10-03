As I returned from a long break, I noticed a comment from one of my most intelligent readers, Michelle. I wanted to touch upon and expand the points she brings up in her comment for the edification of my other readers.

On the first point, Michelle is absolutely correct. The effects of the original sin are that we lost our immortality, however children are still born innocent, and innocence grants strong protection against the attacks of the evil one. This is why programmers torture and sexually abuse children, as they are unable to employ demonic mind control on them while they are shielded by their innocence. This is also why there is such a massive push to sexualize children’s media.

Long-time readers of this blog will know that Satan is forced to announce his plans to us by God. This is an example of one of those announcements. This man is dressed up as a demon, monopolizing the attention of your children. It’s an announcement of Satan’s plan, which is to expose children to demons. It’s really that simple.

The sooner children learn about sex, drugs, homosexuality, and other things, the sooner their innocence shatters, and the faster they can be influenced and corrupted by demons.

The second point that you bring up is a concept known as Theophostic healing. It works extremely well in these cases, as the best and most effective way to break demonic mind control is by shining the light of the Holy Spirit on them. I have written previously that I don’t believe full integration is possible, but healing involves bringing all parts on the same page and working towards the same goal, which is the best that can be expected.

