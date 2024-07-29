It’s well known that sexual energy has a specific power of its own. There are multitudes of teachings surrounding it. Chaos Magic is heavily based on it. Tantric practices exist to cultivate it. Many cultures practice doctrines of semen retention.

Even the Word tells us that a “wet dream” would make a man unclean, and warns us in no uncertain terms in Proverbs 5:16: Should your springs be scattered abroad, streams of water in the streets?

Sexual energy is incredibly powerful, but thinking of it in terms of “sexual” is a mistake, for that is an incredibly limited and shortsighted view. It’s the energy of life, as it was meant for the creation of life.

The act of sex itself is not simply limited to the physical aspect of things. There is far, far more involved in sex than simply getting your burst of pleasure and relieving the tension that has built up. Sex is binding. When you have sex, your souls touch, and you end up being connected to every single person that you sleep with on a spiritual level. That’s why so many people who have slept around a lot when they were younger have such a hard time connecting to their partners - the use of the term “baggage” is far more appropriate than it appears on the face of it.

This is what the verse from the book of proverbs is actually warning about - it tells you to be selective with your springs because you will be tied to every single person who drinks from them!

The various uses of sexual energy in regular and occult proceedings are well documented and I will not touch upon them here, but there is another aspect that I would like to touch upon: the life-draining occultic forces behind pornography.

It is a reasonably well-kept secret that pornography exists to drain life force from you. Occult rituals are performed before the “performance” to dedicate the film, and when you spill your seed to the performance, you are actually donating your life force to the parasites that exist to feed off of you. This can be quickly and easily demonstrated by simply comparing how you feel after sex and after masturbation. Masturbation is draining, despite the total energy expenditure being lower than sex, whereas sex will often rejuvenate and energize you and your partner.

Stop feeding the parasites.

