We all know that there are some people that always seem to be “lucky”. Things always go their way. Even if they’re not the best looking or the most charismatic, somehow they just keep advancing in the world. They often end up stumbling into amazing opportunities that others would kill for purely by coincidence, and somehow always manage to get out of trouble at the last second.

These are people who are a locus in the flow of spacetime. Due to the gravitational pull they exert, time and destiny pay them a particular amount of attention.

Note - this is not something that happens to the purely good. Both good and evil people are able to take advantage of this phenomena. The good are blessed by Destiny, while the evil are able to harness other forces to bring their will to bear on the timeline. The good tend to utilize this ability moreso unknowingly, while the evil will apply their will and strength with astounding amounts of focus to force the world to bend to their will.

There are multiple factors at play here, but the basic players are the same ones that I have described previously. The future is composed of probabilities, and one who has been blessed with the ability to see and affect them may apply his will to increase the likelihood of one specific future taking place over another. Those who have been chosen as a locus by the various warring factions above are able to do the same unknowingly - time will shift around them to promote their goals.

The additional factors are sentient ones - Fate and Destiny. Fate does not care much for the individual players of the great cosmic game - her concern is primarily to keeping the flow of time unbroken and preventing terminal collapse. She can, and often does fulfill this role by simply removing chaotic players from the game entirely.

Destiny tends to pick and choose those she lends her ear and her hand to. She appears to lean towards the side of good, but has no issue utilizing those will ill intent to fulfill her goals. Some are blessed to walk hand in hand with destiny, though many would also rightly call that a curse from their point of view. Others only meet destiny sporadically as she steps in to ensure that you fulfill your role in the great cosmic game. Which one you end up being seems to be determined by pure chance - whether you were lucky or unlucky enough to have caught the interest of one of the greater deities that manages this earth.

If you get caught up in the wake of one of these people, it will often upheave your life significantly. Those who work along with the person to fulfill the necessary goals often get the benefit of getting pulled along by Destiny, who richly rewards those who do her will. Those who work against that person will often find their life to be full of never-ending sorrows and worries.

Destiny is known for having an incredibly strong vengeful steak, and she will turn on those “chosen ones” without hesitation should they fail to take advantage of the blessings that she gives them. This is a trope that is seen very commonly as the tale of the gifted child who becomes the overweight alcoholic that works at a grocery store. Destiny does not take kindly to dullards or sluggards.

Those who are able to bend time to their will are still unable to do so perfectly. Nothing in life is certain. The future works on probabilities. Not all probabilities are visible at any given time, and there are multiple other players who may introduce complications at any given time. As such, it is advised to avoid putting all of your eggs in one basket based on the future that you are hoping for, but rather to prepare for all possibilities according to the likelihood that they present themselves to you.

One must also consider that at any given time there may be others who are working towards their own interests, or are working directly contradictory to yours. This may cause unexpected shifting in probabilities that must be accounted for.

To summarize: there are those for whom the probabilities of life will seem to improve, and problems will seem to stretch to avoid them. Some do this knowingly, some don’t. It’s just part of the great cosmic game, and something that you must be aware of whether you are a player in it or simply an observer.

Till next time,

Stove