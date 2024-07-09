Disclaimer & Open Dialog

I am more than happy to have a productive conversation with anyone who has fair evidence against this post. I am here to learn and I am not here to argue or fight or pick sides. I care about the truth first and foremost. If anybody out there has evidence that’s credible that anyone within the Q Movement is indeed doing something to help survivors or to help bust human traffickers please help me understand. I would love to see some evidence that this is actually real and there is work being done to bust child traffickers. That being said, please only use CREDIBLE EVIDENCE, this is important if we’re going to have an effective dialog. I am happy to speak to anyone who’s willing to talk to me in a rational manner.

Operation Trust

New Lies For Old pp. 13, 14

Wikipedia’s Article on Operation Trust

Operation Trust was a counterintelligence operation of the State Political Directorate (GPU) of the Soviet Union. The operation, which was set up by GPU's predecessor Cheka, ran from 1921 to 1926, set up a fake anti-Bolshevik resistance organization, "Monarchist Union of Central Russia", MUCR, in order to help the OGPU identify real monarchists and anti-Bolsheviks. The created front company was called the Moscow Municipal Credit Association.



[...] The one Western historian who had limited access to the Trust files, John Costello, reported that they comprised thirty-seven volumes and were such a bewildering welter of double-agents, changed code names, and interlocking deception operations with "the complexity of a symphonic score", that Russian historians from the Intelligence Service had difficulty separating fact from fantasy.



Wikipedia Article on Operation Trust

Jan 6th Cleaning House of Q Supporters

Just as opposition were outed and arrested by Operation Trust, potentially dozens of Q-Anoners were outed and arrested as a result of the march on the Capitol.

Johnathan Pollard

Jonathan Pollard, a US-born Jewish-American intelligence analyst who stole US military secrets and sold them to Israel, received a hero's welcome on Wednesday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after being flown out of the US on billionaire GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson's personal private plane.



Pollard had the terms of his parole quietly lifted by the Trump administration last month to allow him to make aliyah ("ascend"/emigrate to) in Israel.



Cass R. Sunstein’s Paper on Conspiracy Theories

Free Copy of the Paper

Many millions of people hold conspiracy theories; they believe that powerful people have worked together in order to withhold the truth about some important practice or some terrible event. A recent example is the belief, widespread in some parts of the world, that the attacks of 9/11 were carried out not by Al Qaeda, but by Israel or the United States. Those who subscribe to conspiracy theories may create serious risks, including risks of violence, and the existence of such theories raises significant challenges for policy and law. The first challenge is to understand the mechanisms by which conspiracy theories prosper; the second challenge is to understand how such theories might be undermined. Such theories typically spread as a result of identifiable cognitive blunders, operating in conjunction with informational and reputational influences. A distinctive feature of conspiracy theories is their self-sealing quality. Conspiracy theorists are not likely to be persuaded by an attempt to dispel their theories; they may even characterize that very attempt as further proof of the conspiracy. Because those who hold conspiracy theories typically suffer from a “crippled epistemology,” in accordance with which it is rational to hold such theories, the best response consists in cognitive infiltration of extremist groups. Various policy dilemmas, such as the question whether it is better for government to rebut conspiracy theories or to ignore them, are explored in this light.



Conspiracy Theories, Cass Sunstein, page 2

Cognitive Infiltration