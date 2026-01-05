Totalitarian Communication, "Newspeak" & Orwellian Linguistics

These sources examine the complex intersection of language, media, and psychological manipulation used by powerful institutions to manufacture consent and control public perception. Authors analyze how modern propaganda exploits cognitive limitations through “peripheral routes” to persuasion, often relying on vivid imagery and emotional arousal rather than logical depth. The texts identify doublespeak and Newspeak as deceptive linguistic tools that mask unpleasant realities, such as political violence or corporate failures, by using euphemisms and weasel words like “help” or “improved.” Case studies involving media coverage of foreign conflicts illustrate how mainstream outlets often adopt official government narratives, effectively silencing dissent and managing the “official line.” Furthermore, the collection explores how totalitarian regimes and cults utilize repetitive, specialized jargon to break down individual critical thinking and enforce ideological orthodoxy. Ultimately, the sources suggest that critical discernment and attention to source veracity are essential for citizens to resist the pervasive influence of “truthiness” and systemic deceit.

If you haven’t seen the Masters Mahan Podcast Episode(s) 18-21 on Spell Casting & the Eight Steps of Neuro-Linguistic Brainwashing, you are encouraged to see those in addition to this article.

(See the bottom of this article for more on the comparison between the 8-Steps and Orwellian Linguistics)

(Also see Urban's Presentation on Orion Process)

Edward Bernays’ Propaganda

The Architecture of Deception: How Doublespeak and Propaganda Forge Your Reality

You’ve felt it. That low-grade hum of dishonesty when a CEO gives an earnings call, or a politician delivers a prepared statement. It’s the sense that you’re being managed, not informed. That the words are a smokescreen, not a window. You’re not imagining things. You’re detecting the faint signal of a vast architecture of deception, and this broadcast is going to give you the blueprint.

This isn’t just a feeling; it’s a feature of a deliberate system. When the military avoids the word “kill” and instead talks of “servicing the target,” it’s not just being polite. It’s deploying a specific technology of language designed to neutralize reality and make the horrific seem mundane. This system has become so pervasive that analysts have given it a name: a “pseudocracy,” a modern world where deception routinely prevails over truth.

In this deep dive, we’re going to deconstruct the architecture of that system. We will pull back the curtain on the psychological tactics that make you vulnerable to persuasion, expose the media’s role as a powerful filter for elite interests, and map the linguistic framework of “doublespeak” that underpins so much of modern power.

The Foundational Context: From Orwell’s Nightmare to Modern Doublespeak

While the art of manipulating language is as old as power itself, the 20th century perfected it into a political science. George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 wasn’t just fiction; it was a prophetic blueprint for how language could be systematically dismantled and rebuilt to control thought. The “Newspeak” of his novel, designed to narrow the range of thought, has found its real-world successor in what we now call doublespeak.

The Spark: Defining the Language of Deception

So, what exactly is doublespeak? Forget the idea of simple political spin. According to William Lutz, one of its foremost analysts, we should think of it as an “anti-language”—a system of communication engineered specifically to prevent thought. Its primary function is to make the bad seem good, the negative appear positive, and to avoid or shift responsibility.

This sanitized dialect is spoken fluently across all domains of power:

Politics: When a politician needs to raise taxes without admitting it, they champion a “revenue enhancement.” A tax on gasoline becomes a more palatable “user’s fee.” The language is designed to sound technical and harmless, obscuring the simple fact that you are paying more.

Military: The Pentagon has become a master of this craft. A catastrophic explosion at a nuclear facility is an “energetic disassembly.” When bombs accidentally hit the wrong target, this is referred to as “incontinent ordnance.” The raw violence of war is sterilized into a series of bureaucratic procedures.

Business: In the corporate world, a robbery is no longer a robbery but an “unauthorized withdrawal.” And if you lose your job in the next round of cuts, you haven’t been fired—you’ve been “uninstalled.”

Notice the common thread is not just deception, but anesthetization. “Revenue enhancement” numbs you to the loss of your money. “Energetic disassembly” and “unauthorized withdrawal” numb you to violence and crime. “Uninstalled” numbs you to the human cost of corporate restructuring. The purpose is to create a state of passive acceptance by systematically stripping language of its emotional and moral weight.

The Persuasion Machine: Deconstructing the Core Mechanisms of Influence

Understanding the psychological mechanics of propaganda is crucial because modern influence isn’t about brute force; it’s about sophisticated persuasion. It works by exploiting the mind’s own shortcuts and vulnerabilities, turning our cognitive instincts against us.

The Psychology of Surrender: Targeting the “Cognitive Miser”

According to research by psychologists Richard Petty and John Cacioppo, we process information through two main channels: the central route, which involves careful, deliberate analysis of a message, and the peripheral route, where we rely on simple cues, mental shortcuts, and emotional triggers without much conscious thought.

Because we are constantly bombarded with information, we are, by necessity, “cognitive misers.” We simply don’t have the time or mental bandwidth to apply central-route thinking to every message we encounter. Modern propaganda is explicitly designed to exploit this reality, pushing us into the peripheral route where we are most susceptible.

Here are just two of the tactics used to keep you there:

The Rationalization Trap: Persuaders know that once they secure a tiny commitment, it’s much easier to get a larger one. This is because we feel a deep need to be consistent with our self-image. A charity fundraiser who adds the phrase “even a penny will help” makes it nearly impossible for you to refuse without feeling cheap. That small act of giving makes you see yourself as a charitable person, opening the door for larger requests down the line. You become trapped by your own need to rationalize your behavior.

The Power of Repetition: Why does a company like McDonald's air dozens of commercials an hour? Because of a psychological principle called the "mere-exposure effect," identified by researcher Robert Zajonc. His work demonstrated that, all else being equal, the more we are exposed to something, the more we like it. Repetition creates a sense of familiarity and comfort that has nothing to do with the quality of the product or idea being sold. It's a brute-force attack on the peripheral route.

The Media Filter: How to Manufacture Consent

These psychological tactics don’t operate in a vacuum. They are amplified through a mass media system that, according to Noam Chomsky and Edward S. Herman’s “propaganda model,” functions to communicate messages and symbols that serve the interests of elite groups. The media doesn’t just report the news; it filters reality.

One of the most powerful filtering mechanisms is the creation of “worthy” and “unworthy” victims. When a victim’s story serves the interests of power, they are given extensive, emotional, and sustained coverage. When it does not, they are ignored or their story is framed to obscure responsibility. A stark example is the disparity in media coverage of two murdered Catholic clergymen in the 1980s:

By flooding the airwaves with the state-sponsored murder of Popieluszko, the media primed you to view communist states as irredeemably evil, justifying Cold War military spending. Simultaneously, by burying the U.S.-backed assassination of Archbishop Romero under vague language about “extremists,” it gave political cover for the continued funding of death squads in El Salvador. Your outrage is a resource, and it was being strategically mined.

Modern Echoes: Living in the Pseudocracy

This is where the assembly line of deception reaches its final stage. The sanitized language of Doublespeak and the psychological exploits of the Persuasion Machine are no longer just tools of the state or corporation; they have been democratized, weaponized, and woven into the fabric of our digital lives to create the pseudocracy.

A pseudocracy is a system where falsehoods and deceptions routinely prevail over truths and candor, and where “truthiness” drives the political vernacular. This system doesn’t operate through a single, top-down state orthodoxy like in Orwell’s 1984. Instead, it functions through competing factions, each disseminating truths adapted to their own group realities. This process weaponizes our natural biases and our tendency toward “belief persistence”—the psychological habit of holding onto a belief even when presented with disproving information.

The modern architecture of deception relies on us, the audience, to do much of the work. Consider the use of “weasel words” in advertising. The single most powerful weasel word is “help.” An ad can claim a product will “help you lose weight” or “help prevent colds.” The word “help” simply means to aid or assist, not to solve or cure. This is a direct assault on the “cognitive miser” we met earlier. The advertiser knows you’ll process the message via the peripheral route, latching onto the powerful emotional promise of “losing weight” while your lazy brain discards the legally crucial but cognitively demanding qualifier, “help.” The advertiser isn’t legally responsible for the cure you’ve imagined, even though they designed the ad specifically so you would. You complete the message for them.

When advertisers can legally lie by making you complete the lie for them, who is the real propagandist? In a world of faction-based truths, is a shared reality even possible, or are we doomed to fight proxy wars from inside our own informational bunkers?

Conclusion & Call to Action

The systems of control are complex, but the principles are clear. Once you see the architecture, you can begin to dismantle its power over you.

Here are the key takeaways:

Doublespeak is a Tool of Control: It is language designed to short-circuit critical thought by making the bad seem good and avoiding responsibility.

You Are the Target: Modern propaganda exploits psychological shortcuts, targeting our lazy “cognitive miser” brain with tactics like repetition and emotional manipulation.

The Media is a Filter, Not a Mirror: Powerful interests shape the news you consume, creating “worthy” and “unworthy” victims to manufacture consent for elite agendas.

We Live in a Pseudocracy: Our current political and media ecosystem often rewards “truthiness” over truth, making critical discernment more vital than ever.

The first step to resisting manipulation is recognizing the architecture of deception.

The Masters Mahan Podcast 8-Steps of Neuro-Linguistic Brainwashing / Spellcasting

The Eight Steps of Neuro-Linguistic Brainwashing as laid out in Episode(s) 18-21 of the Masters Mahan Podcast

The “Masters Mahan Podcast” presents a model of “scientific neuro-linguistic brainwashing” framed as an eight-step process of hypnosis or spellcasting used to program individuals and society. When examined alongside the Orwellian and propaganda models described in Age of Propaganda, Totalitarian Language, Doublespeak, and Manufacturing Consent, striking parallels emerge regarding the manipulation of attention, the use of repetition, and the necessity of victim participation (consent) in their own subjugation.

The following analysis aligns the podcast’s eight steps with established propaganda theories found in the provided sources.

The Overlay of the 8-Steps of Neuro-Linguistic Brainwashing with the Sources on Orwellian Linguistics

Capturing the Subject: Attention and Shock

Masters Mahan Steps 1 & 2:

Step 1: Focus Human Attention (Baiting and Hooking). The podcast posits that to induce a trance state, one must capture the victim’s attention through curiosity or a question the mind needs answered.

Step 2: Enhance Awareness by Immediate Experience. This involves a “shock” or immediate experience that overwhelms the subject, creating a moment of chaos where the mind reaches for rational meaning.

Orwellian/Propaganda Parallels: This aligns with the “information-processing model” described by Pratkanis and Aronson, which asserts that a message must first attract the recipient’s attention to have any impact. Furthermore, the use of “shock” in Step 2 mirrors the “Fear Appeal” model. Pratkanis notes that fear-arousing messages are most effective when they scare the audience and then immediately offer a specific recommendation to overcome the threat. Similarly, young children in the podcast’s view are “traumatized” (shocked) to induce a dissociative state conducive to programming.

The Trap of Consent

Masters Mahan Step 3:

Step 3: Leading the Subject into Accepting the Experience. The podcast emphasizes that “hypnotic mind control... only works when it is given by consent.” If the subject rejects the “hook” at this phase, the programming fails.

Orwellian/Propaganda Parallels: This concept is directly supported by the “Rationalization Trap” described by Pratkanis and Aronson. Propagandists elicit small commitments (consent) to create a spiral of escalating commitment. Once an initial commitment is made, the individual justifies it to reduce cognitive dissonance, eventually agreeing to increasingly demanding requests. In 1984, the ultimate goal is not forced submission but the conversion of the will; the victim must eventually choose to love Big Brother. The podcast argues that the occult requires the victim to “invite them in,” making it the “last free action” taken.

Implantation and Reinforcement

Masters Mahan Steps 4 & 5:

Step 4: Introducing the Goal. The subject is allowed to “marinate in an idea” before accepting it.

Step 5: Reinforcing the Goal through Repetition. The podcast asserts that repetition and “circular reasoning” are used to lock the goal into the victim’s mind.

Orwellian/Propaganda Parallels: Repetition is a cornerstone of totalitarian language. John Wesley Young notes that Nazi and Communist propaganda relied on the “eternal repetition” of slogans to lower the level of consciousness and stifle critical thought. Pratkanis and Aronson cite Goebbels’s principle that truth is determined by familiarity; repetition increases the perceived validity of a statement. The podcast’s mention of “circular reasoning” mirrors the logic of “Doublethink,” where contradictions are forced into a unified reality.

Internalization and Automization

Masters Mahan Steps 6 & 7:

Step 6: Encouraging Disassociation and Involuntary Responses. The goal is for the trigger to function as a command in a disassociated way.

Step 7: Building Anticipation and Expectation. This step utilizes the mind’s anticipation to keep the programmed trigger at the forefront of attention.

Orwellian/Propaganda Parallels: Step 6 describes the state of “Orthodoxy” in Orwell’s Oceania. Orwell defines orthodoxy as “not needing to think,” or “unconsciousness,” similar to a condition where words flow from the larynx without brain involvement (”Duckspeak”). This disassociated state allows individuals to hold contradictory beliefs (Doublethink) without feeling falsity. Regarding Step 7, Lutz notes that “signal reactions” (automatic, unthinking responses to symbols) are the goal of slogans and propaganda, conditioning the subject to react instantly without analysis, much like Pavlov’s dogs.

Total Conversion

Masters Mahan Step 8:

Step 8: Accepting Successes for Reinforcement. The ritual begins again, building on the lessons learned, solidifying the new reality.

Orwellian/Propaganda Parallels: This final step parallels the “conversion” or “reintegration” of Winston Smith in 1984. It is not enough to obey; the subject must be “white as snow” internally. The propaganda system aims to create a “fictitious world” that eventually supersedes factual reality in the mind of the subject. As Young notes, the ultimate success of such language manipulation is when the victim unknowingly adopts the ideology and uses it subconsciously.